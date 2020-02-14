Tools for cleaning code, recovering lost code, and comparing versions of code in Jupyter Lab.
Download the alpha extension with the following command:
jupyter labextension install nbgather
Then you can clean and compare versions of your code like so:
Want to try it out first? Play around with
nbgather on an example notebook on BinderHub.
Did the
install fail? Make sure Jupyter Lab is
up-to-date, and that you are running Jupyter Lab from Python 3.
This project is in alpha: The code this collects will sometimes be more than you want. It saves your a history of all code you've executed and the outputs it produces to the notebook's metadata. The user interface has a few quirks.
Help us make this a real, practical, and really useful tool. We welcome any and all feedback and contributions. We are particularly in need of the opinions and efforts of those with a penchant for hacking code analysis.
Can it extract more precise slices of code? Yes. First submit a pull request telling us the desired extraction behavior, so we can incorporate this behavior into the tool.
Meanwhile, you can help the backend make more precise slices by
telling the tool which functions don't modify their
arguments. By default, the tool assumes that functions change all
arguments they're called with, and the objects they're called on,
with exceptions for some common APIs.
To edit the slicing rules, open the Advanced Settings Editor in the Jupyter Lab
Settings menu and choose the "nbgather" tab. In your
user-defined settings, override
moduleMap, following
this format
to specify which functions don't modify their arguments.
How do I clear the notebook's history? Open up your
.ipynb
file in a text editor, find the
history key in the
top-level
metadata object, and set
history to
[].
To run the development version of nbgather, run:
git clone <this-repository-url> # clone the repository
npm install # download dependencies
jupyter labextension link . # install this package in Jupyter Lab
npm run watch # automatically recompile source code
jupyter lab --watch # launch Jupyter Lab, automatically re-load extension
This requires npm version 4 or later, and was tested most recently with Node v9.5.0.
Submit all change as a pull request. Feel free to author the the lead contributor (Andrew Head, andrewhead@berkeley.edu) if you have any questions about getting started with the code or about features or updates you'd like to contribute.
Also, make sure to format the code and test it before submitting a pull request, as described below:
Before submitting a pull request with changed code, format the code
files by running
npm run format:all.
To run the tests from the command line, call:
npm run test
The first time you run tests, they will take about a minute to finish. The second time, and all subsequent times, the tests will take only a few seconds. The first test run takes longer because the Jest test runner transpiles dependencies like the '@jupyterlab' libraries into a dialect of JavaScript it expects before running the tests.
Here are some tips for dealing with build errors we've encountered while developing code gathering tools:
typescript and
ts-node packages
node_modules/ directory and reinstalling it.