openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

neat-csv

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Fast CSV parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

307K

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSV Parser

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/53
Read All Reviews
jatin269

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

neat-csv

Fast CSV parser

Convenience wrapper around the super-fast streaming csv-parser module. Use that one if you want streamed parsing.

Parsing-related issues should be reported to csv-parser.

Install

npm install neat-csv

Usage

import neatCsv from 'neat-csv';

const csv = 'type,part\nunicorn,horn\nrainbow,pink';

console.log(await neatCsv(csv));
//=> [{type: 'unicorn', part: 'horn'}, {type: 'rainbow', part: 'pink'}]

API

neatCsv(data, options?)

Returns a Promise<object[]> with the parsed CSV.

data

Type: string | Buffer | stream.Readable

The CSV data to parse.

options

Type: object

See the csv-parser options.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

I used to use csv-parser in my code but due to the absence of promise in the module I had to write extra code to make it work with my promise based code, now that we have a clean package with the superfast speed of csv-parser its awesome. Easy to use, well documented, and performant package

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
January 19, 2021

Alternatives

xlsx:green_book: SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
fast-csvCSV parser and formatter for node
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
670K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pap
papaparseFast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
j2c
json-2-csvConvert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
58K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv
csvtojsonBlazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial