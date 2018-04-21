neal-react is a collection of reactjs components to quickly build landing pages. I found that using hosted services like Launchrock doesn't give me enough flexibility, but frameworks like Bootstrap are too low-level and lead to lots of repetitive code. I wanted something in between these two extremees.
Main components:
App
Code
CustomerQuotes
Countdown
Footer
Figure
Hero
HorizontalSplit
ImageList
Navbar
Page
PricingTable
Section
SignupInline
SignupModal
Team
Third-Party integrations
The best way to learn about the components is to look at the code for the sample page. But, basically:
npm install --save neal-react
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { App, Page, Section, Hero, Navbar, HorizontalSplit } from "neal-react";
ReactDOM.render((
<App googleAnalyticsKey="UA-42490151-3">
<Page>
<Navbar brand="hello">{ /* Your nav */ }</Navbar>
<Hero className="text-xs-center"> <h1>{ /* Content */ }</h1> </Hero>
<Section heading="Hello!">
<HorizontalSplit padding="md"> { /* Content */ } </HorizontalSplit>
</Section>
{ /* More ... */ }
</Page>
</App>
), document.getElementById("main"));
Other dependencies that should be included from a CDN:
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/twbs/bootstrap/v4-dev/dist/js/bootstrap.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.4.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
Styling can be overwritten by setting the appropriate SASS Variables in your code.
Structor is a visual development environment for node.js web applications with React UI. You can find a boilerplate project for neal on the Structor Marketplace and the corresponding code in this repository. A big thanks to ispelon for implementing this.
If you are using third-party integrations like Stripe or Typeform to capture user information there is no need to write your on backend and you can simply copy your
public/ directory to an AWS S3 bucket and enable Static Website Hosting. You can use a script such as this to minifify and upload:
#! /usr/bin/env bash
S3_BUCKET=s3://www.nealjs.com
BASE_DIR="$(cd "$(dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}")/../" && pwd)"
cd $BASE_DIR
# Build the assets
webpack -p
# Upload to S3
aws s3 cp $BASE_DIR/public/ $S3_BUCKET --recursive