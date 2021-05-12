Simple web interface for running Ansible playbooks.
It pulls your repository with playbooks and inventories according to project config (which defines repository path, playbook and inventory directories inside repository, etc) and allows you to run playbooks with inventories via single page web interface (with live updates and pretty terminal output).
It's recommended setup, image for nci ansible ui contains all dependencies including ansible. You can try it using command:
docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 okvd/nci-ansible-ui
That's all, now you can experiment with it by adding/changing projects, use web interface (on http://127.0.0.1:3000 by default) to run playbooks.
See image page for details.
System requirements:
build-essential package provides
such tools.
On the system with satisfied requirements clone quick setup repository, go into it and install dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/node-ci/nci-ansible-ui-quick-setup &&
cd nci-ansible-ui-quick-setup &&
npm install
run server:
node_modules/.bin/nci
Now you can experiment with it by adding/changing projects, use web interface (on http://127.0.0.1:3000 by default) to run playbooks.
Sample project works with repository which contains sample playbooks (some ping, ps ax and other read commands) and inventory. Inventory defines localhost as target host with following settings:
ansible_host: 127.0.0.1
ansible_user: ansible
ansible_ssh_private_key_file: ~/.ssh/id_rsa_test
you should provide such access (ansible will be run by user which started nci server) in order to run sample project. Localhost also should be in your known hosts file (you can try this access manually to get prompt which can add it).
MIT