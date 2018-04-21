openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nr

neal-react

by Denny Britz
0.2.5 (see all)

Startup Landing Page Components for React.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

neal-react

neal-react is a collection of reactjs components to quickly build landing pages. I found that using hosted services like Launchrock doesn't give me enough flexibility, but frameworks like Bootstrap are too low-level and lead to lots of repetitive code. I wanted something in between these two extremees.

Visit the Sample Page

Available Components

Main components:

Third-Party integrations

Documentation

The best way to learn about the components is to look at the code for the sample page. But, basically:

npm install --save neal-react

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { App, Page, Section, Hero, Navbar, HorizontalSplit } from "neal-react";

ReactDOM.render((
  <App googleAnalyticsKey="UA-42490151-3">
    <Page>
      <Navbar brand="hello">{ /* Your nav */ }</Navbar>
      <Hero className="text-xs-center"> <h1>{ /* Content */ }</h1> </Hero>
      <Section heading="Hello!">
        <HorizontalSplit padding="md"> { /* Content */ } </HorizontalSplit>
      </Section>
      { /* More ... */ }
    </Page>
  </App>
), document.getElementById("main"));

Other dependencies that should be included from a CDN:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/twbs/bootstrap/v4-dev/dist/js/bootstrap.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.4.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">

Custom Styling

Styling can be overwritten by setting the appropriate SASS Variables in your code.

Using with Structor

Structor is a visual development environment for node.js web applications with React UI. You can find a boilerplate project for neal on the Structor Marketplace and the corresponding code in this repository. A big thanks to ispelon for implementing this.

Deploying to AWS

If you are using third-party integrations like Stripe or Typeform to capture user information there is no need to write your on backend and you can simply copy your public/ directory to an AWS S3 bucket and enable Static Website Hosting. You can use a script such as this to minifify and upload:

#! /usr/bin/env bash

S3_BUCKET=s3://www.nealjs.com
BASE_DIR="$(cd "$(dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}")/../" && pwd)"
cd $BASE_DIR

# Build the assets
webpack -p

# Upload to S3
aws s3 cp $BASE_DIR/public/ $S3_BUCKET --recursive

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial