ndx is a collection of javascript (TypeScript) libraries for lightweight full-text indexing and searching.
Live Demo
Reddit Comments Search Engine - is a simple demo application that indexes
10,000 reddit comments. Demo application requires modern browser features:
WebWorkers and
IndexedDB. Comments are stored in the IndexedDB,
and search engine is working in a WebWorker.
Features
- Multiple fields full-text indexing and searching.
- Per-field score boosting.
- BM25 ranking function to rank matching documents. The same ranking
function that is used by default in Lucene >= 6.0.0.
- Trie based dynamic
Inverted Index.
- Configurable tokenizer and term filter.
- Free text queries with query expansion.
- Small memory footprint, optimized for mobile devices.
- Serializable index.
Documentation
To check out docs, visit https://github.com/ndx-search/docs.
License
MIT