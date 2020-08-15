openbase logo
ndj

ndjson

by max ogden
2.0.0 (see all)

Streaming line delimited json parser + serializer

Readme

ndjson

Streaming newline delimited json parser + serializer. Available as a JS API and a CLI.

NPM

Usage

const ndjson = require('ndjson')

ndjson.parse([opts])

Returns a transform stream that accepts newline delimited json buffers and emits objects of parsed data.

Example file:

{"foo": "bar"}
{"hello": "world"}

Parsing it:

fs.createReadStream('data.txt')
  .pipe(ndjson.parse())
  .on('data', function(obj) {
    // obj is a javascript object
  })
Options
  • strict can be set to false to discard non-valid JSON messages
  • All other options are passed through to the stream class.

ndjson.stringify([opts])

Returns a transform stream that accepts JSON objects and emits newline delimited json buffers.

example usage:

var serialize = ndjson.serialize()
serialize.on('data', function(line) {
  // line is a line of stringified JSON with a newline delimiter at the end
})
serialize.write({"foo": "bar"})
serialize.end()
Options

Options are passed through to the stream class.

LICENSE

BSD-3-Clause

