Inverse image warping operations for ndarrays.
//Load input image
var lena = require("luminance")(require("lena"))
//Allocate storage for result
var result = require("zeros")([512, 512])
//Apply warp
require("ndarray-warp")(result, lena, function(out, inp) {
var dx = inp[0] - 256
var dy = inp[1] - 256
var r = Math.sqrt(dx * dx + dy * dy)
var theta = Math.atan2(dy, dx)
out[0] = 0.9 * r * Math.cos(theta + 0.01 * r) + 256
out[1] = 0.7 * r * Math.sin(theta + 0.01 * r) + 256
})
//Save the result to stdout
require("save-pixels")(result, "png").pipe(process.stdout)
Which produces the following image:
npm install ndarray-warp
require("ndarray-warp")(output, input, map(out_coord, in_coord))
Applies an inverse warp to an image
output is an ndarray image that gets the result of applying the warp
input is an ndarray iamge that is warped
map(result, coord) is a mapping from the coordinates of out image to input image.
result gets the resulting coordinate in
input
coord is the coordinate in
output
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License