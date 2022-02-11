openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

near-assemblyscript

by AssemblyScript
0.7.4 (see all)

A TypeScript-like language for WebAssembly.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

13.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

56

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AssemblyScript logo

Test status Publish status npm compiler version npm loader version Discord online

AssemblyScript compiles a variant of TypeScript (basically JavaScript with types) to WebAssembly using Binaryen. It generates lean and mean WebAssembly modules while being just an npm install away.

About  ·  Introduction  ·  Quick start  ·  Examples  ·  Development instructions


Contributors

Contributor logos

Thanks to our sponsors!

Most of the core team members and most contributors do this open source work in their free time. If you use AssemblyScript for a serious task or plan to do so, and you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate to our OpenCollective. By sponsoring this project, your logo will show up below. Thank you so much for your support!

Sponsor logos

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial