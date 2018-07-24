openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nch

nchan

by slact
1.0.10 (see all)

NPM package for the Javasript client for Nchan

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

549

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NchanSubscriber.js

A Websocket, EventSource, and Long-Polling wrapper for Nchan

// CommonJS
let NchanSubscriber = require("nchan");

// you can also include the NchanSubscriber.js script directly in the browser.
// This will export NchanSubscriber as a global variable.

var sub = new NchanSubscriber(url, opt);

//options
opt = {
  subscriber: 'longpoll', 'eventsource', or 'websocket',
    //or an array of the above indicating subscriber type preference
  reconnect: undefined or 'session' or 'persist'
    //if the HTML5 sessionStore or localStore should be used to resume
    //connections interrupted by a page load
  shared: true or undefined
    //share connection to same subscriber url between browser 
    //windows and tabs using localStorage. In shared mode, 
    //only 1 running subscriber is allowed per url per window/tab.
}

sub.on("transportSetup", function(opt, subscriberName) {
  // opt is a hash/object - not all transports support all options equally. Only longpoll supports arbitrary headers
  // subscriberName is a string
  //
  // longpoll transport supports;
  //   opt.longpoll.pollDelay - delay in milliseconds between successful requests
});

sub.on("transportNativeCreated", function(nativeTransportObject, subscriberName) {
  // nativeTransportObject is the native transport object and depends on the subscriber type
  // subscriberName is a string
});

sub.on("transportNativeBeforeDestroy", function(nativeTransportObject, subscriberName) {
  // nativeTransportObject is the native transport object and depends on the subscriber type
  // subscriberName is a string
});

sub.on("message", function(message, message_metadata) {
  // message is a string
  // message_metadata is a hash that may contain 'id' and 'content-type'
});

sub.on('connect', function(evt) {
  //fired when first connected. 
});

sub.on('disconnect', function(evt) {
  // when disconnected.
});
 
sub.on('error', function(error_code or evt, error_description) {
  //error callback
});
 
sub.reconnect; // should subscriber try to reconnect? true by default.
sub.reconnectTimeout; //how long to wait to reconnect? does not apply to EventSource, which reconnects on its own.
sub.lastMessageId; //last message id. useful for resuming a connection without loss or repetition.

sub.start(); // begin (or resume) subscribing
sub.stop(); // stop subscriber. do not reconnect.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial