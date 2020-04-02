Download and extract files
See download-cli for the command-line version.
$ npm install --save download
const fs = require('fs');
const download = require('download');
download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg', 'dist').then(() => {
console.log('done!');
});
download('http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg').then(({output, data}) => {
fs.writeFileSync('dist/foo.jpg', data);
});
download('unicorn.com/foo.jpg').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('dist/foo.jpg'));
Promise.all([
'unicorn.com/foo.jpg',
'cats.com/dancing.gif'
].map(x => download(x, 'dist'))).then(() => {
console.log('files downloaded!');
});
Returns both a
Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.
Type:
string
URL to download.
Type:
string
Path to where your file will be written.
Same options as
got in addition to the ones below.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true, try extracting the file using
decompress.
Type:
string
Name of the saved file.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson