display an ndarray
var ndarray = require('ndarray');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var m = ndarray([ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]);
console.log(show(m));
output:
1.000 2.000 3.000 4.000
var ndarray = require('ndarray');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var m = ndarray([ 1, 4, 2.34e-9, 5.55e55, 3, -990.52 ], [ 3, 2 ]);
console.log(show(m));
output:
1.000 4.000
2.00e-9 5.55e+5
3.000 -990.520
var zeros = require('zeros');
var fill = require('ndarray-fill');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var m = zeros([ 3, 3, 3 ]);
fill(m, function (x, y, z) {
return Math.pow(2, 10 * Math.cos(y-3*x+z/2)
+ Math.sin(x * 3 + y - z/8) * (z + 0.3))
;
});
console.log(show(m));
output:
1024.00 391.739 28.522
50.404 3.261 0.166
0.068 9.16e-3 5.02e-3
1.08e-3 4.91e-3 0.103
0.048 0.893 17.011
34.663 180.140 208.171
733.106 95.054 3.177
8.189 0.383 0.022
0.013 3.73e-3 5.11e-3
var zeros = require('zeros');
var fill = require('ndarray-fill');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var m = zeros([ 3, 3, 3, 3 ]);
fill(m, function (x, y, z, w) {
return Math.pow(2 + w/8, 10 * Math.cos(y-3*x+z/2*(w+0.1))
+ Math.sin(x * 3 + y - z/8) * (z + 0.3 - w * 8))
;
});
console.log(show(m));
output:
1024.00 1877.54 3325.26
907.293 1159.48 249.925
666.755 88.416 0.260
50.404 0.444 1.78e-3
62.836 0.024 2.53e-6
68.771 1.19e-3 1.56e-7
0.068 2.22e-4 3.21e-7
0.097 1.55e-5 4.00e-9
0.145 7.82e-6 1.69e-7
--------------------------
1.08e-3 2.53e-4 5.41e-5
1.41e-3 7.96e-4 2.15e-3
2.19e-3 0.017 2.227
0.048 3.510 523.559
0.042 72.893 3.27e+5
0.043 1262.99 1.83e+6
34.663 15341.0 1.60e+7
23.167 1.29e+5 4.23e+8
15.113 1.32e+5 2.62e+6
--------------------------
733.106 7039.08 84433.4
489.114 1180.81 765.572
275.468 36.223 0.787
8.189 0.187 2.32e-3
8.451 8.46e-3 4.78e-6
7.465 6.08e-4 2.57e-6
0.013 2.32e-5 1.70e-8
0.021 4.88e-6 2.00e-9
0.032 9.24e-6 1.15e-6
var show = require('ndarray-show')
Return a string representation
s of the ndarray
m.
If you pass in a non-ndarray array-like structure for
m, it will be converted
into a 1-dimensional ndarray.
Optionally specify the fixed-width float size in bytes.
ndarrays with dimensions higher than 4 return undefined.
With npm do:
npm install ndarray-show
MIT