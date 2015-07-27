A simple wrapper for typedarray-pool. I got tired of manually constructing ndarrays from typedarrays, and so this module saves some keystrokes/sanity.

Example

var pool = require ( "ndarray-scratch" ) var x = pool.malloc([ 100 , 100 ]) pool.free(x)

Install

npm install ndarray-scratch

API

var pool = require ( "ndarray-pool" )

Allocates a temporary ndarray

shape is the shape of the array to allocate

Returns a temporary ndarray

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 0

shape is the shape of the resulting array

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 0

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 1

shape is the shape of the resulting array

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to 1

Creates a scratch ndarray initialized to 1 if all indices equal, 0 otherwise.

shape is the shape of the resulting array

Returns A temporary ndarray initialized to the identity matrix

Releases a temporary ndarray

array is the ndarray to release.

Creates a copy of an ndarray with row-major order.

array is an ndarray

Returns A temporary copy of array

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License