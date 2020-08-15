ndjson

Streaming newline delimited json parser + serializer. Available as a JS API and a CLI.

Usage

const ndjson = require ( 'ndjson' )

Returns a transform stream that accepts newline delimited json buffers and emits objects of parsed data.

Example file:

{ "foo" : "bar" } { "hello" : "world" }

Parsing it:

fs.createReadStream( 'data.txt' ) .pipe(ndjson.parse()) .on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { })

Options

strict can be set to false to discard non-valid JSON messages

can be set to false to discard non-valid JSON messages All other options are passed through to the stream class.

Returns a transform stream that accepts JSON objects and emits newline delimited json buffers.

example usage:

var serialize = ndjson.serialize() serialize.on( 'data' , function ( line ) { }) serialize.write({ "foo" : "bar" }) serialize.end()

Options

Options are passed through to the stream class.

LICENSE

BSD-3-Clause