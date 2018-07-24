A Websocket, EventSource, and Long-Polling wrapper for Nchan

let NchanSubscriber = require ( "nchan" ); var sub = new NchanSubscriber(url, opt); opt = { subscriber : 'longpoll' , 'eventsource' , or 'websocket' , reconnect : undefined or 'session' or 'persist' shared : true or undefined } sub.on( "transportSetup" , function ( opt, subscriberName ) { }); sub.on( "transportNativeCreated" , function ( nativeTransportObject, subscriberName ) { }); sub.on( "transportNativeBeforeDestroy" , function ( nativeTransportObject, subscriberName ) { }); sub.on( "message" , function ( message, message_metadata ) { }); sub.on( 'connect' , function ( evt ) { }); sub.on( 'disconnect' , function ( evt ) { }); sub.on( 'error' , function ( error_code or evt, error_description ) { }); sub.reconnect; sub.reconnectTimeout; sub.lastMessageId; sub.start(); sub.stop();