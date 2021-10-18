Fast CSV parser

Convenience wrapper around the super-fast streaming csv-parser module. Use that one if you want streamed parsing.

Parsing-related issues should be reported to csv-parser .

Install

npm install neat-csv

Usage

import neatCsv from 'neat-csv' ; const csv = 'type,part

unicorn,horn

rainbow,pink' ; console .log( await neatCsv(csv));

API

Returns a Promise<object[]> with the parsed CSV.

data

Type: string | Buffer | stream.Readable

The CSV data to parse.

options

Type: object