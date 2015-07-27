display an ndarray

example

1d

var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var m = ndarray([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); console .log(show(m));

output:

1 .000 2 .000 3 .000 4 .000

2d

var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var m = ndarray([ 1 , 4 , 2.34e-9 , 5.55e55 , 3 , -990.52 ], [ 3 , 2 ]); console .log(show(m));

output:

1 .000 4 .000 2 .00e-9 5 .55e +5 3 .000 -990 .520

3d

var zeros = require ( 'zeros' ); var fill = require ( 'ndarray-fill' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var m = zeros([ 3 , 3 , 3 ]); fill(m, function ( x, y, z ) { return Math .pow( 2 , 10 * Math .cos(y -3 *x+z/ 2 ) + Math .sin(x * 3 + y - z/ 8 ) * (z + 0.3 )) ; }); console .log(show(m));

output:

1024 .00 391 .739 28 .522 50 .404 3 .261 0 .166 0 .068 9 .16e-3 5 .02e-3 1 .08e-3 4 .91e-3 0 .103 0 .048 0 .893 17 .011 34 .663 180 .140 208 .171 733 .106 95 .054 3 .177 8 .189 0 .383 0 .022 0 .013 3 .73e-3 5 .11e-3

4d

var zeros = require ( 'zeros' ); var fill = require ( 'ndarray-fill' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var m = zeros([ 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 ]); fill(m, function ( x, y, z, w ) { return Math .pow( 2 + w/ 8 , 10 * Math .cos(y -3 *x+z/ 2 *(w+ 0.1 )) + Math .sin(x * 3 + y - z/ 8 ) * (z + 0.3 - w * 8 )) ; }); console .log(show(m));

output:

1024 .00 1877 .54 3325 .26 907 .293 1159 .48 249 .925 666 .755 88 .416 0 .260 50 .404 0 .444 1 .78e-3 62 .836 0 .024 2 .53e-6 68 .771 1 .19e-3 1 .56e-7 0 .068 2 .22e-4 3 .21e-7 0 .097 1 .55e-5 4 .00e-9 0 .145 7 .82e-6 1 .69e-7 -------------------------- 1 .08e-3 2 .53e-4 5 .41e-5 1 .41e-3 7 .96e-4 2 .15e-3 2 .19e-3 0 .017 2 .227 0 .048 3 .510 523 .559 0 .042 72 .893 3 .27e +5 0 .043 1262 .99 1 .83e +6 34 .663 15341 .0 1 .60e +7 23 .167 1 .29e +5 4 .23e +8 15 .113 1 .32e +5 2 .62e +6 -------------------------- 733 .106 7039 .08 84433 .4 489 .114 1180 .81 765 .572 275 .468 36 .223 0 .787 8 .189 0 .187 2 .32e-3 8 .451 8 .46e-3 4 .78e-6 7 .465 6 .08e-4 2 .57e-6 0 .013 2 .32e-5 1 .70e-8 0 .021 4 .88e-6 2 .00e-9 0 .032 9 .24e-6 1 .15e-6

methods

var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' )

var s = show(m, opts)

Return a string representation s of the ndarray m .

If you pass in a non-ndarray array-like structure for m , it will be converted into a 1-dimensional ndarray.

Optionally specify the fixed-width float size in bytes.

ndarrays with dimensions higher than 4 return undefined.

install

With npm do:

npm install ndarray-show

license

MIT