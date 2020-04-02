openbase logo
by Kevin Mårtensson
6.2.2

Download and extract files

Readme

download Build Status

Download and extract files

See download-cli for the command-line version.

Install

$ npm install --save download

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const download = require('download');

download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg', 'dist').then(() => {
    console.log('done!');
});

download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg').then(({output, data}) => {
    fs.writeFileSync('dist/foo.jpg', data);
});

download('unicorn.com/foo.jpg').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('dist/foo.jpg'));

Promise.all([
    'unicorn.com/foo.jpg',
    'cats.com/dancing.gif'
].map(x => download(x, 'dist'))).then(() => {
    console.log('files downloaded!');
});

API

download(url, [destination], [options])

Returns both a Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.

url

Type: string

URL to download.

destination

Type: string

Path to where your file will be written.

options

Same options as got in addition to the ones below.

extract

Type: boolean
Default: false

If set to true, try extracting the file using decompress.

filename

Type: string

Name of the saved file.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

