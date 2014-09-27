Inverse image warping operations for ndarrays.

Example

var lena = require ( "luminance" )( require ( "lena" )) var result = require ( "zeros" )([ 512 , 512 ]) require ( "ndarray-warp" )(result, lena, function ( out, inp ) { var dx = inp[ 0 ] - 256 var dy = inp[ 1 ] - 256 var r = Math .sqrt(dx * dx + dy * dy) var theta = Math .atan2(dy, dx) out[ 0 ] = 0.9 * r * Math .cos(theta + 0.01 * r) + 256 out[ 1 ] = 0.7 * r * Math .sin(theta + 0.01 * r) + 256 }) require ( "save-pixels" )(result, "png" ).pipe(process.stdout)

Which produces the following image:

Install

npm install ndarray-warp

Applies an inverse warp to an image

output is an ndarray image that gets the result of applying the warp

input is an ndarray iamge that is warped

map(result, coord) is a mapping from the coordinates of out image to input image. result gets the resulting coordinate in input coord is the coordinate in output



Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License