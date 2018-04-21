neal-react is a collection of reactjs components to quickly build landing pages. I found that using hosted services like Launchrock doesn't give me enough flexibility, but frameworks like Bootstrap are too low-level and lead to lots of repetitive code. I wanted something in between these two extremees.

Available Components

Main components:

Third-Party integrations

Documentation

The best way to learn about the components is to look at the code for the sample page. But, basically:

npm install --save neal-react

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { App, Page, Section, Hero, Navbar, HorizontalSplit } from "neal-react" ; ReactDOM.render(( < App googleAnalyticsKey = "UA-42490151-3" > < Page > < Navbar brand = "hello" > { /* Your nav */ } </ Navbar > < Hero className = "text-xs-center" > < h1 > { /* Content */ } </ h1 > </ Hero > < Section heading = "Hello!" > < HorizontalSplit padding = "md" > { /* Content */ } </ HorizontalSplit > </ Section > { /* More ... */ } </ Page > </ App > ), document .getElementById( "main" ));

Other dependencies that should be included from a CDN:

jQuery

Bootstrap v4 Javascript (https://cdn.rawgit.com/twbs/bootstrap/v4-dev/dist/js/bootstrap.js)

Font Awesome

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/twbs/bootstrap/v4-dev/dist/js/bootstrap.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.4.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" >

Custom Styling

Styling can be overwritten by setting the appropriate SASS Variables in your code.

Using with Structor

Structor is a visual development environment for node.js web applications with React UI. You can find a boilerplate project for neal on the Structor Marketplace and the corresponding code in this repository. A big thanks to ispelon for implementing this.

Deploying to AWS

If you are using third-party integrations like Stripe or Typeform to capture user information there is no need to write your on backend and you can simply copy your public/ directory to an AWS S3 bucket and enable Static Website Hosting. You can use a script such as this to minifify and upload: