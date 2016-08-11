A fast Fourier transform implementation for ndarrays. You can use this to do image processing operations on big, higher dimensional typed arrays in JavaScript.

Example

var zeros = require ( "zeros" ) var ops = require ( "ndarray-ops" ) var fft = require ( "ndarray-fft" ) var x = ops.random(zeros([ 256 , 256 ])) , y = ops.random(zeros([ 256 , 256 ])) fft( 1 , x, y) fft( -1 , x, y)

Install

Via npm:

npm install ndarray-fft

Executes a fast Fourier transform on the complex valued array x/y.

dir - Either +/- 1. Determines whether to use a forward or inverse FFT

- Either +/- 1. Determines whether to use a forward or inverse FFT x the real part of the signal, encoded as an ndarray

the real part of the signal, encoded as an ndarray y the imaginary part of the signal, encoded as an ndarray

x and y are transformed in place.

Note This code is fastest when the components of the shapes arrays are all powers of two. For non-power of two shapes, Bluestein's fft is used which is somewhat slower.

Note2 The inverse FFT is scaled by 1/N, forward FFT is unnormalized.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License.

Radix 2 FFT based on code by Paul Bourke.