A simple wrapper for typedarray-pool. I got tired of manually constructing ndarrays from typedarrays, and so this module saves some keystrokes/sanity.
var pool = require("ndarray-scratch")
//Create a temporary typed array
var x = pool.malloc([100,100])
//Do stuff with x
//Release x
pool.free(x)
npm install ndarray-scratch
var pool = require("ndarray-pool")
pool.malloc(shape[, dtype])
Allocates a temporary ndarray
shape is the shape of the array to allocate
dtype is the dtype of the array to allocate (default
"double")
Returns a temporary ndarray
pool.zeros(shape[,dtype])
Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to
0
shape is the shape of the resulting array
dtype is the datatype of the array (default
"double")
Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 0
pool.ones(shape[,dtype])
Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to
1
shape is the shape of the resulting array
dtype is the datatype of the array (default
"double")
Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 1
pool.eye(shape[,dtype])
Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to
1 if all indices equal,
0 otherwise.
shape is the shape of the resulting array
dtype is the datatype of the array (default
"double")
Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to the identity matrix
pool.free(array)
Releases a temporary ndarray
array is the ndarray to release.
pool.clone(array)
Creates a copy of an ndarray with row-major order.
array is an ndarray
Returns A temporary copy of
array
(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License