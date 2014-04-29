Multilinear (ie bilinear/trilinear) interpolation for ndarrays.

Example

var ndarray = require ( "ndarray" ) var interp = require ( "ndarray-linear-interpolate" ) var x = ndarray( new Float32Array ( 9 ), [ 3 , 3 ]) x.set( 1 , 1 , 1.0 ) for ( var u= 0.0 , u<= 3.0 ; u+= 0.25 ) { var row = [] for ( var v= 0.0 ; v<= 3.0 ; v+= 0.25 ) { row.push(interp(x, u, v)) } console .log(row.join( " " )) }

Install

npm install ndarray-linear-interpolate

Interpolates values on an ndarray.

array the array to interpolate from

the array to interpolate from x, y, z... the coordinate to evaluate the interpolated grid at

Returns The multilinearly interpolated value

Note To avoid the overhead of variable arguments, special interfaces are available for 1, 2 and 3 dimensions. You can access these using:

require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d1

require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d2

require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d3

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License