Think
cp -r, but pure node, and asynchronous.
ncp can be used both as a CLI tool and programmatically.
Usage is simple:
ncp [source] [dest] [--limit=concurrency limit] [--filter=filter] --stopOnErr
The 'filter' is a Regular Expression - matched files will be copied.
The 'concurrency limit' is an integer that represents how many pending file system requests
ncp has at a time.
'stoponerr' is a boolean flag that will tell
ncp to stop immediately if any
errors arise, rather than attempting to continue while logging errors. The default behavior is to complete as many copies as possible, logging errors along the way.
If there are no errors,
ncp will output
done. when complete. If there are errors, the error messages will be logged to
stdout and to
./ncp-debug.log, and the copy operation will attempt to continue.
Programmatic usage of
ncp is just as simple. The only argument to the completion callback is a possible error.
var ncp = require('ncp').ncp;
ncp.limit = 16;
ncp(source, destination, function (err) {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log('done!');
});
You can also call ncp like
ncp(source, destination, options, callback).
options should be a dictionary. Currently, such options are available:
options.filter - a
RegExp instance, against which each file name is
tested to determine whether to copy it or not, or a function taking single
parameter: copied file name, returning
true or
false, determining
whether to copy file or not.
options.transform - a function:
function (read, write) { read.pipe(write) }
used to apply streaming transforms while copying.
options.clobber - boolean=true. if set to false,
ncp will not overwrite
destination files that already exist.
options.dereference - boolean=false. If set to true,
ncp will follow symbolic
links. For example, a symlink in the source tree pointing to a regular file
will become a regular file in the destination tree. Broken symlinks will result in
errors.
options.stopOnErr - boolean=false. If set to true,
ncp will behave like
cp -r,
and stop on the first error it encounters. By default,
ncp continues copying, logging all
errors and returning an array.
options.errs - stream. If
options.stopOnErr is
false, a stream can be provided, and errors will be written to this stream.
Please open an issue if any bugs arise. As always, I accept (working) pull requests, and refunds are available at
/dev/null.