Resamples an ndarray by an arbitrary (rational) factor using a sinc kernel.

Example

Here is a simple example showing how to downsample an image:

var baboon = require ( "luminance" )( require ( "baboon-image" )) var x = require ( "zeros" )([ 256 , 256 ]) require ( "ndarray-resample" )(x, baboon) require ( "save-pixels" )(x, "png" ).pipe(process.stdout)

Output

##Install Install using npm:

npm install ndarray-resample

API

Resamples input by a factor of output.shape/input.shape , storing the result in output (this also means the factor can differ per dimension).

output gets the result of resampling

gets the result of resampling input is the array that gets resampled

is the array that gets resampled clamp_lo is a threshold placed on the pixels

is a threshold placed on the pixels clamp_hi is an upper threhsold placed on the pixels

Note that the pixel at the "origin" in the output corresponds to the pixel at the origin in the input. Also, the boundary conditions are periodic (for now).

License

(c) 2013-2015 Mikola Lysenko, Jasper van de Gronde. MIT License