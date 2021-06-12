⚠ WARNING: This library has been deprecated.

Most users do not need near-web3-provider, and instead should simply change their Web3 endpoint as documented at: https://doc.aurora.dev/develop/networks

NEAR Protocol Web3 provider. Use it to connect your Ethereum frontend or Truffle to NEAR Protocol.

Requirements

Node > 11.0

Install

$ npm install near-web3-provider

Running Tests

Tests require running a local nearcore .

Setup and Run NEARCore

Install Rustup:

$ curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1 .2 -sSf https:

Add wasm target to your toolchain:

$ rustup target add wasm32- unknown - unknown

Install and run NEARCore using Docker:

git clone https://github.com/nearprotocol/nearcore cd nearcore cargo build -p neard --release ./target/release/neard --home=~/.near/ local init ./target/release/neard --home=~/.near/ local run

Build test environment:

chmod +x test /build.sh cd test && ./build.sh && cd ..

Run tests

npm run test

Tests currently take ~50 seconds to run.

Developing

The web3 Provider also needs to be tested against the near-evm contract.

Follow the testing instructions on the near-evm repo.

If you're developing against an in-flux contract, make sure to build the wasm code from near-evm and update the wasm code for the provider: test/artifacts/near_evm.wasm .

General Usage

You can use this provider wherever a Web3 provider is needed.

const { NearProvider, nearlib, nearWeb3Extensions } = require ( 'near-web3-provider' ); const nearNetworkId = '<local, default, test, etc>' ; const accountId = '<account id to use for tx>' ; const keyStore = new nearlib.keyStores.<one of keyStores>; const web = new Web3(); web.extend(nearWeb3Extensions(web)) web.setProvider( new NearProvider( "<url to NEAR RPC>" , keyStore, accountId, nearNetworkId)); web.eth.net.isListening();

Using in Truffle

Add to your truffle-config.js :

const { NearProvider, nearlib } = require ( 'near-web3-provider' ); const nearNetworkId = '<local, default, test, etc>' ; const url = 'https://rpc.nearprotocol.com' ; const keyDir = 'neardev' ; const keyStore = new nearlib.keyStores.UnencryptedFileSystemKeyStore(keyDir); const accountId = 'test.account' ; module .exports = { networks : { near : { network_id : "99" , skipDryRun : true , provider : function ( ) { return new NearProvider(url, keyStore, accountId, nearNetworkId) }, } } }

See key store documentation for other options.

Differences from Ethereum providers

NEAR Protocol is a sharded, proof-of-stake blockchain. Keeping that in mind, some Ethereum concepts are naturally not shared with NEAR; for example, there is no concept of uncle blocks, pending blocks, or block difficulty.

As a sharded blockchain, the structure of NEAR blocks is also different. In Ethereum, blocks have transactions. In NEAR, blocks have chunks, and chunks have transactions.

near-web3-provider has been adapted to follow the Ethereum JSON RPC API and its web3 equivalents as closely as possible. Where there are no equivalents, empty values have been passed through. Other return values have been adapted to account for the difference in block structure (for example, the root of the transaction trie comes from a chunk rather than a block).

Mining, hashrates, ssh, and db methods are not supported.

Limitations and Differences

Methods that have an extra default block parameter will function as latest , regardless of the actual argument. This is a Near RPC limitation.

eth_call does not support from or value arguments. This is a Near RPC limitation.

eth_estimateGas will always return 0x0 . Near RPC does not seem to support gas estimation for calls.

Some fields in Ethereum data structures do not have a direct correspondence to Near data structures, therefore these fields are unimplemented or unreliable. Always consult implementation in near_to_eth_objects.js. Examples include: The tx receipts status field is always 0x1 , regardless of the success of the transaction. transactionIndex is constant, and not reliable.

Some calls, like eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndex have no sensible correspondence to Near block structure.

Near doesn't keep track of nonces for contracts which is a required feature for the evm. Therefore both an evm nonce and near nonce exist for each account. eth_getTransactionCount will return a reference to the evm nonce. All other nonce fields in the web3-near-provider reference the near nonce. evm nonce: nonce used for address calculation in the next EVM contract deployment from this EVM account near nonce: number of all near transactions (including evm transactions) executed by account



API Overview

Unless specified, NearProvider returns the values specified in the web3 documentation for each method.

If a method has no direct translation, an Unsupported method error is returned.

Hash Conversions and Equivalents

Near uses base58 while Ethereum uses Keccak . This necessitates the need to convert between the two. With the exception of transaction hashes, Near hashes are converted to Ethereum-compatible hashes when using web3 .

Important Format Changes

blockHash - a block hash is the hash equivalent of a Near block hash denoted in hex within the context of the near-web3-provider denoted in base58 within the context of the rest of the near protocol

transactionHash - a transaction hash is the combination of a Near transaction hash (in base58 ) concatenated with the accountId of the transaction's sender, and separated by : <base58TxHash>:<senderAccountId> within the context of the near-web3-provider <senderAccountId>:<base58TxHash> within the context of the rest of the near protocol

gas - Gas is denominated in yoctoNEAR

value - Transaction values/amounts are denominated in yoctoNEAR

to , from , address - Addresses are the EVM hash of a Near AccountId

API - Custom Near Methods

web3 .near .retrieveNear ( [transactionObject] )

Transfers yoctoNEAR from evmAccount out of the evm to near account.

Parameters

Object - the transaction object to send: to - String : near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR

- : near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR value - Number|String|BN|BigNumber : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach

- : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach gas - Number : amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR

Returns

Returns the transactionHash of the transaction: <base58TxHash>:<accountId>

web3 .near .transferNear ( [transactionObject] )

Transfers yoctoNEAR from sending evmAccount to the evmAccount corresponding to near accountId recipient ( to )

Parameters

Object - the transaction object to send: to - String : near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR to their corresponding evm address

- : near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR to their corresponding evm address value - Number|String|BN|BigNumber : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach

- : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach gas - Number : amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR

Returns

Returns the transactionHash of the transaction: <base58TxHash>:<accountId>

API - Custom Near Utility Functions

web3 .utils .hexToBase58 ( hexVal )

Converts hex value into base58 value. blockHash is represented in hex in the context of web3.eth functionality but represented within the near protocol as base58

Parameters

String hex - valid with or without 0x prepended

Returns

Returns String base58

web3 .utils .base58ToHex ( base58Val )

Converts base58 value into hex value. blockHash is represented in hex in the context of web3.eth functionality but represented within the near protocol as base58

Parameters

String base58

Returns

Returns String hex - prepended with 0x

API - Unsupported Methods

web3.eth.getCoinbase

web3.eth.isMining

web3.eth.getHashrate

web3.eth.getBlockUncleCount

web3.eth.getUncle

web3.eth.getPendingTransactions

web3.eth.sign

web3.eth.estimateGas

web3.eth.getPastLogs

web3.eth.getWork

web3.eth.submitWork

web3.eth.requestAccounts

web3.eth.getChainId

web3.eth.getNodeInfo

web3.eth.getProof

API - Supported Methods

web3 .eth .getProtocolVersion ( [callback] )

Returns the Near protocol version of the node.

Returns

Promise returns String : the protocol version.

Differences | Limitations

Returns the Near protocol version instead of the Ethereum protocol version

web3 .eth .isSyncing

Checks if the node is currently syncing and returns either a syncing object, or false.

Returns

Promise returns Object|Boolean - a syncing object, or false .

startingBlock - Unsupported, returns 0x0

- Unsupported, returns currentBlock - Returns the latest block height

- Returns the latest block height highestBlock - Returns the latest block height

- Returns the latest block height knownStates - Unsupported, returns 0x0

- Unsupported, returns pulledStates - Unsupported, returns 0x0

Differences | Limitations

This will almost always return false

If a syncing object does return, the values are generally not useful

web3 .eth .getGasPrice ()

Returns the current gas price in yoctoNEAR.

Returns

Promise returns String - Number string of the current gas price in yoctoNEAR.

Differences | Limitations

The gas price is returned in yoctoNEAR instead of wei

At the moment, the gas price is determined from the most recent block. web3 typically determines the gas price by the last few blocks median gas price.

web3 .eth .getAccounts ()

Returns a list of accounts the node controls.

Returns

Promise returns Array - An array of addresses controlled by node.

Differences | Limitations

Addresses are the EVM hash of a Near AccountId

web3 .eth .getBlockNumber ()

Returns the current block number

Returns

Promise returns Number - The number of the most recent block.

web3 .eth .getBalance ( address )

Returns the balance of an address.

Parameters

String address - The address to get the balance of. This is the EVM address equivalent of a Near AccountId

Returns

Promise returns String - The current balance for the given address in yoctoNEAR.

Differences | Limitations

Due to Near RPC limitations, the balance of the address will always be from the latest block.

Address is the EVM hash of a Near AccountId

web3 .eth .getStorageAt( address , position )

Get the storage at a specific position of an address.

Parameters

String address - The address to get the storage from. This is the EVM address equivalent of a Near AccountId Number|String|BN|BigNumber position - the index position of the storage

Returns

Promise returns String - The value in storage at the given position.

Differences | Limitations

Due to Near RPC limitations, the balance of the address will always be from the latest block.

Address is the EVM hash of a Near AccountId

web3 .eth .getCode ( address )

Get the code at a specific address

Parameters

String address - The address to get the code from.

Returns

Promise returns String - The data at given address address .

Differences | Limitations

Due to Near RPC limitations, the balance of the address will always be from the latest block.

Address is the EVM hash of a Near AccountId

web3 .eth .getBlock ( blockHashOrBlockNumber [, returnTransactionObjects] )

Returns a block matching the block number or block hash

Parameters

String|Number|BN|BigNumber - The block number or block hash. Or the string 'genesis' , 'latest' , 'earliest' , or 'pending' Boolean - (optional, default false ) If specified true , the returned block will contain all transactions as objects. By default it is false so, there is no need to explicitly specify false. And, if false it will only contain the transaction hashes.

Returns

Promise returns Object - The block object

number - The block number

- The block number hash - Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block hash

- Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block hash parentHash - Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block's parent block hash

- Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block's parent block hash nonce - Always returns null . This is typically the hash of the generated proof-of-work. There is no equivalent concept in Near.

- Always returns . This is typically the hash of the generated proof-of-work. There is no equivalent concept in Near. transactionsRoot - Always returns 0x0000... . Since transactions are on chunks and chunks are on block, there is no equivalent of a transaction trie of the block

- Always returns . Since transactions are on chunks and chunks are on block, there is no equivalent of a transaction trie of the block size - Returns the weight of the block

- Returns the weight of the block gasLimit - The maximum gas allowed in this block. Returned in yoctoNEAR

- The maximum gas allowed in this block. Returned in yoctoNEAR gasUsed - The total used gas by all chunks in this block. A chunk may have a transaction, but that transaction may be processed in a different chunk.

- The total used gas by all chunks in this block. A chunk may have a transaction, but that transaction may be processed in a different chunk. timestamp - The unix timestamp for when the block was collated

- The unix timestamp for when the block was collated transactions - Array of transaction objects, or the 32 byte transaction hashes equivalent of the base58 Near transaction hashes.

- Array of transaction objects, or the 32 byte transaction hashes equivalent of the base58 Near transaction hashes. sha3Uncles - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned logsBloom - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned stateRoot - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned miner - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned difficulty - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned totalDifficulty - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned extraData - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

- Unsupported, undefined/null value returned uncles - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned

Differences | Limitations

Passing through 'genesis' or 'earliest' will return block 0

or will return block 0 Passing through 'latest' or 'pending' will return the latest block. There is no concept of pending blocks.

or will return the latest block. There is no concept of pending blocks. See Important Format Changes for information on hash , gas , transactions

web3 .eth .getBlockTransactionCount ( blockHashOrBlockNumber )

Returns the number of transactions in a given block.

Parameters

{String|Number|BN|BigNumber} - The block number or block hash. Or the string 'genesis' , 'latest' , 'earliest' , or 'pending'

Returns

Promise returns Number - The number of transactions in the given block.

Differences | Limitations

Blocks have chunks and chunks have transactions; all the transactions are collected from a block's chunks and counted. Conceptually this is the same thing, but note that transactions do not actually reside in blocks.

web3 .eth .getTransaction ( transactionHash )

Returns a transaction matching the given transaction hash.

Parameters

String transactionHash - the transaction hash

Returns

Promise returns Object - A transaction object

hash - Hash of the transaction <nearTxHash>:<accountId> (transaction's sender's accountId)

- Hash of the transaction (transaction's sender's accountId) nonce - The total number of near transactions made by the sender prior to this one

- The total number of near transactions made by the sender prior to this one blockHash - hash equivalent of the block where this transaction was in (represented in hex instead of near's base58 format)

- hash equivalent of the block where this transaction was in (represented in hex instead of near's base58 format) blockNumber - Block number where this transaction was in

- Block number where this transaction was in transactionIndex - integer of the transactions index position in the block

- integer of the transactions index position in the block from - EVM Address of the sender

- EVM Address of the sender to - EVM address of the receiver

- EVM address of the receiver value - Value transferred in yoctoNEAR

- Value transferred in yoctoNEAR gasPrice - Gas price set by the block in yoctoNEAR

- Gas price set by the block in yoctoNEAR gas - Gas consumed by the sender in yoctoNEAR

- Gas consumed by the sender in yoctoNEAR input - tx data, encoded contract call or deployed bytecode

Differences | Limitations

Due to the Near protocol, getting a transaction's status requires knowing both the transaction hash and the Near AccountId of the transaction's signer. To allow for this, transaction hashes in NearProvider are the base58 transaction hashes concatenated with the signer_id of the transaction, and separated with a : . Example: const nearTxHash = 'ByGDjvYxVZDxv69c86tFCFDRnJqK4zvj9uz4QVR4bH4P' ; const signerId = 'test.near' const txHash = `${nearTxHash}:${signerId}; console.log(txHash);

See Important Format Changes for additional information.

web3 .eth .getTransactionFromBlock ( hashStringOrNumber , indexNumber )

Returns a transaction based on a block hash or number and the transaction's index position.

Parameters

{String|Number|BN|BigNumber} hashStringOrNumber The block number or block hash. Or the string 'genesis' , 'latest' , 'earliest' , or 'pending' {Number} indexNumber - The transaction's index position

Returns

Promise returns Object - A transaction object. See web3.eth.getTransaction.

Differences | Limitations

See web3.eth.getTransaction.

web3 .eth .getTransactionReceipt ( hash )

Returns the receipt of a transaction by transaction hash.

Parameters

String transactionHash - the transaction hash. See web3.eth.getTransaction.

Returns

Promise returns Object - A transaction receipt object

status - Returns true if the transaction was successful, false if the EVM reverted the transaction

- Returns if the transaction was successful, if the EVM reverted the transaction blockHash Hash of the block where this transaction was in.

Hash of the block where this transaction was in. blockNumber - Block number where this transaction was in.

- Block number where this transaction was in. transactionHash - Hash of the transaction.

- Hash of the transaction. transactionIndex - Integer of the transactions index position in the block.

- Integer of the transactions index position in the block. from - Address of the sender.

- Address of the sender. to - Address of the receiver. null when its a contract creation transaction.

- Address of the receiver. null when its a contract creation transaction. contractAddress - The contract address created, if the transaction was a contract creation, otherwise null.

- The contract address created, if the transaction was a contract creation, otherwise null. cumulativeGasUsed - The total amount of gas used when this transaction was executed in the block.

- The total amount of gas used when this transaction was executed in the block. gasUsed - The amount of gas used by this specific transaction alone.

- The amount of gas used by this specific transaction alone. logs - Array of log objects, which this transaction generated.

Differences | Limitations

See web3.eth.getTransaction.

web3 .eth .getTransactionCount ( address )

Get the numbers of transactions sent from this address.

Parameters

String address - The address to get the numbers of transactions from. Address is the EVM address of a Near AccountId

Returns

Promise returns Number - The total number of evm transactions sent from the given address

Differences | Limitations

Specifically, returns the nonce of evm transactions sent from the address. Near will only return the total transactions; selecting a block is not supported

The return value refers to the total number of evm transactions not including near transactions outside the evm. All other transaction count nonces refer to total near transactions (which include evm transcations)

web3.eth.sendTransaction(transactionObject)

Sends a transaction to the network.

Parameters

Object - the transaction object to send: to - String : EVM destination address

- : EVM destination address value - Number|String|BN|BigNumber : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach

- : amount of yoctoNEAR to attach gas - Number : amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR

- : amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR data - String : the encoded call data

Returns

Returns the transactionHash of the transaction: <base58TxHash>:<accountId>

Differences | Limitations

The sender is the default accountId. At this time, another account cannot be specified.

All other optional properties on the transaction object are unsupported

Unsupported at the moment, always returns 0x0 .

web3 .eth .signTransaction ( transactionObject )

Executes a new message call immediately without creating a transaction on the block chain.

Parameters

Object - A transaction object, see web3.eth.sendTransaction, with the difference that only the to field is required.

Returns

Promise returns String : The returned data of the call, e.g. a smart contract functions return value.

Differences | Limitations

Due to Near RPC limitations, this will always be called on the latest block.

To Do