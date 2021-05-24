openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ndoc

by nodeca
6.0.0 (see all)

js port of pdoc, with extentions

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NDoc - JavaScript documentation generator

CI

NDoc is an inline comment parser and JavaScript documentation generator written in Node.JS. This project was inspired by PDoc. It tries to keep compatibility, but has some differences:

  • NDoc is primarily a CLI tool, so you don't need to code your documentor, although it can be easily used as library.
  • Clarified EBNF syntax. Definitions now MUST be separated with an empty line from the following comments.
  • Added options for deprecated tag: you can set versions, when tag was deprecated and when method/property will be removed.
  • Added new tags: read-only, internal, chainable
  • Events support.

How to Install

We suppose that you already have Node and npm installed. If not - try nvm.

npm install -g ndoc

Usage

usage: ndoc [-h] [-v] [--exclude PATTERN] [-o PATH] [--use PLUGIN]
            [--alias MAPPING] [-r RENDERER] [--link-format FORMAT]
            [-t TEMPLATE] [--show-all] [--package PACKAGE] [--index FILE]
            [--gh-ribbon URL] [--broken-links ACTION] [--noenv]
            PATH[PATH ...]

Positional arguments:
  PATH                            Source files location

Optional arguments:
  -h, --help                      Show this help message and exit.
  -v, --version                   Show program's version number and exit.
  --exclude PATTERN               Glob patterns of filenames to exclude (you
                                  can use wildcards: ?, *, **).
  -o PATH, --output PATH          Resulting file(s) location.
  --use PLUGIN                    Load custom plugin.
  --alias MAPPING                 Registers extensions alias. For example
                                  `cc:js` will register `cc` extension as an
                                  alias of `js`
  -r RENDERER, --render RENDERER  Documentation renderer (html, json). More
                                  can be added by custom plugins.
  --link-format FORMAT            View sources link (no links by default)
                                  format. You can use `{file}` and `{line}`
                                  and any of `{package.*}` variables for
                                  interpolation.
  -t TEMPLATE, --title TEMPLATE   Documentation title template. You can use
                                  any of `{package.*}` variables for
                                  interpolation. DEFAULT: `{package.name}
                                  {package.version} API documentation`
  --show-all                      By default `internal` methods/properties
                                  are not shown. This trigger makes ndoc show
                                  all methods/properties
  --package PACKAGE               Read specified package.json FILE. When not
                                  specified, read ./package.json if such file
                                  exists.
  --index FILE                    Index file (with introduction text), e.g.
                                  README.md file.
  --gh-ribbon URL                 Add "Fork me on GitHub" ribbon with given
                                  URL. You can use any of `{package.*}`
                                  variables for interpolation.
  --broken-links ACTION           What to do if broken link occurred (show,
                                  hide, throw). DEFAULT: `show`.
  --noenv                         Ignore .ndocrc

Syntax

NDoc Syntax. It is similar to PDoc one, with some extensions (see start of this doc for details).

For developers

You can generate prototype documentation for test:

make test

Then open ./tests/prototype-doc/index.html.

Custom parsers and renderers

You can create and use your own parser/renderer via --use option. Get one of the parsers or renderers as a base template, copy it into separate folder. Create package.json and modify it to fit your needs. Then attach it with --use my-module argument.

Using NDoc as module

You can use NDoc as module, for example, to override default options processing.

var NDoc = require('ndoc');


var options = {
  linkFormat  : 'http://example.com/{file}#{line}',
  output:     : 'doc'
};

var ast;

try {
  ast = NDoc.parse(['lib/my-module.js'], options);
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err);
  process.exit(1);
}

try {
  NDoc.render('html', ast, options);
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err);
  process.exit(1);
}

License

This project is distributed under MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial