NEAR CLI is a Node.js application that relies on
near-api-js to connect to and interact with the NEAR blockchain. Create accounts, access keys, sign & send transactions with this versatile command line interface tool.
Note: Node.js version 10+ is required to run NEAR CLI.
Release notes and unreleased changes can be found in the CHANGELOG
Click on a command for more information and examples.
|Command
|Description
|ACCESS KEYS
near login
|stores a full access key locally using NEAR Wallet
near keys
|displays all access keys and their details for a given account
near generate-key
|generates a local key pair or shows public key & implicit account
near add-key
|adds a new access key to an account
near delete-key
|deletes an access key from an account
|ACCOUNTS
near create-account
|creates an account
near state
|shows general details of an account
near keys
|displays all access keys for a given account
near send
|sends tokens from one account to another
near delete
|deletes an account and transfers remaining balance to a beneficiary account
|CONTRACTS
near deploy
|deploys a smart contract to the NEAR blockchain
near dev-deploy
|creates a development account and deploys a contract to it (
testnet only)
near call
|makes a contract call which can invoke
change or
view methods
near view
|makes a contract call which can only invoke a
view method
|TRANSACTIONS
near tx-status
|queries a transaction's status by
txHash
|VALIDATORS
near validators current
|displays current epoch validator pool details
near validators next
|displays validator details for the next epoch
near proposals
|displays validator proposals for the epoch after next
|REPL
near repl
|launches an interactive connection to the NEAR blockchain (REPL)
|can also run a JS/TS file which exports an async main function that takes a context object
[ OPTIONS ]
For EVM support see Project Aurora's
aurora-cli.
Make sure you have a current version of
npmand
NodeJSinstalled.
npm and
node using a package manager like
nvm as sometimes there are issues using Ledger due to how OS X handles node packages related to USB devices. [click here]
near-cli globally by running:
npm install -g near-cli
For Windows users, we recommend using Windows Subsystem for Linux (
WSL).
WSL [click here]
npm [click here]
Node.js [ click here ]
npm default directory [ click here ]
WSL
WSL and install
near-cli globally by running:
npm install -g near-cli
The default network for
near-cliis
testnet.
NEAR_ENV=betanet near send ...
export NEAR_ENV=mainnet
You can set custom RPC server URL by setting this env variables:
NEAR_CLI_MAINNET_RPC_SERVER_URL
NEAR_CLI_TESTNET_RPC_SERVER_URL
NEAR_CLI_BETANET_RPC_SERVER_URL
NEAR_CLI_GUILDNET_RPC_SERVER_URL
NEAR_CLI_LOCALNET_RPC_SERVER_URL
NEAR_CLI_CI_RPC_SERVER_URL
Clear them in case you want to get back to the default RPC server.
Example:
export NEAR_CLI_TESTNET_RPC_SERVER_URL=<put_your_rpc_server_url_here>
Some RPC servers may require that you provide a valid API key to use them.
You can set
x-api-key for a server by running the next command:
near set-api-key <rpc-server-url> <api-key>
This API Key will be saved in a config and used for each command you execute with this RPC URL.
near login
locally stores a full access key of an account you created with NEAR Wallet.
none
default
Example:
near login
Once complete you will now have your Access Key stored locally in a hidden directory called
.near-credentials
HOME directory:
~/.near-credentials (MAC / Linux)
C:\Users\YOUR_ACCOUNT\.near-credentials (Windows)
Inside
.near-credentials, access keys are organized in network subdirectories:
default for
testnet
betanet
mainnet
These network subdirectories contain
.JSON objects with an:
account_id
private_key
public_key
Example:
{
"account_id": "example-acct.testnet",
"public_key": "ed25519:7ns2AZVaG8XZrFrgRw7g8qhgddNTN64Zkz7Eo8JBnV5g",
"private_key": "ed25519:4Ijd3vNUmdWJ4L922BxcsGN1aDrdpvUHEgqLQAUSLmL7S2qE9tYR9fqL6DqabGGDxCSHkKwdaAGNcHJ2Sfd"
}
near keys
Displays all access keys for a given account.
accountId
default
Example:
near keys client.chainlink.testnet
Keys for account client.chainlink.testnet
[
{
public_key: 'ed25519:4wrVrZbHrurMYgkcyusfvSJGLburmaw7m3gmCApxgvY4',
access_key: { nonce: 97, permission: 'FullAccess' }
},
{
public_key: 'ed25519:H9k5eiU4xXS3M4z8HzKJSLaZdqGdGwBG49o7orNC4eZW',
access_key: {
nonce: 88,
permission: {
FunctionCall: {
allowance: '18483247987345065500000000',
receiver_id: 'client.chainlink.testnet',
method_names: [ 'get_token_price', [length]: 1 ]
}
}
}
},
[length]: 2
]
near generate-key
Creates a key pair locally in
.near-credentialsor displays public key from Ledger or seed phrase.
accountId or
none
--useLedgerKey,
--seedPhrase, or
--seedPath
Note: There are several ways to use
generate-key that return very different results. Please reference the examples below for further details.
near generate-key
Creates a key pair locally in
.near-credentialswith an implicit account as the accountId. (hash representation of the public key)
near generate-key
Key pair with ed25519:33Vn9VtNEtWQPPd1f4jf5HzJ5weLcvGHU8oz7o5UnPqy public key for an account "1e5b1346bdb4fc5ccd465f6757a9082a84bcacfd396e7d80b0c726252fe8b3e8"
near generate-key accountId
Creates a key pair locally in
.near-credentialswith an
accountIdthat you specify.
Note: This does NOT create an account with this name, and will overwrite an existing
.json file with the same name.
near generate-key example.testnet
Key pair with ed25519:CcH3oMEFg8tpJLekyvF7Wp49G81K3QLhGbaWEFwtCjht public key for an account "example.testnet"
near generate-key --useLedgerKey
Uses a connected Ledger device to display a public key and implicit account using the default HD path (
"44'/397'/0'/0'/1'")
near generate-key --useLedgerKey
You should then see the following prompt to confirm this request on your Ledger device:
Make sure to connect your Ledger and open NEAR app
Waiting for confirmation on Ledger...
After confirming the request on your Ledger device, a public key and implicit accountId will be displayed.
Using public key: ed25519:B22RP10g695wyeRvKIWv61NjmQZEkWTMzAYgdfx6oSeB2
Implicit account: 42c320xc20739fd9a6bqf2f89z61rd14efe5d3de234199bc771235a4bb8b0e1
near generate-key --useLedgerKey="HD path you specify"
Uses a connected Ledger device to display a public key and implicit account using a custom HD path.
near generate-key --useLedgerKey="44'/397'/0'/0'/2'"
You should then see the following prompt to confirm this request on your Ledger device:
Make sure to connect your Ledger and open NEAR app
Waiting for confirmation on Ledger...
After confirming the request on your Ledger device, a public key and implicit accountId will be displayed.
Using public key: ed25519:B22RP10g695wye3dfa32rDjmQZEkWTMzAYgCX6oSeB2
Implicit account: 42c320xc20739ASD9a6bqf2Dsaf289z61rd14efe5d3de23213789009afDsd5bb8b0e1
near generate-key --seedPhrase="your seed phrase"
Uses a seed phrase to display a public key and implicit account
near generate-key --seedPhrase="cow moon right send now cool dense quark pretty see light after"
Key pair with ed25519:GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi public key for an account "e9fa50ac20522987a87e566fcd6febdc97bd35c8c489999ca8aff465c56969c3"
near generate-key accountId --seedPhrase="your seed phrase"
Uses a seed phrase to display a public key without the implicit account.
near generate-key example.testnet --seedPhrase="cow moon right send now cool dense quark pretty see light after"
Key pair with ed25519:GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi public key for an account "example.testnet"
near add-key
Adds an either a full access or function access key to a given account.
Note: You will use an existing full access key for the account you would like to add a new key to. (
near login)
full access key
accountId
publicKey
Example:
near add-key example-acct.testnet Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S
Adding full access key = Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S to example-acct.testnet.
Transaction Id EwU1ooEvkR42HvGoJHu5ou3xLYT3JcgQwFV3fAwevGJg
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/EwU1ooEvkR42HvGoJHu5ou3xLYT3JcgQwFV3fAwevGJg
function access key
accountId
publicKey
--contract-id
--method-names
--allowance
accountIdis the account you are adding the key to
--contract-idis the contract you are allowing methods to be called on
--method-namesare optional and if omitted, all methods of the
--contract-idcan be called.
--allowanceis the amount of Ⓝ the key is allowed to spend on gas fees only. If omitted then key will only be able to call view methods.
Note: Each transaction made with this key will have gas fees deducted from the initial allowance and once it runs out a new key must be issued.
Example:
near add-key example-acct.testnet GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi --contract-id example-contract.testnet --method-names example_method --allowance 30000000000
Adding function call access key = GkMNfc92fwM1AmwH1MTjF4b7UZuceamsq96XPkHsQ9vi to example-acct.testnet.
Transaction Id H2BQL9fXVmdTbwkXcMFfZ7qhZqC8fFhsA8KDHFdT9q2r
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/H2BQL9fXVmdTbwkXcMFfZ7qhZqC8fFhsA8KDHFdT9q2r
near delete-key
Deletes an existing key for a given account.
accountId
publicKey
default
Note: You will need separate full access key for the account you would like to delete a key from. (
near login)
Example:
near delete-key example-acct.testnet Cxg2wgFYrdLTEkMu6j5D6aEZqTb3kXbmJygS48ZKbo1S
Transaction Id 4PwW7vjzTCno7W433nu4ieA6FvsAjp7zNFwicNLKjQFT
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/4PwW7vjzTCno7W433nu4ieA6FvsAjp7zNFwicNLKjQFT
near create-account
Creates an account using a
--masterAccountthat will pay for the account's creation and any initial balance.
accountId
--masterAccount
--initialBalance
Note: You will only be able to create subaccounts of the
--masterAccount unless the name of the new account is ≥ 32 characters.
Example:
near create-account 12345678901234567890123456789012 --masterAccount example-acct.testnet
Subaccount example:
near create-account sub-acct.example-acct.testnet --masterAccount example-acct.testnet
Example using
--initialBalance:
near create-account sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet --masterAccount example-acct.testnet --initialBalance 10
Saving key to '/HOME_DIR/.near-credentials/default/sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet.json'
Account sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet for network "default" was created.
near state
Shows details of an account's state.
accountId
default
Example:
near state example.testnet
{
"amount": "99999999303364037168535000",
"locked": "0",
"code_hash": "G1PCjeQbvbUsJ8piXNb7Yg6dn3mfivDQN7QkvsVuMt4e",
"storage_usage": 53528,
"storage_paid_at": 0,
"block_height": 21577354,
"block_hash": "AWu1mrT3eMJLjqyhNHvMKrrbahN6DqcNxXanB5UH1RjB",
"formattedAmount": "99.999999303364037168535"
}
near send
Sends NEAR tokens (Ⓝ) from one account to another.
senderId
receiverId
amount
default
Note: You will need a full access key for the sending account. (
near login)
Example:
near send sender.testnet receiver.testnet 10
Sending 10 NEAR to receiver.testnet from sender.testnet
Transaction Id BYTr6WNyaEy2ykAiQB9P5VvTyrJcFk6Yw95HPhXC6KfN
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/BYTr6WNyaEy2ykAiQB9P5VvTyrJcFk6Yw95HPhXC6KfN
near delete
Deletes an account and transfers remaining balance to a beneficiary account.
accountId
beneficiaryId
default
Example:
near delete sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet example-acct.testnet
Deleting account. Account id: sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet, node: https://rpc.testnet.near.org, helper: https://helper.testnet.near.org, beneficiary: example-acct.testnet
Transaction Id 4x8xohER1E3yxeYdXPfG8GvXin1ShiaroqE5GdCd5YxX
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/4x8xohER1E3yxeYdXPfG8GvXin1ShiaroqE5GdCd5YxX
Account sub-acct2.example-acct.testnet for network "default" was deleted.
near deploy
Deploys a smart contract to a given accountId.
accountId
.wasmFile
initFunction
initArgs
initGas
initDeposit
Note: You will need a full access key for the account you are deploying the contract to. (
near login)
Example:
near deploy --accountId example-contract.testnet --wasmFile out/example.wasm
Initialize Example:
near deploy --accountId example-contract.testnet --wasmFile out/example.wasm --initFunction new --initArgs '{"owner_id": "example-contract.testnet", "total_supply": "10000000"}'
Starting deployment. Account id: example-contract.testnet, node: https://rpc.testnet.near.org, helper: https://helper.testnet.near.org, file: main.wasm
Transaction Id G8GhhPuujMHTRnwursPXE1Lv5iUZ8WUecwiST1PcKWMt
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/G8GhhPuujMHTRnwursPXE1Lv5iUZ8WUecwiST1PcKWMt
Done deploying to example-contract.testnet
near dev-deploy
Creates a development account and deploys a smart contract to it. No access keys needed. (
testnetonly)
wasmFile,
initFunction,
initArgs,
initGas,
initDeposit,
initialBalance,
force
Example:
near dev-deploy --wasmFile out/example.wasm
Initialize Example:
near dev-deploy --wasmFile out/example.wasm --initFunction new --initArgs '{"owner_id": "example-contract.testnet", "total_supply": "10000000"}'
Starting deployment. Account id: dev-1603749005325-6432576, node: https://rpc.testnet.near.org, helper: https://helper.testnet.near.org, file: out/main.wasm
Transaction Id 5nixQT87KeN3eZFX7zwBLUAKSY4nyjhwzLF27SWWKkAp
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/5nixQT87KeN3eZFX7zwBLUAKSY4nyjhwzLF27SWWKkAp
Done deploying to dev-1603749005325-6432576
near call
makes a contract call which can modify or view state.
Note: Contract calls require a transaction fee (gas) so you will need an access key for the
--accountId that will be charged. (
near login)
contractName
method_name
{ args }
--accountId
--gas
--deposit
Example:
near call guest-book.testnet addMessage '{"text": "Aloha"}' --account-id example-acct.testnet
Scheduling a call: guest-book.testnet.addMessage({"text": "Aloha"})
Transaction Id FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK
To see the transaction in the transaction explorer, please open this url in your browser
https://explorer.testnet.near.org/transactions/FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK
''
near view
Makes a contract call which can only view state. (Call is free of charge)
contractName
method_name
{ args }
default
Example:
near view guest-book.testnet getMessages '{}'
View call: guest-book.testnet.getMessages({})
[
{ premium: false, sender: 'waverlymaven.testnet', text: 'TGIF' },
{
premium: true,
sender: 'waverlymaven.testnet',
text: 'Hello from New York 🌈'
},
{ premium: false, sender: 'fhr.testnet', text: 'Hi' },
{ premium: true, sender: 'eugenethedream', text: 'test' },
{ premium: false, sender: 'dongri.testnet', text: 'test' },
{ premium: false, sender: 'dongri.testnet', text: 'hello' },
{ premium: true, sender: 'dongri.testnet', text: 'hey' },
{ premium: false, sender: 'hirokihori.testnet', text: 'hello' },
{ premium: true, sender: 'eugenethedream', text: 'hello' },
{ premium: false, sender: 'example-acct.testnet', text: 'Aloha' },
[length]: 10
]
near evm-view
Makes an EVM contract call which can only view state. (Call is free of charge)
evmAccount
contractName
methodName
[arguments]
--abi
--accountId
default
Example:
near evm-view evm 0x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521 getAdopters '[]' --abi /path/to/contract/abi/Adoption.json --accountId test.near
[
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0xCBdA96B3F2B8eb962f97AE50C3852CA976740e2B",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000",
"0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000"
]
near evm-call (deprecated)
makes an EVM contract call which can modify or view state.
Note: Contract calls require a transaction fee (gas) so you will need an access key for the
--accountId that will be charged. (
near login)
evmAccount
contractName
methodName
[arguments]
--abi
--accountId
default (
--gas and
--deposit coming soon…)
Example:
near evm-call evm 0x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521 adopt '["6"]' --abi /path/to/contract/abi/Adoption.json --accountId test.near
Scheduling a call inside evm EVM:
0x89dfB1Cd61F05ad3971EC1f83056Fd9793c2D521.adopt()
with args [ '6' ]
near evm-dev-init
Used for running EVM tests — creates a given number of test accounts on the desired network using a master NEAR account
accountId
numAccounts
NEAR_ENV=betanet near evm-dev-init you.betanet 3
The above will create 3 subaccounts of
you.betanet. This is useful for tests that require multiple accounts, for instance, sending fungible tokens back and forth. If the
3 value were to be omitted, it would use the default of 5.
near tx-status
Queries transaction status by hash and accountId.
txHash
--accountId
default
Example:
near tx-status FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK --accountId guest-book.testnet
Transaction guest-book.testnet:FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK
{
status: { SuccessValue: '' },
transaction: {
signer_id: 'example-acct.testnet',
public_key: 'ed25519:AXZZKnp6ZcWXyRNdy8FztYrniKf1qt6YZw6mCCReXrDB',
nonce: 20,
receiver_id: 'guest-book.testnet',
actions: [
{
FunctionCall: {
method_name: 'addMessage',
args: 'eyJ0ZXh0IjoiQWxvaGEifQ==',
gas: 300000000000000,
deposit: '0'
}
},
[length]: 1
],
signature: 'ed25519:5S6nZXPU72nzgAsTQLmAFfdVSykdKHWhtPMb5U7duacfPdUjrj8ipJxuRiWkZ4yDodvDNt92wcHLJxGLsyNEsZNB',
hash: 'FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK'
},
transaction_outcome: {
proof: [ [length]: 0 ],
block_hash: '6nsjvzt6C52SSuJ8UvfaXTsdrUwcx8JtHfnUj8XjdKy1',
id: 'FY8hBam2iyQfdHkdR1dp6w5XEPJzJSosX1wUeVPyUvVK',
outcome: {
logs: [ [length]: 0 ],
receipt_ids: [ '7n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU', [length]: 1 ],
gas_burnt: 2427979134284,
tokens_burnt: '242797913428400000000',
executor_id: 'example-acct.testnet',
status: {
SuccessReceiptId: '7n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU'
}
}
},
receipts_outcome: [
{
proof: [ [length]: 0 ],
block_hash: 'At6QMrBuFQYgEPAh6fuRBmrTAe9hXTY1NzAB5VxTH1J2',
id: '7n6wjMgpoBTp22ScLHxeMLzcCvN8Vf5FUuC9PMmCX6yU',
outcome: {
logs: [ [length]: 0 ],
receipt_ids: [ 'FUttfoM2odAhKNQrJ8F4tiBpQJPYu66NzFbxRKii294e', [length]: 1 ],
gas_burnt: 3559403233496,
tokens_burnt: '355940323349600000000',
executor_id: 'guest-book.testnet',
status: { SuccessValue: '' }
}
},
{
proof: [ [length]: 0 ],
block_hash: 'J7KjpMPzAqE7iX82FAQT3qERDs6UR1EAqBLPJXBzoLCk',
id: 'FUttfoM2odAhKNQrJ8F4tiBpQJPYu66NzFbxRKii294e',
outcome: {
logs: [ [length]: 0 ],
receipt_ids: [ [length]: 0 ],
gas_burnt: 0,
tokens_burnt: '0',
executor_id: 'example-acct.testnet',
status: { SuccessValue: '' }
}
},
[length]: 2
]
}
near validators current
Displays details of current validators.
- amount staked
- number of seats
- percentage of uptime
- expected block production
- blocks actually produced
current
default
Example:
near validators current
Example for
mainnet:
NEAR_ENV=mainnet near validators current
Validators (total: 49, seat price: 1,976,588):
.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.
| Validator Id | Stake | Seats | % Online | Blocks produced | Blocks expected |
|----------------------------------------------|------------|---------|----------|-----------------|-----------------|
| cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 | 7 | 100% | 1143 | 1143 |
| astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 | 5 | 100% | 817 | 817 |
| blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 | 5 | 76.74% | 627 | 817 |
| zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 | 5 | 100% | 818 | 818 |
| bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 | 5 | 99.38% | 810 | 815 |
| dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 | 3 | 99.54% | 650 | 653 |
| chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 | 3 | 100% | 490 | 490 |
| figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 | 3 | 100% | 489 | 489 |
| stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 | 3 | 100% | 491 | 491 |
| anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 | 3 | 97.55% | 479 | 491 |
| d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 | 3 | 100% | 491 | 491 |
| near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 | 3 | 99.38% | 486 | 489 |
| rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 | 3 | 100% | 490 | 490 |
| epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 |
| fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 |
| buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 | 2 | 99.38% | 325 | 327 |
| jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 |
| openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 |
| jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 |
| northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 | 2 | 99.39% | 326 | 328 |
| inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 |
| baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 | 2 | 100% | 328 | 328 |
| stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 | 2 | 100% | 326 | 326 |
| everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 |
| stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 | 2 | 100% | 327 | 327 |
| certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 |
| moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 |
| erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 |
| dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 | 1 | 99.39% | 163 | 164 |
| sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
| sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 | 1 | 99.38% | 162 | 163 |
| fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 | 1 | 97.56% | 160 | 164 |
| 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 | 1 | 100% | 163 | 163 |
| majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 | 1 | 100% | 164 | 164 |
'--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'
near validators next
Displays details for the next round of validators.
- total number of seats available
- seat price
- amount staked
- number of seats assigned per validator
next
default
Example:
near validators next
Example for
mainnet:
NEAR_ENV=mainnet near validators next
Next validators (total: 49, seat price: 1,983,932):
.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.
| Status | Validator | Stake | Seats |
|----------|----------------------------------------------|--------------------------|---------|
| Rewarded | cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 -> 14,048,816 | 7 |
| Rewarded | astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 -> 11,704,904 | 5 |
| Rewarded | blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 -> 11,545,942 | 5 |
| Rewarded | zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 -> 11,204,123 | 5 |
| Rewarded | bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 -> 10,297,923 | 5 |
| Rewarded | dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 -> 8,097,275 | 4 |
| Rewarded | chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 -> 7,500,576 | 3 |
| Rewarded | figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 -> 6,932,916 | 3 |
| Rewarded | stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 -> 6,449,363 | 3 |
| Rewarded | anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 -> 6,293,497 | 3 |
| Rewarded | d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 -> 6,266,777 | 3 |
| Rewarded | near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 -> 6,204,620 | 3 |
| Rewarded | rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 -> 5,951,797 | 2 |
| Rewarded | epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 -> 5,640,758 | 2 |
| Rewarded | fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 -> 5,461,811 | 2 |
| Rewarded | buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 -> 4,839,686 | 2 |
| Rewarded | jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 -> 4,807,201 | 2 |
| Rewarded | openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 -> 4,776,692 | 2 |
| Rewarded | jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 -> 4,564,648 | 2 |
| Rewarded | northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 -> 4,469,168 | 2 |
| Rewarded | inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 -> 4,428,331 | 2 |
| Rewarded | baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 -> 4,290,338 | 2 |
| Rewarded | stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 -> 4,243,748 | 2 |
| Rewarded | everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 -> 4,235,679 | 2 |
| Rewarded | stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 -> 4,072,773 | 2 |
| Rewarded | certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 -> 3,735,500 | 1 |
| Rewarded | lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 -> 3,716,381 | 1 |
| Rewarded | staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 -> 3,684,346 | 1 |
| Rewarded | lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 -> 3,597,836 | 1 |
| Rewarded | appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 -> 3,152,302 | 1 |
| Rewarded | smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 -> 3,096,509 | 1 |
| Rewarded | artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 -> 3,010,265 | 1 |
| Rewarded | moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 -> 2,948,565 | 1 |
| Rewarded | nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 -> 2,771,875 | 1 |
| Rewarded | nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 -> 2,693,463 | 1 |
| Rewarded | erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 -> 2,654,231 | 1 |
| Rewarded | dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 -> 2,571,865 | 1 |
| Rewarded | zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 -> 2,549,022 | 1 |
| Rewarded | 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 -> 2,493,787 | 1 |
| Rewarded | masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 -> 2,456,226 | 1 |
| Rewarded | fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 -> 2,415,831 | 1 |
| Rewarded | electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 -> 2,401,172 | 1 |
| Rewarded | sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 -> 2,378,824 | 1 |
| Rewarded | hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 -> 2,377,057 | 1 |
| Rewarded | sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 -> 2,332,948 | 1 |
| Rewarded | ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 -> 2,103,887 | 1 |
| Rewarded | 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 -> 2,058,760 | 1 |
| Rewarded | finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 -> 2,015,808 | 1 |
| Rewarded | majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 -> 2,005,566 | 1 |
'----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'
near proposals
Displays validator proposals for epoch after next.
- expected seat price
- status of proposals
- previous amount staked and new amount that will be staked
- amount of seats assigned per validator
none
default
Example:
near proposals
Example for
mainnet:
NEAR_ENV=mainnet near proposals
Proposals for the epoch after next (new: 51, passing: 49, expected seat price = 1,983,932)
.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.
| Status | Validator | Stake => New Stake | Seats |
|--------------------|----------------------------------------------|--------------------------|---------|
| Proposal(Accepted) | cryptium.poolv1.near | 13,945,727 => 14,041,766 | 7 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | astro-stakers.poolv1.near | 11,660,189 => 11,705,673 | 5 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | blockdaemon.poolv1.near | 11,542,867 => 11,545,942 | 5 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | zavodil.poolv1.near | 11,183,187 => 11,207,805 | 5 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | bisontrails.poolv1.near | 10,291,696 => 10,300,978 | 5 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | dokiacapital.poolv1.near | 7,906,352 => 8,097,275 | 4 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | chorusone.poolv1.near | 7,480,508 => 7,568,268 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | figment.poolv1.near | 6,931,070 => 6,932,916 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | stardust.poolv1.near | 6,401,678 => 6,449,363 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | anonymous.poolv1.near | 6,291,821 => 6,293,497 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | d1.poolv1.near | 6,265,109 => 6,266,777 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | near8888.poolv1.near | 6,202,968 => 6,204,620 | 3 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | rekt.poolv1.near | 5,950,212 => 5,951,797 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | epic.poolv1.near | 5,639,256 => 5,640,758 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | fresh.poolv1.near | 5,460,410 => 5,461,811 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | buildlinks.poolv1.near | 4,838,398 => 4,839,686 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | jubi.poolv1.near | 4,805,921 => 4,807,201 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | openshards.poolv1.near | 4,644,553 => 4,776,692 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | jazza.poolv1.near | 4,563,432 => 4,564,648 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | northernlights.poolv1.near | 4,467,978 => 4,469,168 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | inotel.poolv1.near | 4,427,152 => 4,428,331 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | baziliknear.poolv1.near | 4,261,142 => 4,290,891 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | stakesabai.poolv1.near | 4,242,618 => 4,243,748 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | everstake.poolv1.near | 4,234,552 => 4,235,679 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | stakin.poolv1.near | 4,071,704 => 4,072,773 | 2 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | certusone.poolv1.near | 3,734,505 => 3,735,500 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | lux.poolv1.near | 3,705,394 => 3,716,381 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | staked.poolv1.near | 3,683,365 => 3,684,346 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | lunanova.poolv1.near | 3,597,231 => 3,597,836 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | appload.poolv1.near | 3,133,163 => 3,152,302 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | smart-stake.poolv1.near | 3,095,711 => 3,096,509 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | artemis.poolv1.near | 3,009,462 => 3,010,265 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | moonlet.poolv1.near | 2,790,296 => 2,948,565 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | nearfans.poolv1.near | 2,771,137 => 2,771,875 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | nodeasy.poolv1.near | 2,692,745 => 2,693,463 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | erm.poolv1.near | 2,653,524 => 2,654,231 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | dsrvlabs.poolv1.near | 2,542,925 => 2,571,865 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | zkv_staketosupportprivacy.poolv1.near | 2,548,343 => 2,549,022 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | 08investinwomen_runbybisontrails.poolv1.near | 2,493,123 => 2,493,787 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | masternode24.poolv1.near | 2,355,634 => 2,456,226 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | fish.poolv1.near | 2,315,249 => 2,415,831 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | electric.poolv1.near | 2,400,532 => 2,401,172 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | sparkpool.poolv1.near | 2,378,191 => 2,378,824 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | hashquark.poolv1.near | 2,376,424 => 2,377,057 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | sharpdarts.poolv1.near | 2,332,398 => 2,332,948 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | ashert.poolv1.near | 2,103,327 => 2,103,887 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | 01node.poolv1.near | 2,058,200 => 2,059,314 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | finoa.poolv1.near | 2,012,304 => 2,015,808 | 1 |
| Proposal(Accepted) | majlovesreg.poolv1.near | 2,005,032 => 2,005,566 | 1 |
| Proposal(Declined) | huobipool.poolv1.near | 1,666,976 | 0 |
| Proposal(Declined) | hb436_pool.poolv1.near | 500,030 | 0 |
'--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------'
near repl
Launches NEAR REPL (an interactive JavaScript programming invironment) connected to NEAR.
none
--accountId,
--script
To launch, run:
near repl
> and can begin interacting with NEAR.
nearAPI.utils.format.parseNearAmount('1000')
You can also use an
--accountIdwith
near repl.
The
script argument allows you to pass the path to a javascript/typescript file that exports a
main function taking a
Context as an argument. Anything passed after
-- is passed to the script as the
argv argument.
Note: you will need to add
near-cli as a dependency in order to import the types.
e.g.
import { Context } from "near-cli/context";
Example:
near repl --accountId example-acct.testnet
account after the
> prompt.
console.log(account)
Or in a JS files
module.exports.main = async function main({account, near, nearAPI, argv}) {
console.log(account);
}
Account {
accessKeyByPublicKeyCache: {},
connection: Connection {
networkId: 'default',
provider: JsonRpcProvider { connection: [Object] },
signer: InMemorySigner { keyStore: [MergeKeyStore] }
},
accountId: 'example-acct.testnet',
_ready: Promise { undefined },
_state: {
amount: '98786165075093615800000000',
locked: '0',
code_hash: '11111111111111111111111111111111',
storage_usage: 741,
storage_paid_at: 0,
block_height: 21661252,
block_hash: 'HbAj25dTzP3ssYjNRHov9BQ72UxpHGVqZK1mZwGdGNbo'
}
}
You can also get a private key's public key.
privateKey variable:
const myPrivateKey =
"3fKM9Rr7LHyzhhzmmedXLvc59rayfh1oUYS3VfUcxwpAFQZtdx1G9aTY6i8hG9mQtYoycTEFTBtatgNKHRtYamrS";
nearAPI.KeyPair.fromString(myPrivateKey).publicKey.toString();
With NEAR REPL you have complete access to
near-api-js to help you develop on the NEAR platform.
|Option
|Description
--help
|Show help [boolean]
--version
|Show version number [boolean]
--nodeUrl, --node_url
|NEAR node URL [string][default: "https://rpc.testnet.near.org"]
--networkId, --network_id
|NEAR network ID, allows using different keys based on network [string][default: "testnet"]
--helperUrl
|NEAR contract helper URL [string]
--keyPath
|Path to master account key [string]
--accountId, --account_id
|Unique identifier for the account [string]
--useLedgerKey
|Use Ledger for signing with given HD key path [string][default: "44'/397'/0'/0'/1'"]
--seedPhrase
|Seed phrase mnemonic [string]
--seedPath
|HD path derivation [string][default: "m/44'/397'/0'"]
--walletUrl
|Website for NEAR Wallet [string]
--contractName
|Account name of contract [string]
--masterAccount
|Master account used when creating new accounts [string]
--helperAccount
|Expected top-level account for a network [string]
-v, --verbose
|Prints out verbose output [boolean][default: false]
-f, --force
|Forcefully execute the desired action even if it is unsafe to do so [boolean][default: false]
This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.