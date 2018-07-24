A Websocket, EventSource, and Long-Polling wrapper for Nchan
// CommonJS
let NchanSubscriber = require("nchan");
// you can also include the NchanSubscriber.js script directly in the browser.
// This will export NchanSubscriber as a global variable.
var sub = new NchanSubscriber(url, opt);
//options
opt = {
subscriber: 'longpoll', 'eventsource', or 'websocket',
//or an array of the above indicating subscriber type preference
reconnect: undefined or 'session' or 'persist'
//if the HTML5 sessionStore or localStore should be used to resume
//connections interrupted by a page load
shared: true or undefined
//share connection to same subscriber url between browser
//windows and tabs using localStorage. In shared mode,
//only 1 running subscriber is allowed per url per window/tab.
}
sub.on("transportSetup", function(opt, subscriberName) {
// opt is a hash/object - not all transports support all options equally. Only longpoll supports arbitrary headers
// subscriberName is a string
//
// longpoll transport supports;
// opt.longpoll.pollDelay - delay in milliseconds between successful requests
});
sub.on("transportNativeCreated", function(nativeTransportObject, subscriberName) {
// nativeTransportObject is the native transport object and depends on the subscriber type
// subscriberName is a string
});
sub.on("transportNativeBeforeDestroy", function(nativeTransportObject, subscriberName) {
// nativeTransportObject is the native transport object and depends on the subscriber type
// subscriberName is a string
});
sub.on("message", function(message, message_metadata) {
// message is a string
// message_metadata is a hash that may contain 'id' and 'content-type'
});
sub.on('connect', function(evt) {
//fired when first connected.
});
sub.on('disconnect', function(evt) {
// when disconnected.
});
sub.on('error', function(error_code or evt, error_description) {
//error callback
});
sub.reconnect; // should subscriber try to reconnect? true by default.
sub.reconnectTimeout; //how long to wait to reconnect? does not apply to EventSource, which reconnects on its own.
sub.lastMessageId; //last message id. useful for resuming a connection without loss or repetition.
sub.start(); // begin (or resume) subscribing
sub.stop(); // stop subscriber. do not reconnect.