download

Download and extract files

See download-cli for the command-line version.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const download = require ( 'download' ); download( 'http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg' , 'dist' ).then( () => { console .log( 'done!' ); }); download( 'http://unicorn.com/foo.jpg' ).then( ( {output, data} ) => { fs.writeFileSync( 'dist/foo.jpg' , data); }); download( 'unicorn.com/foo.jpg' ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'dist/foo.jpg' )); Promise .all([ 'unicorn.com/foo.jpg' , 'cats.com/dancing.gif' ].map( x => download(x, 'dist' ))).then( () => { console .log( 'files downloaded!' ); });

API

Returns both a Promise<Buffer> and a Duplex stream with additional events.

url

Type: string

URL to download.

destination

Type: string

Path to where your file will be written.

options

Same options as got in addition to the ones below.

extract

Type: boolean

Default: false

If set to true , try extracting the file using decompress .

filename

Type: string

Name of the saved file.

