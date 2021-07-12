Collection of packages used in developing NEAR smart contracts in AssemblyScript including:

runtime library - AssemblyScript near runtime library

- AssemblyScript near runtime library bindgen - AssemblyScript transformer that adds the bindings needed to (de)serialize input and outputs.

- AssemblyScript transformer that adds the bindings needed to (de)serialize input and outputs. near-mock-vm - Core of the NEAR VM compiled to WebAssembly used for running unit tests.

- Core of the NEAR VM compiled to WebAssembly used for running unit tests. @as-pect/cli - AssemblyScript testing framework similar to jest.

To Install

yarn add -D near-sdk-as

Project Setup

To set up a AS project to compile with the sdk add the following asconfig.json file to the root:

{ "extends" : "near-sdk-as/asconfig.json" }

Then if your main file is assembly/index.ts , then the project can be build with asbuild :

yarn asb

will create a release build and place it ./build/release/<name-in-package.json>.wasm

yarn asb --target debug

will create a debug build and place it in ./build/debug/..

Testing

Unit Testing

See the sdk's as-pect tests for an example of creating unit tests. Must be ending in .spec.ts in a assembly/__tests__ .

License

near-sdk-as is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0).

See LICENSE-MIT and LICENSE-APACHE for details.