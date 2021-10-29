Porting Netcat in Node.js. CLI util. 💻
To embed it in your Node.js app use the netcat package instead. This is meant to be used as a standalone tool, but it's not fully equal to the original implementation of netcat.
|Linux
|Mac OS
|Windows
|✅
|✅
|✅
$ npm install -g nc
$ nc -l -p port [- options] [hostname] [port]
Available options:
-c shell commands as `-e’; use /bin/sh to exec [dangerous!!]
-e filename program to exec after connect [dangerous!!]
-b allow broadcasts
-h this cruft
-i secs delay interval for lines sent, ports scanned
-k set keepalive option on socket
-l listen mode, for inbound connects
-n numeric-only IP addresses, no DNS
-o file hex dump of traffic
-p port local port number
-r randomize local and remote ports
-s addr local source address
-u UDP mode
-U Listen or connect to a UNIX domain socket
-v verbose
-w secs timeout for connects and final net reads (client-side)
-z zero-I/O mode [used for scanning]
$ nc -l -p 2389
$ nc localhost 2389
Opening a raw connection to port
2389.
|Server side
|Client side
nc -l 2389 > test
cat testfile | nc localhost 2389
$ nc -w 10 localhost 2389
Connection above would be terminated after 10 seconds.
$ nc -kl 2389
In this way the server remains up even if the client got disconnected.
A far more exciting thing to do is to get a quick shell going on a remote machine by using the
-l or
listen option and the
-e or
execute option. When a connection is made, Netcat executes the program of your choice and connects the
stdin and
stdout of the program to the network connection.
$ nc -l -p 23 -e /bin/sh
Let's create a HTTP request file
get.txt that contains the following line and then a blank
line:
GET / HTTP/1.0
To use Netcat to retrieve the home page of a web site use:
$ nc -v www.website.com 80 < get.txt
You will see Netcat make a connection to port 80, send the text contained in the file
get.txt, and then output the web server's response to
stdout.
In a normal scenario, if the nc client disconnect, it will not retry the connection.
With the
--retry <secs> or
-R <secs> param, it will retry the connection after tot seconds.
$ nc -R 5 localhost 2389
If you have docker, let's try to list our containers' images connecting to the docker unix socket file:
$ echo -e "GET /images/json HTTP/1.0\r\n" | nc -U /var/run/docker.sock
PS. for this example root permissions are required:
sudo su.
$ mkfifo /tmp/fifo
$ nc -l -k -p 8080 </tmp/fifo | nc website.com 80 >/tmp/fifo
$ nc -z 192.168.1.100 1-255
If you use the
-o option you can dump all hex traffic.
$ nc 127.0.0.1 4445 -o /tmp/log.txt
By default all the sockets that nc utility creates are TCP protocols but this utility also works with UDP protocol. To enable UDP protocol the -u flag is used.
|Server side
|Client side
nc -u -l -p 2389
nc -u localhost 2389
$ echo 'message' | nc -w 1 -u 192.168.1.111 514
Pipe via UDP (-u) with a wait time (-w) of 1 second to
192.168.1.111 on port
514.
Debug matches the verbose mode.
You can enable it with the
-v param or the env var
DEBUG=nc. This module uses the node implementation of netcat under the hood, to debug both use:
DEBUG=netcat:*,nc.
Rocco Musolino (@roccomuso)