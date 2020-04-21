A diff friendly cli input module. Made for usage with neat-log and ansi-diff-stream

npm install neat-input

Very useful if you want to accept interactive user input in an application that does interactive output (such as writing a progress bar) without messing it up

Usage

To illustrate what this module does, try running the below example

var input = require ( 'neat-input' )({ style : style}) var diff = require ( 'ansi-diff-stream' )() var names = [] var seconds = 0 diff.pipe(process.stdout) input.on( 'enter' , function ( line ) { names.push(line) }) setInterval( function ( ) { seconds++ update() }, 1000 ) input.on( 'update' , update) update() function style ( start, cursor, end ) { if (!cursor) cursor = ' ' return start + '[' + cursor + ']' + end } function update ( ) { diff.write( ` Welcome to name input. It has been ${seconds} since you started. Please enter your name: ${input.line()} Cursor position is ${input.cursor} Previously entered names: ${names.join( ', ' )} ` ) }

Notice that as you are inputing a new name the UI is updating and things look the way they are supposed to, even though the output is being updated both above and below the input line.

Try deleting characters using backspace or moving the cursor around with the arrow keys

API

var input = neatPrompt([options])

Create a prompter. Options include:

{ showCursor : false , style : function ( start, cursor, end ) {} }

Returns the currently inputted line (styled)

Returns the line unstyled always.

Set the internal rawLine to a given string and move the cursor to the end

The current position of the cursor

Set the internal rawline and trigger an enter event.

Emitted everytime the input state is updated.

Emitted when an enter is clicked. Also sets the rawLine to an empty string.

Emitted when tab is clicked

Emitted when the up key is clicked

Emitted when the down key is clicked

Emitted when the left key is clicked

Emitted when the right key is clicked

Emitted when the space key is clicked

Emitted when the backspace key is clicked

Emitted when page up is clicked

Emitted when page down is clicked

Emitted when ctrl + some key is pressed. If you do not provide a handler for ctrl-c the process will be exited for you on ctrl-c.

Emitted when alt + some key is pressed.

Emitted when shift + some control key is pressed.

Forwarded from the keypress module whenever a key is pressed.

Shortcuts

When typing on the command line, neat-input supports the following shortcuts:

ctrl-a move the cursor to the beginning of the line

move the cursor to the end of the line

move the cursor one character to the left

move the cursor one character to the right

erase all characters to the right of the cursor

erase the whole line

erase one word to the left of the cursor

same as ctrl-w

erase one word to the right of the cursor

move the cursor one word to the left

move the cursor one word to the right

License

MIT