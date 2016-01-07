General matrix multiply for ndarrays. This is analogous to the BLAS level 3 routine xGEMM.

Note that while this implementation is correct, it is not yet very optimized. If someone wants to take over this project or suggest improvements, patches are welcome.

Example

var zeros = require ( "zeros" ) var ops = require ( "ndarray-ops" ) var gemm = require ( "ndarray-gemm" ) var a = zeros([ 300 , 400 ]) var b = zeros([ 400 , 500 ]) var c = zeros([ 300 , 500 ]) ops.random(a) ops.random(b) ops.random(c) gemm(c, a, b)

Install

Install using npm:

npm install ndarray-gemm

API

Computes a generalized matrix multiplication. This sets:

c = alpha * a * b + beta * c

c is a [n,m] shape ndarray

is a shape ndarray a is a [n,p] shape ndarray

is a shape ndarray b is a [p,m] shape ndarray

is a shape ndarray alpha is a scalar weight which is applied to the product a * b

is a scalar weight which is applied to the product beta is a scalar weight applied to c when added back in

License

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License