A JavaScript/TypeScript library for development of DApps on the NEAR platform

Documentation

Read the TypeDoc API documentation

Examples

(Cheat sheet / quick reference)

(Common use cases / more complex examples)

Contribute to this library

Install dependencies yarn Run continuous build with: yarn build -- -w

Publish

Prepare dist version by running:

yarn dist

When publishing to npm use np.

Integration Test

Start the node by following instructions from nearcore, then

yarn test

Tests use sample contract from near-hello npm package, see https://github.com/nearprotocol/near-hello

Follow next steps:

Change hash for the commit with errors in the nearcore Fetch new schema: node fetch_error_schema.js yarn build to update lib/**.js files

License

This repository is distributed under the terms of both the MIT license and the Apache License (Version 2.0). See LICENSE and LICENSE-APACHE for details.