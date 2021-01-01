openbase logo
by William Melody
6.7.9 (see all)

CLI and local web plain text note‑taking, bookmarking, and archiving with linking, tagging, filtering, search, Git versioning & syncing, Pandoc conversion, + more, in a single portable script.

nb

Build Status


nb is a command line and local web note‑taking, bookmarking, archiving, and knowledge base application with:

and more, in a single portable script.

nb creates notes in text-based formats like Markdown, Org, and LaTeX, can work with files in any format, can import and export notes to many document formats, and can create private, password-protected encrypted notes and bookmarks. With nb, you can write notes using Vim, Emacs, VS Code, Sublime Text, and any other text editor you like, as well as terminal and GUI web browsers. nb works in any standard Linux / Unix environment, including macOS and Windows via WSL. Optional dependencies can be installed to enhance functionality, but nb works great without them.

home

nb is also a powerful bookmarking system featuring:

  • locally-served, text-centric, distraction-free bookmark browsing in terminal and GUI web browsers,
  • local full-text search of cached page content with regular expression support,
  • convenient filtering and listing,
  • Internet Archive Wayback Machine snapshot lookup for broken links,
  • tagging, pinning, linking, and full integration with other nb features.

Page information is downloaded, cleaned up, structured, and saved into normal Markdown documents made for humans, so bookmarks are easy to view and edit just like any other note.

nb browse

nb uses Git in the background to automatically record changes and sync notebooks with remote repositories. nb can also be configured to sync notebooks using a general purpose syncing utility like Dropbox so notes can be edited in other apps on any device.

nb list empty

nb is designed to be portable, future-focused, and vendor independent, providing a full-featured and intuitive experience within a highly composable multimodal user-centric text interface. The entire program is contained within a single well-tested shell script that can be installed, copied, or curled almost anywhere and just work, using a strategy inspired by progressive enhancement for various experience improvements in more capable environments. nb works great whether you have one notebook with just a few notes or dozens of notebooks containing thousands of notes, bookmarks, and other items. nb makes it easy to incorporate other tools, writing apps, and workflows. nb can be used a little, a lot, once in a while, or for just a subset of features. nb is flexible.

📝 🔖 🔒 🔍 📔


nb

Installation · Overview  

Help

 ;↑ 

Installation

Dependencies

Required
Optional

nb leverages standard command line tools and works in standard Linux / Unix environments. nb also checks the environment for some additional optional tools and uses them to enhance the experience whenever they are available.

Recommended:

Also supported for various enhancements:

Ack, afplay, Ag - The Silver Searcher, catimg, exa, ffplay, ImageMagick, GnuPG, highlight, imgcat, kitty's icat kitten, Links, Lynx, Midnight Commander, mpg123, MPlayer, ncat, note-link-janitor (via plugin), pdftotext, Pygments, Ranger, readability-cli, rga / ripgrep-all, termpdf.py, vifm

macOS / Homebrew

brew tap xwmx/taps
brew install nb

Installing nb with Homebrew also installs the recommended dependencies above and completion scripts for Bash and Zsh.

Ubuntu, Windows WSL, and others

npm
npm install -g nb.sh

After npm installation completes, run sudo "$(which nb)" completions install to install Bash and Zsh completion scripts (recommended).

On Ubuntu and WSL, you can run sudo "$(which nb)" env install to install the optional dependencies.

nb is also available under its original package name, notes.sh, which comes with an extra notes executable wrapping nb.

Download and Install

To install as an administrator, copy and paste one of the following multi-line commands:

# install using wget
sudo wget https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -O /usr/local/bin/nb &&
  sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/nb &&
  sudo nb completions install

# install using curl
sudo curl -L https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -o /usr/local/bin/nb &&
  sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/nb &&
  sudo nb completions install

On Ubuntu and WSL, you can run sudo nb env install to install the optional dependencies.

User-only Installation

To install with just user permissions, simply add the nb script to your $PATH. If you already have a ~/bin directory, for example, you can use one of the following commands:

# download with wget
wget https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -O ~/bin/nb && chmod +x ~/bin/nb

# download with curl
curl -L https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -o ~/bin/nb && chmod +x ~/bin/nb

Installing with just user permissions doesn't include the optional dependencies or completions, but nb core functionality works without them. If you have sudo access and want to install the completion scripts and dependencies, run the following command:

sudo nb env install
Make

To install with Make, clone this repository, navigate to the clone's root directory, and run:

sudo make install

This will also install the completion scripts on all systems and the recommended dependencies on Ubuntu and WSL.

bpkg

To install with bpkg:

bpkg install xwmx/nb

Tab Completion

Bash, Fish, and Zsh tab completion should be enabled when nb is installed using the methods above, assuming you have the appropriate system permissions or installed with sudo. If completion isn't working after installing nb, see the completion installation instructions.

Updating

When nb is installed using a package manager like npm or Homebrew, use the package manager's upgrade functionality to update nb to the latest version. When installed via other methods, nb can be updated to the latest version using the nb update subcommand.

Overview

📝 Notes · Adding · Listing · Editing · Viewing · Deleting · 🔖 Bookmarks ·  Todos · ✔️ Tasks · 🏷 Tagging · 🔗 Linking · 🌍 Browsing · 🌄 Images · 🗂 Zettelkasten · 📂 Folders · 📌 Pinning · 🔍 Search ·  Moving & Renaming · 🗒 History · 📚 Notebooks · 🔄 Git Sync · ↕️ Import / Export · ⚙️set&settings · 🎨 Color Themes · 🔌 Plugins · :/ Selectors · 01 Metadata ·  Shell · Shortcuts · Help · Specifications · Tests

 ↑ 

To get started, simply run:

nb

nb sets up your initial home notebook the first time it runs.

By default, notebooks and notes are global (at ~/.nb), so they are always available to nb regardless of the current working directory. nb also supports local notebooks.

📝 Notes

Adding

· nb add, nb browse add

Use nb add (shortcuts: nb a, nb +) to create new notes:

# create a new note in your text editor
nb add

# create a new note with the filename "example.md"
nb add example.md

# create a new note containing "This is a note."
nb add "This is a note."

# create a new note with piped content
echo "Note content." | nb add

# create a new password-protected, encrypted note titled "Secret Document"
nb add --title "Secret Document" --encrypt

# create a new note in the notebook named "example"
nb example:add "This is a note."

# create a new note in the folder named "sample"
nb add sample/

nb add with no arguments or input will open the new, blank note in your environment's preferred text editor. You can change your editor using the $EDITOR environment variable or nb set editor.

nb files are Markdown files by default. The default file type can be changed to whatever you like using nb set default_extension.

nb add has intelligent argument parsing and behaves differently depending on the types of arguments it receives. When a filename with extension is specified, a new note with that filename is opened in the editor:

nb add example.md

When a string is specified, a new note is immediately created with that string as the content and without opening the editor:

❯ nb add "This is a note."
Added: [1] 20200101000000.md

nb add <string> is useful for quickly jotting down notes directly via the command line. Quoting content is optional, but recommended.

When no filename is specified, nb add uses the current datetime as the filename.

nb add can also receive piped content, which behaves the same as nb add <string>:

# create a new note containing "Note content."echo "Note content." | nb add
Added: [6] 20200101000100.md

# create a new note containing the clipboard contents on macOS
❯ pbpaste | nb add
Added: [7] 20200101000200.md

# create a new note containing the clipboard contents using xclip
❯ xclip -o | nb add
Added: [8] 20200101000300.md

Content can be passed with the --content <content> option, which also creates a new note without opening the editor:

nb add --content "Note content."

When content is piped, specified with --content <content>, or passed as a string argument, use the --edit flag to open the file in the editor before the change is committed.

The title, filename, and content can also be specified with long and short options:

❯ nb add --filename "example.md" -t "Example Title" -c "Example content."
Added: [9] example.md "Example Title"

The -t <title> / --title <title> option also sets the filename to the title, lowercased with spaces and non-filename characters replaced with underscores:

❯ nb add --title "Example Title" "Example content."
Added: [10] example_title.md "Example Title"

Tags can be added with the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option, which takes a comma separated list of tags, converts them to #hashtags, and inserts them between the title and content:

❯ nb add "Example content." --title "Tagged Example" --tags tag1,tag2
Added: [11] tagged_example.md "Tagged Example"

❯ nb show 11 --print
# Tagged Example

#tag1 #tag2

Example content.

Search for tagged items with nb search / nb q:

# search for items tagged with "#tag1"
nb search --tag tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2", short options
nb q -t tag1 -t tag2

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2", arguments
nb q \#tag1 --or \#tag2

Files can be created with any file type by specifying the extension either in the filename (example.md), the extension by itself (.md), or via the --type <type> option (--type md):

# open a new Org file in the editor
nb add example.org

# open a new reStructuredText file in the editor
nb add --type rst

# open a new JavaScript file in the editor
nb add .js

Combining a type argument with piped clipboard content provides a very convenient way to save code snippets using a clipboard utility such as pbpaste, xclip, or pb:

# save the clipboard contents as a JavaScript file in the current notebook
pb | nb add .js

# save the clipboard contents as a Rust file in the "rust" notebook
# using the shortcut alias `nb a`
pb | nb a rust: .rs

# save the clipboard contents as a Haskell file named "example.hs" in the
# "snippets" notebook using the shortcut alias `nb +`
pb | nb + snippets: example.hs

Use nb show and nb browse to view code snippets with automatic syntax highlighting and use nb edit to open in your editor.

The clip plugin can also be used to create notes from clipboard content.

Piping, --title <title>, --tags <tag-list>, --content <content>, and content passed in an argument can be combined as needed to create notes with content from multiple input methods and sources using a single command:

❯ pb | nb add "Argument content." \
    --title   "Sample Title"      \
    --tags    tag1,tag2           \
    --content "Option content."
Added: [12] sample_title.md "Sample Title"

❯ nb show 12 --print
# Sample Title

#tag1 #tag2

Argument content.

Option content.

Clipboard content.

For a full list of options available for nb add, run nb help add.

Password-Protected Encrypted Notes and Bookmarks

Password-protected notes and bookmarks are created with the -e / --encrypt flag and encrypted with AES-256 using OpenSSL by default. GPG is also supported and can be configured with nb set encryption_tool.

Each protected note and bookmark is encrypted individually with its own password. When an encrypted item is viewed, edited, or opened, nb will simply prompt for the item's password before proceeding. After an item is edited, nb automatically re-encrypts it and saves the new version.

Encrypted notes can be decrypted using the OpenSSL and GPG command line tools directly, so you aren't dependent on nb to decrypt your files.

Shortcut Aliases: nb a, nb +

nb includes shortcuts for many commands, including nb a and nb + for nb add:

# create a new note in your text editor
nb a

# create a new note with the filename "example.md"
nb a example.md

# create a new note containing "This is a note."
nb + "This is a note."

# create a new note containing the clipboard contents with xclip
xclip -o | nb +

# create a new note in the notebook named "example"
nb example:a
Other Aliases: nb create, nb new

nb add can also be invoked with nb create and nb new for convenience:

# create a new note containing "Example note content."
nb new "Example note content."

# create a new note with the title "Example Note Title"
nb create --title "Example Note Title"
Adding with nb browse

Items can also be added within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse add / nb b a:

❯ nb browse add
❯nb · home : +

[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]

[add]

Pass a filename, relative path, and / or notebook name to create a new note at that location:

# open the add form in the browser to create the file "file.md" in the folder "example"
nb browse add "example/file.md"

nb browse add includes options for quickly pre-populating new notes with content:

❯ nb browse add --title "Example Title" --content "Example content." --tags tag1,tag2
❯nb · home : +

[# Example Title                                      ]
[                                                     ]
[#tag1 #tag2                                          ]
[                                                     ]
[Example content.                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]
[                                                     ]

[add]

nb browse add can also be opened with nb add --browse / nb a -b.

For more information, see Browsing.

Listing & Filtering

· nb ls, nb list, nb browse

To list notes and notebooks, run nb ls (shortcut alias: nb):

nb ls

Notebooks are listed above the line, with the current notebook highlighted and/or underlined, depending on terminal capabilities. nb ls also includes a footer with example commands for easy reference. The notebook header and command footer can be configured or hidden with nb set header and nb set footer.

❯ nb ls
home
----
[3] example.md · "Example content."
[2] sample.md · "Sample content."
[1] demo.md · "- Demo list item one."

Notes from the current notebook are listed in the order they were last modified. By default, each note is listed with its id, filename, and an excerpt from the first line of the note. When a note has a title, the title is displayed instead of the filename and first line.

Markdown titles can be defined within a note using either Markdown h1 style or YAML front matter:

# Example Title

Sample Title
============

---
title: Demo Title
---

Org and LaTeX titles are recognized in .org and .latex files:

#+TITLE: Example Org Title

\title{Example LaTeX Title}

Once defined, titles are displayed in place of the filename and first line in the output of nb ls:

❯ nb ls
home
----
[3] Example Title
[2] Sample Title
[1] Demo Title

Pass an id, filename, or title to view the listing for that note:

❯ nb ls Sample\ Title
[2] Sample Title

❯ nb ls 3
[3] Example Title

If there is no exact match, nb will list items with titles and filenames that fuzzy match the query:

❯ nb ls exa
[3] Example Title

❯ nb ls ample
[3] Example Title
[2] Sample Title

Multiple words act like an OR filter, listing any titles or filenames that match any of the words:

❯ nb ls example demo
[3] Example Title
[1] Demo Title

When multiple words are quoted, filter titles and filenames for that phrase:

❯ nb ls "example title"
[3] Example Title

For full text search, see Search.

To view excerpts of notes, use the --excerpt or -e option, which optionally accepts a length:

❯ nb ls 3 --excerpt
[3] Example Title
-----------------
# Example Title

This is an example excerpt.

❯ nb ls 3 -e 8
[3] Example Title
-----------------
# Example Title

This is an example excerpt.

More example content:
- one
- two
- three

Several classes of file types are represented with emoji indicators to make them easily identifiable in lists. For example, bookmarks and encrypted notes are listed with 🔖 and 🔒:

❯ nb ls
home
----
[4] Example Note
[3] 🔒 encrypted-note.md.enc
[2] 🔖 Example Bookmark (example.com)
[1] 🔖 🔒 encrypted.bookmark.md.enc

File types include:

 🔉  Audio
 📖  Book
 🔖  Bookmark
 🔒  Encrypted
 📂  Folder
 🌄  Image
 📄  PDF, Word, or Open Office document
 📹  Video

By default, items are listed starting with the most recently modified. To reverse the order, use the -r or --reverse flag:

❯ nb ls
home
----
[2] Todos
[3] Example Title
[1] Ideas

❯ nb ls --reverse
[1] Ideas
[3] Example Title
[2] Todos

Notes can be sorted with the -s / --sort flag, which can be combined with -r / --reverse:

❯ nb ls
home
----
[2] Sample Title
[3] Example Title
[1] Demo Title

❯ nb ls --sort
[1] Demo Title
[2] Sample Title
[3] Example Title

❯ nb ls --sort --reverse
[3] Example Title
[2] Sample Title
[1] Demo Title

nb with no subcommand behaves like an alias for nb ls, so the examples above can be run without the ls:

❯ nb
home
----
[2] Sample Title
[3] Example Title
[1] Demo Title

❯ nb example
[3] Example Title

❯ nb 3 --excerpt
[3] Example Title
-----------------
# Example Title

This is an example excerpt.

❯ nb 3 -e 8
[3] Example Title
-----------------
# Example Title

This is an example excerpt.

More example content:
- one
- two
- three

❯ nb --sort
[1] Demo Title
[2] Sample Title
[3] Example Title

❯ nb --sort --reverse
[3] Example Title
[2] Sample Title
[1] Demo Title

Short options can be combined for brevity:

# equivalent to `nb --sort --reverse --excerpt 2` and `nb -s -r -e 2`:
❯ nb -sre 2
[3] Example Title
-----------------
# Example Title

[2] Sample Title
----------------
Sample Title
============
[1] Demo Title
--------------
---
title: Demo Title

nb and nb ls display the 15 most recently modified items. The default limit can be changed with nb set limit <number>. To list a different number of items on a per-command basis, use the -n <limit>, --limit <limit>, --<limit>, -a, and --all flags:

❯ nb -n 1
home
----
[5] Example Five
4 omitted. 5 total.

❯ nb --limit 2
home
----
[5] Example Five
[4] Example Four
3 omitted. 5 total.

❯ nb --3
home
----
[5] Example Five
[4] Example Four
[3] Example Three
2 omitted. 5 total.

❯ nb --all
home
----
[5] Example Five
[4] Example Four
[3] Example Three
[2] Example Two
[1] Example One

Lists can be paginated with -p <number> / --page <number>, which paginates by the value of nb set limit by default, or the value of -n <limit>, --limit <limit>, or --<limit> when present:

❯ nb
home
----
[6] Example Six
[5] Example Five
[4] Example Four
[3] Example Three
[2] Example Two
[1] Example One

❯ nb set limit 3
NB_LIMIT set to 3

❯ nb --page 1
[6] Example Six
[5] Example Five
[4] Example Four

❯ nb -p 2
[3] Example Three
[2] Example Two
[1] Example One

❯ nb -p 2 --limit 2
[4] Example Four
[3] Example Three

❯ nb -p 3 --2
[2] Example Two
[1] Example One

nb ls is a combination of nb notebooks and nb list in one view and accepts the same arguments as nb list, which lists only notes without the notebook list and with no limit by default:

❯ nb list
[100] Example One Hundred
[99]  Example Ninety-Nine
[98]  Example Ninety-Eight
... lists all notes ...
[2]   Example Two
[1]   Example One

For more information about options for listing notes, run nb help ls and nb help list.

Listing with browse

Items can be listed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse / nb b:

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/
❯nb · example : sample / demo / +

search: [                    ]

[example:sample/demo/7] Title Seven
[example:sample/demo/6] Title Six
[example:sample/demo/5] Title Five
[example:sample/demo/4] Title Four
[example:sample/demo/3] Title Three

next ❯

For more information, see Browsing.

Editing

· nb edit, nb browse edit

You can edit an item in your editor with nb edit (shortcut: nb e):

# edit note by id
nb edit 3

# edit note by filename
nb edit example.md

# edit note by title
nb edit "A Document Title"

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb edit example:12

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 edit

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:edit 12

edit and other subcommands that take an identifier can be called with the identifier and subcommand name reversed:

# edit note by id
nb 3 edit

nb edit can also receive piped content, which it appends to the specified note without opening the editor:

echo "Content to append." | nb edit 1

Content can be passed with the --content <content> option, which also appends the content without opening the editor:

nb edit 1 --content "Content to append."

Use the --overwrite option to overwrite existing file content and the --prepend option to prepend the new content before existing content.

When content is piped or specified with --content <content>, use the --edit flag to open the file in the editor before the change is committed.

Editing Encrypted Notes

When a note is encrypted, nb edit prompts you for the note password, opens the unencrypted content in your editor, and then automatically reencrypts the note when you are done editing.

Shortcut Alias: nb e

nb edit can be called by the shortcut alias, nb e:

# edit note by id
nb e 3

# edit note by filename
nb e example.md

# edit note by title
nb e "A Document Title"

# edit note by id, alternative
nb 3 e

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb e example:12

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 e

# edit note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:e 12

For nb edit help information, run nb help edit.

Editing with browse

Items can be edited within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse edit / nb b e:

❯ nb browse edit text:formats/markdown/123
❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · editing · - | +

[# Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net)         ]
[                                                         ]
[<https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/>          ]
[                                                         ]
[## Related                                               ]
[                                                         ]
[- <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown>               ]
[                                                         ]
[## Comments                                              ]
[                                                         ]
[See also:                                                ]
[                                                         ]
[- [[text:formats/org]]                                   ]
[- [[cli:apps/nb]]                                        ]
[                                                         ]
[## Tags                                                  ]
[                                                         ]

[save] · last: 2021-01-01 01:00:00

For more information, see browse edit and Browsing.

Viewing

· nb show, nb browse, nb open, nb peek

Notes and other items can be viewed using nb show (shortcut: nb s):

# show note by id
nb show 3

# show note by filename
nb show example.md

# show note by title
nb show "A Document Title"

# show note by id, alternative
nb 3 show

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb show example:12

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 show

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:show 12

By default, nb show opens notes in less, with syntax highlighting if bat, highlight, or Pygments is installed. You can navigate in less using the following keys:

Key               Function
---               --------
mouse scroll      Scroll up or down
arrow up or down  Scroll one line up or down
f                 Jump forward one window
b                 Jump back one window
d                 Jump down one half window
u                 Jump up one half window
/<query>          Search for <query>
n                 Jump to next <query> match
q                 Quit

If less scrolling isn't working in iTerm2, go to "Settings" -> "Advanced" -> "Scroll wheel sends arrow keys when in alternate screen mode" and change it to "Yes". More Info

Use the -p / --print option to print to standard output with syntax highlighting:

❯ nb show 123 --print
# Example Title

Example content:

- one
- two
- three

Use nb show --print --no-color to print without syntax highlighting.

When Pandoc is available, use the -r / --render option to render the note to HTML and open it in your terminal browser:

nb show example.md --render
# opens example.md as an HTML page in w3m, links, or lynx

nb show also supports previewing other file types in the terminal, depending on the tools available in the environment. Supported file types and tools include:

When using nb show with other file types or if the above tools are not available, nb show opens files in your system's preferred application for each type.

nb show also provides options for querying information about an item. For example, use the --added / -a and --updated / -u flags to print the date and time that an item was added or updated:

❯ nb show 2 --added
2020-01-01 01:01:00 -0700

❯ nb show 2 --updated
2020-02-02 02:02:00 -0700

nb show is primarily intended for viewing items within the terminal. To view a file in the system's preferred GUI application, use nb open. To browse rendered items in terminal and GUI web browsers, use nb browse.

For full nb show usage information, run nb help show.

Shortcut Alias: nb s

nb show can be called using the shortcut alias nb s:

# show note by id
nb s 3

# show note by filename
nb s example.md

# show note by title
nb s "A Document Title"

# show note by id, alternative
nb 3 s

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb s example:12

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 s

# show note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:s 12
Alias: nb view

nb show can also be invoked with nb view for convenience:

# show note by id
nb view 3

# show note by filename
nb view example.md

# show note by title
nb view "A Document Title"

# show note by id, alternative
nb 3 view
Viewing with browse

Items can be viewed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse / nb b:

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123
❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | +
Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net)

https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/

Related

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown

Comments

See also:

  • [[text:formats/org]]
  • [[cli:apps/nb]]

Tags

#markup #plain-text

Content

Daring Fireball: Markdown

Download

Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004

Introduction

Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows
you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then
convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

For more information, see Browsing.

Deleting

· nb delete, nb browse delete

To delete one or more notes, pass any number of ids, filenames, titles, and other selectors to nb delete (shortcuts: nb d, nb -):

# delete item by id
nb delete 3

# delete item by filename
nb delete example.md

# delete item by title
nb delete "A Document Title"

# delete item by id, alternative
nb 3 delete

# delete item 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb delete example:12

# delete item 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 delete

# delete item 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:delete 12

# delete item 345 in the folder named "example"
nb delete example/345

# delete items with the ids 89, 56, and 21
nb delete 89 56 21

By default, nb delete will display a confirmation prompt. To skip, use the --force / -f option:

nb delete 3 --force
Shortcut Aliases: nb d, nb -

nb delete has the aliases nb d and nb -:

# delete note by id
nb d 3

# delete note by filename
nb d example.md

# delete note by title
nb - "A Document Title"

# delete note by id, alternative
nb 3 d

# delete note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb - example:12

# delete note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 d

# delete note 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:d 12

For nb delete help information, run nb help delete.

Deleting with nb browse

Items can be deleted within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse delete / nb b d:

❯ nb browse delete example:4
❯nb · example : 4 · ↓ · edit · - | +

              deleting

[4] example_file.md "Example Title"

              [delete]
 

For more information, see Browsing.

🔖 Bookmarks

· nb <url>, nb browse, nb bookmark, nb open, nb peek, nb show

nb includes a bookmarking system to conveniently create, annotate, view, search, browse, and manage collections of bookmarks.

nb bookmarks

Bookmarks in nb are stored as simple structured Markdown files containing information extracted from the bookmarked pages.

To create a new bookmark, pass a URL as the first argument to nb:

nb https://example.com

nb automatically generates a bookmark using information from the page:

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

nb embeds the page content in the bookmark, making it available for full text search with nb search and locally-served, distraction-free reading and browsing with nb browse. When Pandoc is installed, the HTML page content is converted to Markdown. When readability-cli is installed, markup is cleaned up to focus on content.

In addition to caching the page content, you can also include a quote from the page in a ## Quote section using the -q <quote> / --quote <quote> option:

nb https://example.com --quote "Example quote line one.

Example quote line two."

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Quote

> Example quote line one.
>
> Example quote line two.

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

Add a comment in a ## Comment section using the -c <comment> / --comment <comment> option:

nb https://example.com --comment "Example comment."

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Comment

Example comment.

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

Add related URLs and linked selectors to a ## Related section using the -r (<url> | <selector>) / --related (<url> | <selector>) option:

nb https://example.com --related example:123 -r https://example.com

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Related

- [[sample:123]]
- <https://example.net>

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

Bookmarks can be tagged using the -t <tag1>,<tag2>... / --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option. Tags are converted into #hashtags and added to a ## Tags section:

nb https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

Search for tagged bookmarks with nb search / nb q:

nb search --tag tag1

nb q -t tag1

nb q \#tag1

nb search / nb q automatically searches archived page content:

❯ nb q "example query"
[10] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)"
------------------------------------------------------------
5:Lorem ipsum example query.

Bookmarks can also be encrypted:

# create a new password-protected, encrypted bookmark
nb https://example.com --encrypt

Encrypted bookmarks require a password before they can be viewed or opened.

Listing and Filtering Bookmarks

nb bookmark lists

Bookmarks are included in nb, nb ls, nb list, and nb browse along with items of other types. nb bookmark and nb bookmark list can be used to list and filter only bookmarks:

❯ nb bookmark
Add: nb <url> Help: nb help bookmark
------------------------------------
[3] 🔖 🔒 example.bookmark.md.enc
[2] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.com)
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

❯ nb bookmark list two
[2] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.com)

Bookmarks are also included in nb, nb ls, and nb list:

❯ nb
home
----
[7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com)
[6] Example Note
[5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)
[4] Sample Note
[3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc
[2] Demo Note
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

Use the --type <type> / --<type> option as a filter to display only bookmarks:

❯ nb --type bookmark
[7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com)
[5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)
[3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

❯ nb --bookmark
[7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com)
[5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)
[3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

nb saves the domain in the title, making it easy to filter by domain using any list subcommands:

❯ nb example.com
[7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com)
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

For more listing options, see nb help ls, nb help list, and nb help bookmark.

Shortcut Aliases: nb bk, nb bm

nb bookmark can also be used with the aliases nb bk and nb bm:

❯ nb bk
Add: nb <url> Help: nb help bookmark
------------------------------------
[7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com)
[5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)
[3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc
[1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

❯ nb bm example.net
[5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)

Viewing Bookmarks

· nb browse, nb open, nb peek, nb show

nb provides multiple ways to view bookmark files, bookmarked content, and bookmarked URLs.

Use nb browse (shortcut: nb b) to browse bookmarks with cached content, [[wiki-style links]], linked #tags, and external links:

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123
❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | +
Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net)

https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/

Related

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown

Comments

See also:

  • [[text:formats/org]]
  • [[cli:apps/nb]]

Tags

#markup #plain-text

Content

Daring Fireball: Markdown

Download

Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004

Introduction

Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows
you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then
convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

For more information, see Browsing.

nb open (shortcut: nb o) opens the bookmarked URL in your system's primary web browser:

# open bookmark by id
nb open 3

# open bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb open example:12

# open bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 open

# open bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:open 12

N.B. To use nb open with WSL, install wslu.

nb peek (shortcut: nb p, alias: nb preview) opens the bookmarked URL in your terminal web browser, such as w3m, Links, or Lynx:

# peek bookmark by id
nb peek 3

# peek bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb peek example:12

# peek bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 peek

# peek bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:peek 12

nb open and nb peek work seamlessly with encrypted bookmarks. nb simply prompts you for the bookmark's password.

nb open and nb peek automatically check whether the URL is still valid. If the page has been removed, nb can check the Internet Archive Wayback Machine for an archived copy.

The preferred terminal web browser can be set using the $BROWSER environment variable, assigned in ~/.bashrc, ~/.zshrc, or similar:

export BROWSER=lynx

When $BROWSER is not set, nb looks for w3m, links, and lynx and uses the first one it finds.

$BROWSER can also be used to easy specify the terminal browser for an individual command:

❯ BROWSER=links nb 12 peek
# opens the URL from bookmark 12 in links

❯ BROWSER=w3m nb 12 peek
# opens the URL from bookmark 12 in w3m

nb show and nb edit can also be used to view and edit bookmark files, which include the cached page converted to Markdown.

nb show <id> --render / nb show <id> -r displays the bookmark file converted to HTML in the terminal web browser, including all bookmark fields and the cached page content, providing a cleaned-up, distraction-free, locally-served view of the page content along with all of your notes.

Shortcut Aliases: nb o and nb p

nb open and nb peek can also be used with the shortcut aliases nb o and nb p:

# open bookmark by id
nb o 3

# open bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb o example:12

# open bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 o

# peek bookmark by id
nb p 3

# peek bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb p example:12

# peek bookmark 12 in the notebook named "example", alternative
nb example:12 p

Bookmark File Format

Bookmarks are identified by a .bookmark.md file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within < and > characters. To create a minimally valid bookmark file with nb add:

nb add example.bookmark.md --content "<https://example.com>"

For a full overview, see nb Markdown Bookmark File Format.

bookmark -- A command line tool for managing bookmarks.

nb includes bookmark, a full-featured command line interface for creating, viewing, searching, and editing bookmarks.

bookmark is a shortcut for the nb bookmark subcommand, accepting all of the same subcommands and options with identical behavior.

Bookmark a page:

❯ bookmark https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2
Added: [3] 🔖 20200101000000.bookmark.md "Example Title (example.com)"

List and filter bookmarks with bookmark and bookmark list:

❯ bookmark
Add: bookmark <url> Help: bookmark help
---------------------------------------
[3] 🔖 🔒 example.bookmark.md.enc
[2] 🔖 Example Two (example.com)
[1] 🔖 Example One (example.com)

❯ bookmark list two
[2] 🔖 Example Two (example.com)

View a bookmark in your terminal web browser:

bookmark peek 2

Open a bookmark in your system's primary web browser:

bookmark open 2

Perform a full text search of bookmarks and archived page content:

❯ bookmark search "example query"
[10] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)"
------------------------------------------------------------
5:Lorem ipsum example query.

See bookmark help for more information.

✅ Todos

· nb do, nb tasks, nb todo, nb undo

Use nb todo (shortcut: nb t) to create, list, and update todos. nb todos are structured Markdown documents referencing a single primary todo, with optional tasks.

Use nb todo add to create a new todo:

# create a new todo titled "Example todo one."
❯ nb todo add "Example todo one."
Added: [1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one.

❯ nb show 1 --print
# [ ] Example todo one.

Use the --due <date> option to add an optional due date in a ## Due section:

# create a new todo titled "Example todo two." with a due date of "2100-01-01"
❯ nb todo add "Example todo two." --due "2100-01-01"
Added: [2] ✔️ [ ] Example todo two.

❯ nb show 2 --print
# [ ] Example todo two.

## Due

2100-01-01

Add an optional description with the --description <description> option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo three." --description "Example description."
Added: [3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three.

❯ nb show 3 --print
# [ ] Example todo three.

## Description

Example description.

Todos can have tasks. Tasks added with one or more --task <task> options are represented as a markdown task list and placed in a ## Tasks section:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo seven." --task "Task one." --task "Task two." --task "Task three."
Added: [7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven.

❯ nb show 7 --print
# [ ] Example todo seven.

## Tasks

- [ ] Task one.
- [ ] Task two.
- [ ] Task three.

Related URLs and linked selectors can be added to a ## Related field using the -r (<url> | <selector>) / --related (<url> | <selector>) option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo four." --related example:123 -r https://example.com
Added: [4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four.

❯ nb show 4 --print
# [ ] Example todo four.

## Related

- [[example:123]]
- <https://example.com>

Tags can be added to todos with the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo five." --tags tag1,tag2
Added: [5] ✔️ [ ] Example todo five.

❯ nb show 5 --print
# [ ] Example todo five.

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

Tags, links, and URLs can be browsed in terminal and GUI web browers with nb browse.

Listing Todos

List todos in with nb todos:

# list todos in the current notebook
❯ nb todos
[6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.
[5] ✅ [x] Example todo five.
[4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four.
[3] ✅ [x] Example todo three.
[2] ✅ [x] Example todo two.
[1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one.

# list todos in the notebook named "sample"
❯ nb todos sample:
[sample:4] ✅ [x] Sample todo four.
[sample:3] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo three.
[sample:2] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo two.
[sample:1] ✅ [x] Sample todo one.

Open / undone todos can be listed with nb todos open:

# list open todos in the current notebook
❯ nb todos open
[6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.
[4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four.
[1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one.

# list open todos in the notebook named "sample"
❯ nb tasks open sample:
[sample:3] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo three.
[sample:2] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo two.

Closed / done todos can be listed with nb todos closed:

# list closed todos in the current notebook
❯ nb todos closed
[5] ✅ [x] Example todo five.
[3] ✅ [x] Example todo three.
[2] ✅ [x] Example todo two.

# list closed todos in the notebook named "sample"
❯ nb tasks closed sample:
[sample:4] ✅ [x] Sample todo four.
[sample:1] ✅ [x] Sample todo one.

See nb help todo for more information.

do / undo

Mark a todo as done or closed with nb do:

# add a new todo titled "Example todo six."
❯ nb todo add "Example todo six."
Added: [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.

# mark todo 6 as done / closed
❯ nb do 6
Done: [6] ✅ [x] Example todo six.

Re-open a closed todo with nb undo:

# mark todo 6 as undone / open
❯ nb undo 6
Undone: [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.

See nb help do and nb help undo for more information.

✔️ Tasks

· nb do, nb tasks, nb todo, nb undo

nb can list and update tasks in todos and other Markdown documents.

Tasks are defined as one or more Markdown list items starting with - [ ] to indicate an open task or - [x] to indicate a done / closed task:

- [ ] Example open task.
- [x] Example closed task.

List tasks in items, folders, and notebooks with nb tasks (shortcut: nb t), which lists both tasks and todos:

# list tasks in item 7
❯ nb tasks 7
[7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven.
------------------------------
[7 1] [x] Task one.
[7 2] [x] Task two.
[7 3] [ ] Task three.

# list tasks and todos in the notebook named "example"
❯ nb tasks example:
[example:9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine.
[example:8] ✅ [x] Example todo eight.
--------------------------------------
[example:8 1] [x] Task one.
[example:8 2] [x] Task two.

[example:6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.
[example:4] Example Note Title
------------------------------
[example:4 1] [ ] Task one.
[example:4 2] [x] Task two.
[example:4 3] [ ] Task three.

[example:3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three.

Open / undone tasks can be listed with nb tasks open:

# list open tasks in item 7
❯ nb tasks open 7
[7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven.
------------------------------
[7 3] [ ] Task three.

# list open tasks and todos in the notebook named "example"
❯ nb tasks open example:
[example:9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine.
[example:6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.
[example:4] Example Note Title
------------------------------
[example:4 1] [ ] Task one.
[example:4 3] [ ] Task three.

[example:3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three.

Closed / done tasks can be listed with nb tasks closed:

# list closed tasks in item 7
❯ nb tasks closed 7
[7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven.
------------------------------
[7 1] [x] Task one.
[7 2] [x] Task two.

# list closed tasks and todos in the notebook named "example"
❯ nb tasks closed example:
[example:8] ✅ [x] Example todo eight.
--------------------------------------
[example:8 1] [x] Task one.
[example:8 2] [x] Task two.

[example:4] Example Note Title
------------------------------
[example:4 2] [x] Task two.

Tasks are identified by the item selector, followed by a space, then followed by the sequential number of the task in the file.

Use nb do to mark tasks as done / closed:

# list tasks in item 9
❯ nb tasks 9
[9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine.
----------------------------
[9 1] [ ] Task one.
[9 2] [ ] Task two.
[9 3] [ ] Task three.

# mark task 2 in item 9 as done / closed
❯ nb do 9 2
[9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine.
----------------------------
Done: [9 2] [x] Task two.

# list tasks in item 9
❯ nb tasks 9
[9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine.
----------------------------
[9 1] [ ] Task one.
[9 2] [x] Task two.
[9 3] [ ] Task three.

Undo a done / closed task with nb undo:

# mark task 2 in item 9 as undone / open
❯ nb undo 9 2
[9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine.
-----------------------------
Undone: [9 2] [ ] Task two.

# list tasks in item 9
❯ nb tasks 9
[9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine.
-----------------------------
[9 1] [ ] Task one.
[9 2] [ ] Task two.
[9 3] [ ] Task three.

See nb help tasks for more information.

🏷 #tagging

· nb add, nb bookmark, nb browse, nb list, nb ls, nb search

nb recognizes #hashtags defined anywhere within a document. A hashtag is defined in nb as a # character followed by any number of letters, numbers, underscores, and dashes.

Notes and bookmarks can be tagged when they are created using the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option, which is available with nb add, nb <url>, nb browse add, nb bookmark, and nb todo. --tags takes a comma-separated list of tags, converts them to #hashtags, and adds them to the document.

Tags added to notes with nb add --tags are placed between the title and body text:

❯ nb add --title "Example Title" "Example note content." --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title

#tag1 #tag2

Example note content.

Tags added to bookmarks with nb <url> --tags and nb bookmark <url> --tags are placed in a ## Tags section:

❯ nb https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

Tags added to todos with nb todo add --tags are placed in a ## Tags section:

❯ nb todo add --tags tag1,tag2 "Example todo."

# [ ] Example todo.

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

Use nb --tags, nb ls --tags, and nb list --tags to list the tags present in a notebook, folder, or item:

# list all tags found in items in the current notebook
nb --tags

# list all tags found in the folder named "example"
nb example/ --tags

# list all tags in the item with id 123 in the notebook named "sample"
nb sample:123 --tags

Tagged items can be searched with nb search / nb q:

# search for items tagged with "#tag1"
nb search --tag tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut and short option
nb q -t tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut and argument
nb q \#tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut and argument, alternative
nb q "#tag1"

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2"
nb q --tag tag1 --tag tag2

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2", short options
nb q -t tag1 -t tag2

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2", arguments
nb q \#tag1 \#tag2

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2", tag list
nb q --tags tag1,tag2

# search for items tagged with either "#tag1" OR "#tag2", options
nb q -t tag1 --or -t tag2

# search for items tagged with either "#tag1" OR "#tag2", arguments
nb q \#tag1 --or \#tag2

# search for items tagged with either "#tag1" OR "#tag2", single argument
nb q "#tag1|#tag2"

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2" AND "#tag3"
nb q -t tag1 --tags tag2,tag3

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2" OR "#tag3"
nb q -t tag1 --or --tags tag2,tag3

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2" OR "#tag3"
nb q \#tag1 --or -t tag2 --or "#tag3"

Linked tags can be browsed with nb browse, providing another dimension of browsability in terminal and GUI web browsers, complimenting [[wiki-style linking]].

Tags in notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files are rendered as links to the list of items in the notebook sharing that tag:

❯nb · example : 321

Example Title

#tag1 #tag2

Example content with link to [[Sample Title]].

More example content:
- one
- two
- three

Use the -t <tag> / --tag <tag> option to open nb browse to the list of all items in the current notebook or a specified notebook or folder that share a tag:

# open to a list of items tagged with "#tag2" in the "example" notebook
❯ nb browse example: --tag tag2
❯nb · example

search: [#tag2               ]

[example:321] Example Title
[example:654] Sample Title
[example:789] Demo Title

# shortcut alias and short option
❯ nb b example: -t tag2
❯nb · example

search: [#tag2               ]

[example:321] Example Title
[example:654] Sample Title
[example:789] Demo Title

For more information about full-text search, see Search and nb search. For more information about browsing, see Browsing and nb browse.

🔗 Linking

· nb browse

Notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files can reference other items using [[wiki-style links]], making nb a powerful terminal-first platform for Zettelkasten, wiki-style knowledge mapping, and other link-based note-taking methods.

To add a link from a note or bookmark to another in the same notebook, include the id, title, or relative path for the target item within double square brackets anywhere in the linking document:

# link to the item with id 123 in the root level of current notebook
[[123]]

# link to the item titled "Example Title" in the root level of the current notebook
[[Example Title]]

# link to the item with id 456 in the folder named "Sample Folder"
[[Sample Folder/456]]

# link to the item titled "Demo Title" in the folder named "Sample Folder"
[[Sample Folder/Demo Title]]

To link to an item in another notebook, add the notebook name with a colon before the identifier:

# link to the item with id 123 in the "sample" folder in the "example" notebook
[[example:sample/123]]

# link to the item titled "Example Title" in the "demo" notebook
[[demo:Example Title]]

# link to the item with filename "Example File.md" in the "sample" notebook
[[sample:Example File.md]]

The text for a link can be specified after a pipe | character:

# render link to item 123 in the "example" notebook as [[Example Link Text]]
[[example:123|Example Link Text]]

[[wiki-style links]] cooperate well with Org links, which have a similar syntax, providing a convenient option for linking collections of Org files.

Linked items can be browsed with nb browse.

For more information about identifying items, see Selectors.

🌍 Browsing

· nb browse

Use nb browse (shortcut: nb b) to browse, view, edit, and search linked notes, bookmarks, notebooks, folders, and other items using terminal and GUI web browsers.

nb browse

nb browse includes an embedded, terminal-first web application that renders [[wiki-style links]] and #hashtags as internal links, enabling you to browse your notes and notebooks in web browsers, including seamlessly browsing to and from the offsite links in bookmarks and notes.

❯ nb browse
❯nb · home : +

search: [                    ]

[home:6]  📌 Example Markdown Title
[home:12] 🔒 example-encrypted.md.enc
[home:11] 🔖 Example Bookmark (example.com)
[home:10] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc
[home:9]  Example .org Title
[home:8]  🌄 example-image.png
[home:7]  📄 example.pdf
[home:5]  🔉 example-audio.mp3
[home:4]  Example LaTeX Title
[home:3]  📹 example-video.mp4
[home:2]  example.md
[home:1]  📂 Example Folder

Lists are displayed using the same format as nb and nb ls, including pinned items, with each list item linked. Lists are automatically paginated to fit the height of the terminal window.

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/
❯nb · example : sample / demo / +

search: [                    ]

[example:sample/demo/7] Title Seven
[example:sample/demo/6] Title Six
[example:sample/demo/5] Title Five
[example:sample/demo/4] Title Four
[example:sample/demo/3] Title Three

next ❯

nb browse is designed to make it easy to navigate within terminal web browsers using only keyboard commands, while also supporting mouse interactions. The nb browse interface includes links to quickly jump to parent folders, the current notebook, and other notebooks.

nb browse opens in w3m, Links, or in the browser set in the $BROWSER environment variable. Use nb browse --gui / nb b -g to open in the system's primary GUI web browser.

To open a specific item in nb browse, pass the selector for the item, folder, or notebook to nb browse:

# open the item with id 42 in the folder named "sample" in the "example" notebook
❯ nb browse example:sample/42
❯nb · example : sample / 42 · ↓ · edit | +

Example Title

#tag1 #tag2

Example content with link to [[Demo Title]].

More example content:

  • one
  • two
  • three

Items can also be browsed with nb show --browse / nb s -b, which behaves identically.

nb browse is particularly useful for bookmarks. Cached content is rendered in the web browser along with comments and notes. Internal and external links are easily accessible directly in the terminal, providing a convenient, distraction-free approach for browsing collections of bookmarks.

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123
❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | +
Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net)

https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/

Related

  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown

Comments

See also:

  • [[text:formats/org]]
  • [[cli:apps/nb]]

Tags

#markup #plain-text

Content

Daring Fireball: Markdown

Download

Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004

Introduction

Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows
you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then
convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

Notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, source code, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files are converted into HTML and rendered in the browser. Use the down arrow () link to view or download the original file.

browse edit

nb browse edit

Items in text formats can be edited within terminal and GUI web browsers using the edit link on the item page or by opening the item with nb browse edit / nb b e, which automatically resizes the form to fit the current terminal window:

❯ nb browse edit text:formats/markdown/123
❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · editing · - | +

[# Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net)         ]
[                                                         ]
[<https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/>          ]
[                                                         ]
[## Related                                               ]
[                                                         ]
[- <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown>               ]
[                                                         ]
[## Comments                                              ]
[                                                         ]
[See also:                                                ]
[                                                         ]
[- [[text:formats/org]]                                   ]
[- [[cli:apps/nb]]                                        ]
[                                                         ]
[## Tags                                                  ]
[                                                         ]

[save] · last: 2021-01-01 01:00:00

Syntax highlighting, block selection, and other advanced editor features are available with nb browse --gui.

browse add

Add an item within the browser using the + link or nb browse add / nb b a. Pass a notebook, folder, and / or filename selector to create a new note in that location:

❯ nb browse add text:formats/
❯nb · text : formats / +

[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]

[add]

nb browse add includes options for quickly pre-populating new notes with content:

❯ nb browse add --title "Example Title" --content "Example content." --tags tag1,tag2
❯nb · home : +

[# Example Title                                    ]
[                                                   ]
[#tag1 #tag2                                        ]
[                                                   ]
[Example content.                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]
[                                                   ]

[add]

browse delete

Use the - link on the nb browse edit page or nb browse delete / nb b d to delete an item:

❯ nb browse delete example:4
❯nb · example : 4 · ↓ · edit · - | +

              deleting

[4] example_file.md "Example Title"

              [delete]
 

nb browse includes a search field powered by nb search that can be used to search the current notebook or folder. Search queries are treated as command line arguments for nb search, providing the ability to perform AND and OR queries. Use the -q <query> / --query <query> option to open nb browse to the results page for a search:

# open to a list of items containing "example" in the current notebook
❯ nb browse --query "example"
❯nb · home

search: [example             ]

[home:321] Test Title
[home:654] Sample Title
[home:789] Demo Title

# using shortcut alias and short option
❯ nb b -q "example"
❯nb · home

search: [example             ]

[home:321] Test Title
[home:654] Sample Title
[home:789] Demo Title

Search for #tags with the -t / --tag / --tags options:

# open to a list of items tagged with "#tag2" in the current notebook
❯ nb browse --tag tag2
❯nb · home

search: [#tag2               ]

[home:654] Sample Title
[home:789] Demo Title

# using shortcut alias and short option
❯ nb b -t tag2
❯nb · home

search: [#tag2               ]

[home:654] Sample Title
[home:789] Demo Title

For more information about search options, see Search and nb search.

browse --gui

To open any nb browse view in the system's primary GUI web browser, add the nb browse --gui / nb b -g option:

# open the item with id 123 in the "sample" notebook in the system's primary GUI browser
nb browse sample:123 --gui

# open the folder named "example" in the system's primary GUI browser,
# short option
nb browse example/ -g

# open the current notebook in the system's primary GUI browser,
# shortcut alias and short option
nb b -g
browse --gui Editing

By default, nb browse --gui uses the browser's default <textarea> for editing items.

Ace is a text editor for GUI web browsers that provides advanced text editing functionality, including block selection and syntax highlighting.

To use Ace as the editor for nb browse --gui, add the following line to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_ACE_ENABLED=1

The next time a form is loaded in nb browse, nb will automatically download (from GitHub), install, and enable the Ace editor in nb browse edit --gui and nb browse add --gui.

browse Portability

nb browse depends on ncat, which is available as part of the ncat or nmap package in most package managers, and pandoc. When only pandoc is available, the current note is rendered and [[wiki-style links]] go to unrendered, original files. If only ncat is available, files in plain text formats are rendered with the original markup unconverted. If neither ncat nor pandoc is available, nb browse falls back to the default behavior of nb show.

browse Privacy

nb browse is completely local and self-contained within nb, from the CSS and JavaScript all the way down through the HTTP request parsing and response building, with no imports, libraries, frameworks, or third-party code outside of the few binary dependencies (bash, git, ncat, pandoc), the Linux / Unix environment, and the optional Ace editor.

Terminal web browsers don't use JavaScript, so visits from them are not visible to some web analytics tools. nb browse includes a number of additional features to enhance privacy and avoid leaking information:

  • Page content is cached locally within each bookmark file, making it readable in terminal and GUI web browsers without requesting the page again or needing to be connected to the internet.
  • <img> tags in bookmarked content are removed to avoid requests.
  • Outbound links are automatically rewritten to use an exit page redirect to mitigate leaking information via the referer header.
  • All pages include the <meta name="referrer" content="no-referrer" /> tag.
  • Links include a rel="noopener noreferrer" attribute.
  • lynx is opened with the -noreferer option.

Shortcut Alias: nb b

nb browse can also be used with the alias nb b:

# open the current notebook in the terminal web browser
nb b

# open the item with id 123 in the "example" notebook using the terminal web browser
nb b example:123

# open the notebook named "sample" in the GUI web browser
nb b sample: -g

For more information, see nb browse.

🌄 Images

· nb browse, nb import, nb open, nb show

nb can be used to view, organize, browse, reference, and work with images in terminals, web browsers, and GUI applications.

Image Items

Import images with nb import:

# import the image file "example.png" into the current notebook
nb import example.png

# import an image file from a URL into the current notebook
nb import https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xwmx/nb/master/docs/images/nb.png

# nb import "sample.jpg" into the "demo" folder in the "example" notebook
nb import sample.jpg example:demo/

Imported images are displayed with 🌄 indicators in lists:

❯ nb
home
----
[5] Example Five
[4] 🌄 example-image.png
[3] Example Three
[2] Example Two
[1] Example One

Imported image items can be opened in the system GUI application for the item's file type using nb open:

# open the image "example-image.png" in the system GUI photo viewer
nb open example-image.png

# open the image with id "4" in the system GUI photo viewer
nb 4 o

Image items can be viewed in web browsers with nb browse, providing a convenient mechanism for browsing notebooks and folders containing image collections.

nb browse renders image items within in an <img> tag on the item page. Open the item page for an image item by passing a selector to nb browse, optionally including the -g / --gui option to open the page in the system GUI web browser:

# open item with id "123" in the terminal web browser
nb browse 123

# open item with id "456" in the "example" notebook in the GUI web browser
nb browse example:456 --gui

# open item "example:456" in the GUI web browser, alternative
nb example:456 b -g

The original file can be viewed or downloaded from the item page by either clicking the image item or using the down arrow () link.

nb browse --gui displays images in any GUI web browser. Some terminal web browsers, such as w3m, can be configured to display images.

nb show can display images directly in the terminal with supported tools and configurations, including:

Inline Images

Images can be referenced and rendered inline within notes, bookmarks, and other items.

To reference an image in the same notebook, specify the image's relative path within the notebook:

# reference "example.jpg" from markdown
![](example.jpg)

# reference "demo.png" in the "sample" folder from markdown
![](sample/demo.png)

Images in any notebook can be referenced using the --original URL, obtainable from the image's nb browse item page by either clicking the image item or using the down arrow () link.

# reference "example.jpg" in the "home" notebook with the --original URL
![](http://localhost:6789/--original/home/example.jpg)

Image references in content are rendered inline within web browsers with nb browse and nb show --render.

<img> tags are stripped from bookmarked content when rendering to HTML. Inline images can still be used in other bookmark sections like ## Comment.

🗂 Zettelkasten

Zettelkasten (German: "slip box") is a method of note-taking and personal knowledge management modeled around a few key features:

  • Notes are taken liberally on index cards.
  • Each note is numbered for easy reference.
  • Index cards are organized into boxes.
  • Index cards can reference other index cards.
  • Cards can include tags and other metadata.

Since nb works directly on plain text files organized in normal system directories in normal git repositories, nb is a very close digital analogue to physical zettelkasten note-taking.

Zettelkastennb
index cardsnotes & bookmarks
numberingids & selectors
slip boxesnotebooks
tags#tags
metadatafront matter
cross-references[[wiki-style links]]
fast note-takingnb add / nb a

For more information about Zettelkasten, see Wikipedia.

📂 Folders

· nb add, nb browse, nb list, nb ls

Items can be organized in folders. To add a note to a folder, call nb add with the folder's relative path within the notebook followed by a slash:

# add a new note in the folder named "example"
nb add example/

# add a new note in the folder named "demo" in "example"
nb add example/demo/

nb automatically creates any intermediate folders as needed.

Folders can be created directly using nb add --type folder:

# create a new folder named "sample"
nb add sample --type folder

# create a folder named "example" containing a folder named "demo"
nb add example/demo --type folder

To list the items in a folder, pass the folder relative path to nb, nb ls, nb list, or nb browse with a trailing slash:

❯ nb example/demo/
home
----
[example/demo/3] Title Three
[example/demo/2] Title Two
[example/demo/1] Title One

Folders can also be identified by the folder's id and listed with a trailing slash:

❯ nb list
[1] 📂 example

❯ nb list 1/
[example/2] 📂 demo
[example/1] document.md

❯ nb list 1/2/
[example/demo/3] Title Three
[example/demo/2] Title Two
[example/demo/1] Title One

Items in folders can be idenitified with the folder's relative path using either folder ids or names, followed by the id, title, or filename of the item:

# list item 1 ("Title One", one.md) in the example/demo/ folder
nb list example/demo/1

# edit item 1 ("Title One", one.md) in the example/demo/ folder
nb edit example/2/one.md

# show item 1 ("Title One", one.md) in the example/demo/ folder
nb show 1/2/Title\ One

# delete item 1 ("Title One", one.md) in the example/demo/ folder
nb delete 1/demo/1

For folders and items in other notebooks, combine the relative path with the notebook name, separated by a colon:

# list the contents of the "sample" folder in the "example" notebook
nb example:sample/

# add an item to the "sample/demo" folder in the "example" notebook
nb add example:sample/demo/

# edit item 3 in the "sample/demo" folder in the "example" notebook
nb edit example:sample/demo/3

Browse starting at any folder with nb browse:

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/
❯nb · example : sample / demo /

search: [                    ]

[example:sample/demo/5] Title Five
[example:sample/demo/4] Title Four
[example:sample/demo/3] Title Three
[example:sample/demo/2] Title Two
[example:sample/demo/1] Title One

For more information about identifying folders, see Selectors.

📌 Pinning

· nb pin, nb unpin, nb ls, nb browse

Items can be pinned so they appear first in nb, nb ls, and nb browse:

❯ nb
home
----
[2] 📌 Title Two
[5] Title Five
[4] Title Four
[3] Title Three
[1] Title One

Use nb pin and nb unpin to pin and unpin items:

❯ nb
home
----
[5] Title Five
[4] Title Four
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two
[1] Title One

❯ nb pin 4
Pinned: [4] four.md "Title Four"

❯ nb pin 1
Pinned: [1] one.md "Title One"

❯ nb
home
----
[4] 📌 Title Four
[1] 📌 Title One
[5] Title Five
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two

❯ nb unpin 4
Unpinned: [4] four.md "Title Four"

❯ nb
home
----
[1] 📌 Title One
[5] Title Five
[4] Title Four
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two

nb can also be configured to pin notes that contain a specified #hashtag or other search pattern. To enable tag / search-based pinning, set the $NB_PINNED_PATTERN environment variable to the desired #tag or pattern.

For example, to treat all items tagged with #pinned as pinned items, add the following line to your ~/.nbrc file, which can be opened in your editor with nb settings edit:

export NB_PINNED_PATTERN="#pinned"

All indicator icons in nb can be customized, so to use a different character as the pindicator, simply add a line like the following to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED="💖"

❯ nb
home
----
[1] 💖 Title One
[5] Title Five
[4] Title Four
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two

🔍 Search

· nb search

Use nb search (shortcut: nb q) to perform full text searches, with support for regular expressions, #tags, and both AND and OR queries:

# search current notebook for "example query"
nb search "example query"

# search the notebook "example" for "example query"
nb search example: "example query"

# search the folder named "demo" for "example query"
nb search demo/ "example query"

# search all unarchived notebooks for "example query" and list matching items
nb search "example query" --all --list

# search for "example" AND "demo" with multiple arguments
nb search "example" "demo"

# search for "example" AND "demo" with option
nb search "example" --and "demo"

# search for "example" OR "sample" with argument
nb search "example|sample"

# search for "example" OR "sample" with option
nb search "example" --or "sample"

# search items containing the hashtag "#example"
nb search "#example"

# search with a regular expression
nb search "\d\d\d-\d\d\d\d"

# search bookmarks for "example"
nb search "example" --type bookmark

# search bookmarks for "example", alternative
nb bk q "example"

# search the current notebook for "example query"
nb q "example query"

# search the notebook named "example" for "example query"
nb q example: "example query"

# search all unarchived notebooks for "example query" and list matching items
nb q -la "example query"

nb search prints the id number, filename, and title of each matched file, followed by each search query match and its line number, with color highlighting:

❯ nb search "example"
[314]  🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)"
--------------------------------------------------------------
1:# Example Bookmark (example.com)

3:<https://example.com>

[2718] example.md "Example Note"
--------------------------------
1:# Example Note

To just print the note information line without the content matches, use the -l or --list option:

❯ nb search "example" --list
[314]  🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)"
[2718] example.md "Example Note"

Multiple query arguments are treated as AND queries, returning items that match all queries. AND queries can also be specified with the --and <query> option:

# search for items tagged with "#example" AND "#demo" AND "#sample" using
# multiple arguments
nb q "#example" "#demo" "#sample"

# options
nb q "#example" --and "#demo" --and "#sample"

nb matches AND query terms regardless of where they appear in a document, an improvement over most approaches for performing AND queries with command line tools, which typically only match terms appearing on the same line.

OR queries return items that match at least one of the queries and can be created by separating terms in a single argument with a pipe character | or with the --or <query> option:

# search for "example" OR "sample" with argument
nb q "example|sample"

# search for "example" OR "sample" with option
nb q "example" --or "sample"

--or and --and queries can be used together:

nb q "example" --or "sample" --and "demo"
# equivalent: example|sample AND demo|sample

Search for #tags with flexible nb search --tags [<tags>] / nb q -t [<tags>] options:

# search for tags in the current notebook
nb search --tags

# search for tags in the "sample" notebook, shortcut alias
nb sample:q --tags

# search for items tagged with "#tag1"
nb search --tag tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut alias and short option
nb q -t tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut alias and argument
nb q \#tag1

# search for items tagged with "#tag1", shortcut alias and argument, alternative
nb q "#tag1"

# search for items in the "sample" notebook tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2"
nb sample:search --tag tag1 --tag tag2

# search for items in the "sample" notebook tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2"
nb sample:q --tags tag1,tag2

# search for items in the current notebook tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2"
nb q --tag tag1 --tag tag2

# search for items in the current notebook tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2"
nb q -t tag1 --or -t tag2

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" AND "#tag2" AND "#tag3"
nb q -t tag1 --tags tag2,tag3

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2" OR "#tag3"
nb q -t tag1 --or --tags tag2,tag3

# search for items tagged with "#tag1" OR "#tag2" OR "#tag3"
nb q \#tag1 --or -t tag2 --or "#tag3"

nb search leverages Git's powerful built-in git grep. nb also supports performing searches with alternative search tools using the --utility <name> option.

Supported alternative search tools:

Shortcut Alias: nb q

nb search can also be used with the alias nb q (for "query"):

# search for "example" and print matching excerpts
nb q "example"

# search for "example" and list each matching file
nb q -l "example"

# search for "example" in all unarchived notebooks
nb q -a "example"

# search for "example" in the notbook named "sample"
nb sample:q "example"

For more information about search, see nb help search.

Searching with browse

Searches can be performed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse --query / nb b -q:

❯ nb browse --query "#example"
❯nb · home : +

search: [#example             ]

[home:7]   Title Seven
[home:32]  Title Thirty-Two
[home:56]  Title Fifty-Six
[home:135] Title One Hundred and Thirty-Five

For more information, see Browsing.

↔ Moving & Renaming

· nb move

Use nb move (alias: nb rename, shortcut: nb mv) to move and rename items:

# move "example.md" to "sample.org"
nb move example.md sample.org

# rename note 2 ("example.md") to "New Name.md"
nb rename 2 "New Name"

Items can be moved between notebooks and folders:

# move note 12 from the "example" notebook into "Sample Folder" in the "demo" notebook
nb move example:12 demo:Sample\ Folder/

When the file extension is omitted, the existing extension is used:

# rename "example.bookmark.md" to "New Name.bookmark.md"
nb move example.bookmark.md "New Name"

When only a file extension is specified, only the extension is updated:

# change the file extension of note 5 ("demo file.md") to .org ("demo file.org")
nb rename 5 .org

Use nb rename --to-bookmark to change the extension of a note to .bookmark.md, nb rename --to-todo to change the extension to .todo.md, and nb rename --to-note to change the extension of a bookmark or todo to either .md or the extension set with nb set default_extension:

# rename note 3 ("example.md") to a bookmark named "example.bookmark.md"
nb rename 3 --to-bookmark

# rename bookmark 6 ("sample.bookmark.md") to a note named "sample.md"
nb rename 6 --to-note

# rename note 7 ("demo.md") to a todo named "demo.todo.md"
nb rename 7 --to-todo

Use nb rename --to-title to set the filename to the note title, lowercased with spaces and disallowed filename characters replaced with underscores:

❯ nb rename 12 --to-title
Moving:   [12] 20210101010000.md "Example Title"
To:       example_title.md
Proceed?  [y/N]

For details, see nb help move.

To copy items, install the copy / duplicate plugin.

🗒 Revision History

· nb history, nb notebooks

Whenever a note is added, modified, or deleted, nb automatically commits the change to git transparently in the background.

Use nb history to view the revision history of any notebook, folder, or item:

# show history for current notebook
nb history

# show history for note number 4
nb history 4

# show history for note with filename example.md
nb history example.md

# show history for note titled "Example"
nb history Example

# show history for the notebook named "example"
nb example:history

# show history for the notebook named "example", alternative
nb history example:

# show the history for note 12 in the notebook named "example"
nb history example:12

nb history uses git log by default and prefers tig when available.

Authorship

By default, git commits are attributed to the email and name configured in your global git configuration.

Change the email and name used for a notebook with nb notebooks author:

# edit the commit author email and name for the current notebook
❯ nb notebooks author
Current configuration for: home
--------------------------
email (global): example@example.test
name  (global): Example Name

Update?  [y/N]

# edit the commit author email and name for the notebook named "example"
❯ nb notebooks author example
Current configuration for: example
--------------------------
email (global): example@example.test
name  (global): Example Name

Update?  [y/N]

The updated author email and name applies to subsequent commits.

To use a different email and name from the beginning of a notebook's history, create the new notebook using nb notebooks add --author or nb notebooks init --author.

📚 Notebooks

· nb notebooks, nb archive, nb unarchive, nb use

You can create additional notebooks, each of which has its own version history.

Create a new notebook with nb notebooks add:

# add a notebook named example
nb notebooks add example

nb and nb ls list the available notebooks above the list of notes:

❯ nb
example · home
--------------
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two
[1] Title One

Commands in nb run within the current notebook, and identifiers such as ids, filenames, and titles refer to notes within the current notebook. nb edit 3, for example, tells nb to edit note with id 3 within the current notebook.

To switch to a different notebook, use nb use:

# switch to the notebook named "example"
nb use example

If you are in one notebook and you want to perform a command in a different notebook without switching to it, add the notebook name with a colon before the command name:

# add a new note in the notebook "example"
nb example:add

# add a new note in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb example:a

# show note 5 in the notebook "example"
nb example:show 5

# show note 5 in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb example:s 5

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example"
nb example:edit 12

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb example:e 12

# search for "example query" in the notebook "example"
nb example:search "example query"

# search for "example query" in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb example:q "example query"

# show the revision history of the notebook "example"
nb example:history

The notebook name with colon can also be used as a modifier to the id, filename, or title:

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example"
nb edit example:12

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb e example:12

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example", alternative
nb example:12 edit

# edit note 12 in the notebook "example", alternative, shortcut alias
nb example:12 e

# show note titled "misc" in the notebook "example"
nb show example:misc

# show note titled "misc" in the notebook "example", shortcut alias
nb s example:misc

# delete note with filename "todos.md" in the notebook "example", alternative
nb example:todos.md delete

# delete note with filename "todos.md" in the notebook "example", alternative,
# shortcut alias
nb example:todos.md d

When a notebook name with colon is called without a subcommand, nb runs nb ls in the specified notebook:

❯ nb example:
example · home
--------------
[example:3] Title Three
[example:2] Title Two
[example:1] Title One

A bookmark can be created in another notebook by specifying the notebook name with colon, then a space, then the URL and bookmark options:

# create a new bookmark in a notebook named "sample"
❯ nb sample: https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

Notes can also be moved between notebooks:

# move note 3 from the current notebook to "example"
nb move 3 example:

# move note 5 in the notebook "example" to the notebook "sample"
nb move example:5 sample:
Example Workflow

The flexibility of nb's argument handling makes it easy to build commands step by step as items are listed, filtered, viewed, and edited, particularly in combination with shell history:

# list items in the "example" notebook
❯ nb example:
example · home
--------------
[example:3] Title Three
[example:2] Title Two
[example:1] Title One

# filter list
❯ nb example: three
[example:3] Title Three

# view item
❯ nb example:3 show
# opens item in `less`

# edit item
❯ nb example:3 edit
# opens item in $EDITOR
Notebooks and Tab Completion

nb tab completion is optimized for frequently running commands in various notebooks using the colon syntax, so installing the completion scripts is recommended and makes working with notebooks easy, fluid, and fun.

For example, listing the contents of a notebook is usually as simple as typing the first two or three characters of the name, then pressing the <tab> key, then pressing <enter> / <return>:

❯ nb exa<tab>
# completes to "example:"
❯ nb example:
example · home
--------------
[example:3] Title Three
[example:2] Title Two
[example:1] Title One

Scoped notebook commands are also available in tab completion:

❯ nb exa<tab>
# completes to "example:"
❯ nb example:hi<tab>
# completes to "example:history"

Notebooks, Tags, and Taxonomy

nb is optimized to work well with a collection of notebooks, so notebooks are a good way to organize notes and bookmarks by top-level topic.

#tags are searchable across notebooks and can be created ad hoc, making notebooks and tags distinct and complementary organizational systems in nb.

Search for a tag in or across notebooks with nb search / nb q:

# search for #tag in the current notebook
nb q --tag tag

# search for #tag in all notebooks, short options
nb q -t tag -a

# search for #tag in the "example" notebook, argument
nb q example: "#tag"

Global and Local Notebooks

Global Notebooks

By default, all nb notebooks are global, making them always accessible in the terminal regardless of the current working directory. Global notebooks are stored in the directory configured in nb set nb_dir, which is ~/.nb by default.

Local Notebooks

nb also supports creating and working with local notebooks. Local notebooks are notebooks that are anywhere on the system outside of NB_DIR. Any folder can be an nb local notebook, which is just a normal folder that has been initialized as a git repository and contains an nb .index file. Initializing a folder as an nb local notebook is a very easy way to add structured git versioning to any folder of documents and other files.

When nb runs within a local notebook, the local notebook is set as the current notebook:

❯ nb
local · example · home
----------------------
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two
[1] Title One

A local notebook is always referred to by the name local and otherwise behaves just like a global notebook whenever a command is run from within it:

# add a new note in the local notebook
nb add

# edit note 15 in the local notebook
nb edit 15

# move note titled "Todos" from the home notebook to the local notebook
nb move home:Todos local:

# move note 1 from the local notebook to the home notebook
nb move 1 home:

# search the local notebook for <query string>
nb search "query string"

# search the local notebook and all unarchived global notebooks for <query string>
nb search "query string" --all

Local notebooks can be created with nb notebooks init:

# initialize the current directory as a notebook
nb notebooks init

# create a new notebook at ~/example
nb notebooks init ~/example

# clone an existing notebook to ~/example
nb notebooks init ~/example https://github.com/example/example.git

Local notebooks can also be created by exporting a global notebook:

# export global notebook named "example" to "../path/to/destination"
nb notebooks export example ../path/to/destination

# alternative
nb export example ../path/to/destination

Local notebooks can also be imported, making them global:

# import notebook or folder at "../path/to/notebook"
nb notebooks import ../path/to/notebook

# alternative
nb import ../path/to/notebook

nb notebooks init and nb notebooks import can be used together to easily turn any directory of existing files into a global nb notebook:

❯ ls
example-directory

❯ nb notebooks init example-directory
Initialized local notebook: /home/username/example-directory

❯ nb notebooks import example-directory
Imported notebook: example-directory

❯ nb notebooks
example-directory
home

Archiving Notebooks

· nb archive, nb status, nb unarchive

Notebooks can be archived using nb archive (shortcut: nb ar):

# archive the current notebook
nb archive

# archive the notebook named "example"
nb archive example

# archive the current notebook, shortcut alias
nb ar

# archive the notebook named "example", shortcut alias
nb ar example

When a notebook is archived it is not included in nb / nb ls output, nb search --all, or tab completion, nor synced automatically with nb sync --all.

❯ nb
example1 · example2 · example3 · [1 archived]
---------------------------------------------
[3] Title Three
[2] Title Two
[1] Title One

Archived notebooks can still be used individually using normal notebook commands:

# switch the current notebook to the archived notebook "example"
nb use example

# run the `list` subcommand in the archived notebook "example"
nb example:list

Check a notebook's archival status with nb status (shortcut: nb st) and nb notebooks status:

# print status information, including archival status, for the current notebook
nb status

# print status information, including archival status, for the notebook named "example"
nb status example

# print status information, including archival status, for the current notebook,
# shortcut alias
nb st

# print status information, including archival status, for the notebook named "example",
# shortcut alias
nb st example

# print the archival status of the current notebook
nb notebooks status

# print the archival status of the notebook named "example"
nb notebooks status example

Use nb unarchive (shortcut: nb unar) to unarchive a notebook:

# unarchive the current notebook
nb unarchive

# unarchive the notebook named "example"
nb unarchive example

For more information about working with notebooks, see nb help notebooks, nb help archive, and nb help unarchive.

For technical details about notebooks, see nb Notebook Specification.

🔄 Git Sync

· nb remote, nb sync

Each notebook can be synced with a remote git repository by setting the remote URL using nb remote:

# set the current notebook's remote to a private GitHub repository
nb remote set https://github.com/example/example

# set the remote for the notebook named "example"
nb example:remote set https://github.com/example/example

Any notebook with a remote URL will sync automatically every time a command is run in that notebook.

When you use nb on multiple systems, you can set a notebook on each system to the same remote and nb will keep everything in sync in the background every time there's a change in that notebook.

Since each notebook has its own git history, you can have some notebooks syncing with remotes while other notebooks are only available locally on that system.

Many services provide free private git repositories, so git syncing with nb is easy, free, and vendor-independent. You can also sync your notes using Dropbox, Drive, Box, Syncthing, or another syncing tool by changing your nb directory with nb set nb_dir <path>, and git syncing will still work simultaneously.

Clone an existing notebook by passing the URL to nb notebooks add:

# create a new notebook named "example" cloned from a private GitLab repository
nb notebooks add example https://gitlab.com/example/example.git

Turn off syncing for a notebook by removing the remote:

# remove the remote from the current notebook
nb remote remove

# remove the remote from the notebook named "example"
nb example:remote remove

Automatic git syncing can be turned on or off with nb set auto_sync.

To sync manually, use nb sync:

# manually sync the current notebook
nb sync

# manually sync the notebook named "example"
nb example:sync

To bypass nb syncing and run git commands directly within a notebook, use nb git:

# run `git fetch` in the current notebook
nb git fetch origin

# run `git status` in the notebook named "example"
nb example:git status

Syncing Multiple Notebooks with One Remote

Multiple notebooks can be synced to one remote using orphan branches. An orphan branch is a branch with a history that is independent from the repository's main, master, or equivalent primary branch history. To sync a notebook with a new orphan branch, add the remote using nb remote set and select the option to create a new orphan branch. The name of orphan branch is derived from notebook name and can alternatively be specified as an argument to nb remote set:

# set the remote for the current notebook to a remote URL and branch
nb remote set https://github.com/xwmx/example demo-branch

To create a notebook using an existing orphan branch on a remote, pass the branch name to nb init, nb notebooks add, or nb notebooks init after the URL:

# initialize new "home" notebook with the branch "sample-branch" on the remote
nb init https://github.com/xwmx/example sample-branch

# add a new "example" notebook from the branch "example-branch" on the remote
nb notebooks add example https://github.com/xwmx/example example-branch

To list all branches on a remote, use nb remote branches:

# list all branches on the current remote
nb remote branches

# list all branches on a remote repository identified by a URL
nb remote branches "https://github.com/xwmx/example"

For information about assigning remotes, see nb help remote.

Private Repositories and Git Credentials

Syncing with private repositories requires configuring git to not prompt for credentials. For repositories cloned over HTTPS, credentials can be cached with git . For repositories cloned over SSH, keys can be added to the ssh-agent .

Use nb sync within a notebook to determine whether your configuration is working. If nb sync displays a password prompt, then follow the instructions above to configure your credentials. The password prompt can be used to authenticate, but nb does not cache or otherwise handle git credentials in any way, so there will likely be multiple password prompts during each sync if credentials are not configured.

Sync Conflict Resolution

nb handles git operations automatically, so you shouldn't ever need to use the git command line tool directly. nb merges changes when syncing and handles conflicts using a couple different strategies.

When nb sync encounters a conflict in a text file and can't cleanly merge overlapping local and remote changes, nb saves both versions within the file separated by git conflict markers and prints a message indicating which files contain conflicting text. Use nb edit to remove the conflict markers and delete any unwanted text.

For example, in the following file, the second list item was changed on two systems, and git has no way to determine which one we want to keep:

# Example Title

- List Item apple
<<<<<<< HEAD
- List Item apricot
=======
- List Item pluot
>>>>>>> 719od01... [nb] Commit
- List Item plum

The local change is between the lines starting with <<<<<<< and =======, while the remote change is between the ======= and >>>>>>> lines.

To resolve this conflict by keeping both items, simply edit the file with nb edit and remove the lines starting with <<<<<<<, =======, and >>>>>>>:

# Example Title

- List Item apple
- List Item apricot
- List Item pluot
- List Item plum

When nb encounters a conflict in a binary file, such as an encrypted note, both versions of the file are saved in the notebook as individual files, with --conflicted-copy appended to the filename of the version from the remote. To resolve a conflicted copy of a binary file, compare both versions and merge them manually, then delete the --conflicted-copy.

If you do encounter a conflict that nb says it can't merge at all, nb git and nb run can be used to perform git and shell operations within the notebook to resolve the conflict manually. Please also open an issue with any relevant details that could inform a strategy for handling any such cases automatically.

↕️ Import / Export

· nb import, nb export, nb browse

Files of any type can be imported into a notebook using nb import (shortcut: nb i). nb edit and nb open open files in your system's default application for that file type.

# import an image file
nb import ~/Pictures/example.png

# open image in your default image viewer
nb open example.png

# import a .docx file
nb import ~/Documents/example.docx

# open .docx file in Word or your system's .docx viewer
nb open example.docx

Multiple filenames and globbing are supported:

# import all files and directories in the current directory
nb import ./*

# import all markdown files in the current directory
nb import ./*.md

# import example.md and sample.md in the current directory
nb import example.md sample.md

nb import can also download and import files directly from the web:

# import a PDF file from the web
nb import https://example.com/example.pdf
# Imported "https://example.com/example.pdf" to "example.pdf"

# open example.pdf in your system's PDF viewer
nb open example.pdf

Some imported file types have indicators to make them easier to identify in lists:

❯ nb
home
----
[6] 📖 example-ebook.epub
[5] 🌄 example-picture.png
[4] 📄 example-document.docx
[3] 📹 example-video.mp4
[2] 🔉 example-audio.mp3
[1] 📂 Example Folder

Notes, bookmarks, and other files can be exported using nb export. If Pandoc is installed, notes can be automatically converted to any of the formats supported by Pandoc. By default, the output format is determined by the file extension:

# export a Markdown note to a .docx Microsoft Office Word document
nb export example.md /path/to/example.docx

# export a note titled "Movies" to an HTML web page.
nb export Movies /path/to/example.html

For more control over the pandoc options, use the nb export pandoc subcommand:

# export note 42 as an epub with pandoc options
nb export pandoc 42 --from markdown_strict --to epub -o path/to/example.epub

nb export notebook and nb import notebook can be used to export and import notebooks:

# export global notebook named "example" to "../path/to/destination"
nb export notebook example ../path/to/destination

# import notebook or folder at "../path/to/notebook"
nb import notebook ../path/to/notebook

nb export notebook and nb import notebook behave like aliases for nb notebooks export and nb notebooks import, and the subcommands can be used interchangeably.

For more information about imported and exported notebooks, see Global and Local Notebooks.

For nb import and nb export help information, see nb help import and nb help export.

Exporting with browse

Items can be exported using terminal and GUI web browsers. Use the down arrow () link on the nb browse item page to download the original file:

❯ nb browse 123
❯nb · home : 123 · ↓ | +

    example.pdf
 

⚙️ set & settings

· nb settings, nb unset

nb set and nb settings open the settings prompt, which provides an easy way to change your nb settings.

nb set

To update a setting in the prompt, enter the setting name or number and then enter the new value. nb will add the setting to your ~/.nbrc configuration file.

Example: editor

nb can be configured to use a specific command line editor using the editor setting.

The settings prompt for a setting can be started by passing the setting name or number to nb set:

❯ nb set editor
[6]  editor
     ------
     The command line text editor used by `nb`.

     • Example Values:

         atom
         code
         emacs
         macdown
         mate
         micro
         nano
         pico
         subl
         vi
         vim

EDITOR is currently set to vim

Enter a new value, unset to set to the default value, or q to quit.
Value:

A setting can also be updated without the prompt by passing both the name and value to nb set:

# set editor with setting name
❯ nb set editor code
EDITOR set to code

# set editor with setting number (6)
❯ nb set 6 code
EDITOR set to code

# set the color theme to blacklight
❯ nb set color_theme blacklight
NB_COLOR_THEME set to blacklight

# set the default `ls` limit to 10
❯ nb set limit 10
NB_LIMIT set to 10

Use nb settings get to print the value of a setting:

❯ nb settings get editor
code

❯ nb settings get 6
code

Use nb unset or nb settings unset to unset a setting and revert to the default:

❯ nb unset editor
EDITOR restored to the default: vim

❯ nb settings get editor
vim

nb set and nb settings are aliases that refer to the same subcommand, so the two subcommand names can be used interchangeably.

For more information about set and settings, see nb help settings and nb settings list --long.

🎨 Color Themes

· nb set color_theme, nb set syntax_theme, nb set color_primary, nb set color_secondary

nb uses color to highlight various interface elements, including ids and selectors, the current notebook name, the shell prompt, divider lines, syntax elements, and links.

nb includes several built-in color themes and also supports user-defined themes. The current color theme can be set using nb set color_theme:

nb set color_theme

Built-in Color Themes

blacklight
blacklightblacklight
console
consoleconsole
desert
desertdesert
electro
electroelectro
forest
forestforest
nb (default)
nbnb
ocean
oceanocean
raspberry
raspberryraspberry
smoke
smokesmoke
unicorn
unicornunicorn
utility
utilityutility

Custom Color Themes

Color themes are nb plugins with a .nb-theme file extension. .nb-theme files are expected to contain one if statement testing for the theme name and setting the color environment variables to tput ANSI color numbers:

# turquoise.nb-theme
if [[ "${NB_COLOR_THEME}" == "turquoise" ]]
then
  export NB_COLOR_PRIMARY=43
  export NB_COLOR_SECONDARY=38
fi

View this theme as a complete file: plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Themes can be installed using nb plugins:

❯ nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/turquoise.nb-theme
Plugin installed:
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Once a theme is installed, use nb set color_theme to set it as the current theme:

❯ nb set color_theme turquoise
NB_COLOR_THEME set to turquoise

The primary and secondary colors can also be overridden individually, making color themes easily customizable:

# open the settings prompt for the primary color
nb set color_primary

# open the settings prompt for the secondary color
nb set color_secondary

To view a table of available colors and numbers, run:

nb set colors

Terminal Syntax Highlighting Theme

nb displays files with syntax highlighting when bat, highlight, or Pygments is installed.

When bat is installed, syntax highlighting color themes are available for both light and dark terminal backgrounds. To view a list of available themes and set the syntax highlighting color theme, use nb set syntax_theme.

GUI Web Syntax Highlighting

Syntax highlighting is also available when viewing and editing items in text formats with nb browse --gui, which incorporates the color theme's primary color into the syntax theme:

nb syntax highlighting

Indicators

nb uses emoji characters to represent information about files in lists. These characters are referred to internally as "indicators" and can be customized by assigning a different character to the indicator's environment variable in your ~/.nbrc file, which can be opened with nb settings edit.

For example, to use a different indicator for pinned items, add a line like the following to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED="✨"

To turn off an indicator, assign the variable to an empty string:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED=""

Available indicator variables with default values:

export  NB_INDICATOR_AUDIO="🔉"
export  NB_INDICATOR_BOOKMARK="🔖"
export  NB_INDICATOR_DOCUMENT="📄"
export  NB_INDICATOR_EBOOK="📖"
export  NB_INDICATOR_ENCRYPTED="🔒"
export  NB_INDICATOR_FOLDER="📂"
export  NB_INDICATOR_IMAGE="🌄"
export  NB_INDICATOR_PINNED="📌"
export  NB_INDICATOR_TODO="✔️ "
export  NB_INDICATOR_TODO_DONE="✅"
export  NB_INDICATOR_VIDEO="📹"

$ Shell Theme Support

  • astral Zsh Theme - Displays the current notebook name in the context line of the prompt.

🔌 Plugins

· nb plugins

nb includes support for plugins, which can be used to create new subcommands, design themes, and otherwise extend the functionality of nb.

nb supports two types of plugins, identified by their file extensions:

.nb-theme
Plugins defining color themes.
.nb-plugin
Plugins defining new subcommands and adding functionality.

Plugins are managed with the nb plugins subcommand and are installed in the ${NB_DIR}/.plugins directory.

Plugins can be installed from either a URL or a path using the nb plugins install subcommand.

# install a plugin from a URL
nb plugins install https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xwmx/nb/master/plugins/copy.nb-plugin

# install a plugin from a standard GitHub URL
nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/example.nb-plugin

# install a theme from a standard GitHub URL
nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

# install a plugin from a path
nb plugins install plugins/example.nb-plugin

The <url> should be the full URL to the plugin file. nb also recognizes regular GitHub URLs, which can be used interchangeably with raw GitHub URLs.

Installed plugins can be listed with nb plugins, which optionally takes a name and prints full paths:

❯ nb plugins
copy.nb-plugin
example.nb-plugin
turquoise.nb-theme

❯ nb plugins copy.nb-plugin
copy.nb-plugin

❯ nb plugins --paths
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/copy.nb-plugin
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/example.nb-plugin
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

❯ nb plugins turquoise.nb-theme --paths
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Use nb plugins uninstall to uninstall a plugin:

❯ nb plugins uninstall example.nb-plugin
Plugin successfully uninstalled:
/home/example/.nb/.plugins/example.nb-plugin

Creating Plugins

Plugins are written in a Bash-compatible shell scripting language and have an .nb-plugin extension.

nb includes a few example plugins:

Create a new subcommand in three easy steps:

1. Add the new subcommand name with _subcommands add <name>:
_subcommands add "example"
2. Define help and usage text with _subcommands describe <subcommand> <usage>:
_subcommands describe "example" <<HEREDOC
Usage:
  nb example

Description:
  Print "Hello, World!"
HEREDOC
3. Define the subcommand as a function, named with a leading underscore:
_example() {
  printf "Hello, World!\\n"
}

That's it! 🎉

View the complete plugin: plugins/example.nb-plugin

With example.nb-plugin installed, nb includes an nb example subcommand that prints "Hello, World!"

For a full example, copy.nb-plugin adds copy / duplicate functionality to nb and demonstrates how to create a plugin using nb subcommands and simple shell scripting.

You can install any plugin you create locally with nb plugins install <path>, and you can publish it on GitHub, GitLab, or anywhere else online and install it with nb plugins install <url>.

API

The nb API is the command line interface, which is designed for composability and provides a variety of powerful options for interacting with notes, bookmarks, notebooks, and nb functionality. Within plugins, subcommands can be called using their function names, which are named with leading underscores. Options can be used to output information in formats suitable for parsing and processing:

# print the content of note 3 to standard output with no color
_show 3 --print --no-color

# list all unarchived global notebook names
_notebooks --names --no-color --unarchived --global

# list all filenames in the current notebook
_list --filenames --no-id --no-indicator

# print the path to the current notebook
_notebooks current --path

nb automatically scans arguments for selectors with notebook names and updates the current notebook if a valid one is found.

Identifier selectors are passed to subcommands as arguments along with any subcommand options. Use show <selector> to query information about the file specified in the selector. For example, to obtain the filename of a selector-specified file, use show <selector> --filename:

_example() {
  local _selector="${1:-}"
  [[ -z "${_selector:-}" ]] && printf "Usage: example <selector>\\n" && exit 1

  # Get the filename using the selector.
  local _filename=
  _filename="$(_show "${_selector}" --filename)"

  # Rest of subcommand function...
}

notebooks current --path returns the path to the current notebook:

# _example() continued:

# get the notebook path
local _notebook_path=
_notebook_path="$(_notebooks current --path)"

# print the file at "${_notebook_path}/${_filename}" to standard output
cat "${_notebook_path}/${_filename}"

See copy.nb-plugin for a practical example using both show <selector> --filename and notebooks current --path along with other subcommands called using their underscore-prefixed function names.

:/ Selectors

Items in nb are primarily identified using structured arguments called "selectors." Selectors are like addresses for notebooks, folders, and items. A selector can be as simple as an id like 123 or folder path like example/, or it can combine multiple elements to identify an item in a nested folder within a particular notebook, such as:

cli:tools/shellcheck/home-page.bookmark.md

An item, folder, or notebook selector is constructed by specifying the notebook name, folder path, and / or item identifier in the following pattern:

notebook:folder/path/item-idenitifer

Represented in a docopt-like format:

[<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]

Notebooks are identified by the notebook name followed by a colon. Folder and item identifiers without a notebook name refer to items within the current notebook. When a selector consists of notebook name and colon with no folder path or item identifer, the command runs in the root folder of the notebook:

# list items in the "example" notebook
nb example:

# add a new note named "Example Title" to the "example" notebook
nb add example: --title "Example Title"

# edit item with id "123" in the notebook "example"
nb edit example:123

A notebook selector can be combined with a subcommand name to run the command within the notebook:

# list all items in the "example" notebook and display excerpts
nb example:list -e

# edit item with id "123" in the "example" notebook
nb example:edit 123

# show the git history for the notebook named "example"
nb example:history

Folders are identified by relative path from the notebook root. Folders can be referenced by either id or name, and segments in nested paths can mix and match names and ids:

# list items in the folder named "sample" in the folder named demo"
nb sample/demo/

# add a new item to the folder named "demo" in the folder with id "3"
nb add 3/demo/

# show the history of the folder with id "4" in the folder named
# "sample" in the notebook named "example"
nb history example:sample/4/

A trailing slash indicates that the command is expected to operate on the contents of the folder. When a trailing slash is omitted, the selector refers to the folder itself:

❯ nb list sample
[1] 📂 sample

❯ nb list sample/
[sample/3] Title Three
[sample/2] Title Two
[sample/1] Title One

For more information about folders, see Folders.

An item is identified by id, filename, or title, optionally preceeded by notebook name or folder path:

# edit item with id "123"
nb edit 123

# open the item titled "demo title" in the folder with id "3"
nb open 3/demo\ title

# show "file.md" in the "sample" folder in the "example" notebook
nb show example:sample/file.md

Items can also be specified using the full path:

# edit "demo.md" in the "sample" folder in the "home" notebook
nb edit /home/example/.nb/home/sample/demo.md
Examples

Idenitifer Selectors

123
example.md
title
relative/path/to/123
relative/path/to/demo.md
relative/path/to/title
/full/path/to/sample.md
notebook:123
notebook:example.md
notebook:title
notebook:relative/path/to/123
notebook:relative/path/to/demo.md
notebook:relative/path/to/title

Subcommand Selectors

notebook:
notebook:show
notebook:history
notebook:a
notebook:q

01 Metadata

· nb show

Metadata in nb is primarily derived from git, the filesystem, and file content. For example, displayed timestamps are derived from git log, with nb show --added displaying the datetime of the first commit containing the file and nb show --updated displaying the datetime of the last commit in which the file was modified. Meanwhile, the file system's modified timestamp is used for sorting.

nb also uses plain text files to store ids and state information in git, including .index files, .pindex files, and .archived files.

Front Matter

User-defined metadata can be added to notes in nb using front matter. Front matter is a simple, human accessible, and future-friendly method for defining metadata fields in plain text and is well supported in tools for working with Markdown.

Front matter is defined within a Markdown file with triple-dashed lines (---) indicating the start and end of the block, with each field represented by a key name with a colon followed by the value:

---
title:  Example Title
author: xwmx
year:   2021
---

Example content.

More example content:

- one
- two
- three

Any metadata can be placed in the front matter block. nb uses the title: field for listing, filtering, and selecting items, if one is present, and ignores any other fields.

The simple key: value syntax is suitable for many metadata fields. More complex data can be defined using additional YAML capabilities.

Interactive Shell

· nb shell

nb has an interactive shell that can be started with nb shell, nb -i, or nb --interactive:

$ nb shell
__          _
\ \   _ __ | |__
 \ \ | '_ \| '_ \
 / / | | | | |_) |
/_/  |_| |_|_.__/
------------------
nb shell started. Enter ls to list notes and notebooks.
Enter help for usage information. Enter exit to exit.
nb❯ ls
home
----
[3] Example
[2] Sample
[1] Demo

nb❯ edit 3 --content "New content."
Updated: [3] Example

nb❯ bookmark https://example.com
Added: [4] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Title (example.com)"

nb❯ ls
home
----
[4] 🔖 Example Title (example.com)
[3] Example
[2] Sample
[1] Demo

nb❯ bookmark url 4
https://example.com

nb❯ search "example"
[4] example.bookmark.md "Example (example.com)"
-----------------------------------------------
1:# Example (example.com)

3:<https://example.com>

[3] example.md "Example"
------------------------
1:# Example

nb❯ exit
$

The nb shell recognizes all nb subcommands and options, providing a streamlined, distraction-free approach for working with nb.

Shortcut Aliases

Several core nb subcommands have shortcut aliases to make them faster to work with:

# `a` (add): add a new note named "example.md"
nb a example.md

# `+` (add): add a new note titled "Example Title"
nb + --title "Example Title"

# `b` (browse): open the folder named "sample" in the web browser
nb b sample/

# `o` (open): open the URL from bookmark 12 in your web browser
nb o 12

# `p` (peek): open the URL from bookmark 6 in your terminal browser
nb p 6

# `e` (edit): edit note 5
nb e 5

# `d` (delete): delete note 19
nb d 19

# `d` (delete): delete note 123 in the notebook named "example:"
nb - example:123

# `s` (show): show note 27
nb s 27

# `q` (search): search notes for "example query"
nb q "example query"

# `h` (help): display the help information for the `add` subcommand
nb h add

# `u` (use): switch to example-notebook
nb u example-notebook

For more commands and options, run nb help or nb help <subcommand>

nb browse themes

Help

nb · bookmark · subcommands · plugins

add · archive · bookmark · browse · completions · count · delete · do · edit · env · export · git · help · history · import · init · list · ls · move · notebooks · open · peek · pin · plugins · remote · run · search · settings · shell · show · status · subcommands · sync · tasks · todo · unarchive · undo · unpin · unset · update · use · version

 ↑ 

nb help

· See also: help

__          _
\ \   _ __ | |__
 \ \ | '_ \| '_ \
 / / | | | | |_) |
/_/  |_| |_|_.__/

[nb] Command line and local web note-taking, bookmarking, and archiving with
plain text data storage, encryption, filtering and search, pinning, #tagging,
Git-backed versioning and syncing, Pandoc-backed conversion, global and local
notebooks, customizable color themes, [[wiki-style linking]], plugins, and more
in a single portable, user-friendly script.

Help:
  nb help               Display this help information.
  nb help <subcommand>  View help information for <subcommand>.
  nb help --colors      View information about color settings.
  nb help --readme      View the `nb` README file.

Usage:
  nb
  nb [<ls-options>...] [<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title> | <notebook>]
  nb [<url>] [<bookmark options>...]
  nb add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [<content>]
         [-b | --browse] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit]
         [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>]
         [--folder <folder-path>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
         [-t <title> | --title <title>] [--type <type>]
  nb add bookmark [<bookmark-options>...]
  nb add folder [<name>]
  nb add todo [<todo-options>...]
  nb archive [<notebook>]
  nb bookmark [<ls-options>...]
  nb bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] <url>
              [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt]
              [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request]
              [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source]
              [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]...
              [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>]
  nb bookmark [list [<list-options>...]]
  nb bookmark (open | peek | url) (<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title>)
  nb bookmark (edit | delete) (<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title>)
  nb bookmark search <query>
  nb browse [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]
            [-g | --gui] [-n | --notebooks] [-p | --print] [-q | --query <query>]
            [-s | --serve] [-t <tag> | --tag <tag> | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
  nb browse add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>]
            [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
            [-t <title> | --title <title>]
  nb browse delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb browse edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb completions (check | install [-d | --download] | uninstall)
  nb count [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/]
  nb delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])...
            [-f | --force]
  nb do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
        [<task-number>]
  nb edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit]
          [-e <editor> | --editor <editor>] [--overwrite] [--prepend]
  nb export ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            <path> [-f | --force] [<pandoc options>...]
  nb export notebook <name> [<path>]
  nb export pandoc ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            [<pandoc options>...]
  nb git [checkpoint [<message>] | dirty]
  nb git <git-options>...
  nb help [<subcommand>] [-p | --print]
  nb help [-c | --colors] | [-r | --readme] | [-s | --short] [-p | --print]
  nb history [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]
  nb import [copy | download | move] (<path>... | <url>) [--convert]
            [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>]
  nb import notebook <path> [<name>]
  nb init [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>]
          [--name <name>]
  nb list [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames]
          [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-id]
          [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager]
          [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags]
          [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>]
          [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>]
  nb ls [-a | --all] [-b | --browse] [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]]
        [--filenames] [-g | --gui] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>]
        [--no-footer] [--no-header] [--no-id] [--no-indicator]
        [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort]
        [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>]
        [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>]
  nb move ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          ([<notebook>:][<path>] | --reset | --to-bookmark | --to-note |
          --to-title | --to-todo) [-f | --force]
  nb notebooks [<name> | <query>] [--ar | --archived] [--global] [--local]
               [--names] [--paths] [--unar | --unarchived]
  nb notebooks add <name> [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author]
                   [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks (archive | open | peek | status | unarchive) [<name>]
  nb notebooks author [<name> | <path>] [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks current [--path | --selected | --filename [<filename>]]
                       [--global | --local]
  nb notebooks delete <name> [-f | --force]
  nb notebooks (export <name> [<path>] | import <path>)
  nb notebooks init [<path> [<remote-url> [<branch>]]] [--author]
                    [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks rename <old-name> <new-name>
  nb notebooks select <selector>
  nb notebooks show (<name> | <path> | <selector>) [--ar | --archived]
                    [--escaped | --name | --path | --filename [<filename>]]
  nb notebooks use <name>
  nb open ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb peek ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb pin  ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb plugins [<name>] [--paths]
  nb plugins install [<path> | <url>] [--force]
  nb plugins uninstall <name> [--force]
  nb remote [branches [<url>] | remove | rename [<branch-name>] <name>]
  nb remote [delete <branch-name> | reset <branch-name>]
  nb remote set <url> [<branch-name>]
  nb run <command> [<arguments>...]
  nb search ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            <query>... [-a | --all] [--and <query>] [--or <query>]
            [-l | --list] [--path] [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tag <tag1>,<tag2>...]
            [-t | --tags] [--type <type> | --<type>] [--utility <name>]
  nb set [<name> [<value>] | <number> [<value>]]
  nb settings [colors [<number> | themes] | edit | list [--long]]
  nb settings (get | show | unset) (<name> | <number>)
  nb settings set (<name> | <number>) <value>
  nb shell [<subcommand> [<options>...] | --clear-history]
  nb show ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [[-a | --added] | [--authors] | [-b | --browse] | --filename | --id |
          --info-line | --path | [-p | --print] | --relative-path | [-r |
          --render] | --title | --type [<type>] | [-u | --updated]] [--no-color]
  nb show <notebook>
  nb status [<notebook>]
  nb subcommands [add <name>...] [alias <name> <alias>]
                 [describe <name> <usage>]
  nb sync [-a | --all]
  nb tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
           [open | closed]
  nb todo add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] <title>
              [--description <description>] [--due <date>]
              [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]
              [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--task <title>]...
  nb todo do   ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
               [<task-number>]
  nb todo undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
               [<task-number>]
  nb todos [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] [open | closed]
  nb todos tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
                 [open | closed]
  nb unarchive [<notebook>]
  nb undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [<task-number>]
  nb unpin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb unset (<name> | <number>)
  nb update
  nb use <notebook>
  nb -h | --help | help [<subcommand> | --readme]
  nb -i | --interactive [<subcommand> [<options>...]]
  nb --no-color
  nb --version | version

Subcommands:
  (default)    List notes and notebooks. This is an alias for `nb ls`.
               When a <url> is provided, create a new bookmark.
  add          Add a note, folder, or file.
  archive      Archive the current or specified notebook.
  bookmark     Add, open, list, and search bookmarks.
  browse       Browse and manage linked items in terminal and GUI web browsers.
  completions  Install and uninstall completion scripts.
  count        Print the number of items in a notebook or folder.
  delete       Delete a note.
  do           Mark a todo or task as done.
  edit         Edit a note.
  export       Export a note to a variety of different formats.
  git          Run `git` commands within the current notebook.
  help         View help information for the program or a subcommand.
  history      View git history for the current notebook or a note.
  import       Import a file into the current notebook.
  init         Initialize the first notebook.
  list         List notes in the current notebook.
  ls           List notebooks and notes in the current notebook.
  move         Move or rename a note.
  notebooks    Manage notebooks.
  open         Open a bookmarked web page or notebook folder, or edit a note.
  peek         View a note, bookmarked web page, or notebook in the terminal.
  pin          Pin an item so it appears first in lists.
  plugins      Install and uninstall plugins and themes.
  remote       Configure the remote URL and branch for the notebook.
  run          Run shell commands within the current notebook.
  search       Search notes.
  settings     Edit configuration settings.
  shell        Start the `nb` interactive shell.
  show         Show a note or notebook.
  status       Run `git status` in the current notebook.
  subcommands  List, add, alias, and describe subcommands.
  status       Print notebook status information.
  sync         Sync local notebook with the remote repository.
  tasks        List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other items.
  todo         Manage todos and tasks.
  unarchive    Unarchive the current or specified notebook.
  undo         Mark a todo or task as not done.
  unpin        Unpin a pinned item.
  unset        Return a setting to its default value.
  update       Update `nb` to the latest version.
  use          Switch to a notebook.
  version      Display version information.

Notebook Usage:
  nb <notebook>:[<subcommand>] [<identifier>] [<options>...]
  nb <subcommand> <notebook>:<identifier> [<options>...]

Program Options:
  -h, --help          Display this help information.
  -i, --interactive   Start the `nb` interactive shell.
  --no-color          Print without color highlighting.
  --version           Display version information.

More Information:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb

bookmark help

· See also: Bookmarks, bookmark, browse

    __                __                        __
   / /_  ____  ____  / /______ ___  ____ ______/ /__
  / __ \/ __ \/ __ \/ //_/ __ `__ \/ __ `/ ___/ //_/
 / /_/ / /_/ / /_/ / ,< / / / / / / /_/ / /  / ,<
/_.___/\____/\____/_/|_/_/ /_/ /_/\__,_/_/  /_/|_|

bookmark -- Command line bookmarking with tagging, encryption,
full-text page content search with regular expression support,
GUI and terminal browser support, and data stored in plain text
Markdown files with Git-backed versioning and syncing.

Usage:
  bookmark [<ls-options>...]
  bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>] <url>
              [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt]
              [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request]
              [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source]
              [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]...
              [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>]
  bookmark (edit | delete | open | peek | url)
              ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  bookmark search <query>

Options:
  -c, --comment <comment>      A comment or description for this bookmark.
  --edit                       Open the bookmark in your editor before saving.
  -e, --encrypt                Encrypt the bookmark with a password.
  -f, --filename <filename>    The filename for the bookmark. It is
                               recommended to omit the extension so the
                               default bookmark extension is used.
  --no-request                 Don't request or download the target page.
  -q, --quote <quote>          A quote or excerpt from the saved page.
                               Alias: `--excerpt`
  -r, --related <selector>     A selector for an item related to the
                               bookmarked page.
  -r, --related <url>          A URL for a page related to the bookmarked page.
                               Multiple `--related` flags can be used in a
                               command to save multiple related URLs.
  --save-source                Save the page source as HTML.
  -t, --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...  A comma-separated list of tags.
  --title <title>              The bookmark title. When not specified,
                               `nb` will use the html <title> tag.

Subcommands:
  (default)  Add a new bookmark for <url>, or list bookmarks.
             Bookmarks can also be added with `nb <url>`
  delete     Delete a bookmark.
  edit       Edit a bookmark.
  list       List bookmarks in the current notebook.
             Shortcut Alias: `ls`
  open       Open the bookmarked page in your system's primary web browser.
             Shortcut Alias: `o`
  peek       Open the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser.
             Alias: `preview`
             Shortcut Alias: `p`
  search     Search bookmarks for <query>.
             Shortcut Alias: `q`
  url        Print the URL for the specified bookmark.

Description:
  Create, view, search, edit, and delete bookmarks.

  By default, the html page content is saved within the bookmark, making the
  bookmarked page available for full-text search. When Pandoc [1] is
  installed, the HTML content is converted to Markdown before saving.
  When readability-cli [2] is install, markup is cleaned up to focus on
  content.

  `peek` opens the page in `w3m` [3] or `links` [4] when available.
  To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable
  in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="lynx"

  Bookmarks are identified by the `.bookmark.md` file extension. The
  bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within "<" and ">" characters:

    <https://www.example.com>

    1. https://pandoc.org/
    2. https://gitlab.com/gardenappl/readability-cli
    3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m
    4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser)

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-bookmarks

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help open
  nb help peek
  nb help show

Examples:
  bookmark https://example.com
  bookmark https://example.com --encrypt
  bookmark https://example.com --tags example,sample,demo
  bookmark https://example.com/about -c "Example comment."
  bookmark https://example.com/faqs -f example-filename
  bookmark https://example.com --quote "Example quote or excerpt."
  bookmark list
  bookmark search "example query"
  bookmark open 5

------------------------------------------
Part of `nb` (https://github.com/xwmx/nb).
For more information, see: `nb help`.

Subcommands

add · archive · bookmark · browse · completions · count · delete · do · edit · env · export · git · help · history · import · init · list · ls · move · notebooks · open · peek · pin · plugins · remote · run · search · settings · shell · show · status · subcommands · sync · tasks · todo · unarchive · undo · unpin · unset · update · use · version

 ↑ 

add

· See also: Adding, bookmark, browse, delete, edit, import, show, todo

Usage:
  nb add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [<content>]
         [-b | --browse] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit]
         [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>]
         [--folder <folder-path>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
         [-t <title> | --title <title>] [--type <type>]
  nb add bookmark [<bookmark-options>...]
  nb add folder [<name>]
  nb add todo [<todo-options>...]

Options:
  -b, --browse                Add using a terminal or GUI web browser.
  -c, --content <content>     The content for the new note.
  --edit                      Open the note in the editor before saving when
                              content is piped or passed as an argument.
  -e, --encrypt               Encrypt the note with a password.
  -f, --filename <filename>   The filename for the new note.
  --folder <folder-path>      Add within the folder located at <folder-path>.
  --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...     A comma-separated list of tags.
  -t, --title <title>         The title for a new note. If `--title` is
                              present, the filename is derived from the
                              title, unless `--filename` is specified.
  --type <type>               The file type for the new note, as a file
                              extension.

Description:
  Create a new note or folder.

  If no arguments are passed, a new blank note file is opened with `$EDITOR`,
  currently set to: example

  If a non-option argument is passed, `nb` will treat it as a <filename≥
  if a file extension is found. If no file extension is found,  `nb` will
  treat the string as <content> and will create a new note without opening the
  editor. `nb add` can also create a new note with piped content.

  `nb` creates Markdown files by default. To create a note with a
  different file type, use the extension in the filename or use the `--type`
  option. To change the default file type, use `nb set default_extension`.

  When the `-e` / `--encrypt` option is used, `nb` will encrypt the
  note with AES-256 using OpenSSL by default, or GPG, if configured in
  `nb set encryption_tool`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#adding

See Also:
  nb help bookmark
  nb help browse
  nb help delete
  nb help edit
  nb help import
  nb help show
  nb help todo

Examples:
  nb add
  nb add example.md
  nb add "Note content."
  nb add example.md --title "Example Title" --content "Example content."
  echo "Note content." | nb add
  nb add -t "Secret Document" --encrypt
  nb add example/document.md
  nb add folder sample/demo
  nb example:add
  nb example:add -t "Title"
  nb a
  nb a "Note content."
  nb example:a
  nb example:a -t "Title"

Aliases:
  nb create
  nb new

Shortcut Aliases:
  nb a
  nb +

archive

· See also: Archiving Notebooks, notebooks, status, unarchive

Usage:
  nb archive [<name>]

Description:
  Set the current notebook or notebook <name> to "archived" status.

  This is an alias for `nb notebooks archive`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#archiving-notebooks

See Also:
  nb help notebooks
  nb help status
  nb help unarchive

Examples:
  nb archive
  nb archive example

Shortcut Alias:
  nb ar

bookmark

· See also: Bookmarks, browse, open, peek, show

Usage:
  nb bookmark [<ls-options>...]
  nb bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] <url>
              [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt]
              [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request]
              [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source]
              [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]...
              [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>]
  nb bookmark list [<list-options>...]
  nb bookmark (edit | delete | open | peek | url)
              ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb bookmark search <query>

Options:
  -c, --comment <comment>      A comment or description for this bookmark.
  --edit                       Open the bookmark in your editor before saving.
  -e, --encrypt                Encrypt the bookmark with a password.
  -f, --filename <filename>    The filename for the bookmark. It is
                               recommended to omit the extension so the
                               default bookmark extension is used.
  --no-request                 Don't request or download the target page.
  -q, --quote <quote>          A quote or excerpt from the saved page.
                               Alias: `--excerpt`
  -r, --related <selector>     A selector for an item related to the
                               bookmarked page.
  -r, --related <url>          A URL for a page related to the bookmarked page.
                               Multiple `--related` flags can be used in a
                               command to save multiple related URLs.
  --save-source                Save the page source as HTML.
  -t, --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...  A comma-separated list of tags.
  --title <title>              The bookmark title. When not specified,
                               `nb` will use the html <title> tag.

Subcommands:
  (default)  Add a new bookmark for <url>, or list bookmarks.
             Bookmarks can also be added with `nb <url>`
  delete     Delete a bookmark.
  edit       Edit a bookmark.
  list       List bookmarks in the current notebook.
             Shortcut Alias: `ls`
  open       Open the bookmarked page in your system's primary web browser.
             Shortcut Alias: `o`
  peek       Open the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser.
             Alias: `preview`
             Shortcut Alias: `p`
  search     Search bookmarks for <query>.
             Shortcut Alias: `q`
  url        Print the URL for the specified bookmark.

Description:
  Create, view, search, edit, and delete bookmarks.

  By default, the html page content is saved within the bookmark, making the
  bookmarked page available for full-text search. When Pandoc [1] is
  installed, the HTML content is converted to Markdown before saving.
  When readability-cli [2] is install, markup is cleaned up to focus on
  content.

  `peek` opens the page in `w3m` [3] or `links` [4] when available.
  To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable
  in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="lynx"

  Bookmarks are identified by the `.bookmark.md` file extension. The
  bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within "<" and ">" characters:

    <https://www.example.com>

    1. https://pandoc.org/
    2. https://gitlab.com/gardenappl/readability-cli
    3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m
    4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser)

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-bookmarks

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help open
  nb help peek
  nb help show

Examples:
  nb https://example.com
  nb example: https://example.com
  nb https://example.com --encrypt
  nb https://example.com --tags example,sample,demo
  nb https://example.com/about -c "Example comment."
  nb https://example.com/faqs -f example-filename
  nb https://example.com --quote "Example quote or excerpt."
  nb bookmark list
  nb bookmark search "example query"
  nb bookmark open 5
  nb bk

Shortcut Aliases:
  nb bk
  nb bm

browse

· See also: Browsing, Images, Linking, add, delete, edit, list, ls, open, peek, pin, search, show

Usage:
  nb browse [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]
            [-g | --gui] [-n | --notebooks] [-p | --print] [-q | --query <query>]
            [-s | --serve] [-t <tag> | --tag <tag> | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
  nb browse add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>]
            [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...]
            [-t <title> | --title <title>]
  nb browse delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
  nb browse edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Subcommands:
  (default)  Open a notebook, folder, or item in the terminal or GUI web browser.
  add        Open the add view in the browser.
             Shortcut Aliases: `a`, `+`
  delete     Open the delete view in the browser.
             Shortcut Aliases: `d`, `-`
  edit       Open the edit view in the browser.
             Shortcut Alias:   `e`

Options:
  -c, --content <content>      Add content to the new note.
  -g, --gui                    Open in the system's primary GUI web browser.
  -n, --notebooks              Browse notebooks.
  -p, --print                  Print to standard output.
  -q, --query <query>          Open to the search results for <query>.
  -s, --serve                  Start the web application server.
  -t, --tag <tag>              Search for a tag.
  --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...      A comma-separated list of tags.
  -t, --title <title>          Add a title to the new note.

Description:
  Browse, view, and edit linked notes, bookmarks, notebooks, folders, and
  other items using terminal and GUI web browsers.

  `browse` includes an embedded web application designed for terminal
  and GUI web browsers that renders [[wiki-style links]] and #tags as
  internal links, providing the ability to browse notes and notebooks,
  as well as seamlessly browse to and from the offsite links in
  bookmarks and notes.

  To link to a note or bookmark from another, include the selector for the
  target item within double square brackets anywhere in the linking document:

    # link to item 123 in the "sample" folder in the "example" notebook
    [[example:sample/123]]

    # link to the item titled "Example Title" in the "demo" notebook
    [[demo:Example Title]]

  `browse` supports `w3m` [1] and `links` [2], and depends on
  `ncat` [3] and `pandoc` [4]:

    1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m
    2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser)
    4. https://nmap.org/ncat/
    5. https://pandoc.org/

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-browsing

See Also:
  nb help add
  nb help delete
  nb help edit
  nb help list
  nb help ls
  nb help open
  nb help peek
  nb help pin
  nb help search
  nb help show
  nb help unpin

Examples:
  nb browse
  nb browse example:
  nb browse Example\ Folder/
  nb browse 123
  nb browse demo:456
  nb br

Shortcut Alias:
  nb b

completions

· See also: Tab Completion, env

Usage:
  nb completions (check | install [-d | --download] | uninstall)

Options:
  -d, --download  Download the completion scripts and install.

Description:
  Manage completion scripts.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/etc/README.md

See Also:
  nb help env

count

↑ 

Usage:
  nb count [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/]

Description:
  Print the number of items in the first level of the current notebook,
  <notebook>, or the folder at <folder-path>.

delete

· See also: Deleting, add, browse, edit, move, show

Usage:
  nb delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])...
            [-f | --force]

Options:
  -f, --force   Skip the confirmation prompt.

Description:
  Delete one or more items.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#deleting

See Also:
  nb help add
  nb help browse
  nb help edit
  nb help move
  nb help show

Examples:
  nb delete 3
  nb delete example.md
  nb delete "A Document Title"
  nb 3 delete --force
  nb example:delete 12
  nb delete example:12
  nb example:12 delete
  nb d 3
  nb 3 d
  nb d example:12
  nb example:12 d

Shortcut Aliases:
  nb d
  nb -

do

· See also: Todos, Tasks, tasks, todo, undo

Usage:
  nb do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
        [<task-number>]

Description:
  Mark a todo or task as done.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos

See Also:
  nb help tasks
  nb help todo
  nb help undo

Examples:
  nb do 123
  nb do example:sample/321
  nb do 543 7

edit

· See also: Editing, add, browse, delete, move, show

Usage:
  nb edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit]
          [-e <editor> | --editor <editor>] [--overwrite] [--prepend]

Options:
  -c, --content <content>  Content to add to the item.
  --edit                   Open the note in the editor before saving when
                           content is piped or passed as an argument.
  -e, --editor <editor>    Edit the note with <editor>, overriding the editor
                           specified in the `$EDITOR` environment variable.
  --overwrite              Overwrite existing content with <content> and
                           standard input.
  --prepend                Prepend <content> and standard input before
                           existing content.

Description:
  Open the specified note in `$EDITOR` or <editor> if specified.
  Content piped to `nb edit` or passed using the `--content` option
  is appended to the file without opening it in the editor,
  unless the `--edit` flag is specified.

  Non-text files are opened in your system's preferred app or program for
  that file type.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#editing

See Also:
  nb help add
  nb help browse
  nb help delete
  nb help move
  nb help show

Examples:
  nb edit 3
  nb edit example.md
  nb edit "A Document Title"
  echo "Content to append." | nb edit 1
  nb 3 edit
  nb example:edit 12
  nb edit example:12
  nb example:12 edit
  nb e 3
  nb 3 e
  nb e example:12
  nb example:12 e

Shortcut Alias:
  nb e

env

· See also: Installation, completions, init, update, version

Usage:
  nb env [install]

Subcommands:
  install  Install dependencies on supported systems.

Description:
  Print program environment and configuration information, or install
  dependencies.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#installation

See Also:
  nb help completions
  nb help init
  nb help update
  nb help version

export

· See also: Import / Export, browse, import

Usage:
  nb export ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            <path> [-f | --force] [<pandoc options>...]
  nb export notebook <name> [<path>]
  nb export pandoc ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            [<pandoc options>...]

Options:
  -f, --force   Skip the confirmation prompt when overwriting an existing file.

Subcommands:
  (default)     Export a file to <path>. If <path> has a different extension
                than the source note, convert the note using `pandoc`.
  notebook      Export the notebook <name> to the current directory or <path>.
                Alias for `nb notebooks export`.
  pandoc        Export the file to standard output or a file using `pandoc`.
                `export pandoc` prints to standard output by default.

Description:
  Export a file or notebook.

  If Pandoc [1] is available, convert the note from its current format
  to the format of the output file as indicated by the file extension
  in <path>. Any additional arguments are passed directly to Pandoc.
  See the Pandoc help information for available options.

    1. https://pandoc.org/

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-import--export

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help import

Examples:
  # Export an Org note
  nb export example.org /path/to/example.org

  # Export a Markdown note to HTML and print to standard output
  nb export pandoc example.md --from=markdown_strict --to=html

  # Export a Markdown note to a .docx Microsoft Office Word document
  nb export example.md /path/to/example.docx

  # Export note 12 in the "sample" notebook to HTML
  nb export sample:12 /path/to/example.html

git

· See also: Git Sync, History, history, remote, run, status, sync

Usage:
  nb git [checkpoint [<message>] | dirty]
  nb git <git-options>...

Subcommands:
  checkpoint    Create a new git commit in the current notebook and sync with
                the remote if `nb set auto_sync` is enabled.
  dirty         0 (success, true) if there are uncommitted changes in the
                current notebook. 1 (error, false) if the notebook is clean.

Description:
  Run `git` commands within the current notebook directory.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history

See Also:
  nb help history
  nb help remote
  nb help run
  nb help status
  nb help sync

Examples:
  nb git status
  nb git diff
  nb git log
  nb example:git status

help

· See also: nb help

Usage:
  nb help [<subcommand>] [-p | --print]
  nb help [-c | --colors] | [-r | --readme] | [-s | --short] [-p | --print]

Options:
  -c, --colors  View information about color themes and color settings.
  -p, --print   Print to standard output / terminal.
  -r, --readme  View the `nb` README file.
  -s, --short   Print shorter help without subcommand descriptions.

Description:
  Print the program help information. When a subcommand name is passed, print
  the help information for the subcommand.

Examples:
  nb help
  nb help add
  nb help import
  nb h notebooks
  nb h e

Shortcut Alias:
  nb h

history

· See also: History, Git Sync, git, remote, status, sync

Usage:
  nb history [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]

Description:
  Display notebook history using `tig` [1] (if available) or `git log`.
  When a note is specified, the history for that note is displayed.

    1. https://github.com/jonas/tig

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync

See Also:
  nb help git
  nb help remote
  nb help status
  nb help sync

Examples:
  nb history
  nb history example.md
  nb 3 history
  nb history example:
  nb example:history
  nb example:history 12
  nb history example:12
  nb example:12 history

import

· See also: Import / Export, Images, add, export

Usage:
  nb import [copy | download | move] (<path>... | <url>) [--convert]
            [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>]
  nb import notebook <path> [<name>]

Options:
  --convert  Convert HTML content to Markdown.

Subcommands:
  (default) Copy or download the file(s) at <path> or <url>.
  copy      Copy the file(s) at <path> into the current notebook.
  download  Download the file at <url> into the current notebook.
  move      Move the file(s) at <path> into the current notebook.
  notebook  Import the local notebook at <path> to make it global.

Description:
  Copy, move, or download files into the current notebook or import
  a local notebook to make it global.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-import--export

See Also:
  nb help add
  nb help export

Examples:
  nb import ~/Pictures/example.png
  nb import ~/Documents/example.docx
  nb import https://example.com/example.pdf
  nb example:import https://example.com/example.jpg
  nb import ./*
  nb import ./*.md
  nb import ~/Pictures/example.png example-notebook:
  nb import ~/Documents/example.docx example-folder/

Shortcut Alias:
  nb i

init

· See also: notebooks

Usage:
  nb init [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>]
          [--name <name>]

Options:
  --author         Display the local email and name config prompt.
  --email <email>  Set the local commit author email address to <email>.
  --name  <name>   Set the local commit author name to <name>.

Description:
  Initialize the initial "home" notebook and generate a configuration file at:

      ~/.nbrc

  Pass optional <remote-url> and <branch> arguments to create the initial
  "home" notebook using a clone of an existing notebook.

See Also:
  nb help notebooks

Examples:
  nb init
  nb init https://github.com/example/example.git
  nb init https://github.com/example/example.git example-branch

list

· See also: Listing & Filtering, browse, ls, pin, search, unpin

Usage:
  nb list [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames]
          [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-id]
          [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager]
          [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags]
          [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>]
          [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>]

Options:
  -e, --excerpt [<length>]        Print an excerpt <length> lines long under
                                  each note's filename [default: 3].
  --filenames                     Print the filename for each note.
  -n, --limit <limit>, --<limit>  The maximum number of notes to list.
  --no-id                         Don't include the id in list items.
  --no-indicator                  Don't include the indicator in list items.
  -p, --page <number>             The page to view in the list paginated by
                                  a <limit> option or `nb set limit`.
  --pager                         Display output in the pager.
  --paths                         Print the full path to each item.
  -s, --sort                      Order notes by id.
  -r, --reverse                   List items in reverse order.
  --tags                          List tags in the notebook or folder.
  -t, --type <type>, --<type>     List items of <type>. <type> can be a file
                                  extension or one of the following types:
                                  archive, audio, book, bookmark, document,
                                  folder, image, note, text, video

Description:
  List notes in the current notebook.

  When <id>, <filename>, <path>, or <title> are present, the listing for the
  matching note is displayed. When no match is found, titles and filenames
  are searched for any that match <query> as a case-insensitive regular
  expression.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#listing--filtering

Indicators:
  🔉  Audio
  📖  Book
  🔖  Bookmark
  🔒  Encrypted
  📂  Folder
  🌄  Image
  📄  PDF, Word, or Open Office document
  📹  Video

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help ls
  nb help pin
  nb help search
  nb help unpin

Examples:
  nb list
  nb list example.md -e 10
  nb list --excerpt --no-id
  nb list --filenames --reverse
  nb list "^Example.*"
  nb list --10
  nb list --type document
  nb example:list

ls

· See also: Listing & Filtering, browse, list, pin, search, unpin

Usage:
  nb ls [-a | --all] [-b | --browse] [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]]
        [--filenames] [-g | --gui] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>]
        [--no-footer] [--no-header] [--no-id] [--no-indicator]
        [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort]
        [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>]
        [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>]

Options:
  -a, --all                       Print all items in the notebook. Equivalent
                                  to no limit.
  -b, --browse                    Open the specified item or current notebook
                                  with `browse` in a terminal web browser.
  -e, --excerpt [<length>]        Print an excerpt <length> lines long under
                                  each note's filename [default: 3].
  --filenames                     Print the filename for each note.
  -g, --gui                       Open the specified item or current notebook
                                  with `browse` in a GUI web browser.
  -n, --limit <limit>, --<limit>  The maximum number of listed items.
                                  [default: 15]
  --no-footer                     Print without footer.
  --no-header                     Print without header.
  --no-id                         Don't include the id in list items.
  --no-indicator                  Don't include the indicator in list items.
  -p, --page <number>             The page to view in the list paginated by
                                  a <limit> option or `nb set limit`.
  --pager                         Display output in the pager.
  --paths                         Print the full path to each item.
  -s, --sort                      Order notes by id.
  -r, --reverse                   List items in reverse order.
  --tags                          List tags in the notebook or folder.
  -t, --type <type>, --<type>     List items of <type>. <type> can be a file
                                  extension or one of the following types:
                                  archive, audio, book, bookmark, document,
                                  folder, image, note, text, video

Description:
  List notebooks and notes in the current notebook, displaying note titles
  when available. `nb ls` is a combination of `nb notebooks` and
  `nb list` in one view.

  When <id>, <filename>, <path>, or <title> are present, the listing for the
  matching note is displayed. When no match is found, titles and filenames
  are searched for any that match <query> as a case-insensitive regular
  expression.

  Options are passed through to `list`. For more information, see
  `nb help list`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#listing--filtering

Indicators:
  🔉  Audio
  📖  Book
  🔖  Bookmark
  🔒  Encrypted
  📂  Folder
  🌄  Image
  📄  PDF, Word, or Open Office document
  📹  Video

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help list
  nb help pin
  nb help search
  nb help unpin

Examples:
  nb
  nb --all
  nb ls
  nb ls example.md -e 10
  nb ls --excerpt --no-id
  nb ls --reverse
  nb ls "^Example.*"
  nb ls --10
  nb ls --type document
  nb example:
  nb example: -ae
  nb example:ls

move

· See also: Moving & Renaming, delete, edit

Usage:
  nb move ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          ([<notebook>:][<path>] | --reset | --to-bookmark | --to-note |
          --to-title | --to-todo) [-f | --force]

Options:
  -f, --force     Skip the confirmation prompt.
  --reset         Reset the filename to the last modified timestamp.
  --to-bookmark   Preserve the existing filename and replace the extension
                  with ".bookmark.md" to convert the note to a bookmark.
  --to-note       Preserve the existing filename and replace the bookmark's
                  ".bookmark.md" extension with ".md" to convert the bookmark
                  to a Markdown note.
  --to-title      Set the filename to the note title, lowercased with spaces
                  and disallowed filename characters replaced with underscores.
  --to-todo       Preserve the existing filename and replace the extension
                  with ".todo.md" to convert the note to a todo.

Description:
  Move or rename a note. Move the note to <path> or change the file type.
  When the file extension is omitted, the existing extension is used.
  When only a file extension is specified, only the extension will be updated.

  `nb move` and `nb rename` are aliases and can be used interchangeably.

See Also:
  nb help delete
  nb help edit

Examples:
  # move "example.md" to "sample.org"
  nb move example.md sample.org

  # rename note 3 ("example.md") to "New Name.md"
  nb rename 3 "New Name"

  # rename "example.bookmark.md" to "New Name.bookmark.md"
  nb move example.bookmark.md "New Name"

  # rename note 3 ("example.md") to a bookmark named "example.bookmark.md"
  nb rename 3 --to-bookmark

  # move note 12 into "Sample Folder" in the "demo" notebook
  nb move example:12 demo:Sample\ Folder/

  # rename note 12 in the "example" notebook to "sample.md"
  nb rename example:12 "sample.md"

  # change the file extension of note 5 to .org
  nb rename 5 .org

Alias:
  nb rename

Shortcut Alias:
  nb mv

notebooks

· See also: Notebooks, archive, history, move, remote, status, sync, unarchive, use

Usage:
  nb notebooks [<name> | <query>] [--ar | --archived] [--global] [--local]
               [--names] [--paths] [--unar | --unarchived]
  nb notebooks add <name> [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author]
                   [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks (archive | open | peek | status | unarchive) [<name>]
  nb notebooks author [<name> | <path>] [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks current [--path | --selected | --filename [<filename>]]
                       [--global | --local]
  nb notebooks delete <name> [-f | --force]
  nb notebooks (export <name> [<path>] | import <path>)
  nb notebooks init [<path> [<remote-url> [<branch>]]] [--author]
                    [--email <email>] [--name <name>]
  nb notebooks rename <old-name> <new-name>
  nb notebooks select <selector>
  nb notebooks show (<name> | <path> | <selector>) [--ar | --archived]
                    [--escaped | --name | --path | --filename [<filename>]]
  nb notebooks use <name>

Options:
  --ar, --archived         List archived notebooks, or return archival status
                           with `show`.
  --author                 Set the notebook's commit author email and name.
  --email <email>          Set the notebook's commit author email to <email>.
  --escaped                Print the notebook name with spaces escaped.
  --filename [<filename>]  Print an available filename for the notebooks. When
                           <filename> is provided, check for an existing file
                           and provide a filename with an appended sequence
                           number for uniqueness.
  -f, --force              Skip the confirmation prompt.
  --global                 List global notebooks or the notebook set globally
                           with `use`.
  --local                  Exit with 0 if current within a local notebook,
                           otherwise exit with 1.
  --name, --names          Print the notebook name.
  --name <name>            Set the notebook's commit author name to <name>.
  --path, --paths          Print the notebook path.
  --selected               Exit with 0 if the current notebook differs from
                           the current global notebook, otherwise exit with 1.
  --unar, --unarchived     Only list unarchived notebooks.

Subcommands:
  (default)  List notebooks.
  add        Create a new global notebook. When an existing notebook's
             <remote-url> is specified, create the new global notebook as a
             clone of <remote-url>.
             Aliases: `nb notebooks create`, `nb notebooks new`
  archive    Set the current notebook or notebook <name> to "archived" status.
  author     Configure the commit author email and name for the notebook.
  current    Print the current notebook name or path.
  delete     Delete a notebook.
  export     Export the notebook <name> to the current directory or <path>,
             making it usable as a local notebook.
  import     Import the local notebook at <path> to make it global.
  init       Create a new local notebook. Specify a <path> or omit to
             initialize the current working directory as a local notebook.
             Specify <remote-url> to clone an existing notebook.
  open       Open the current notebook directory or notebook <name> in the
             file browser, explorer, or finder.
             Shortcut Alias: `o`
  peek       Open the current notebook directory or notebook <name> in the
             first tool found in the following list:
             `ranger` [1], `mc` [2], `vifm` [3], `exa` [4], or `ls`.
             Shortcut Alias: `p`
  rename     Rename a notebook. Aliases: `move`, `mv`
  select     Set the current notebook from a colon-prefixed selector.
             Not persisted. Selection format: <notebook>:<identifier>
  status     Print the archival status of the current notebook or
             notebook <name>.
  show       Show and return information about a specified notebook.
  unarchive  Remove "archived" status from the current notebook or notebook <name>.
  use        Switch to a notebook.

    1. https://ranger.github.io/
    2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander
    3. https://vifm.info/
    4. https://github.com/ogham/exa

Description:
  Manage notebooks.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-notebooks

See Also:
  nb help archive
  nb help history
  nb help move
  nb help remote
  nb help status
  nb help sync
  nb help unarchive
  nb help use

Examples:
  nb notebooks --names
  nb notebooks add sample
  nb notebooks add example https://github.com/example/example.git
  nb nb current --path
  nb nb archive example

Shortcut Aliases:
  nb n
  nb nb

open

· See also: Viewing Bookmarks, Images, bookmark, browse, peek, show

Usage:
  nb open ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Description:
  Open an item or notebook. When the item is a bookmark, open the bookmarked
  page in your system's primary web browser. When the item is in a text format
  or any other file type, `open` is the equivalent of `edit`. `open`
  with a notebook opens the notebook folder in the system's file browser.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing-bookmarks

See also:
  nb help bookmark
  nb help browse
  nb help peek
  nb help show

Examples:
  nb open 3
  nb open example.bookmark.md
  nb 3 open
  nb example:open 12
  nb open example:12
  nb example:12 open
  nb o 3
  nb 3 o
  nb o example:12
  nb example:12 o

Shortcut Alias:
  nb o

peek

· See also: Viewing Bookmarks, bookmark, browse, open, show

Usage:
  nb peek ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Description:
  View an item or notebook in the terminal. When the item is a bookmark, view
  the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser. When the note is in a text
  format or any other file type, `peek` is the equivalent of `show`. When
  used with a notebook, `peek` opens the notebook folder first tool found in
  the following list: `ranger` [1], `mc` [2], `exa` [3], or `ls`.

    1. https://ranger.github.io/
    2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander
    3. https://github.com/ogham/exa

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing-bookmarks

See also:
  nb help bookmark
  nb help browse
  nb help open
  nb help show

Examples:
  nb peek 3
  nb peek example.bookmark.md
  nb 3 peek
  nb example:peek 12
  nb peek example:12
  nb example:12 peek
  nb p 3
  nb 3 p
  nb p example:12
  nb example:12 p

Alias:
  nb preview

Shortcut Alias:
  nb p

pin

· See also: Pinning, browse, list, ls, unpin

Usage:
  nb pin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Description:
  Pin an item so it appears first in lists.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-pinning

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help list
  nb help ls
  nb help unpin

Examples:
  nb pin 123
  nb pin example:sample/321

plugins

· See also: Plugins, subcommands

Usage:
  nb plugins [<name>] [--paths] [--force]
  nb plugins install [<path> | <url>] [--force]
  nb plugins uninstall <name>

Options:
  --paths  Print the full path to each plugin.

Subcommands:
  (default)  List plugins.
  install    Install a plugin from a <path> or <url>.
  uninstall  Uninstall the specified plugin.

Description:
  Manage plugins and themes.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-plugins

Plugin Extensions:
  .nb-theme   Plugins defining color themes.
  .nb-plugin  Plugins defining new subcommands and functionality.

See Also:
  nb help subcommands

remote

· See also: Git Sync, History, history, notebooks, status, sync

Usage:
  nb remote
  nb remote branches [<url>]
  nb remote delete <branch-name>
  nb remote remove
  nb remote rename [<branch-name>] <name>
  nb remote reset <branch-name>
  nb remote set <url> [<branch-name>]

Subcommands:
  (default)  Print the remote URL and branch for the notebook.
  branches   List branches on the current or given remote.
  delete     Delete <branch-name> from the remote.
             Caveat: only orphan branches can be deleted.
  remove     Remove the remote URL from the notebook.
             Alias: `unset`
  rename     Rename the current orphan branch or <branch-name> to <name>.
             Caveat: only orphan branches can be renamed.
  reset      Reset <branch-name> on the remote to a blank initial state.
  set        Set the remote URL and branch for the notebook.

Description:
  Configure the remote repository URL and branch for the current notebook.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history

See Also:
  nb help history
  nb help notebooks
  nb help status
  nb help sync

Examples:
  nb remote set https://github.com/example/example.git
  nb remote remove
  nb example-notebook:remote set https://github.com/example/example.git

run

· See also: git, shell

Usage:
  nb run <command> [<arguments>...]

Description:
  Run shell commands within the current notebook directory.

See Also:
  nb help git
  nb help shell

Examples:
  nb run ls -la
  nb run find . -name 'example*'
  nb run rg example

· See also: Search, browse, list, ls

Usage:
  nb search ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
            <query>... [-a | --all] [--and <query>] [--or <query>]
            [-l | --list] [--path] [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tag <tag1>,<tag2>...]
            [-t | --tags] [--type <type> | --<type>] [--utility <name>]

Options:
  -a, --all                     Search all unarchived notebooks.
  --and <query>                 Add a AND query.
  -l, --list                    Print the id, filename, and title listing for
                                each matching file, without the excerpt.
  --or <query>                  Add an OR query.
  --path                        Print the full path for each matching file.
  -t, --tag <tag1>,<tag2>...    A comma-separated list of tags.
  -t, --tags                    List all tags found in the notebook.
  --type <type>, --<type>       Search items of <type>. <type> can be a file
                                extension or one of the following types:
                                note, bookmark, document, archive, image,
                                video, audio, folder, text
  --utility <name>              The name of the search utility to search with.

Description:
  Perform a full text search.

  Multiple query arguments are treated as AND queries, returning items that
  match all queries. AND queries can also be specified with the --and <query>
  option. The --or <query> option can be used to specify an OR query,
  returning items that match at least one of the queries.

  `nb search` is powered by Git's built-in `git grep` tool. `nb` also
  supports performing searches with alternative search tools using the
  --utility <name> option.

  Supported alternative search tools:
    1. `rga`   https://github.com/phiresky/ripgrep-all
    2. `rg`    https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep
    3. `ag`    https://github.com/ggreer/the_silver_searcher
    4. `ack`   https://beyondgrep.com/
    5. `grep`  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grep

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-search

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help list
  nb help ls

Examples:
  # search current notebook for "example query"
  nb search "example query"

  # search the notebook "example" for "example query"
  nb search example: "example query"

  # search all notebooks for "example query" and list matching items
  nb search "example query" --all --list

  # search for items matching "Example" AND "Demo"
  nb search "Example" "Demo"
  nb search "Example" --and "Demo"

  # search for items matching "Example" OR "Sample"
  nb search "Example|Sample"
  nb search "Example" --or "Sample"

  # search with a regular expression
  nb search "\d\d\d-\d\d\d\d"

  # search for tags
  nb search --tag tag1 -t tag2

  # search the current notebook for "example query"
  nb q "example query"

  # search all notebooks for "example query" and list matching items
  nb q -la "example query"

Shortcut Alias:
  nb q

settings

· See also: set & settings, unset

Usage:
  nb set [<name> [<value>] | <number> [<value>]]
  nb settings colors [<number> | themes]
  nb settings edit
  nb settings get   (<name> | <number>)
  nb settings list  [--long]
  nb settings set   (<name> | <number>) <value>
  nb settings show  (<name> | <number>)
  nb settings unset (<name> | <number>)

Subcommands:
  (default)  Open the settings prompt, to <name> or <number>, if present.
             When <value> is also present, assign <value> to the setting.
  colors     Print a table of available colors and their xterm color numbers.
             When <number> is provided, print the number in its color.
             `settings colors themes` prints a list of installed themes.
  edit       Open the `nb` configuration file in `$EDITOR`.
  get        Print the value of a setting.
  list       List information about available settings.
  set        Assign <value> to a setting.
  show       Print the help information and current value of a setting.
  unset      Unset a setting, returning it to the default value.

Description:
  Configure `nb`. Use `nb settings set` to customize a setting and
  `nb settings unset` to restore the default for a setting.

  Use the `nb set` alias to quickly assign values to settings:

    nb set color_theme blacklight
    nb set limit 40

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-set--settings

See Also:
  nb help unset

Examples:
  nb settings
  nb set 5 "org"
  nb set color_primary 105
  nb set unset color_primary
  nb set color_secondary unset
  nb settings colors
  nb settings colors 105
  nb set limit 15

Alias:
  nb set
auto_sync

· See also: Git Sync

[1]  auto_sync
     ---------
     By default, operations that trigger a git commit like `add`, `edit`,
     and `delete` will sync notebook changes to the remote repository, if
     one is set. To disable this behavior, set this to "0".

     • Default Value: 1
color_primary

· See also: Color Themes, Custom Color Themes

[2]  color_primary
     -------------
     The primary color used to highlight identifiers and messages.

     • Supported Values: xterm color numbers 0 through 255.
     • Default Value:    68 (blue) for 256 color terminals,
                         4  (blue) for  8  color terminals.
color_secondary

· See also: Color Themes, Custom Color Themes

[3]  color_secondary
     ---------------
     The color used for lines and footer elements.

     • Supported Values: xterm color numbers 0 through 255.
     • Default Value:    8
color_theme

· See also: Color Themes

[4]  color_theme
     -----------
     The color theme.

     To view screenshots of the built-in themes, visit:

         https://git.io/nb-docs-color-themes

     `nb` supports custom, user-defined themes. To learn more, run:

         nb help --colors

     To change the syntax highlighting theme, use:

         nb set syntax_theme

     • Available themes:

         blacklight
         console
         desert
         electro
         forest
         nb
         ocean
         raspberry
         smoke
         unicorn
         utility

     • Default Value: nb
default_extension

· See also: Adding

[5]  default_extension
     -----------------
     The default extension to use for note files. Change to "org" for
     Org files, "rst" for reStructuredText, "txt" for plain text, or
     whatever you prefer.

     • Default Value: md
editor

· See also: Editing, Adding

[6]  editor
     ------
     The command line text editor used by `nb`.

     • Example Values:

         atom
         code
         emacs
         macdown
         mate
         micro
         nano
         pico
         subl
         vi
         vim
encryption_tool

· See also: Password-Protected Encrypted Notes and Bookmarks

[7]  encryption_tool
     ---------------
     The tool used for encrypting notes.

     • Supported Values: openssl, gpg
     • Default Value:    openssl

· See also: Listing & Filtering

[8]  footer
     ------
     By default, `nb` and `nb ls` include a footer with example commands.
     To hide this footer, set this to "0".

     • Default Value: 1

· See also: Listing & Filtering

[9]  header
     ------
     By default, `nb` and `nb ls` include a header listing available notebooks.
     Set the alignment, or hide the header with "0".

     • Supported Values:

         0  Hide Header
         1  Dynamic Alignment
              - Left justified when list is shorter than terminal width.
              - Center aligned when list is longer than terminal width.
         2  Center Aligned (default)
         3  Left Justified

     • Default Value: 1
limit

· See also: Listing & Filtering

[10] limit
     -----
     The maximum number of notes included in the `nb` and `nb ls` lists.

     • Default Value: 15
nb_dir

↑ 

[11] nb_dir
     ------
     The location of the directory that contains the notebooks.

     For example, to sync all notebooks with Dropbox, create a folder at
     `~/Dropbox/Notes` and run: `nb settings set nb_dir ~/Dropbox/Notes`

     • Default Value: ~/.nb
syntax_theme

· See also: Terminal Syntax Highlighting

[12] syntax_theme
     ------------
     The syntax highlighting theme. View examples with:

         bat --list-themes

     • Available themes:

         1337
         DarkNeon
         Dracula
         GitHub
         Monokai Extended
         Monokai Extended Bright
         Monokai Extended Light
         Monokai Extended Origin
         Nord
         OneHalfDark
         OneHalfLight
         Solarized (dark)
         Solarized (light)
         Sublime Snazzy
         TwoDark
         ansi-dark
         ansi-light
         base16
         base16-256
         gruvbox
         gruvbox-light
         gruvbox-white
         zenburn

     • Default Value: base16

shell

· See also: Interactive Shell, run

Usage:
  nb shell [<subcommand> [<options>...] | --clear-history]

Options:
  --clear-history  Clear the `nb` shell history.

Description:
  Start the `nb` interactive shell. Type "exit" to exit.

  `nb shell` recognizes all `nb` subcommands and options, providing
  a streamlined, distraction-free approach for working with `nb`.

  When <subcommand> is present, the command will run as the shell is opened.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-interactive-shell

See Also:
  nb help run

Example:
  $ nb shell
  nb> ls 3
  [3] Example

  nb> edit 3 --content "New content."
  Updated: [3] Example

  nb> notebook
  home

  nb> exit
  $

show

· See also: Viewing, Images, browse, open, peek

Usage:
  nb show ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [[-a | --added] | [--authors] | [-b | --browse] | --filename | --id |
          --info-line | --path | [-p | --print] | --relative-path | [-r |
          --render] | --title | --type [<type>] | [-u | --updated]] [--no-color]
  nb show <notebook>

Options:
  -a, --added      Print the date and time when the item was added.
  --authors        List the git commit authors of an item.
  -b, --browse     Open the item with `nb browse`.
  --filename       Print the filename of the item.
  --id             Print the id number of the item.
  --info-line      Print the id, filename, and title of the item.
  --no-color       Show without syntax highlighting.
  --path           Print the full path of the item.
  -p, --print      Print to standard output / terminal.
  --relative-path  Print the item's path relative within the notebook.
  -r, --render     Use `pandoc` [1] to render the file to HTML and display
                   in the terminal web browser. If either `pandoc` or a
                   browser are unavailable, `-r` / `--render` is ignored.
  --title          Print the title of the note.
  --type [<type>]  Print the file extension or, when <type> is specified,
                   return true if the item matches <type>. <type> can be a
                   file extension or one of the following types:
                   archive, audio, bookmark, document, folder, image,
                   text, video
  -u, --updated    Print the date and time of the last recorded change.

Description:
  Show an item or notebook. Notes in text file formats can be rendered or
  printed to standard output. Non-text files are opened in your system's
  preferred app or program for that file type.

  By default, the item is opened using `less` or the program configured
  in the `$PAGER` environment variable. Use the following keys to navigate
  in `less` (see `man less` for more information):

    Key               Function
    ---               --------
    mouse scroll      Scroll up or down
    arrow up or down  Scroll one line up or down
    f                 Jump forward one window
    b                 Jump back one window
    d                 Jump down one half window
    u                 Jump up one half window
    /<query>          Search for <query>
    n                 Jump to next <query> match
    q                 Quit

  To skip the pager and print to standard output, use the `-p` / `--print`
  option.

  `-r` / `--render` automatically uses either `w3m` [2] or `links` [3].
  To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable
  in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="links"

  If `bat` [4], `highlight` [5], or Pygments [6] is installed, notes are
  printed with syntax highlighting.

    1. https://pandoc.org/
    2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m
    3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser)
    4. https://github.com/sharkdp/bat
    5. http://www.andre-simon.de/doku/highlight/en/highlight.php
    6. https://pygments.org/

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help open
  nb help peek

Examples:
  nb show 1
  nb show example.md --render
  nb show "A Document Title" --print --no-color
  nb 1 show
  nb example:show 12
  nb show example:12
  nb example:12 show
  nb s 1
  nb 1 s
  nb s example:12
  nb example:12 s

Alias:
  nb view

Shortcut Alias:
  nb s

status

· See also: Git Sync, History, archive, history, notebooks, remote, sync, unarchive

Usage:
  nb status [<notebook>]

Description:
  Print archival, git, and remote status for the current notebook or <notebook>.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history

See Also:
  nb help archive
  nb help history
  nb help notebooks
  nb help remote
  nb help sync
  nb help unarchive

Examples:
  nb status
  nb status example

Shortcut Alias:
  nb st

subcommands

· See also: Plugins, plugins

Usage:
  nb subcommands [add <name>...] [alias <name> <alias>]
                 [describe <name> <usage>]

Subcommands:
  add       Add a new subcommand.
  alias     Create an <alias> of a given subcommand <name>, with linked help.
            Note that aliases must also be added with `subcommands add`.
  describe  Set the usage text displayed with `nb help <subcommand>`.
            This can be assigned as a heredoc, which is recommended, or
            as a string argument.

Description:
  List, add, alias, and describe subcommands. New subcommands, aliases, and
  descriptions are not persisted, so `add`, `alias`, `describe` are
  primarily for plugins.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-plugins

See Also:
  nb help plugins

sync

· See also: Git Sync, History, history, notebooks, remote, status

Usage:
  nb sync [-a | --all]

Options:
  -a, --all   Sync all unarchived notebooks.

Description:
  Sync the current notebook with its remote.

Private Repositories and Git Credentials:
  Syncing with private repositories requires configuring git to not prompt
  for credentials.

  For repositories cloned over HTTPS, credentials can be cached with git.
  For repositories cloned over SSH, keys can be added to the ssh-agent.

  More Information:
    https://github.com/xwmx/nb#private-repositories-and-git-credentials

Sync Conflict Resolution:
  When `nb sync` encounters a conflict in a text file and can't merge
  overlapping local and remote changes, both versions are saved in the
  file, separated by git conflict markers. Use `nb edit` to remove the
  conflict markers and delete any unwanted text.

  When `nb sync` encounters a conflict in a binary file, such as an
  encrypted note or bookmark, both versions of the file are saved in the
  notebook as individual files, one with `--conflicted-copy` appended to
  the filename.

  More Information:
    https://github.com/xwmx/nb#sync-conflict-resolution

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history

See Also:
  nb help history
  nb help notebooks
  nb help remote
  nb help status

Examples:
  nb sync
  nb sync --all

tasks

· See also: Tasks, Todos, do, todo, undo

Usage:
  nb tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
           [open | closed]

Description:
  List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other items.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-tasks
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos

See Also:
  nb help do
  nb help todo
  nb help undo

Examples:
  nb tasks
  nb tasks open
  nb tasks closed
  nb tasks 123
  nb example:tasks open
  nb tasks closed sample/
  nb tasks closed demo:456

Shortcut Alias:
  nb t

todo

· See also: Todos, do, tasks, undo

Usage:
  nb todo add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] <title>
              [--description <description>] [--due <date>]
              [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]
              [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--task <title>]...
  nb todo do   ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
               [<task-number>]
  nb todo undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
               [<task-number>]
  nb todos [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] [open | closed]
  nb todos tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>])
                 [open | closed]

Options:
  --description <description>         Description for the todo.
  --due <date>                        Due date and / or time for the todo.
  -r, --related (<url> | <selector>)  Related URL or selector.
  --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...             Comma-separated list of tags.
  --task <title>                      Task to add to the tasklist.

Subcommands:
  (default)   List todos.
  add         Add a new todo.
              Shortcut Aliases: `nb todo a`, `nb todo +`
  do          Mark a todo or task as done.
  tasks       List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other item.
  undo        Unmark a todo or task as done.

Description:
  Manage todos and tasks.

Read More::
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos

See Also:
  nb help do
  nb help tasks
  nb help undo

Examples:
  nb todo add "Example todo title."
  nb todo add Example todo title.
  nb todo add "Sample title." --tags tag1,tag2 --related demo:567
  nb todos
  nb todos open
  nb todos closed
  nb example:todos open
  nb todos closed sample/

Alias:
  nb todos

Shortcut Alias:
  nb t

unarchive

· See also: Archiving Notebooks, archive, notebooks, status

Usage:
  nb unarchive [<name>]

Description:
  Remove "archived" status from the current notebook or notebook <name>.

  This is an alias for `nb notebooks unarchive`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#archiving-notebooks

See Also:
  nb help archive
  nb help notebooks
  nb help status

Examples:
  nb unarchive
  nb unarchive example

Shortcut Alias:
  nb unar

undo

· See also: Todos, Tasks, do, tasks, todo

Usage:
  nb undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])
          [<task-number>]

Description:
  Mark a todo or task as not done.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos

See Also:
  nb help do
  nb help tasks
  nb help todo

Examples:
  nb undo 123
  nb undo example:sample/321
  nb undo 543 7

unpin

· See also: Pinning, browse, list, ls, pin

Usage:
  nb unpin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Description:
  Unpin a pinned item.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-pinning

See Also:
  nb help browse
  nb help list
  nb help ls
  nb help pin

Examples:
  nb unpin 123
  nb unpin example:sample/321

unset

· See also: set & settings, settings

Usage:
  nb unset (<name> | <number>)

Description:
  Unset a setting, returning it to the default value.

  This is an alias for `nb settings unset`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-set--settings

See Also:
  nb help settings

Examples:
  nb unset color_primary
  nb unset 2

Alias:
  nb reset

update

· See also: Installation, env, version

Usage:
  nb update

Description:
  Update `nb` to the latest version. You will be prompted for
  your password if administrator privileges are required.

  If `nb` was installed using a package manager like npm or
  Homebrew, use the package manager's upgrade functionality instead
  of this command.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#installation

See Also:
  nb help env
  nb help version

use

· See also: Notebooks, notebooks

Usage:
  nb use <notebook>

Description:
  Switch to the specified notebook. Shortcut for `nb notebooks use`.

Read More:
  https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-notebooks

See Also:
  nb help notebooks

Example:
  nb use example

Shortcut Alias:
  nb u

version

· See also: Installation, env, update

Usage:
  nb version

Description:
  Display version information.

See Also:
  nb help env
  nb help update

Plugins

· Plugins, nb plugins

backlink · clip · copy · ebook · example

 ↑ 

↑ 

Usage:
  nb backlink [--force]

Description:
  Add backlinks to notes. Crawl notes in a notebook for [[wiki-style links]]
  and append a "Backlinks" section to each linked file that lists passages
  referencing the note.

  To link to a note from within another note, surround the title of the
  target note in double square brackets:

      Example with link to [[Target Note Title]] in content.

  Depends on note-link-janitor:
    https://github.com/andymatuschak/note-link-janitor

    Requirement: every note in the notebook must have a title.

clip

↑ 

Usage:
  nb clip [<notebook>:][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title> | <extension>]

Description:
  Save the clipboard contents and copy contents of text or markdown items to
  the clipboard.

  When called with no arguments or when no matching file is found, the text
  content on the clipboard is saved to a new file, pending a prompt.

Examples:
  # copy the content of item 123 to the clipboard
  nb clip 123

  # save the clipboard contents to a new file with a `.js` file extension
  nb clip .js

  # save the clipboard contents as a new `.cr` file in the "snippets" notebook
  nb snippets:clip .cr

copy

↑ 

Usage:
  nb copy ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])

Description:
  Create a copy of the specified item in the current notebook.

Alias: `nb duplicate`

ebook

↑ 

Usage:
  nb ebook new <name>
  nb ebook publish

Subcommands:
  ebook new      Create a new notebook initialized with placeholder files for
                 authoring an ebook.
  ebook publish  Generate a .epub file using the current notebook contents.

Description:
  Ebook authoring with `nb`.

  `nb ebook new` creates a notebook populated with initial placeholder files
  for creating an ebook. Edit the title page and chapters using normal `nb`
  commands, then use `nb ebook publish` to generate an epub file.

  Chapters are expected to be markdown files with sequential numeric
  filename prefixes for ordering:

    01-example.md
    02-sample.md
    03-demo.md

  Create new chapters with `nb add`:

    nb add --filename "04-chapter4.md"

  title.txt contains the book metadata in a YAML block. For more information
  about the fields for this file, visit:

    https://pandoc.org/MANUAL.html#epub-metadata

  stylesheet.css contains base styling for the generated ebook. It can be used
  as it is and can also be edited using `nb edit`.

  As with all `nb` notebooks, changes are recorded automatically in git,
  providing automatic version control for all ebook content, source, and
  metadata files.

  Generated epub files are saved in the notebook and can be previewed in the
  terminal with `nb show`. Export a generated epub file with `nb export`:

    nb export 12 .

More info:
  https://pandoc.org/epub.html

example

↑ 

Usage:
  nb example

Description:
  Print "Hello, World!"

Specifications

Bookmark File Format · Todo File Format · Notebook Specification

 ↑ 

nb Markdown Bookmark File Format

· Bookmarks, nb bookmark

Extension

.bookmark.md

Description

nb bookmarks are Markdown documents created using a combination of user input and data from the bookmarked page. The nb bookmark format is intended to be readable, editable, convertible, renderable, and clearly organized for greatest accessibility.

Bookmarks are identified by a .bookmark.md file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within < and > characters. To create a minimally valid bookmark file with nb add:

nb add example.bookmark.md --content "<https://example.com>"

This creates a file with the name example.bookmark.md containing:

<https://example.com>

In a full bookmark, information is separated into sections, with each bookmark section indicated by a Markdown h2 heading.

Example

# Example Title (example.com)

<https://example.com>

## Description

Example description.

## Quote

> Example quote line one.
>
> Example quote line two.

## Comment

Example comment.

## Related

- <https://example.net>
- <https://example.org>
- [[example:123]]

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

## Content

Example Title
=============

This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
permission.

[More information\...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)

## Source

```html
<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Example Title</title>
    <meta name="description" content="Example description." />
  </head>

  <body>
    <h1>Example Title</h1>
    <p>
      This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may
      use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for
      permission.
    </p>
    <p>
      <a href="https://www.iana.org/domains/example">More information...</a>
    </p>
  </body>
</html>
```

Elements

Title

Optional

A Markdown atx-style h1 heading containing the content of the bookmarked page's HTML <title> or og:title tag, if present, followed by the domain within parentheses.

Examples
# Example Title (example.com)

# (example.com)

URL

Required

The URL of the bookmarked resource, with surrounding angle brackets (<, >).

This is the only required element.

## Description

Optional

A text element containing the content of the bookmarked page's meta description or og:description tag, if present.

## Quote

Optional

A markdown quote block containing a user-specified excerpt from the bookmarked resource.

## Comment

Optional

A text element containing a comment written by the user.

## Related

Optional

A Markdown list of angle bracketed (<, >) URLs and [[wiki-style links]] that are related to the bookmarked resource.

## Tags

Optional

A list of #tags represented as #hashtags separated by individual spaces.

## Content

Optional

The full content of the bookmarked page, converted to Markdown.

The ## Content section makes the page content available locally for full-text search and viewing of page content. The source HTML is converted to inline Markdown to reduce the amount of markup, make it more readable, and make page content easily viewable in the terminal as markdown and streamlined HTML in terminal web browsers.

## Source

Optional

A fenced code block with html language identifier containing the source HTML from the bookmarked page.

nb does not save the page source by default. nb uses this section to save the source HTML page content when pandoc is not available to convert it to Markdown.

nb Markdown Todo File Format

· Todos, nb todo

Extension

.todo.md

Description

nb todos are Markdown documents identified by a .todo.md file extension. Todos contain a Markdown h1 heading starting with a Markdown checkbox ([ ] / [x]) indicating the todo completion state, followed by the todo title.

Example

# [x] Example todo title.

## Due

2100-01-01

## Description

Example description.

## Tasks

- [ ] One
- [x] Two
- [ ] Three

## Related

- [[example:123]]
- <https://example.org>

## Tags

#tag1 #tag2

Elements

Title

Required

A Markdown atx-style h1 heading containing a Markdown checkbox followed by the todo title. An x within the checkbox ([ ]) indicates that the todo is done.

Examples
# [ ] Example undone / open todo title.

# [x] Example done / closed todo title.

## Due

Optional

A text element containing a value referencing a due date and / or time for the todo.

## Description

Optional

A text element containing a description for the todo.

## Tasks

Optional

A markdown tasklist containing sub-tasks for the todo.

## Related

Optional

A Markdown list of angle bracketed (<, >) URLs and [[wiki-style links]] that are related to the todo.

## Tags

Optional

A list of #tags represented as #hashtags separated by individual spaces.

nb Notebook Specification

· Notebooks, nb notebooks

An nb notebook is a directory that contains a valid .git directory, indicating that it has been initialized as a git repository, and a .index file in the root directory.

.index Files

A notebook folder index is a text file named .index in any folder within the notebook directory. .index contains a list of visible filenames within the folder, one per line, and the line number of each filename represents the id. .index files are included in the git repository so ids are preserved across systems.

Operations
add
Append a new line containing the filename to .index.
update
Overwrite the existing filename in .index with the new filename.
delete
Delete the filename, preserving the newline, leaving the line blank.
reconcile
Remove duplicate lines, preserving existing blank lines, add entries for new files, and delete entries for deleted files.
rebuild
Delete and rebuild .index, listing files by most recently modified, reversed.
index Subcommand

nb manages the .index of each folder within a notebook using an internal index subcommand.

nb help index
Usage:
  nb index add <filename>
  nb index delete <filename>
  nb index get_basename <id>
  nb index get_id <filename>
  nb index get_max_id
  nb index rebuild [--ancestors]
  nb index reconcile [--ancestors] [--commit]
  nb index show
  nb index update <existing-filename> <new-filename>
  nb index verify
  nb index <subcommand> <options>... [<folder-path>]

Options:
  --ancestors   Perform the action on all folders within the notebook that
                are ancestors of the current folder.
  --commit      Commit changes to git.

Subcommands:
  add           Add <filename> to the index.
  delete        Delete <filename> from the index.
  get_basename  Print the filename / basename at the specified <id>.
  get_id        Get the id for <filename>.
  get_max_id    Get the maximum id for the folder.
  rebuild       Rebuild the index, listing files by last modified, reversed.
                Some ids will change. Prefer `nb index reconcile`.
  reconcile     Remove duplicates and update index for added and deleted files.
  show          Print the index.
  update        Overwrite the <existing-filename> entry with <new-filename>.
  verify        Verify that the index matches the folder contents.

Description:
  Manage the index for the current folder or the folder at <folder-path>,
  which can be passed as the final argument to any `index` subcommand.

  `index` is used internally by `nb` and using it manually will
  probably corrupt the index. If something goes wrong with an index,
  fix it with `nb index reconcile`.

  An index is a text file named '.index' in any folder within a notebook.
  .index contains a list of filenames and the line number of each filename
  represents the id. .index files are included in the git repository so
  ids are preserved across systems.

.pindex Files

Any folder may contain an optional plain text file named .pindex containing a list of basenames from that folder, one per line, that should be treated as pinned, meaning they appear first in some list operations, including nb and nb ls. Entries are added to a .pindex file with nb pin and removed with nb unpin.

Archived Notebooks

A notebook is considered archived when it contains a file named .archived at the root level of the notebook directory.

Tests

With more than 2,000 tests spanning tens of thousands of lines, nb is really mostly a test suite. Tests run continuously via GitHub Actions on recent versions of both Ubuntu and macOS to account for differences between BSD and GNU tools and Bash versions. To run the tests locally, install Bats and the recommended dependencies, then run bats test within the project root directory. Run groups of tests with globbing, e.g., bats test/browse* and bats test/folders*.

 ↑ 

Copyright (c) 2015-present · William Melody · AGPLv3

xwmx.github.io/nb · github.com/xwmx/nb

📝🔖🔒🔍📔

 ↑ 

