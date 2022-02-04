A JavaScript/TypeScript library for development of DApps on the NEAR platform
Read the TypeDoc API documentation
(Cheat sheet / quick reference)
(Common use cases / more complex examples)
Install dependencies
yarn
Run continuous build with:
yarn build -- -w
Prepare
dist version by running:
yarn dist
When publishing to npm use np.
Start the node by following instructions from nearcore, then
yarn test
Tests use sample contract from
near-hello npm package, see https://github.com/nearprotocol/near-hello
Follow next steps:
node fetch_error_schema.js
yarn build to update
lib/**.js files
This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.