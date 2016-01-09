openbase logo
ndarray-resample

by scijs
1.0.1 (see all)

Downsample by a factor of two using sinc interpolation

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ndarray-resample

Resamples an ndarray by an arbitrary (rational) factor using a sinc kernel.

build status

Example

Here is a simple example showing how to downsample an image:

var baboon = require("luminance")(require("baboon-image"))
var x = require("zeros")([256,256])
require("ndarray-resample")(x, baboon)
require("save-pixels")(x, "png").pipe(process.stdout)

Output

##Install Install using npm:

npm install ndarray-resample

API

require("ndarray-resample")(output, input[, clamp_lo, clamp_hi])

Resamples input by a factor of output.shape/input.shape, storing the result in output (this also means the factor can differ per dimension).

  • output gets the result of resampling
  • input is the array that gets resampled
  • clamp_lo is a threshold placed on the pixels
  • clamp_hi is an upper threhsold placed on the pixels

Note that the pixel at the "origin" in the output corresponds to the pixel at the origin in the input. Also, the boundary conditions are periodic (for now).

License

(c) 2013-2015 Mikola Lysenko, Jasper van de Gronde. MIT License

