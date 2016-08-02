Converts an array-of-arrays (ie numeric.js array) into a packed ndarray.
//First create a numeric.js style array:
var x = [[1, 0, 1],
[0, 1, 1],
[0, 0, 1],
[1, 0, 0]]
var y = require("ndarray-pack")(x)
npm install ndarray-pack
require("ndarray-pack")(nested_array[,out])
Converts the nested array into a packed ndarray.
nested_array is an array-of-arrays (ie a numeric.js array)
out is an optional ndarray that gets the result of unpacking
array
Returns A packed ndarray representation of the nested arrays.
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License