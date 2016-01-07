openbase logo
ndarray-gemm

by scijs
1.0.0 (see all)

General matrix multiplication for ndarrays

Readme

ndarray-gemm

General matrix multiply for ndarrays. This is analogous to the BLAS level 3 routine xGEMM.

Note that while this implementation is correct, it is not yet very optimized. If someone wants to take over this project or suggest improvements, patches are welcome.

build status

Example

var zeros = require("zeros")
var ops = require("ndarray-ops")
var gemm = require("ndarray-gemm")

//Create 3 random matrices
var a = zeros([300, 400]) // a is 300 x 400
var b = zeros([400, 500]) // b is 400 x 500
var c = zeros([300, 500]) // c is 300 x 500

ops.random(a)
ops.random(b)
ops.random(c)

//Set c = a * b
gemm(c, a, b)

Install

Install using npm:

npm install ndarray-gemm

API

require("ndarray-gemm")(c, a, b[, alpha, beta])

Computes a generalized matrix multiplication. This sets:

c = alpha * a * b + beta * c
  • c is a [n,m] shape ndarray
  • a is a [n,p] shape ndarray
  • b is a [p,m] shape ndarray
  • alpha is a scalar weight which is applied to the product a * b
  • beta is a scalar weight applied to c when added back in

License

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

