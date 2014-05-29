LU decomposition using the crout algorithm

example

var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ); var zeros = require ( 'zeros' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var crout = require ( 'ndarray-crout-decomposition' ); var A = ndarray([ 4 , 3 , 6 , 3 ], [ 2 , 2 ]); var L = zeros([ 2 , 2 ]); var U = zeros([ 2 , 2 ]); crout(A, L, U); console .log( 'L=

' + show(L)); console .log( 'U=

' + show(U));

output:

L= 4.000 0.000 3.000 -1.500 U= 1.000 1.500 0.000 1.000

or to save space, you can use a single matrix to store the L and U values:

var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ); var zeros = require ( 'zeros' ); var show = require ( 'ndarray-show' ); var crout = require ( 'ndarray-crout-decomposition' ); var A = ndarray([ 4 , 3 , 6 , 3 ], [ 2 , 2 ]); var LU = zeros([ 2 , 2 ]); crout(A, LU); console .log( 'LU=

' + show(LU));

output:

LU= 4.000 1.500 3.000 -1.500

methods

var crout = require ( 'ndarray-crout-decomposition' )

var ok = crout(A, L, U)

Decompose the matrix A into L and U , mutating L and U in-place.

A is not modified.

If you don't pass in a U matrix, L will be used to store both the L and U values, omitting the diagonal of ones from U to make room.

If A was non-square or the algorithm could not find a solution, ok is false . Otherwise ok is true .

install

With npm do:

npm install ndarray-crout-decomposition

license

MIT