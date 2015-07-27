openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ndarray-scratch

by scijs
1.2.0 (see all)

Pooled memory for ndarrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ndarray-scratch

A simple wrapper for typedarray-pool. I got tired of manually constructing ndarrays from typedarrays, and so this module saves some keystrokes/sanity.

testling badge

build status

Example

var pool = require("ndarray-scratch")

//Create a temporary typed array
var x = pool.malloc([100,100])

//Do stuff with x

//Release x
pool.free(x)

Install

npm install ndarray-scratch

API

var pool = require("ndarray-pool")

pool.malloc(shape[, dtype])

Allocates a temporary ndarray

  • shape is the shape of the array to allocate
  • dtype is the dtype of the array to allocate (default "double")

Returns a temporary ndarray

pool.zeros(shape[,dtype])

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 0

  • shape is the shape of the resulting array
  • dtype is the datatype of the array (default "double")

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 0

pool.ones(shape[,dtype])

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 1

  • shape is the shape of the resulting array
  • dtype is the datatype of the array (default "double")

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 1

pool.eye(shape[,dtype])

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 1 if all indices equal, 0 otherwise.

  • shape is the shape of the resulting array
  • dtype is the datatype of the array (default "double")

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to the identity matrix

pool.free(array)

Releases a temporary ndarray

  • array is the ndarray to release.

pool.clone(array)

Creates a copy of an ndarray with row-major order.

  • array is an ndarray

Returns A temporary copy of array

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial