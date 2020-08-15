Streaming newline delimited json parser + serializer. Available as a JS API and a CLI.
const ndjson = require('ndjson')
Returns a transform stream that accepts newline delimited json buffers and emits objects of parsed data.
Example file:
{"foo": "bar"}
{"hello": "world"}
Parsing it:
fs.createReadStream('data.txt')
.pipe(ndjson.parse())
.on('data', function(obj) {
// obj is a javascript object
})
strict can be set to false to discard non-valid JSON messages
Returns a transform stream that accepts JSON objects and emits newline delimited json buffers.
example usage:
var serialize = ndjson.serialize()
serialize.on('data', function(line) {
// line is a line of stringified JSON with a newline delimiter at the end
})
serialize.write({"foo": "bar"})
serialize.end()
Options are passed through to the stream class.
BSD-3-Clause