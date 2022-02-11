NEAR CLI (command line interface)

NEAR CLI is a Node.js application that relies on near-api-js to connect to and interact with the NEAR blockchain. Create accounts, access keys, sign & send transactions with this versatile command line interface tool.

Note: Node.js version 10+ is required to run NEAR CLI.

Release notes

Release notes and unreleased changes can be found in the CHANGELOG

Overview

Click on a command for more information and examples.

[ OPTIONS ]

For EVM support see Project Aurora's aurora-cli .

Setup

Installation

Make sure you have a current version of npm and NodeJS installed.

Mac and Linux

Install npm and node using a package manager like nvm as sometimes there are issues using Ledger due to how OS X handles node packages related to USB devices. [click here] Ensure you have installed Node version 12 or above. Install near-cli globally by running:

npm install -g near-cli

Windows

For Windows users, we recommend using Windows Subsystem for Linux ( WSL ).

npm install -g near-cli

Network selection

The default network for near-cli is testnet .

You can change the network by prepending an environment variable to your command.

NEAR_ENV=betanet near send ...

Alternatively, you can set up a global environment variable by running:

export NEAR_ENV=mainnet

Custom RPC server selection

You can set custom RPC server URL by setting this env variables:

NEAR_CLI_MAINNET_RPC_SERVER_URL NEAR_CLI_TESTNET_RPC_SERVER_URL NEAR_CLI_BETANET_RPC_SERVER_URL NEAR_CLI_GUILDNET_RPC_SERVER_URL NEAR_CLI_LOCALNET_RPC_SERVER_URL NEAR_CLI_CI_RPC_SERVER_URL

Clear them in case you want to get back to the default RPC server.

Example:

export NEAR_CLI_TESTNET_RPC_SERVER_URL=<put_your_rpc_server_url_here>

RPC server API Keys

Some RPC servers may require that you provide a valid API key to use them.

You can set x-api-key for a server by running the next command:

near set -api-key <rpc-server-url> <api-key>

This API Key will be saved in a config and used for each command you execute with this RPC URL.

Access Keys

near login

locally stores a full access key of an account you created with NEAR Wallet.

arguments: none

options: default

Example:

near login

Access Key Location:

Once complete you will now have your Access Key stored locally in a hidden directory called .near-credentials This directory is located at the root of your HOME directory: ~/.near-credentials (MAC / Linux) C:\Users\YOUR_ACCOUNT\.near-credentials (Windows)

Inside .near-credentials , access keys are organized in network subdirectories: default for testnet betanet mainnet

These network subdirectories contain .JSON objects with an: account_id private_key public_key



Example:

{ "account_id" : "example-acct.testnet" , "public_key" : "ed25519:7ns2AZVaG8XZrFrgRw7g8qhgddNTN64Zkz7Eo8JBnV5g" , "private_key" : "ed25519:4Ijd3vNUmdWJ4L922BxcsGN1aDrdpvUHEgqLQAUSLmL7S2qE9tYR9fqL6DqabGGDxCSHkKwdaAGNcHJ2Sfd" }

near keys

Displays all access keys for a given account.

arguments: accountId

options: default

Example:

near keys client.chainlink.testnet

Example Response Keys for account client.chainlink.testnet [ { public_key: 'ed25519:4wrVrZbHrurMYgkcyusfvSJGLburmaw7m3gmCApxgvY4' , access_key: { nonce: 97 , permission: 'FullAccess' } }, { public_key: 'ed25519:H9k5eiU4xXS3M4z8HzKJSLaZdqGdGwBG49o7orNC4eZW' , access_key: { nonce: 88 , permission: { FunctionCall: { allowance: '18483247987345065500000000' , receiver_id: 'client.chainlink.testnet' , method_names: [ 'get_token_price' , [length]: 1 ] } } } }, [length]: 2 ]

near generate-key

Creates a key pair locally in .near-credentials or displays public key from Ledger or seed phrase.

arguments: accountId or none

or options: --useLedgerKey , --seedPhrase , or --seedPath

Note: There are several ways to use generate-key that return very different results. Please reference the examples below for further details.

1) near generate-key

Creates a key pair locally in .near-credentials with an implicit account as the accountId. (hash representation of the public key)

near generate-key

Example Response Key pair with ed25519:33Vn9VtNEtWQPPd1f4jf5HzJ5weLcvGHU8oz7o5UnPqy public key for an account "1e5b1346bdb4fc5ccd465f6757a9082a84bcacfd396e7d80b0c726252fe8b3e8"

2) near generate-key accountId

Creates a key pair locally in .near-credentials with an accountId that you specify.

Note: This does NOT create an account with this name, and will overwrite an existing .json file with the same name.

near generate-key example.testnet

Example Response Key pair with ed25519:CcH3oMEFg8tpJLekyvF7Wp49G81K3QLhGbaWEFwtCjht public key for an account "example.testnet"

3a) near generate-key --useLedgerKey

Uses a connected Ledger device to display a public key and implicit account using the default HD path ( "44'/397'/0'/0'/1'" )

near generate-key --useLedgerKey

You should then see the following prompt to confirm this request on your Ledger device:

Make sure to connect your Ledger and open NEAR app Waiting for confirmation on Ledger...

After confirming the request on your Ledger device, a public key and implicit accountId will be displayed.

Example Response Using public key: ed25519:B22RP10g695wyeRvKIWv61NjmQZEkWTMzAYgdfx6oSeB2 Implicit account: 42c320xc20739fd9a6bqf2f89z61rd14efe5d3de234199bc771235a4bb8b0e1

3b) near generate-key --useLedgerKey="HD path you specify"

Uses a connected Ledger device to display a public key and implicit account using a custom HD path.

near generate-key --useLedgerKey= "44'/397'/0'/0'/2'"

You should then see the following prompt to confirm this request on your Ledger device:

Make sure to connect your Ledger and open NEAR app Waiting for confirmation on Ledger...

After confirming the request on your Ledger device, a public key and implicit accountId will be displayed.

Example Response Using public key: ed25519:B22RP10g695wye3dfa32rDjmQZEkWTMzAYgCX6oSeB2 Implicit account: 42c320xc20739ASD9a6bqf2Dsaf289z61rd14efe5d3de23213789009afDsd5bb8b0e1

4a) near generate-key --seedPhrase="your seed phrase"

Uses a seed phrase to display a public key and implicit account

near generate-key --seedPhrase= "cow moon right send now cool dense quark pretty see light after"

Example Response Key pair with ed25519:GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi public key for an account "e9fa50ac20522987a87e566fcd6febdc97bd35c8c489999ca8aff465c56969c3"

4b) near generate-key accountId --seedPhrase="your seed phrase"

Uses a seed phrase to display a public key without the implicit account.

near generate-key example.testnet --seedPhrase= "cow moon right send now cool dense quark pretty see light after"

Example Response Key pair with ed25519:GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi public key for an account "example.testnet"

near add-key

Adds an either a full access or function access key to a given account.

Note: You will use an existing full access key for the account you would like to add a new key to. ( near login )

1) add a full access key

arguments: accountId publicKey

Example:

near add-key example-acct.testnet Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S

Example Response Adding full access key = Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S to example-acct.testnet. Transaction Id EwU1ooEvkR42HvGoJHu5ou3xLYT3JcgQwFV3fAwevGJg To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/EwU1ooEvkR42HvGoJHu5ou3xLYT3JcgQwFV3fAwevGJg

2) add a function access key

arguments: accountId publicKey --contract-id

options: --method-names --allowance

accountId is the account you are adding the key to --contract-id is the contract you are allowing methods to be called on --method-names are optional and if omitted, all methods of the --contract-id can be called. --allowance is the amount of Ⓝ the key is allowed to spend on gas fees only. If omitted then key will only be able to call view methods.

Note: Each transaction made with this key will have gas fees deducted from the initial allowance and once it runs out a new key must be issued.

Example:

near add-key example-acct.testnet GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi --contract-id example-contract.testnet --method-names example_method --allowance 30000000000

Example Response Adding function call access key = GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi to example-acct.testnet. Transaction Id H2BQL9fXVmdTbwkXcMFfZ7qhZqC8fFhsA8KDHFdT9q2r To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/H2BQL9fXVmdTbwkXcMFfZ7qhZqC8fFhsA8KDHFdT9q2r

near delete-key

Deletes an existing key for a given account.

arguments: accountId publicKey

options: default

Note: You will need separate full access key for the account you would like to delete a key from. ( near login )

Example:

near delete-key example-acct.testnet Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S

Example Response Transaction Id 4 PwW7vjzTCno7W433nu4ieA6FvsAjp7zNFwicNLKjQFT To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/ 4 PwW7vjzTCno7W433nu4ieA6FvsAjp7zNFwicNLKjQFT

Accounts

near create-account

Creates an account using a --masterAccount that will pay for the account's creation and any initial balance.

arguments: accountId --masterAccount

options: --initialBalance

Note: You will only be able to create subaccounts of the --masterAccount unless the name of the new account is ≥ 32 characters.

Example:

near create-account 12345678901234567890123456789012 --masterAccount example-acct.testnet

Subaccount example:

near create-account sub-acct.example-acct.testnet --masterAccount example-acct.testnet

Example using --initialBalance :

near create-account sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet --masterAccount example-acct.testnet --initialBalance 10

Example Response Saving key to '/HOME_DIR/.near-credentials/default/sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet.json' Account sub-acct2 .example-acct .testnet for network "default" was created.

near state

Shows details of an account's state.

arguments: accountId

options: default

Example:

near state example.testnet

Example Response { "amount" : "99999999303364037168535000" , "locked" : "0" , "code_hash" : "G1PCjeQbvbUsJ8piXNb7Yg6dn3mfivDQN7QkvsVuMt4e" , "storage_usage" : 53528 , "storage_paid_at" : 0 , "block_height" : 21577354 , "block_hash" : "AWu1mrT3eMJLjqyhNHvMKrrbahN6DqcNxXanB5UH1RjB" , "formattedAmount" : "99.999999303364037168535" }

near send

Sends NEAR tokens (Ⓝ) from one account to another.

arguments: senderId receiverId amount

options: default

Note: You will need a full access key for the sending account. ( near login )

Example:

near send sender.testnet receiver.testnet 10

Example Response Sending 10 NEAR to receiver.testnet from sender.testnet Transaction Id BYTr6WNyaEy2ykAiQB9P5VvTyrJcFk6Yw95HPhXC6KfN To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/BYTr6WNyaEy2ykAiQB9P5VvTyrJcFk6Yw95HPhXC6KfN

near delete

Deletes an account and transfers remaining balance to a beneficiary account.

arguments: accountId beneficiaryId

options: default

Example:

near delete sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet example-acct.testnet

Example Response Deleting account. Account id: sub-acct2 .example-acct .testnet , node: https: Transaction Id 4 x8xohER1E3yxeYdXPfG8GvXin1ShiaroqE5GdCd5YxX To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https: Account sub-acct2 .example-acct .testnet for network "default" was deleted.

Contracts

near deploy

Deploys a smart contract to a given accountId.

arguments: accountId .wasmFile

options: initFunction initArgs initGas initDeposit

Note: You will need a full access key for the account you are deploying the contract to. ( near login )

Example:

near deploy --accountId example-contract.testnet --wasmFile out/example.wasm

Initialize Example:

near deploy --accountId example-contract.testnet --wasmFile out/example.wasm --initFunction new --initArgs '{"owner_id": "example-contract.testnet", "total_supply": "10000000"}'

Example Response Starting deployment. Account id: example-contract.testnet, node: https://rpc.testnet.near.org, helper: https://helper.testnet.near.org, file: main.wasm Transaction Id G8GhhPuujMHTRnwursPXE1Lv5iUZ8WUecwiST1PcKWMt To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/G8GhhPuujMHTRnwursPXE1Lv5iUZ8WUecwiST1PcKWMt Done deploying to example-contract.testnet

near dev-deploy

Creates a development account and deploys a smart contract to it. No access keys needed. ( testnet only)

options: wasmFile , initFunction , initArgs , initGas , initDeposit , initialBalance , force

Example:

near dev-deploy --wasmFile out/example.wasm

Initialize Example:

near dev-deploy --wasmFile out/example.wasm --initFunction new --initArgs '{"owner_id": "example-contract.testnet", "total_supply": "10000000"}'

Example Response Starting deployment. Account id: dev -1603749005325 -6432576 , node: https://rpc.testnet.near.org, helper: https://helper.testnet.near.org, file: out /main.wasm Transaction Id 5 nixQT87KeN3eZFX7zwBLUAKSY4nyjhwzLF27SWWKkAp To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/ 5 nixQT87KeN3eZFX7zwBLUAKSY4nyjhwzLF27SWWKkAp Done deploying to dev -1603749005325 -6432576

near call

makes a contract call which can modify or view state.

Note: Contract calls require a transaction fee (gas) so you will need an access key for the --accountId that will be charged. ( near login )

arguments: contractName method_name { args } --accountId

options: --gas --deposit

Example:

near call guest-book.testnet addMessage '{"text": "Aloha"}' --account-id example-acct.testnet

Example Response Scheduling a call : guest-book.testnet.addMessage({"text": "Aloha"}) Transaction Id FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK ''

near view

Makes a contract call which can only view state. (Call is free of charge)

arguments: contractName method_name { args }

options: default

Example:

near view guest-book.testnet getMessages '{}'

Example Response View call: guest-book.testnet.getMessages({}) [ { premium: false , sender: 'waverlymaven.testnet' , text: 'TGIF' }, { premium: true , sender: 'waverlymaven.testnet' , text: 'Hello from New York 🌈' }, { premium: false , sender: 'fhr.testnet' , text: 'Hi' }, { premium: true , sender: 'eugenethedream' , text: 'test' }, { premium: false , sender: 'dongri.testnet' , text: 'test' }, { premium: false , sender: 'dongri.testnet' , text: 'hello' }, { premium: true , sender: 'dongri.testnet' , text: 'hey' }, { premium: false , sender: 'hirokihori.testnet' , text: 'hello' }, { premium: true , sender: 'eugenethedream' , text: 'hello' }, { premium: false , sender: 'example-acct.testnet' , text: 'Aloha' }, [length]: 10 ]

NEAR EVM Contracts

near evm-view

Makes an EVM contract call which can only view state. (Call is free of charge)

arguments: evmAccount contractName methodName [arguments] --abi --accountId

options: default

Example:

near evm-view evm 0x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521 getAdopters '[]' --abi /path/to/contract/abi/Adoption.json --accountId test.near

Example Response [ "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0xCBdA96B3F2B8eb962f97AE50C3852CA976740e2B" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" ]

near evm-call (deprecated)

makes an EVM contract call which can modify or view state.

Note: Contract calls require a transaction fee (gas) so you will need an access key for the --accountId that will be charged. ( near login )

arguments: evmAccount contractName methodName [arguments] --abi --accountId

options: default ( --gas and --deposit coming soon…)

Example:

near evm-call evm 0x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521 adopt '["6"]' --abi /path/to/contract/abi/Adoption.json --accountId test.near

Example Response Scheduling a call inside evm EVM : 0 x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521 .adopt () with args [ '6' ]

near evm-dev-init

Used for running EVM tests — creates a given number of test accounts on the desired network using a master NEAR account

arguments: accountId

options: numAccounts

NEAR_ENV=betanet near evm-dev-init you.betanet 3

The above will create 3 subaccounts of you.betanet . This is useful for tests that require multiple accounts, for instance, sending fungible tokens back and forth. If the 3 value were to be omitted, it would use the default of 5.

Transactions

near tx-status

Queries transaction status by hash and accountId.

arguments: txHash --accountId

options: default

Example:

near tx-status FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK --accountId guest-book.testnet

Example Response Transaction guest-book.testnet:FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK { status: { SuccessValue: '' }, transaction: { signer_id: 'example-acct.testnet', public_key: 'ed25519:AXZZKnp6ZcWXyRNdy8FztYrniKf1qt6YZw6mCCReXrDB', nonce: 20 , receiver_id: 'guest-book.testnet', actions: [ { FunctionCall: { method_name: 'addMessage', args: 'eyJ0ZXh0IjoiQWxvaGEifQ==', gas: 300000000000000 , deposit: ' 0 ' } }, [length]: 1 ], signature: 'ed25519: 5 S6nZXPU72nzgAsTQLmAFfdVSykdKHWhtPMb5U7duacfPdUjrj8ipJxuRiWkZ4yDodvDNt92wcHLJxGLsyNEsZNB', hash: 'FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK' }, transaction_outcome: { proof: [ [length]: 0 ], block_hash: ' 6 nsjvzt6C52SSuJ8UvfaXTsdrUwcx8JtHfnUj8XjdKy1', id: 'FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK', outcome: { logs: [ [length]: 0 ], receipt_ids: [ ' 7 n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU', [length]: 1 ], gas_burnt: 2427979134284 , tokens_burnt: ' 242797913428400000000 ', executor_id: 'example-acct.testnet', status: { SuccessReceiptId: ' 7 n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU' } } }, receipts_outcome: [ { proof: [ [length]: 0 ], block_hash: 'At6QMrBuFQYgEPAh6fuRBmrTAe9hXTY1NzAB5VxTH1J2', id: ' 7 n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU', outcome: { logs: [ [length]: 0 ], receipt_ids: [ 'FUttfoM2odAhKNQrJ8F4tiBpQJPYu66NzFbxRKii294e', [length]: 1 ], gas_burnt: 3559403233496 , tokens_burnt: ' 355940323349600000000 ', executor_id: 'guest-book.testnet', status: { SuccessValue: '' } } }, { proof: [ [length]: 0 ], block_hash: 'J7KjpMPzAqE7iX82FAQT3qERDs6UR1EAqBLPJXBzoLCk', id: 'FUttfoM2odAhKNQrJ8F4tiBpQJPYu66NzFbxRKii294e', outcome: { logs: [ [length]: 0 ], receipt_ids: [ [length]: 0 ], gas_burnt: 0 , tokens_burnt: ' 0 ', executor_id: 'example-acct.testnet', status: { SuccessValue: '' } } }, [length]: 2 ] }

Validators

near validators current

Displays details of current validators. amount staked

number of seats

percentage of uptime

expected block production

blocks actually produced

arguments: current

options: default

Example:

near validators current

Example for mainnet :

NEAR_ENV=mainnet near validators current

Example Response Validators (total: 49, seat price: 1,976,588): .--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------. | Validator Id | Stake | Seats | % Online | Blocks produced | Blocks expected | |----------------------------------------------|------------|---------|----------|-----------------|-----------------| | cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 | 7 | 100% | 1143 | 1143 | | astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 | 5 | 100% | 817 | 817 | | blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 | 5 | 76.74% | 627 | 817 | | zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 | 5 | 100% | 818 | 818 | | bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 | 5 | 99.38% | 810 | 815 | | dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 | 3 | 99.54% | 650 | 653 | | chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 | 3 | 100% | 490 | 490 | | figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 | 3 | 100% | 489 | 489 | | stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 | 3 | 100% | 491 | 491 | | anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 | 3 | 97.55% | 479 | 491 | | d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 | 3 | 100% | 491 | 491 | | near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 | 3 | 99.38% | 486 | 489 | | rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 | 3 | 100% | 490 | 490 | | epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 | | fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 | | buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 | 2 | 99.38% | 325 | 327 | | jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 | | openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 | | jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 | | northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 | 2 | 99.39% | 326 | 328 | | inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 | | baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 | 2 | 100% | 328 | 328 | | stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 | | everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 | | stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 | | certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 | | moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 | | erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 | | dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 | | sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | | sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 | 1 | 99.38% | 162 | 163 | | fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 | 1 | 97.56% | 160 | 164 | | 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 | | majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 | '--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'

near validators next

Displays details for the next round of validators. total number of seats available

seat price

amount staked

number of seats assigned per validator

arguments: next

options: default

Example:

near validators next

Example for mainnet :

NEAR_ENV=mainnet near validators next

Example Response Next validators (total: 49, seat price: 1,983,932): .----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------. | Status | Validator | Stake | Seats | |----------|----------------------------------------------|--------------------------|---------| | Rewarded | cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 -> 14,048,816 | 7 | | Rewarded | astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 -> 11,704,904 | 5 | | Rewarded | blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 -> 11,545,942 | 5 | | Rewarded | zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 -> 11,204,123 | 5 | | Rewarded | bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 -> 10,297,923 | 5 | | Rewarded | dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 -> 8,097,275 | 4 | | Rewarded | chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 -> 7,500,576 | 3 | | Rewarded | figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 -> 6,932,916 | 3 | | Rewarded | stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 -> 6,449,363 | 3 | | Rewarded | anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 -> 6,293,497 | 3 | | Rewarded | d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 -> 6,266,777 | 3 | | Rewarded | near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 -> 6,204,620 | 3 | | Rewarded | rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 -> 5,951,797 | 2 | | Rewarded | epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 -> 5,640,758 | 2 | | Rewarded | fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 -> 5,461,811 | 2 | | Rewarded | buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 -> 4,839,686 | 2 | | Rewarded | jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 -> 4,807,201 | 2 | | Rewarded | openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 -> 4,776,692 | 2 | | Rewarded | jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 -> 4,564,648 | 2 | | Rewarded | northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 -> 4,469,168 | 2 | | Rewarded | inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 -> 4,428,331 | 2 | | Rewarded | baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 -> 4,290,338 | 2 | | Rewarded | stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 -> 4,243,748 | 2 | | Rewarded | everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 -> 4,235,679 | 2 | | Rewarded | stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 -> 4,072,773 | 2 | | Rewarded | certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 -> 3,735,500 | 1 | | Rewarded | lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 -> 3,716,381 | 1 | | Rewarded | staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 -> 3,684,346 | 1 | | Rewarded | lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 -> 3,597,836 | 1 | | Rewarded | appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 -> 3,152,302 | 1 | | Rewarded | smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 -> 3,096,509 | 1 | | Rewarded | artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 -> 3,010,265 | 1 | | Rewarded | moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 -> 2,948,565 | 1 | | Rewarded | nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 -> 2,771,875 | 1 | | Rewarded | nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 -> 2,693,463 | 1 | | Rewarded | erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 -> 2,654,231 | 1 | | Rewarded | dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 -> 2,571,865 | 1 | | Rewarded | zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 -> 2,549,022 | 1 | | Rewarded | 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 -> 2,493,787 | 1 | | Rewarded | masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 -> 2,456,226 | 1 | | Rewarded | fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 -> 2,415,831 | 1 | | Rewarded | electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 -> 2,401,172 | 1 | | Rewarded | sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 -> 2,378,824 | 1 | | Rewarded | hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 -> 2,377,057 | 1 | | Rewarded | sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 -> 2,332,948 | 1 | | Rewarded | ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 -> 2,103,887 | 1 | | Rewarded | 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 -> 2,058,760 | 1 | | Rewarded | finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 -> 2,015,808 | 1 | | Rewarded | majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 -> 2,005,566 | 1 | '----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'

near proposals

Displays validator proposals for epoch after next. expected seat price

status of proposals

previous amount staked and new amount that will be staked

amount of seats assigned per validator

arguments: none

options: default

Example:

near proposals

Example for mainnet :

NEAR_ENV=mainnet near proposals

Example Response Proposals for the epoch after next (new: 51, passing: 49, expected seat price = 1,983,932) .--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------. | Status | Validator | Stake => New Stake | Seats | |--------------------|----------------------------------------------|--------------------------|---------| | Proposal(Accepted) | cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 => 14,041,766 | 7 | | Proposal(Accepted) | astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 => 11,705,673 | 5 | | Proposal(Accepted) | blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 => 11,545,942 | 5 | | Proposal(Accepted) | zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 => 11,207,805 | 5 | | Proposal(Accepted) | bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 => 10,300,978 | 5 | | Proposal(Accepted) | dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 => 8,097,275 | 4 | | Proposal(Accepted) | chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 => 7,568,268 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 => 6,932,916 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 => 6,449,363 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 => 6,293,497 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 => 6,266,777 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 => 6,204,620 | 3 | | Proposal(Accepted) | rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 => 5,951,797 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 => 5,640,758 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 => 5,461,811 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 => 4,839,686 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 => 4,807,201 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 => 4,776,692 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 => 4,564,648 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 => 4,469,168 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 => 4,428,331 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 => 4,290,891 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 => 4,243,748 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 => 4,235,679 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 => 4,072,773 | 2 | | Proposal(Accepted) | certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 => 3,735,500 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 => 3,716,381 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 => 3,684,346 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 => 3,597,836 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 => 3,152,302 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 => 3,096,509 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 => 3,010,265 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 => 2,948,565 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 => 2,771,875 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 => 2,693,463 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 => 2,654,231 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 => 2,571,865 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 => 2,549,022 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 => 2,493,787 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 => 2,456,226 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 => 2,415,831 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 => 2,401,172 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 => 2,378,824 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 => 2,377,057 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 => 2,332,948 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 => 2,103,887 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 => 2,059,314 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 => 2,015,808 | 1 | | Proposal(Accepted) | majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 => 2,005,566 | 1 | | Proposal(Declined) | huobipool.poolv1.near | 1,666,976 | 0 | | Proposal(Declined) | hb436_pool.poolv1.near | 500,030 | 0 | '--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'

REPL

near repl

Launches NEAR REPL (an interactive JavaScript programming invironment) connected to NEAR.

arguments: none

options: --accountId , --script

To launch, run:

near repl

You will then be shown a prompt > and can begin interacting with NEAR.

and can begin interacting with NEAR. Try typing the following into your prompt that converts NEAR (Ⓝ) into yoctoNEAR (10^-24):

nearAPI.utils.format.parseNearAmount( '1000' )

You can also use an --accountId with near repl .

The script argument allows you to pass the path to a javascript/typescript file that exports a main function taking a Context as an argument. Anything passed after -- is passed to the script as the argv argument.

Note: you will need to add near-cli as a dependency in order to import the types.

e.g.

import { Context } from "near-cli/context" ;

Example:

near repl --accountId example-acct.testnet

Then try console logging account after the > prompt.

console.log(account)

Or in a JS files

module .exports.main = async function main ( {account, near, nearAPI, argv} ) { console .log(account); }

Example Response Account { accessKeyByPublicKeyCache: {}, connection: Connection { networkId: 'default', provider: JsonRpcProvider { connection: [Object] }, signer: InMemorySigner { keyStore: [MergeKeyStore] } }, accountId: 'example-acct.testnet', _ready: Promise { undefined }, _state: { amount: ' 98786165075093615800000000 ', locked: ' 0 ', code_hash: ' 11111111111111111111111111111111 ', storage_usage: 741 , storage_paid_at: 0 , block_height: 21661252 , block_hash: 'HbAj25dTzP3ssYjNRHov9BQ72UxpHGVqZK1mZwGdGNbo' } }

You can also get a private key's public key.

First, declare a privateKey variable:

const myPrivateKey = "3fKM9Rr7LHyzhhzmmedXLvc59rayfh1oUYS3VfUcxwpAFQZtdx1G9aTY6i8hG9mQtYoycTEFTBtatgNKHRtYamrS" ;

Then run:

nearAPI.KeyPair.fromString(myPrivateKey).publicKey.toString();

With NEAR REPL you have complete access to near-api-js to help you develop on the NEAR platform.

Options

Option Description --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean] --nodeUrl, --node_url NEAR node URL [string][default: "https://rpc.testnet.near.org"] --networkId, --network_id NEAR network ID, allows using different keys based on network [string][default: "testnet"] --helperUrl NEAR contract helper URL [string] --keyPath Path to master account key [string] --accountId, --account_id Unique identifier for the account [string] --useLedgerKey Use Ledger for signing with given HD key path [string][default: "44'/397'/0'/0'/1'"] --seedPhrase Seed phrase mnemonic [string] --seedPath HD path derivation [string][default: "m/44'/397'/0'"] --walletUrl Website for NEAR Wallet [string] --contractName Account name of contract [string] --masterAccount Master account used when creating new accounts [string] --helperAccount Expected top-level account for a network [string] -v, --verbose Prints out verbose output [boolean][default: false] -f, --force Forcefully execute the desired action even if it is unsafe to do so [boolean][default: false]

Got a question? Ask it on StackOverflow!

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.