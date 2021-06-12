⚠ WARNING: This library has been deprecated.
Most users do not need near-web3-provider, and instead should simply change their Web3 endpoint as documented at: https://doc.aurora.dev/develop/networks
NEAR Protocol Web3 provider. Use it to connect your Ethereum frontend or Truffle to NEAR Protocol.
Node > 11.0
$ npm install near-web3-provider
Tests require running a local
nearcore.
Install Rustup:
$ curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh
Add wasm target to your toolchain:
$ rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown
Install and run NEARCore using Docker:
$ git clone https://github.com/nearprotocol/nearcore
$ cd nearcore
$ cargo build -p neard --release
$ ./target/release/neard --home=~/.near/local init
$ ./target/release/neard --home=~/.near/local run
Build test environment:
# grant executable access to build.sh if not yet done
chmod +x test/build.sh
# build solidity contracts
# necessary on first ever test run then update build per contract changes
cd test && ./build.sh && cd ..
Run tests
$ npm run test
Tests currently take ~50 seconds to run.
The web3 Provider also needs to be tested against the
near-evm contract.
Follow the testing instructions on the near-evm repo.
If you're developing against an in-flux contract, make sure to build the wasm code from
near-evm and update the wasm code for the provider:
test/artifacts/near_evm.wasm.
You can use this provider wherever a Web3 provider is needed.
const { NearProvider, nearlib, nearWeb3Extensions } = require('near-web3-provider');
const nearNetworkId = '<local, default, test, etc>'; // default is 'default'
const accountId = '<account id to use for tx>';
const keyStore = new nearlib.keyStores.<one of keyStores>;
const web = new Web3();
web.extend(nearWeb3Extensions(web)) // extend web3 to include customized near methods
web.setProvider(new NearProvider("<url to NEAR RPC>", keyStore, accountId, nearNetworkId));
web.eth.net.isListening();
Add to your
truffle-config.js:
// Import NearProvider and nearlib
const { NearProvider, nearlib } = require('near-web3-provider');
// Specify which NEAR network to use
const nearNetworkId = '<local, default, test, etc>';
// If developing against a local node, use http://localhost:3030
const url = 'https://rpc.nearprotocol.com';
// Specify where to store keys
const keyDir = 'neardev';
// Use standard near-shell structure for storing keys. See note below for other options.
const keyStore = new nearlib.keyStores.UnencryptedFileSystemKeyStore(keyDir);
// Account ID
const accountId = 'test.account';
module.exports = {
networks: {
near: {
network_id: "99",
skipDryRun: true,
provider: function() {
return new NearProvider(url, keyStore, accountId, nearNetworkId)
},
}
}
}
See key store documentation for other options.
NEAR Protocol is a sharded, proof-of-stake blockchain. Keeping that in mind, some Ethereum concepts are naturally not shared with NEAR; for example, there is no concept of uncle blocks, pending blocks, or block difficulty.
As a sharded blockchain, the structure of NEAR blocks is also different. In Ethereum, blocks have transactions. In NEAR, blocks have chunks, and chunks have transactions.
near-web3-provider has been adapted to follow the Ethereum JSON RPC API and its
web3 equivalents as closely as possible. Where there are no equivalents, empty values have been passed through. Other return values have been adapted to account for the difference in block structure (for example, the root of the transaction trie comes from a chunk rather than a block).
Mining, hashrates,
ssh, and
db methods are not supported.
Methods that have an extra default block parameter will function as
latest, regardless of the actual argument. This is a Near RPC limitation.
eth_call does not support
from or
value arguments. This is a Near RPC limitation.
eth_estimateGas will always return
0x0. Near RPC does not seem to support
gas estimation for calls.
Some fields in Ethereum data structures do not have a direct correspondence to Near data structures, therefore these fields are unimplemented or unreliable. Always consult implementation in near_to_eth_objects.js. Examples include:
status field is always
0x1, regardless of the success of the transaction.
transactionIndex is constant, and not reliable.
Some calls, like
eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndex have no sensible correspondence to Near block structure.
Near doesn't keep track of nonces for contracts which is a required feature for the evm. Therefore both an evm nonce and near nonce exist for each account.
eth_getTransactionCount will return a reference to the evm nonce. All other nonce fields in the web3-near-provider reference the near nonce.
Unless specified, NearProvider returns the values specified in the web3 documentation for each method.
If a method has no direct translation, an
Unsupported method error is returned.
Near uses
base58 while Ethereum uses
Keccak. This necessitates the need to convert between the two. With the exception of transaction hashes, Near hashes are converted to Ethereum-compatible hashes when using
web3.
blockHash - a block hash is the hash equivalent of a Near block hash
hex within the context of the near-web3-provider
base58 within the context of the rest of the near protocol
transactionHash - a transaction hash is the combination of a Near transaction hash (in
base58) concatenated with the accountId of the transaction's sender, and separated by
:
<base58TxHash>:<senderAccountId> within the context of the near-web3-provider
<senderAccountId>:<base58TxHash> within the context of the rest of the near protocol
gas - Gas is denominated in yoctoNEAR
value - Transaction values/amounts are denominated in yoctoNEAR
to,
from,
address - Addresses are the EVM hash of a Near AccountId
web3.near.retrieveNear([transactionObject])
Transfers yoctoNEAR from evmAccount out of the evm to near account.
Object - the transaction object to send:
to -
String: near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR
value -
Number|String|BN|BigNumber: amount of yoctoNEAR to attach
gas -
Number: amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR
Returns the
transactionHash of the transaction:
<base58TxHash>:<accountId>
web3.near.transferNear([transactionObject])
Transfers yoctoNEAR from sending evmAccount to the evmAccount corresponding to near accountId recipient (
to)
Object - the transaction object to send:
to -
String: near accountId to receive yoctoNEAR to their corresponding evm address
value -
Number|String|BN|BigNumber: amount of yoctoNEAR to attach
gas -
Number: amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR
Returns the
transactionHash of the transaction:
<base58TxHash>:<accountId>
web3.utils.hexToBase58(hexVal)
Converts hex value into base58 value.
blockHash is represented in hex in the context of
web3.eth functionality but represented within the near protocol as
base58
String
hex - valid with or without
0x prepended
Returns
String
base58
web3.utils.base58ToHex(base58Val)
Converts base58 value into hex value.
blockHash is represented in hex in the context of
web3.eth functionality but represented within the near protocol as
base58
String
base58
Returns
String
hex - prepended with
0x
web3.eth.getCoinbase
web3.eth.isMining
web3.eth.getHashrate
web3.eth.getBlockUncleCount
web3.eth.getUncle
web3.eth.getPendingTransactions
web3.eth.sign
web3.eth.estimateGas
web3.eth.getPastLogs
web3.eth.getWork
web3.eth.submitWork
web3.eth.requestAccounts
web3.eth.getChainId
web3.eth.getNodeInfo
web3.eth.getProof
web3.eth.getProtocolVersion([callback])
Returns the Near protocol version of the node.
Promise returns
String: the protocol version.
web3.eth.isSyncing
Checks if the node is currently syncing and returns either a syncing object, or false.
Promise returns
Object|Boolean - a syncing object, or
false.
startingBlock - Unsupported, returns
0x0
currentBlock - Returns the latest block height
highestBlock - Returns the latest block height
knownStates - Unsupported, returns
0x0
pulledStates - Unsupported, returns
0x0
false
web3.eth.getGasPrice()
Returns the current gas price in yoctoNEAR.
Promise returns
String - Number string of the current gas price in yoctoNEAR.
web3.eth.getAccounts()
Returns a list of accounts the node controls.
Promise returns
Array - An array of addresses controlled by node.
web3.eth.getBlockNumber()
Returns the current block number
Promise returns
Number - The number of the most recent block.
web3.eth.getBalance(address)
Returns the balance of an address.
String
address - The address to get the balance of. This is the EVM address equivalent of a Near AccountId
Promise returns
String - The current balance for the given address in yoctoNEAR.
web3.eth.getStorageAt(address, position)
Get the storage at a specific position of an address.
String
address - The address to get the storage from. This is the EVM address equivalent of a Near AccountId
Number|String|BN|BigNumber
position - the index position of the storage
Promise returns
String - The value in storage at the given position.
web3.eth.getCode(address)
Get the code at a specific address
String
address - The address to get the code from.
Promise returns
String - The data at given address
address.
web3.eth.getBlock(blockHashOrBlockNumber [, returnTransactionObjects])
Returns a block matching the block number or block hash
String|Number|BN|BigNumber - The block number or block hash. Or the string
'genesis',
'latest',
'earliest', or
'pending'
Boolean - (optional, default
false) If specified
true, the returned block will contain all transactions as objects. By default it is
false so, there is no need to explicitly specify false. And, if
false it will only contain the transaction hashes.
Promise returns
Object - The block object
number - The block number
hash - Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block hash
parentHash - Hash equivalent of the base58 Near block's parent block hash
nonce - Always returns
null. This is typically the hash of the generated proof-of-work. There is no equivalent concept in Near.
transactionsRoot - Always returns
0x0000.... Since transactions are on chunks and chunks are on block, there is no equivalent of a transaction trie of the block
size - Returns the weight of the block
gasLimit - The maximum gas allowed in this block. Returned in yoctoNEAR
gasUsed - The total used gas by all chunks in this block. A chunk may have a transaction, but that transaction may be processed in a different chunk.
timestamp - The unix timestamp for when the block was collated
transactions - Array of transaction objects, or the 32 byte transaction hashes equivalent of the base58 Near transaction hashes.
sha3Uncles - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
logsBloom - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
stateRoot - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
miner - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
difficulty - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
totalDifficulty - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
extraData - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
uncles - Unsupported, undefined/null value returned
'genesis' or
'earliest' will return block 0
'latest' or
'pending' will return the latest block. There is no concept of pending blocks.
hash,
gas,
transactions
web3.eth.getBlockTransactionCount(blockHashOrBlockNumber)
Returns the number of transactions in a given block.
{String|Number|BN|BigNumber} - The block number or block hash. Or the string
'genesis',
'latest',
'earliest', or
'pending'
Promise returns
Number - The number of transactions in the given block.
web3.eth.getTransaction(transactionHash)
Returns a transaction matching the given transaction hash.
String
transactionHash - the transaction hash
Promise returns
Object - A transaction object
hash - Hash of the transaction
<nearTxHash>:<accountId> (transaction's sender's accountId)
nonce - The total number of near transactions made by the sender prior to this one
blockHash - hash equivalent of the block where this transaction was in (represented in hex instead of near's base58 format)
blockNumber - Block number where this transaction was in
transactionIndex - integer of the transactions index position in the block
from - EVM Address of the sender
to - EVM address of the receiver
value - Value transferred in yoctoNEAR
gasPrice - Gas price set by the block in yoctoNEAR
gas - Gas consumed by the sender in yoctoNEAR
input - tx data, encoded contract call or deployed bytecode
Due to the Near protocol, getting a transaction's status requires knowing both the transaction hash and the Near AccountId of the transaction's signer. To allow for this, transaction hashes in NearProvider are the base58 transaction hashes concatenated with the
signer_id of the transaction, and separated with a
:.
Example:
// A Near transaction hash (base58)
const nearTxHash = 'ByGDjvYxVZDxv69c86tFCFDRnJqK4zvj9uz4QVR4bH4P';
// A Near AccountId. In particular, the AccountId of the transaction's signer
const signerId = 'test.near'
// Concatenate and separate with ':'
const txHash = `${nearTxHash}:${signerId};
console.log(txHash);
// ByGDjvYxVZDxv69c86tFCFDRnJqK4zvj9uz4QVR4bH4P:test.near
See Important Format Changes for additional information.
web3.eth.getTransactionFromBlock(hashStringOrNumber, indexNumber)
Returns a transaction based on a block hash or number and the transaction's index position.
{String|Number|BN|BigNumber}
hashStringOrNumber The block number or block hash. Or the string
'genesis',
'latest',
'earliest', or
'pending'
{Number}
indexNumber - The transaction's index position
Promise returns
Object - A transaction object. See web3.eth.getTransaction.
web3.eth.getTransactionReceipt(hash)
Returns the receipt of a transaction by transaction hash.
String
transactionHash - the transaction hash. See web3.eth.getTransaction.
Promise returns
Object - A transaction receipt object
status - Returns
true if the transaction was successful,
false if the EVM reverted the transaction
blockHash Hash of the block where this transaction was in.
blockNumber - Block number where this transaction was in.
transactionHash - Hash of the transaction.
transactionIndex - Integer of the transactions index position in the block.
from - Address of the sender.
to - Address of the receiver. null when its a contract creation transaction.
contractAddress - The contract address created, if the transaction was a contract creation, otherwise null.
cumulativeGasUsed - The total amount of gas used when this transaction was executed in the block.
gasUsed- The amount of gas used by this specific transaction alone.
logs - Array of log objects, which this transaction generated.
web3.eth.getTransactionCount(address)
Get the numbers of transactions sent from this address.
String
address - The address to get the numbers of transactions from. Address is the EVM address of a Near AccountId
Promise returns
Number - The total number of evm transactions sent from the given address
web3.eth.sendTransaction(transactionObject)
Sends a transaction to the network.
Object - the transaction object to send:
to -
String: EVM destination address
value -
Number|String|BN|BigNumber: amount of yoctoNEAR to attach
gas -
Number: amount of gas to use for the transaction in yoctoNEAR
data -
String: the encoded call data
Returns the
transactionHash of the transaction:
<base58TxHash>:<accountId>
Unsupported at the moment, always returns
0x0.
web3.eth.signTransaction(transactionObject)
Executes a new message call immediately without creating a transaction on the block chain.
Object - A transaction object, see web3.eth.sendTransaction, with the difference that only the
to field is required.
Promise returns
String: The returned data of the call, e.g. a smart contract functions return value.
transactionIndex
utils.nearAccountToEvmAddress, otherwise users will not be able to pass through the EVM Address equivalent
base58ToHex,
hexToBase58