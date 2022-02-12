openbase logo
nc-help

by xgenecloud
0.2.18

🔥 🔥 🔥 Open Source Airtable Alternative

409

GitHub Stars

22.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

29

License

AGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

NocoDB

NocoDB
 The Open Source Airtable Alternative

Turns any MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, SQLite & MariaDB into a smart-spreadsheet.

[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/dwyl/esta.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.com/github/NocoDB/NocoDB) [![Node version](https://badgen.net/npm/node/next)](http://nodejs.org/download/) [![Conventional Commits](https://img.shields.io/badge/Conventional%20Commits-1.0.0-green.svg)](https://conventionalcommits.org)

The Open Source Airtable Alternative - works on MySQL, Postgres SQL Server & MariaDB

NocoDB - The Open Source Airtable alternative | Product Hunt

Quick try

1-Click Deploy

Heroku

Deploy NocoDB to Heroku with 1-Click

Using Docker

docker run -d --name nocodb -p 8080:8080 nocodb/nocodb:latest

  • NocoDB needs a database as input : See Production Setup.

  • If this input is absent, we fallback to SQLite. In order too persist sqlite, you can mount /usr/app/data/.

    Example:

    docker run -d -p 8080:8080 --name nocodb -v /local/path:/usr/app/data/ nocodb/nocodb:latest

Using Npm

npx create-nocodb-app

Using Git

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb-seed
cd nocodb-seed
npm install
npm start

GUI

Access Dashboard using : http://localhost:8080/dashboard

Join Our Community

Screenshots

2

1

7

5

6

5

6

11

10

8

9

Table of Contents

Features

Rich Spreadsheet Interface

  • ⚡  Search, sort, filter, hide columns with uber ease
  • ⚡  Create Views : Grid, Gallery, Kanban, Form
  • ⚡  Share Views : public & password protected
  • ⚡  Personal & locked Views
  • ⚡  Upload images to cells (Works with S3, Minio, GCP, Azure, DigitalOcean, Linode, OVH, BackBlaze)
  • ⚡  Roles : Owner, Creator, Editor, Viewer, Commenter, Custom Roles.
  • ⚡  Access Control : Fine-grained access control even at database, table & column level.

App Store for workflow automations

  • ⚡  Chat : Microsoft Teams, Slack, Discord, Mattermost
  • ⚡  Email : SMTP, SES, Mailchimp
  • ⚡  SMS : Twilio
  • ⚡  Whatsapp
  • ⚡  Any 3rd Party APIs

Programmatic API access via

  • ⚡  REST APIs (Swagger)
  • ⚡  GraphQL APIs.
  • ⚡  Includes JWT Authentication & Social Auth
  • ⚡  API tokens to integrate with Zapier, Integromat.

Production Setup

NocoDB requires a database to store metadata of spreadsheets views and external databases. And connection params for this database can be specified in NC_DB environment variable.

Docker

Example: MySQL

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \
    -e NC_DB="mysql2://host.docker.internal:3306?u=root&p=password&d=d1" \
    -e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET="569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \
    nocodb/nocodb:latest

Example: PostgreSQL

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \
    -e NC_DB="pg://host:port?u=user&p=password&d=database" \
    -e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET="569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \
    nocodb/nocodb:latest

Example: SQL Server

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \
    -e NC_DB="mssql://host:port?u=user&p=password&d=database" \
    -e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET="569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \
    nocodb/nocodb:latest

Docker Compose

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb
cd nocodb
cd docker-compose
cd mysql or pg or mssql
docker-compose up -d

Environment variables

Please refer to Environment variables

Development Setup

Cloning the Project

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb
cd nocodb

Running Backend locally

cd packages/nocodb
npm install
npm run watch:run
# open localhost:8080/dashboard in browser

Running Frontend locally

cd packages/nc-gui
npm install
npm run dev
# open localhost:3000/dashboard in browser

Changes made to code automatically restart.

nocodb/packages/nocodb includes nc-lib-gui which is the built version of nc-gui hosted in npm registry. You can visit localhost:8000/dashboard in browser after starting the backend locally if you just want to modify the backend only.

Running Cypress tests locally

# install dependencies(cypress)
npm install

# run mysql database with required database using docker compose
docker-compose -f ./scripts/docker-compose-cypress.yml up

# Run backend api using following command
npm run start:api

# Run frontend web UI using following command
npm run start:web

# wait until both 3000 and 8080 ports are available
# and run cypress test using following command
npm run cypress:run

# or run following command to run it with GUI
npm run cypress:open

Contributing

Please refer to Contribution Guide.

Why are we building this?

Most internet businesses equip themselves with either spreadsheet or a database to solve their business needs. Spreadsheets are used by a Billion+ humans collaboratively every single day. However, we are way off working at similar speeds on databases which are way more powerful tools when it comes to computing. Attempts to solve this with SaaS offerings has meant horrible access controls, vendor lockin, data lockin, abrupt price changes & most importantly a glass ceiling on what's possible in future.

Our Mission

Our mission is to provide the most powerful no-code interface for databases which is open source to every single internet business in the world. This would not only democratise access to a powerful computing tool but also bring forth a billion+ people who will have radical tinkering-and-building abilities on internet.

Contributors


o1lab
💻
Pranav C
💻
Boris van Katwijk
💻
Markus Bergholz
💻
Daniel Ruf
💻
Bert Verhelst
💻
JaeWon
💻

0xflotus
💻
Simon Guionniere
💻
eXtremeSHOK
💻
v2io
💻
Stanislav Oaserele
💻
Ahmad Anshorimuslim Syuhada
💻
Yaraslau Kurmyza
💻

Fernando van Loenhout
💻
jrevault
💻
Átila Camurça Alves
💻
Simon Bowen
💻
աɨռɢӄաօռɢ
💻
Ferdinand Gassauer
💻
George Daneke
💻

Jens Willmer
💻
Bhanu Pratap Chaudhary
💻
Joel Wetzell
💻
SebGTx
💻
Faraz Patankar
💻
PixPlix
💻
Alejandro Giacometti
💻

Bruno Moreira
💻
AztrexDX
💻
ejose19
💻
Maxime
💻
dstala
💻
loftwah
💻
Martin Gersbach
💻

ArjenR
💻
조진식 (Jo Jinsik)
💻
tianchunfeng
💻
Andrea
💻
Giulio Malventi
💻
Md. Ishtiaque Zafar
💻
ChasLui
💻

Zhansaya Maksut
💻
agkfri
💻
Ziqi
💻
Allan Siqueira
💻
Fatih
💻
Roman Rezinkin
💻
Francisco Gallardo
💻

Simon B.
💻
Liel Fridman
💻
rubjo
💻
Kinga Marszałkowska
💻
Christof Horschitz
💻
Simone
💻
Tyo Nirwansyah
💻

jiwon
💻
Mike P. Sinn
💻
candideu
💻
SiderealArt
💻
Vijay Rathore
💻
John Appleseed
💻
Salem Korayem
💻


💻
诗人的咸鱼
💻
bitbytejoy
💻
pan93412
💻

