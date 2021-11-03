Installation | Documentation | Contributing | Development Install | Testing | License | Getting help

nbdime provides tools for diffing and merging of Jupyter Notebooks.

nbdiff compare notebooks in a terminal-friendly way

nbmerge three-way merge of notebooks with automatic conflict resolution

nbdiff-web shows you a rich rendered diff of notebooks

nbmerge-web gives you a web-based three-way merge tool for notebooks

nbshow present a single notebook in a terminal-friendly way

Diffing notebooks in the terminal:

Merging notebooks in a browser:

Installation

Install nbdime with pip:

pip install nbdime

See the installation docs for more installation details and development installation instructions.

Documentation

See the latest documentation at https://nbdime.readthedocs.io.

See also description and discussion in the Jupyter Enhancement Proposal.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation and the CONTRIBUTING.md .

Development Install

To install a development version of nbdime, you will need npm installed and available on your PATH while installing.

For a development install, enter on the command line:

pip install -e git+https://github.com/jupyter/nbdime

See installation documentation for additional detail, particularly related to performing a dev install for working on the browser script code.

Testing

Install the test requirements:

pip install nbdime[ test ]

To run Python tests locally, enter on the command line: pytest

To run Javascript tests locally, enter: npm test

Install the codecov browser extension to view test coverage in the source browser on github.

See testing documentation for additional detail.

License

We use a shared copyright model that enables all contributors to maintain the copyright on their contributions.

All code is licensed under the terms of the revised BSD license.

Getting help

We encourage you to ask questions on the mailing list.

