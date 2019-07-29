Pretty-print your JSON in Ruby or JavaScript or Lua with more power than is provided by
JSON.pretty_generate (Ruby) or
JSON.stringify (JS). For example, like Ruby's
pp (pretty print), NeatJSON can keep objects on one line if they fit, but break them over multiple lines if needed.
Features (all optional):
gem install neatjson
javascript/neatjson.js
npm install neatjson
Ruby:
require 'neatjson'
json = JSON.neat_generate( value, options )
JavaScript (web):
<script type="text/javascript" src="neatjson.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var json = neatJSON( value, options );
</script>
Node.js:
const { neatJSON } = require('neatjson');
var json = neatJSON( value, options );
Lua:
local neatJSON = require'neatjson'
local json = neatJSON(value, options)
The following are all in Ruby, but similar options apply in JavaScript and Lua.
require 'neatjson'
o = { b:42.005, a:[42,17], longer:true, str:"yes\nplease" }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o)
#=> {"b":42.005,"a":[42,17],"longer":true,"str":"yes\nplease"}
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:true)
#=> {"a":[42,17],"b":42.005,"longer":true,"str":"yes\nplease"}
puts JSON.neat_generate(o,sort:true,padding:1,after_comma:1)
#=> { "a":[ 42, 17 ], "b":42.005, "longer":true, "str":"yes\nplease" }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:true, wrap:40)
#=> {
#=> "a":[42,17],
#=> "b":42.005,
#=> "longer":true,
#=> "str":"yes\nplease"
#=> }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:true, wrap:40, decimals:2)
#=> {
#=> "a":[42,17],
#=> "b":42.01,
#=> "longer":true,
#=> "str":"yes\nplease"
#=> }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:->(k){ k.length }, wrap:40, aligned:true)
#=> {
#=> "a" :[42,17],
#=> "b" :42.005,
#=> "str" :"yes\nplease",
#=> "longer":true
#=> }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:true, wrap:40, aligned:true, around_colon:1)
#=> {
#=> "a" : [42,17],
#=> "b" : 42.005,
#=> "longer" : true,
#=> "str" : "yes\nplease"
#=> }
puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort:true, wrap:40, aligned:true, around_colon:1, short:true)
#=> {"a" : [42,17],
#=> "b" : 42.005,
#=> "longer" : true,
#=> "str" : "yes\nplease"}
a = [1,2,[3,4,[5]]]
puts JSON.neat_generate(a)
#=> [1,2,[3,4,[5]]]
puts JSON.pretty_generate(a) # oof!
#=> [
#=> 1,
#=> 2,
#=> [
#=> 3,
#=> 4,
#=> [
#=> 5
#=> ]
#=> ]
#=> ]
puts JSON.neat_generate( a, wrap:true, short:true )
#=> [1,
#=> 2,
#=> [3,
#=> 4,
#=> [5]]]
data = ["foo","bar",{dogs:42,piggies:{color:'pink', tasty:true},
barn:{jimmy:[1,2,3,4,5],jammy:3.141592653,hot:"pajammy"},cats:7}]
opts = { short:true, wrap:60, decimals:3, sort:true, aligned:true,
padding:1, after_comma:1, around_colon_n:1 }
puts JSON.neat_generate( data, opts )
#=> [ "foo",
#=> "bar",
#=> { "barn" : { "hot" : "pajammy",
#=> "jammy" : 3.142,
#=> "jimmy" : [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ] },
#=> "cats" : 7,
#=> "dogs" : 42,
#=> "piggies" : { "color":"pink", "tasty":true } } ]
You may pass any of the following options to
neat_generate (Ruby) or
neatJSON (JavaScript/Lua). Note: option names with underscores below use camelCase in JavaScript and Lua. For example:
# Ruby
json = JSON.neat_generate my_value, array_padding:1, after_comma:1, before_colon_n:2, indent_last:true
// JavaScript
var json = neatJSON( myValue, { arrayPadding:1, afterComma:1, beforeColonN:2, indentLast:true } );
-- Lua
local json = neatJSON( myValue, { arrayPadding=1, afterComma=1, beforeColonN=2, indentLast=true } )
wrap — Maximum line width before wrapping. Use
false to never wrap,
true to always wrap. default:
80
indent — Whitespace used to indent each level when wrapping. default:
" " (two spaces)
indent_last — Indent the closing bracket/brace for arrays and objects? default:
false
short — Put opening brackets on the same line as the first value, closing brackets on the same line as the last? default:
false
indent and
indent_last options to be ignored, instead basing indentation on array and object padding.
sort — Sort objects' keys in alphabetical order (
true), or supply a lambda for custom sorting. default:
false
sort option, it will be passed three values: the (string) name of the key, the associated value, and the object being sorted, e.g.
{ sort:->(key,value,hash){ Float(value) rescue Float::MAX } }
aligned — When wrapping objects, line up the colons (per object)? default:
false
decimals — Decimal precision for non-integer numbers; use
false to keep values precise. default:
false
array_padding — Number of spaces to put inside brackets for arrays. default:
0
object_padding — Number of spaces to put inside braces for objects. default:
0
padding — Shorthand to set both
array_padding and
object_padding. default:
0
before_comma — Number of spaces to put before commas (for both arrays and objects). default:
0
after_comma — Number of spaces to put after commas (for both arrays and objects). default:
0
around_comma — Shorthand to set both
before_comma and
after_comma. default:
0
before_colon_1 — Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on one line. default:
0
after_colon_1 — Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on one line. default:
0
before_colon_n — Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default:
0
after_colon_n — Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default:
0
before_colon — Shorthand to set both
before_colon_1 and
before_colon_n. default:
0
after_colon — Shorthand to set both
after_colon_1 and
after_colon_n. default:
0
around_colon — Shorthand to set both
before_colon and
after_colon. default:
0
lua — (Lua only) Output a Lua table literal instead of JSON? default:
false
emptyTablesAreObjects — (Lua only) Should
{} in Lua become a JSON object (
{}) or JSON array (
[])? default:
false (array)
You may omit the 'value' and/or 'object' parameters in your
sort lambda if desired. For example:
# Ruby sorting examples
obj = {e:3, a:2, c:3, b:2, d:1, f:3}
JSON.neat_generate obj, sort:true # sort by key name
#=> {"a":2,"b":2,"c":3,"d":1,"e":3,"f":3}
JSON.neat_generate obj, sort:->(k){ k } # sort by key name (long way)
#=> {"a":2,"b":2,"c":3,"d":1,"e":3,"f":3}
JSON.neat_generate obj, sort:->(k,v){ [-v,k] } # sort by descending value, then by ascending key
#=> {"c":3,"e":3,"f":3,"a":2,"b":2,"d":1}
JSON.neat_generate obj, sort:->(k,v,h){ h.values.count(v) } # sort by count of keys with same value
#=> {"d":1,"a":2,"b":2,"e":3,"c":3,"f":3}
// JavaScript sorting examples
var obj = {e:3, a:2, c:3, b:2, d:1, f:3};
neatJSON( obj, {sort:true} ); // sort by key name
// {"a":2,"b":2,"c":3,"d":1,"e":3,"f":3}
neatJSON( obj, { sort:function(k){ return k }} ); // sort by key name (long way)
// {"a":2,"b":2,"c":3,"d":1,"e":3,"f":3}
neatJSON( obj, { sort:function(k,v){ return -v }} ); // sort by descending value
// {"e":3,"c":3,"f":3,"a":2,"b":2,"d":1}
var countByValue = {};
for (var k in obj) countByValue[obj[k]] = (countByValue[obj[k]]||0) + 1;
neatJSON( obj, { sort:function(k,v){ return countByValue[v] } } ); // sort by count of same value
// {"d":1,"a":2,"b":2,"e":3,"c":3,"f":3}
Note that the JavaScript and Lua versions of NeatJSON do not provide a mechanism for cascading sort in the same manner as Ruby.
NeatJSON is copyright ©2015–2019 by Gavin Kistner and is released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.txt file for more details.
For bugs or feature requests please open issues on GitHub. For other communication you can email the author directly.
to_json for their representation.
v0.9 — July 29, 2019
9e9999 and
-9e9999
"NaN"
v0.8.4 — May 3, 2018
v0.8.3 — February 20, 2017
v0.8.2 — December 16th, 2016
v0.8.1 — April 22nd, 2016
v0.8 — April 21st, 2016
sort to take a lambda for customized sorting of object key/values.
v0.7.2 — April 14th, 2016
Object constructor (e.g.
location).
v0.7.1 — April 6th, 2016
v0.7 — March 26th, 2016
indentLast/
indent_last feature.
v0.6.2 — February 8th, 2016
v0.6.1 — October 12th, 2015
v0.6 — April 26th, 2015
before_colon_1 and
before_colon_n to distinguish between single-line and multi-line objects.
v0.5 — April 19th, 2015
decimals option.
neatJSON() JavaScript available to Node.js as well as web browsers.
v0.4 — April 18th, 2015
v0.3.2 — April 16th, 2015
v0.3.1 — April 16th, 2015
v0.3 — April 16th, 2015
short:true and wrapping array values inside objects.
v0.2 — April 16th, 2015
short:true and wrapping values inside objects.
v0.1 — April 15th, 2015