nci ansible ui

Simple web interface for running Ansible playbooks.

It pulls your repository with playbooks and inventories according to project config (which defines repository path, playbook and inventory directories inside repository, etc) and allows you to run playbooks with inventories via single page web interface (with live updates and pretty terminal output).

Features

single page web application which immediately responds to any user interaction. This app doesn't use http api, it's built using socket.io

online console output which is very close to terminal emulator

can run one playbook with different inventories (sequentially)

works with any Mercurial or Git repositories (no matter if it's a service like Github, Bitbucket or private server, all you need is authenticate user from which nci server is running without password e.g. by SSH key)

minimal dependencies (only NodeJS, SCM client and Ansible are required)

built on top of nci, can extend functionality by notification and other plugins

Installation

Docker image

It's recommended setup, image for nci ansible ui contains all dependencies including ansible. You can try it using command:

docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 okvd/nci-ansible-ui

That's all, now you can experiment with it by adding/changing projects, use web interface (on http://127.0.0.1:3000 by default) to run playbooks.

See image page for details.

Native setup

System requirements:

unix-like operating system, not tested on windows

node.js >= 0.10

git client >= 1.9 (only for building git projects)

mercurial client >= 2.8 (only for building mercurial projects)

ansible

build tools - gcc, make, etc (for building LevelDB if binary is not provided for your platform). E.g. ubuntu build-essential package provides such tools.

On the system with satisfied requirements clone quick setup repository, go into it and install dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/node-ci/nci-ansible-ui-quick-setup && cd nci-ansible-ui-quick-setup && npm install

run server:

node_modules/.bin/nci

Now you can experiment with it by adding/changing projects, use web interface (on http://127.0.0.1:3000 by default) to run playbooks.

Sample project works with repository which contains sample playbooks (some ping, ps ax and other read commands) and inventory. Inventory defines localhost as target host with following settings:

ansible_host: 127.0 .0 .1 ansible_user: ansible ansible_ssh_private_key_file: ~/.ssh/id_rsa_test

you should provide such access (ansible will be run by user which started nci server) in order to run sample project. Localhost also should be in your known hosts file (you can try this access manually to get prompt which can add it).

License

MIT