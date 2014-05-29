LU decomposition using the crout algorithm
var ndarray = require('ndarray');
var zeros = require('zeros');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var crout = require('ndarray-crout-decomposition');
var A = ndarray([ 4, 3, 6, 3 ], [ 2, 2 ]);
var L = zeros([ 2, 2 ]);
var U = zeros([ 2, 2 ]);
crout(A, L, U);
console.log('L=\n' + show(L));
console.log('U=\n' + show(U));
output:
L=
4.000 0.000
3.000 -1.500
U=
1.000 1.500
0.000 1.000
or to save space, you can use a single matrix to store the L and U values:
var ndarray = require('ndarray');
var zeros = require('zeros');
var show = require('ndarray-show');
var crout = require('ndarray-crout-decomposition');
var A = ndarray([ 4, 3, 6, 3 ], [ 2, 2 ]);
var LU = zeros([ 2, 2 ]);
crout(A, LU);
console.log('LU=\n' + show(LU));
output:
LU=
4.000 1.500
3.000 -1.500
var crout = require('ndarray-crout-decomposition')
Decompose the matrix
A into
L and
U, mutating
L and
U in-place.
A is not modified.
If you don't pass in a
U matrix,
L will be used to store both the
L and
U values, omitting the diagonal of ones from
U to make room.
If
A was non-square or the algorithm could not find a solution,
ok is
false. Otherwise
ok is
true.
With npm do:
npm install ndarray-crout-decomposition
MIT