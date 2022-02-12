NocoDB

The Open Source Airtable Alternative



Turns any MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, SQLite & MariaDB into a smart-spreadsheet.

Quick try

1-Click Deploy

Heroku

Using Docker

docker run -d --name nocodb -p 8080:8080 nocodb/nocodb:latest

NocoDB needs a database as input : See Production Setup.

If this input is absent, we fallback to SQLite. In order too persist sqlite, you can mount /usr/app/data/ . Example: docker run -d -p 8080 :8080 --name nocodb -v / local / path :/ usr / app / data / nocodb / nocodb :latest

Using Npm

npx create-nocodb-app

Using Git

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb-seed cd nocodb-seed npm install npm start

GUI

Access Dashboard using : http://localhost:8080/dashboard

Table of Contents

Features

Rich Spreadsheet Interface

⚡ Search, sort, filter, hide columns with uber ease

⚡ Create Views : Grid, Gallery, Kanban, Form

⚡ Share Views : public & password protected

⚡ Personal & locked Views

⚡ Upload images to cells (Works with S3, Minio, GCP, Azure, DigitalOcean, Linode, OVH, BackBlaze)

⚡ Roles : Owner, Creator, Editor, Viewer, Commenter, Custom Roles.

⚡ Access Control : Fine-grained access control even at database, table & column level.

App Store for workflow automations

⚡ Chat : Microsoft Teams, Slack, Discord, Mattermost

⚡ Email : SMTP, SES, Mailchimp

⚡ SMS : Twilio

⚡ Whatsapp

⚡ Any 3rd Party APIs

Programmatic API access via

⚡ REST APIs (Swagger)

⚡ GraphQL APIs.

⚡ Includes JWT Authentication & Social Auth

⚡ API tokens to integrate with Zapier, Integromat.

Production Setup

NocoDB requires a database to store metadata of spreadsheets views and external databases. And connection params for this database can be specified in NC_DB environment variable.

Docker

Example: MySQL

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \ - e NC_DB= "mysql2://host.docker.internal:3306?u=root&p=password&d=d1" \ - e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET= "569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \ nocodb/nocodb:latest

Example: PostgreSQL

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \ - e NC_DB= "pg://host:port?u=user&p=password&d=database" \ - e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET= "569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \ nocodb/nocodb:latest

Example: SQL Server

docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \ - e NC_DB= "mssql://host:port?u=user&p=password&d=database" \ - e NC_AUTH_JWT_SECRET= "569a1821-0a93-45e8-87ab-eb857f20a010" \ nocodb/nocodb:latest

Docker Compose

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb cd nocodb cd docker-compose cd mysql or pg or mssql docker-compose up -d

Environment variables

Please refer to Environment variables

Development Setup

Cloning the Project

git clone https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb cd nocodb

Running Backend locally

cd packages/nocodb npm install npm run watch:run open localhost:8080/dashboard in browser

Running Frontend locally

cd packages/nc-gui npm install npm run dev open localhost:3000/dashboard in browser

Changes made to code automatically restart.

nocodb/packages/nocodb includes nc-lib-gui which is the built version of nc-gui hosted in npm registry. You can visit localhost:8000/dashboard in browser after starting the backend locally if you just want to modify the backend only.

Running Cypress tests locally

install dependencies(cypress) npm install run mysql database with required database using docker compose docker-compose -f ./scripts/docker-compose-cypress.yml up Run backend api using following command npm run start:api Run frontend web UI using following command npm run start:web wait until both 3000 and 8080 ports are available and run cypress test using following command npm run cypress:run or run following command to run it with GUI npm run cypress:open

Contributing

Please refer to Contribution Guide.

Why are we building this?

Most internet businesses equip themselves with either spreadsheet or a database to solve their business needs. Spreadsheets are used by a Billion+ humans collaboratively every single day. However, we are way off working at similar speeds on databases which are way more powerful tools when it comes to computing. Attempts to solve this with SaaS offerings has meant horrible access controls, vendor lockin, data lockin, abrupt price changes & most importantly a glass ceiling on what's possible in future.

Our Mission

Our mission is to provide the most powerful no-code interface for databases which is open source to every single internet business in the world. This would not only democratise access to a powerful computing tool but also bring forth a billion+ people who will have radical tinkering-and-building abilities on internet.

