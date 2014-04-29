Multilinear (ie bilinear/trilinear) interpolation for ndarrays.
var ndarray = require("ndarray")
var interp = require("ndarray-linear-interpolate")
var x = ndarray(new Float32Array(9), [3, 3])
x.set(1, 1, 1.0)
for(var u=0.0, u<=3.0; u+=0.25) {
var row = []
for(var v=0.0; v<=3.0; v+=0.25) {
row.push(interp(x, u, v))
}
console.log(row.join(" "))
}
//Prints out:
//
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.0625 0.125 0.1875 0.25 0.1875 0.125 0.0625 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.125 0.25 0.375 0.5 0.375 0.25 0.125 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.1875 0.375 0.5625 0.75 0.5625 0.375 0.1875 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.25 0.5 0.75 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.1875 0.375 0.5625 0.75 0.5625 0.375 0.1875 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.125 0.25 0.375 0.5 0.375 0.25 0.125 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0.0625 0.125 0.1875 0.25 0.1875 0.125 0.0625 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
// 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
//
npm install ndarray-linear-interpolate
require("ndarray-linear-interpolate")(array, x, y, z, ...)
Interpolates values on an ndarray.
array the array to interpolate from
x, y, z... the coordinate to evaluate the interpolated grid at
Returns The multilinearly interpolated value
Note To avoid the overhead of variable arguments, special interfaces are available for 1, 2 and 3 dimensions. You can access these using:
require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d1
require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d2
require("ndarray-linear-interpolate").d3
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License