nbdime provides tools for diffing and merging of Jupyter Notebooks.
nbdiff compare notebooks in a terminal-friendly way
nbmerge three-way merge of notebooks with automatic conflict resolution
nbdiff-web shows you a rich rendered diff of notebooks
nbmerge-web gives you a web-based three-way merge tool for notebooks
nbshow present a single notebook in a terminal-friendly way
Diffing notebooks in the terminal:
Merging notebooks in a browser:
Install nbdime with pip:
pip install nbdime
See the installation docs for more installation details and development installation instructions.
See the latest documentation at https://nbdime.readthedocs.io.
See also description and discussion in the Jupyter Enhancement Proposal.
If you would like to contribute to the project, please read our contributor documentation and the
CONTRIBUTING.md.
To install a development version of nbdime, you will need npm installed and available on your PATH while installing.
For a development install, enter on the command line:
pip install -e git+https://github.com/jupyter/nbdime#egg=nbdime
See installation documentation for additional detail, particularly related to performing a dev install for working on the browser script code.
Install the test requirements:
pip install nbdime[test]
To run Python tests locally, enter on the command line:
pytest
To run Javascript tests locally, enter:
npm test
Install the codecov browser extension to view test coverage in the source browser on github.
See testing documentation for additional detail.
We use a shared copyright model that enables all contributors to maintain the copyright on their contributions.
All code is licensed under the terms of the revised BSD license.
We encourage you to ask questions on the mailing list.