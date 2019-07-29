NeatJSON

Pretty-print your JSON in Ruby or JavaScript or Lua with more power than is provided by JSON.pretty_generate (Ruby) or JSON.stringify (JS). For example, like Ruby's pp (pretty print), NeatJSON can keep objects on one line if they fit, but break them over multiple lines if needed.

Features (all optional):

Keep values on one line, with variable wrap width.

Format numeric values to specified precision.

Sort object keys to be in alphabetical order.

Arbitrary whitespace (or really, any string) for indentation.

"Short" wrapping uses fewer lines, indentation based on values. (See last example below.)

Indent final closing bracket/brace for each array/object.

Adjust number of spaces inside array/object braces.

Adjust number of spaces before/after commas and colons (both for single- vs. multi-line).

Line up the values for an object across lines.

Online webpage for conversions and experimenting with options.

[Lua only] Produce Lua table serialization.

Table of Contents

Installation

Ruby: gem install neatjson

JavaScript (web): Clone the GitHub repo and copy javascript/neatjson.js

Node.js: npm install neatjson

Usage

Ruby:

require 'neatjson' json = JSON.neat_generate( value, options )

JavaScript (web):

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "neatjson.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var json = neatJSON( value, options ); </ script >

Node.js:

const { neatJSON } = require ( 'neatjson' ); var json = neatJSON( value, options );

Lua:

local neatJSON = require 'neatjson' local json = neatJSON(value, options)

Examples

The following are all in Ruby, but similar options apply in JavaScript and Lua.

require 'neatjson' o = { b: 42.005 , a: [ 42 , 17 ], longer: true , str: "yes

please" } puts JSON.neat_generate(o) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true , padding: 1 , after_comma: 1 ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true , wrap: 40 ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true , wrap: 40 , decimals: 2 ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: ->(k){ k.length }, wrap: 40 , aligned: true ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true , wrap: 40 , aligned: true , around_colon: 1 ) puts JSON.neat_generate(o, sort: true , wrap: 40 , aligned: true , around_colon: 1 , short: true ) a = [ 1 , 2 ,[ 3 , 4 ,[ 5 ]]] puts JSON.neat_generate(a) puts JSON.pretty_generate(a) puts JSON.neat_generate( a, wrap: true , short: true ) data = [ "foo" , "bar" ,{ dogs: 42 , piggies: { color: 'pink' , tasty: true }, barn: { jimmy: [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], jammy: 3.141592653 , hot: "pajammy" }, cats: 7 }] opts = { short: true , wrap: 60 , decimals: 3 , sort: true , aligned: true , padding: 1 , after_comma: 1 , around_colon_n: 1 } puts JSON.neat_generate( data, opts )

Options

You may pass any of the following options to neat_generate (Ruby) or neatJSON (JavaScript/Lua). Note: option names with underscores below use camelCase in JavaScript and Lua. For example:

json = JSON.neat_generate my_value, array_padding: 1 , after_comma: 1 , before_colon_n: 2 , indent_last: true

var json = neatJSON( myValue, { arrayPadding : 1 , afterComma : 1 , beforeColonN : 2 , indentLast : true } );

local json = neatJSON( myValue, { arrayPadding= 1 , afterComma= 1 , beforeColonN= 2 , indentLast= true } )

wrap — Maximum line width before wrapping. Use false to never wrap, true to always wrap. default: 80

— Maximum line width before wrapping. Use to never wrap, to always wrap. default: indent — Whitespace used to indent each level when wrapping. default: " " (two spaces)

— Whitespace used to indent each level when wrapping. default: (two spaces) indent_last — Indent the closing bracket/brace for arrays and objects? default: false

— Indent the closing bracket/brace for arrays and objects? default: short — Put opening brackets on the same line as the first value, closing brackets on the same line as the last? default: false This causes the indent and indent_last options to be ignored, instead basing indentation on array and object padding.

— Put opening brackets on the same line as the first value, closing brackets on the same line as the last? default: sort — Sort objects' keys in alphabetical order ( true ), or supply a lambda for custom sorting. default: false If you supply a lambda to the sort option, it will be passed three values: the (string) name of the key, the associated value, and the object being sorted, e.g. { sort:->(key,value,hash){ Float(value) rescue Float::MAX } }

— Sort objects' keys in alphabetical order ( ), or supply a lambda for custom sorting. default: aligned — When wrapping objects, line up the colons (per object)? default: false

— When wrapping objects, line up the colons (per object)? default: decimals — Decimal precision for non-integer numbers; use false to keep values precise. default: false

— Decimal precision for non-integer numbers; use to keep values precise. default: array_padding — Number of spaces to put inside brackets for arrays. default: 0

— Number of spaces to put inside brackets for arrays. default: object_padding — Number of spaces to put inside braces for objects. default: 0

— Number of spaces to put inside braces for objects. default: padding — Shorthand to set both array_padding and object_padding . default: 0

— Shorthand to set both and . default: before_comma — Number of spaces to put before commas (for both arrays and objects). default: 0

— Number of spaces to put before commas (for both arrays and objects). default: after_comma — Number of spaces to put after commas (for both arrays and objects). default: 0

— Number of spaces to put after commas (for both arrays and objects). default: around_comma — Shorthand to set both before_comma and after_comma . default: 0

— Shorthand to set both and . default: before_colon_1 — Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on one line. default: 0

— Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on one line. default: after_colon_1 — Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on one line. default: 0

— Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on one line. default: before_colon_n — Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default: 0

— Number of spaces before a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default: after_colon_n — Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default: 0

— Number of spaces after a colon when the object is on multiple lines. default: before_colon — Shorthand to set both before_colon_1 and before_colon_n . default: 0

— Shorthand to set both and . default: after_colon — Shorthand to set both after_colon_1 and after_colon_n . default: 0

— Shorthand to set both and . default: around_colon — Shorthand to set both before_colon and after_colon . default: 0

— Shorthand to set both and . default: lua — (Lua only) Output a Lua table literal instead of JSON? default: false

— (Lua only) Output a Lua table literal instead of JSON? default: emptyTablesAreObjects — (Lua only) Should {} in Lua become a JSON object ( {} ) or JSON array ( [] )? default: false (array)

You may omit the 'value' and/or 'object' parameters in your sort lambda if desired. For example:

obj = { e: 3 , a: 2 , c: 3 , b: 2 , d: 1 , f: 3 } JSON.neat_generate obj, sort: true JSON.neat_generate obj, sort: ->(k){ k } JSON.neat_generate obj, sort: ->(k,v){ [-v,k] } JSON.neat_generate obj, sort: ->(k,v,h){ h.values.count(v) }

var obj = { e : 3 , a : 2 , c : 3 , b : 2 , d : 1 , f : 3 }; neatJSON( obj, { sort : true } ); neatJSON( obj, { sort : function ( k ) { return k }} ); neatJSON( obj, { sort : function ( k,v ) { return -v }} ); var countByValue = {}; for ( var k in obj) countByValue[obj[k]] = (countByValue[obj[k]]|| 0 ) + 1 ; neatJSON( obj, { sort : function ( k,v ) { return countByValue[v] } } );

Note that the JavaScript and Lua versions of NeatJSON do not provide a mechanism for cascading sort in the same manner as Ruby.

NeatJSON is copyright ©2015–2019 by Gavin Kistner and is released under the MIT License. See the LICENSE.txt file for more details.

For bugs or feature requests please open issues on GitHub. For other communication you can email the author directly.

TODO (aka Known Limitations)

Figure out the best way to play with custom objects that use to_json for their representation.

for their representation. Detect circular references.

Possibly allow "JSON5" output (legal identifiers unquoted, etc.)

HISTORY