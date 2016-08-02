openbase logo
ndarray-pack

by scijs
1.2.1 (see all)

Packs an array-of-arrays into an ndarray

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ndarray-pack

Converts an array-of-arrays (ie numeric.js array) into a packed ndarray.

Example

//First create a numeric.js style array:
var x = [[1, 0, 1],
         [0, 1, 1],
         [0, 0, 1],
         [1, 0, 0]]

var y = require("ndarray-pack")(x)

Install

npm install ndarray-pack

require("ndarray-pack")(nested_array[,out])

Converts the nested array into a packed ndarray.

  • nested_array is an array-of-arrays (ie a numeric.js array)
  • out is an optional ndarray that gets the result of unpacking array

Returns A packed ndarray representation of the nested arrays.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

