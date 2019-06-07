ndx is a collection of javascript (TypeScript) libraries for lightweight full-text indexing and searching.

Live Demo

Reddit Comments Search Engine - is a simple demo application that indexes 10,000 reddit comments. Demo application requires modern browser features: WebWorkers and IndexedDB. Comments are stored in the IndexedDB, and search engine is working in a WebWorker.

Features

Multiple fields full-text indexing and searching.

Per-field score boosting.

BM25 ranking function to rank matching documents. The same ranking function that is used by default in Lucene >= 6.0.0.

Trie based dynamic Inverted Index.

Configurable tokenizer and term filter.

Free text queries with query expansion.

Small memory footprint, optimized for mobile devices.

Serializable index.

Documentation

To check out docs, visit https://github.com/ndx-search/docs.

License

MIT