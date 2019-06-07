openbase logo
ndx

by ndx-search
1.0.2 (see all)

🔍 Full text indexing and searching library

npm
GitHub
Documentation
185

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

ndx · GitHub license npm version codecov CircleCI Status PRs Welcome

ndx is a collection of javascript (TypeScript) libraries for lightweight full-text indexing and searching.

Live Demo

Reddit Comments Search Engine - is a simple demo application that indexes 10,000 reddit comments. Demo application requires modern browser features: WebWorkers and IndexedDB. Comments are stored in the IndexedDB, and search engine is working in a WebWorker.

Features

  • Multiple fields full-text indexing and searching.
  • Per-field score boosting.
  • BM25 ranking function to rank matching documents. The same ranking function that is used by default in Lucene >= 6.0.0.
  • Trie based dynamic Inverted Index.
  • Configurable tokenizer and term filter.
  • Free text queries with query expansion.
  • Small memory footprint, optimized for mobile devices.
  • Serializable index.

Documentation

To check out docs, visit https://github.com/ndx-search/docs.

License

