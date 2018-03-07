This package is a standard webpack loader which allows you to load nearley parser specification files as parser rules directly from webpack.

This branch contains support for the latest nearley version, currently nearley@^2.0.0 . For nearlet@^1.0.0 check the nearley1 branch in this repo.

Installation

You need to install both nearley and nearley-loader , since nearley is a peer dependency of this package. The major version of the nearley-loader package must match the installed version of nearley , so if you install nearley@2.13.0 , then you need to install nearley-loader@^2.0.0 .

Usage

Just configure webpack to handle nearley files with this loader:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.nearley$/ , use : [ 'nearley-loader' , ], }, ] }

If using with create-react-app or any other pre-configured webpack, be sure that the .ne extension (or whatever file extension you use above) is not affected by another loader. For instance, create-react-app will apply a url-loader to any file extension it doesn't recognize.

Once you've done that, you can now require nearley files in your javascript modules and you'll get the compiled parser rules:

import { Parser, Grammar } from 'nearley' ; import grammar from './grammar.ne' ; const parser = new Parser(Grammar.fromCompiled(grammar));

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Kozily

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.