Collection of packages used in developing NEAR smart contracts in AssemblyScript including:
runtime library - AssemblyScript near runtime library
bindgen - AssemblyScript transformer that adds the bindings needed to (de)serialize input and outputs.
near-mock-vm - Core of the NEAR VM compiled to WebAssembly used for running unit tests.
@as-pect/cli - AssemblyScript testing framework similar to jest.
yarn add -D near-sdk-as
To set up a AS project to compile with the sdk add the following
asconfig.json file to the root:
{
"extends": "near-sdk-as/asconfig.json"
}
Then if your main file is
assembly/index.ts, then the project can be build with
asbuild:
yarn asb
will create a release build and place it
./build/release/<name-in-package.json>.wasm
yarn asb --target debug
will create a debug build and place it in
./build/debug/..
See the sdk's as-pect tests for an example of creating unit tests. Must be ending in
.spec.ts in a
assembly/__tests__.
near-sdk-as is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).
See LICENSE-MIT and LICENSE-APACHE for details.