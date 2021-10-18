Fast CSV parser
Convenience wrapper around the super-fast streaming
csv-parser module. Use that one if you want streamed parsing.
Parsing-related issues should be reported to
csv-parser.
npm install neat-csv
import neatCsv from 'neat-csv';
const csv = 'type,part\nunicorn,horn\nrainbow,pink';
console.log(await neatCsv(csv));
//=> [{type: 'unicorn', part: 'horn'}, {type: 'rainbow', part: 'pink'}]
Returns a
Promise<object[]> with the parsed CSV.
Type:
string | Buffer | stream.Readable
The CSV data to parse.
Type:
object
See the
csv-parser options.
I used to use csv-parser in my code but due to the absence of promise in the module I had to write extra code to make it work with my promise based code, now that we have a clean package with the superfast speed of csv-parser its awesome. Easy to use, well documented, and performant package