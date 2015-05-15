nd

a documentation viewer for npm

nd is a documentation viewer for npm packages. Similar to mad(1), it displays markdown documents in your terminal. Dissimilarly to mad, nd is written in javascript, and reads documentation out of npm module directories, not out of its own repository of pages.

By writing this software in javascript, we benefit from the existing require() circuitry. This means that there is a large volume of useful documentation available, despite the fact that very few packages have a doc or docs folder. Nearly every package at least has a README.md ; nd will read this.

If a doc or docs directory is present, or if there is a docs directory specified in the package.json of some module, documentation will be loaded out of these directories.

For example, if we type

nd npm cli

We will get npm/doc/cli/index.md . So, if additional arguments (besides the module name) are provided, we try to find a file which is more specific: we'll look for module/arg1/arg2/index.md , module/arg1/arg2/arg2.md , and module/arg1/arg2.md . This allows us to be flexible about the organization of documentation within modules.

Usage

To install:

sudo npm install -g nd

Note that you may not need sudo if you installed node via a virtual environment manager such as nvm.

To use:

nd modulename

nd searches for modules from within the current directory. If it can't find the module you're looking for in the current directory, it will search for modules installed globally with npm -g .

You can also type simply

nd

to get a list of modules in the current directory.. You can run nd with the relative path to a markdown file as an argument and nd will read it, or you can pipe it some stuff:

nd README.md curl https://github.com/russfrank/nd/raw/master/README.md | nd

nd can also grab core docs, though, I should note that it always takes them straight out of master, which might not be what you want:

nd node child_process

You can also just straight up give it urls, it'll figure that shit out.

$ nd https:

Also, it works on Windows, since everybody knows that Windows users love to read docs in their terminal:

Future

More ideas:

Pydoc like web server Docco view of source files (markdown comments on left, source on right) in terminal picture-tube for images command line completion

License

MIT.