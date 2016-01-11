Note that this repo has been deprecated and replaced with a new fork: https://github.com/SocketCluster/sc-broker
nData is a lightweight key-value store and message broker. It is written entirely in node.js for maximum portability.
npm install ndata
To use it call:
var ndata = require('ndata');
Firstly, launch a new nData server. If you're using the node cluster module, you might want to launch the nData server once from the master process and then interact with it using nData clients.
To launch the server, use:
var dataServer = ndata.createServer({port: 9000, secretKey: 'mySecretKey'})
The
secretKey argument is optional; you should use it if you want to
restrict access to the server. If you're running a node cluster, you may want
to use a random key and distribute it to all the workers so that only your
application can interact with the nData server.
Once the server is setup, you should create clients to interact with it.
Make sure that the server is running before creating clients
This ca be done in the following way:
var conf = {port: 9000}
, server = ndata.createServer(conf);
server.on('ready', function () {
console.log('Server ready, create client');
var client = ndata.createClient(conf);
// do client stuff
});
After all the server provides a destroy function:
server.destroy()
To create a client use:
var dataClient = ndata.createClient({port: 9000, secretKey: 'mySecretKey'});
The
port and
secretKey must match those supplied to the
createServer function.
The client exposes the following methods: (Please see the section on keys to see how you can use keys in nData. Also, note that the callback argument in all of the following cases is optional.)
run(code,[data,] callback)
Run a special JavaScript function declaration (code) as a query on the nData server. This function declaration accepts the DataMap as a parameter. This is the most important function in nData, all the other functions are basically utility functions to make things quicker. Using run() offers the most flexibility. The callback is in form:
callback(err, data)
Example:
var queryFn = function (DataMap) {
// The myMessage variable comes from queryFn.data
DataMap.set(['main', 'message'], myMessage);
return DataMap.get(['main']);
};
queryFn.data = {
myMessage: 'This is an important message'
};
client.run(queryFn, function(err, data) {
console.log(data); // outputs {message: "This is an important message"}
});
Note
The query functions are not regular functions. Query functions are executed remotely (on the nData server), therefore, you cannot access variables from the outer parent scope while inside them.
To pass data from the current process to use inside your query functions, you
need to set them through the data property (see
queryFn.data) in
example above. Properties of
queryFn.data will be available as regular
variables inside the query function when it gets executed on the server.
All query data is escaped automatically, so it's safe to supply user
input. The
queryFn.data property is optional.
set(keyChain, value, callback)
Set a key-value pair, when the operation has been completed, callback will be executed. The callback is in form:
callback(err)
add(keyChain, value, callback)
Append a value at the given
keyChain; the object at
keyChain will
be treated as an array. If a value already exists at that
keyChain and
is not an array, this existing value will be placed inside an empty array and
the specified value argument will be appended to that array. The callback is
in form:
callback(err, insertionIndex)
concat(keyChain, value, callback)
Concatenate the array or object at
keyChain with the specified array or
object (
value). The callback is in form:
callback(err)
remove(keyChain,[getValue,] callback)
Remove the value at
keyChain. If value is an array, it will remove the
entire array. The optional
getValue is a boolean which indicates
whether or not to return the removed value in the callback. The callback
is in form:
callback(err, value)
removeRange(keyChain, fromIndex,[ toIndex, getValue,] callback)
Remove a range of values at
keyChain between
fromIndex and
toIndex. This function assumes that the value at
keyChain is an
object or array. The optional
getValue argument specifies whether or not
to return the removed section as an argument to the callback. The callback
is in form:
callback(err, value)
removeAll(callback)
Clear nData completely. The callback is in form:
callback(err)
splice(keyChain,[ options,] callback)
This operation is designed to work on Arrays (the keyChain argument should point to an Array). It is similar to JavaScript's Array.splice() function. It can be used to remove and insert elements within an Array. The options argument is an object which can have the following properties:
Callback form:
callback(err, value)
pop(keyChain,[getValue,] callback)
Remove the last numerically-indexed entry at
keyChain. The optional
getValue is a boolean which indicates whether or not to return the
removed value in the callback. The callback is in form:
callback(err, value)
get(keyChain, callback)
Get the value at
keyChain. The callback is in form:
callback(err, value)
getRange(keyChain, fromIndex,[ toIndex,] callback)
This function assumes that the value at
keyChain is an Array or Object.
Capture all values starting at
fromIndex and finishing at
toIndex
but not including
toIndex. If
toIndex is not specified, all
values from
fromIndex until the end of the Array or Object will be
included. The callback is in form:
callback(err, value)
getAll(callback)
Get all the values in nData. The callback is in form:
callback(err, value)
count(keyChain, callback)
Count the number of elements at
keyChain. The callback is in form:
callback(err, value)
nData provides publish and subscribe functionality.
subscribe(channel, ackCallback)
Watch a
channel on nData. This is the nData equivalent to
Redis'
subscribe(). When an event
happens on any watched channel, you can handle it using
nDataClient.on('message', function (channel, data) {
// ...
})
unsubscribe(channel, ackCallback)
Unwatch the specified
channel. If
channel is not specified, it
will unsubscribe from all channels.
on(event, listener)
Listen to events on nData, you should listen to the 'message' event to handle messages from subscribed channels. Events are:
'ready': Triggers when nData is initialized and connected. You often
don't need to wait for that event though. The nData client will buffer
actions until the nData server ready.
'exit' This event carries two arguments to it's listener:
code
and
signal. It gets triggered when the nData server process
dies.
'connect_failed' This happens if the nData client fails to
connect to the server after the maximum number of retries have been
attempted.
'message' Captures data published to a channel which the client is
subscribed to.
'subscribe' Triggers whenever a successful subscribe operations occurs.
'subscribefail' Triggers whenever a subscribtion fails.
'unsubscribe' Triggers on a successful unsubscribe operation.
'unsubscribefail' Triggers whenever a unsubscribtion fails.
'error' Triggers whenever a error occurs.
publish(channel, message, callback)
Publish data to a channel - Can be any JSON-compatible JavaScript object.
Example:
After starting the server (server.js):
var ndata = require('ndata')
, dss = ndata.createServer({port: 9000})
a first client (client1.js) can subscribe to channel
foo and listen
to
messages:
var ndata = require('ndata')
, dc = ndata.createClient({port: 9000})
, ch = 'foo'
, onMsgFn = function(ch, data){
console.log('message on channel ' + ch );
console.log('data:');
console.log(data);
}
dc.subscribe(ch, function(err){
if(!err){
console.log('client 1 subscribed channel ' + ch );
}
})
dc.on('message', onMsgFn )
If a second client (client2.js) publishes a message, the first client will
execute the
onMsgFn function:
var ndata = require('ndata')
, dc = ndata.createClient({port: 9000})
, data = {a:'b'}
, ch = 'foo';
dc.publish(ch,data , function(err){
if(!err){
console.log('client 2 published data:');
console.log(data);
}
})
nData is very flexible with how you can use keys. It lets you set key chains of any dimension without having to manually create each link in the chain.
A key chain is an array of keys - Each subsequent key in the chain is a child of the previous key. For example, consider the following object:
{'this': {'is': {'a': {'key': 123}}}}
The key chain
['this', 'is', 'a', 'key'] would reference the number
123. The key chain
['this', 'is'] would reference the object
{'a': {'key': 123}}, etc.
When you start, nData will be empty, but this code is perfectly valid:
dataClient.set(['this', 'is', 'a', 'deep', 'key'], 'Hello world');
In this case, nData will create the necessary key chain and set the bottom-level 'key' to 'Hello World'. If you were to call:
dataClient.get(['this', 'is', 'a'], function(err, val) {
console.log(val);
});
The above would output:
{deep:{key:'Hello world'}}
nData generally doesn't restrict you from doing anything you want. Following from the previous example, it is perfectly OK to call this:
dataClient.add(['this', 'is', 'a'], 'foo');
In this case, the key chain
['this', 'is', 'a'] would evaluate to:
{0:'foo', deep:{key:'Hello world'}}
In this case, nData will add the value at the next numeric index in the specified key path (which in this case is 0).
You can access numerically-indexed values like this:
dataClient.get(['this', 'is', 'a', 0], function(err, val) {
console.log(val);
});
The output here will be 'foo'. You can also add entire JSON-compatible objects as value.
To run tests, go to the ndata module directory then run:
npm test
If you get an error, make sure that you have mocha installed:
npm install mocha