near-api-js

by near
0.44.1 (see all)

JavaScript library to interact with NEAR Protocol via RPC API

20.9K

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

11

License

(MIT AND Apache-2.0)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

near-api-js

Build Status Gitpod Ready-to-Code

A JavaScript/TypeScript library for development of DApps on the NEAR platform

Documentation

Read the TypeDoc API documentation

Examples

Quick Reference

(Cheat sheet / quick reference)

Cookbook

(Common use cases / more complex examples)

Contribute to this library

  1. Install dependencies

    yarn

  2. Run continuous build with:

    yarn build -- -w

Publish

Prepare dist version by running:

yarn dist

When publishing to npm use np.

Integration Test

Start the node by following instructions from nearcore, then

yarn test

Tests use sample contract from near-hello npm package, see https://github.com/nearprotocol/near-hello

Update error schema

Follow next steps:

  1. Change hash for the commit with errors in the nearcore
  2. Fetch new schema: node fetch_error_schema.js
  3. yarn build to update lib/**.js files

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.

