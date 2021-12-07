nazca

A new way of creating GUI

Nazca is a special GUI language (syntactic sugar over css/html/js), which can define how an object looks, how an object acts, and how it is placed in the hierarchy. There is no need to write separate css/html/js files - one *.nazca file will do everything.

Table of Contents

Installation

Simply install it globally with the npm

npm i -g nazca

Guide

You can think of it as an extended CSS. In general, it defines the style, as a regular CSS would do. Now add to the CSS the functions and event handlers as JS does. After that just add a simple hierarchy of the children elements, as HTML does. If you imagine it all together, you'll get nazca - simple and beautiful.

Initialization

Firstly you should initialize the project, adding .nazca file - this is a file with instructions on how to compile the project

mkdir newProject cd newProject nazca init

It will generate a sample .nazca file:

(comments are removed)

{ "sources" : { "index" : "nazca/index.nazca" }, "out" : { "path" : "www" , "css" : "css" , "html" : "." , "js" : "js" }, "beautify" : 0 }

.nazca configuration file is a simple json with line and block comments.

It contains the list of the sources and the output path.

sources object is used to show to the compiler, what should be compiled. Every *.nazca file will generate .css, .html and *.js files with the same name.

The out object contains the paths to place the output CSS/HTML/JS files into.

path it's the general output folder path. Any generated files will be placed here or in the sub-folder. Sub-folders are defined by other parameters of this object.

css The sub-folder of the path , where to generate CSS files into.

html The sub-folder of the path , where to generate HTML files into.

js The sub-folder of the path , where to generate JS files into.

beautify can have these values:

{ "beautify" : 1 , "beautify" : 0 , "beautify" : -1 , }

The sample .nazca file will generate this structure in your project directory

www ┣─ css │ └─ index.css ┣─js │ └─ index.js └─ index.html

Output to folders

Your html can be generated not only in a single file ( /some-page.html ) but in the index.html of a folder ( /some-page/ ). To do this, at the end of the source name, you should specify / . Let's see an example config file that does the trick.

{ "sources" : { "index" : "nazca/index.nazca" , "some-page/" : "nazca/someSite.nazca" , "another-page/" : "nazca/anotherPage.nazca" , "complex/structure/page/" : "nazca/complexStructurePage.nazca" }, "out" : { "path" : "www" , "css" : "css" , "html" : "." , "js" : "js" }, "beautify" : 0 }

It will create an index.html and put it into the out.path/out.html folder. It will create sub-folders - some-page/ and another-page/ in it, putting index.html inside of them. It will also create a folder complex with the folder structure with the folder page and put index.html inside it For CSS and JS it will simply create single files, like in a previous example.

This .nazca config will generate this folder structure.

www ┣─ css │ ┣─ some-page.css │ ┣─ another-page.css │ ┣─ complexfolderstructure.css │ └─ index.css ┣─ js │ ┣─ some-page.js │ ┣─ another-page.js │ ┣─ complexfolderstructure.js │ └─ index.js ┣─ some-page │ └─ index.html ┣─ another-page │ └─ index.html ┣─ complex │ └─ structure │ └─ page │ └─ index.html └─ index.html

Compile

To compile the nazca code, simply go to a directory, where your .nazca file is located and run nazca

cd /path/to/yourptoject nazca

Analyze

While compiling drops the process as soon as it finds the error in your source file, analyser checks the syntax and outputs you the list of classes, hierarchy, and the list of errors (if any).

nazca analyse /your/file.nazca

Watch

You can set the compiler to continuously compile files in your .nazca config as soon as you modify them. To do this, you should call this simple command

nazca watch

Tutorial

Simple "Hello world"

Let's write a simple "Hello word", using nazca syntax. Create a folder, named "nazca" and add a file "nazca/index.nazca". It should contain this code:

.html { .head { .title { text : A simple Hello World example; }; }; .body { .div { text : Hello world; }; }; };

It looks pretty similar to the html code, except instead of html tags, you use object classes like .objectClass .

All html tags are pre-defined as classes. Compiler automatically converts .html to <html></html> , when it generates HTML code.

All values in nazca should end with ; . Here, in the code above, you can see string values that start with : and end with ; as well as an object hierarchy, where every object ends with ;

Nazca has a special public variable, called text which is a text inside an html.

After compiling it, you'll see an html:

< html id = "b" > < head id = "c" > < title id = "d" > A simple Hello World example </ title > < script src = "js/index.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/index.css" > </ head > < body id = "e" > < div id = "f" > Hello world </ div > </ body > </ html >

It also generates empty CSS and useless JS files - they do nothing yet.

Note: There is also html public variable available. It's not recommended to use, but sometimes you may need to insert an HTML code in your element. While text modifies innerText of the element, html modifies innerHTML .

Styled "Hello world"

Let's style it a bit. We can just add some css properties to the main div

.html { .head { .title { text : A simple Hello World example; }; }; .body { .div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; }; }; };

As you can see, we just added some CSS properties to it.

Any public variable, which name is a CSS property interpreted by the compiler and put inside the style attribute of the HTML element.

Compiling it, will give you this html:

< html id = "b" > < head id = "c" > < title id = "d" > A simple Hello World example </ title > < script src = "js/styled.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/styled.css" > </ head > < body id = "e" > < div style = "text-align: center;margin-top: 50px;color: green;" id = "f" > Hello world </ div > </ body > </ html >

It modifies an html, writing directly to the style attribute, without modifying the CSS file. To do it, we should create a class.

Going classy

To avoid repetitive code, nazca allows classes to be used. Let's change our "Hello World" example to utilize classes:

class HelloWorld < div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; }; .html { .head { .title { text : A simple Hello World example; }; }; .body { .HelloWorld; }; };

In the code above, we created a class, which extends the default nazca's div class. For the compiler it means it should have a new element, which is basically a div html tag. It will have class attribute with the value of HelloWorld . The compiler also should create a css with a style, defined in this class. if you compile the code above, you'll see that the CSS file is not empty, but contains css class. HTML tag, we had previously, uses the class attribute now.

Separating the file

In nazca we can separate the file, by using *include directive. It shows the compiler where to take the source file from. The compiler reads it and inserts the content of the file, replacing the directive.

Create another file in your nazca directory, called nazca/include.nazca . We can move class code there, as we will only modify this one in the future. nazca/include.nazca

class HelloWorld < div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; };

nazca/index.nazca

*include: include.nazca; .html { .head { .title { text : A simple Hello World example; }; }; .body { .HelloWorld; }; };

We don't need to modify .nazca config file. We still need just one css, one html, and one js file for one page. When the compiler finds the *include directive, it simply replaces it with the content of the file. In the end our index.nazca will become similar to the one we had in a previous tutorial section.

Let's do something!

The hello world example is great, but it just creates the html page with some css. Without any action, it's not fascinating. Nazca also compiles JavaScript methods into JS functions.

In nazca there are 3 types of visibility - public, protected, and private and 2 main entities - methods (functions) and variables. Public methods are defined similarly to a CSS property. It could have a list of input parameters with default values. The body of the method is a JavaScript as you know it. Private methods are defined as a methods with the special character - and protected methods are defined with # .

class SomeClass { publicMethod : (inputVariable = false ) { console .log( 'This is a public method' ); }; #protectedMethod: (inputVariable = false ) { console .log( 'This is a protected method' ); }; -privateMethod: (inputVariable = false , anotherInputVariable = true ) { console .log( 'This is a protected method' ); }; };

JavaScript has no concept of visibility, and you may not be familiar with it from other languages. The public methods and properties are the entities that are seen from the other classes (like regular JS properties and functions). private are visible only inside the object of the class, to which they belong. protected are the same as private , but also visible to all (and only) inherited classes. You can read this wikipedia article if you want to know more.

Variable (property) could be public/protected/private as well as it could be of a different type - string, numeric, regex, object, array, boolean.

class SomeClass { publicString : Some public string; -privateNumber: 23 ; #protectedRegex: /^[a-z\d]+/ig ; publictObject: { a : 1 , b : 2 }; #protectedArray: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; };

Note: Don't forget to end each variable and function with ;

Let's modify our nazca/include.js to change the color of the text every n seconds.

class HelloWorld < div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; -colors: [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' , 'cyan' , 'blue' , 'violet' ]; -index: 3 ; changeColor: (seconds = 2 ) { setInterval( () => { color = colors[index]; index++; if (index >= colors.length) { index = 0 ; } }, seconds * 1000 ); }; };

Please note that nazca creates additional JavaScript code around all private/protected/public variables as well as css options and html attributes. To be able to use them in your methods, they have to be declared. In a later example, you'll see we declare empty variables like variable:; and define it later in methods.

In the method's code you don't have to specify this or any visibility accessor (private/protected/public). The compiler checks what was declared and replaces it with the correct context in resulting JS. However, keep in mind that in nazca all private/protected/public methods and properties should have unique names. This class is invalid:

class InvalidClass { method : () {}; -method: () {}; method: ; };

We declared a public method, a private method, and a public variable with the same names. The compiler does not accept it.

Returning to the main example - it has a public method and a couple of private parameters defined, but it still does nothing, and the method is never called. In the next section, we will discuss how to actually call it.

Construction

Every class in nazca could have a special method, called constructor . This is the first method that is executed when the object is initialized with new ClassName(...inputParameters); . It is always public.

In our case, we do not initialise it with the new keyword, but we have the object that is part of the hierarchy. In this case, the constructor will be called as soon as the object is loaded on the page (to be precise, when the DOMContentLoaded event is fired).

Let's modify the example to actually work now.

class HelloWorld < div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; -colors: [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' , 'cyan' , 'blue' , 'violet' ]; -index: 3 ; constructor : () { changeColor(); }; changeColor: (seconds = 2 ) { setInterval( () => { color = colors[index]; index++; if (index >= colors.length) { index = 0 ; } }, seconds * 1000 ); }; };

Event handlers

In a previous tutorial, we implemented a page with "Hello World" text, that changes the color every 2 seconds. Let's add some user interaction: an input field that accepts the period in seconds, and a button that sets it.

class HelloWorld < div { -colors: [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' , 'cyan' , 'blue' , 'violet' ]; -index: 3 ; -interval:; constructor : () { interval = setInterval( () => changeColor(), 2000 ); }; changeColor: () { helloWorld.color = colors[index]; index++; if (index >= colors.length) { index = 0 ; } }; helloWorld.div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; color: green; }; .div { margin-top: 15 px; text-align: center; time.input { padding : 5 px; border-radius: 5 px; border: 1 px solid #ccc; width: 50 px; value: 2 ; $type: number; }; .button { border-radius: 5 px; background-color: blue; color: white; cursor: pointer; padding: 5 px; border: 1 px solid #ccc; text: Set ; @click: () { clearInterval(interval); let seconds = parseInt (time.value) || 2 ; interval = setInterval( () => changeColor(), seconds * 1000 ); }; }; }; };

In the example above we defined a hierarchy of the HelloWorld class. It now has text as a div, an input, a button and a dif that contains these two.

We used special public property, called value it defines the value of the elements of type input , select and textarea . See value attribute for reference

We also set the attribute of the input field. All attributes in nazca are defined with prefix $ . For example:

class someClass < input { $type : text; $placeholder: Your text; };

To remove the attribute, you should set it to null or undefined

class someButton < button { $disabled : null ; text: Disabled button; };

See the full list of attributes

In this tutorial we added an event handler for the nazca object, by prepending @ to the event name. For example:

class SomeClass { @click: () {}; @mousedown: () {}; };

See the complete list of events

All children in the hierarchy act in the scope of the main class and have access to the private/protected/public attributes of the class.

Nazca creates setter for the event handler as soon as it sees it in the code. If you assign to it, it will remove old event handler and assign the new one.

class SomeClass < div { constructor : () { setTimeout( () => { button[ '@click' ] = () => { console .log( 'Too late. Behavior is changed' ); } }, 10000 ); }; button.button { text : click me; @click: () { console .log( 'You have 10 seconds before the behavior change' ); }; }; };

Getters and Setters

The concept of the getters and setters is used in ES6 and in the old-style JS. Sometimes you want the property to act as a method. doing some other actions apart from setting the properties. In nazca to declare the getter, you should use < operator at the beginning, for the setter, use > . Let's see another example, where we get and set the variable. Please replace the content of the include.nazca with this code:

class HelloWorld < div { text : Hello world; text-align: center; margin-top: 50 px; constructor : () { who = 'Doggy' ; console .log(who); }; >who: (value) { text = `Hello ${value} ` ; }; < who: () { let who = /^Hello ( . +)/; return who ; }; };

Hierarchy manipulation

You can predefine the class hierarchy, which then will be transformed into HTML DOM. This is a preferred method, but sometimes you want to manipulate it on the go. For example, you want your class to generate children, based on the input parameters. To do it, special property of nazca object is used, called children . It has 2 methods - add(nazcaObject) and remove(nazcaObject) . Let's change the include.nazca :

class Container < div { }; class Hello < div { padding : 5 px; margin: 5 px; background-color: #eee; display: inline-block; text: Hello; }; class HelloWorld < div { -container:; -world:; constructor : () { generate( 3 ); setInterval( () => { generate( Math .round( Math .random() * 10 )); }, 3000 ); }; -generate: (n = 1 ) { while (children.length) { children.remove(children.at( 0 )); } if (world) { children.remove(world); } container = new Container(); children.add(container); world = new Hello(); world.text = 'World' ; children.add(world); for ( let i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { let hello = new Hello(); container.children.add(hello); } }; };

While nazca interprets the inheritance of the DOM element in for the classes and when you define a hierarchy, you can't use it directly in the method's code like new div() . That's why in the example above we declared a new Container class which is a simple div element with no style modified. Then the Hello class is created - a simple inline-block div with the text "Hello" in it.

HelloWorld class now has a special private generate() method. It takes the quantity of the Hello objects as an input parameter and adds them as children. As defined in the constructor - every 3 seconds the quantity is randomly generated and the child objects are removed and added again.

Inheritance

All HTML elements in nazca are predefined as classes. For example, <div></div> can be defined as an object of any class inherited from div , as we did in the example above. Your classes are not necessarily are graphical elements and should be added to the page, for all other cases they should be inherited from the predefined class.

The class can be inherited from many other classes with the operator < .

class grandChild < child < parent < grandParent { };

In this case, grandChild inherits all the protected and public properties and methods from the grandParent , then from parent , then from child . While public parameters become public parameters of the grandChild and can be used by other objects publicly. Protected parameters, inherited are seen only by grandChild . Any private parameters of the parent classes are never seen to the children.

The order of the inheritance is important. For example, in the code above, the parent has the method show() and the child also has it. In this case, the grandChild will inherit the method show() of the child . If we change the order like this, it will take the method show() of the parent

class grandChild < parent < child < grandParent { };

The simple example of the inheritance:

class Animal { -name: Animal; live: () {}; }; class Mammal < Animal { -name: Mammal; #canwalk: () {}; drinkMilk: () {}; }; class Dog < Mammal < Animal { -name: Dog; constructor : () { if (canWalk()) { drinkMilk(); } live(); }; bark: () {}; };

In this example, the class dog inherits the method drinkMilk() from the ancestor Mammal as well as a method live() from the Animal . It also inherits the protected method canWalk() from the Mammal . The private property name is used internally by the class and is not inherited in this case.

Method inheritance

Sometimes you would want to change the inherited method behavior but also utilise the old one. To use the parent's method, you should use ^ operator.

Example:

class Div < div { text-decoration: none; color: black; }; class HelloDoggy < div { #element:; constructor : () { element = new Div(); element.text = "Hello Doggy" ; children.add(element); }; #decorate: () { element[ 'text-decoration' ] = 'underline' ; }; }; class HelloWorld < HelloDoggy { -anotherElement:; constructor : () { anotherElement = new Div(); anotherElement.text = "... and the whole world" ; children.add(anotherElement); decorate(); }; #decorate: () { ^decorate(); element[ 'color' ] = 'chocolate' ; anotherElement[ 'color' ] = 'chocolate' ; }; };

As you can see in the example above, we override the decorate() function of the child class. It uses the parent's function, adding some decoration to it. Because HelloWorld is the child, the constructor of the parent is called first. The element of the class Div is added as a child of an object with the text "Hello Doggy". The child class also adds another Div to the page with the text "... and the whole world". Old decorate() just added underline for it, while the new one uses the functionality of the old one and adds a new functionality - it makes both objects of the chocolate color.

Data from the server

When you are developing the web application you need a way to communicate between your server and a user's browser. You can do it with AJAX, but sometimes you need a simple way to generate static content on the page. Before nazca for this purpose, you could use a template engine to render server data into the page. It could be Jade (Pug), Mustache, or some other engine you get used to.

Nazca creates the static client-side code and it has no templating abilities.

However, you may need to pass the data from the server to the page initially. To do this, a special directive is used.

You should use *json <name> = <path>; . It will load the json from the path url into the global variable named name . The global object has ready() function that accepts a callback. Every callback will be called when the json is loaded.

Let's see an example. Create a simple json file available under www/data.json :

{ "text" : "Hello World" , "color" : "crimson" }

Change your include.nzca :

*json: serverData = data.json; class HelloWorld < div { text :; color:; constructor : () { window .serverData.ready( () => { text = window .serverData.text; color = window .serverData.color; }); }; };

In the example above the json is a static file, but it can be generated by the server every time. You can change the text or the color inside the json and see how your resulting page changes.

Font-face directive

Because of the syntax difference the at-rules are not possible to implement in nazca. Most of them can be handled inside the methods as JavaScript would do.

For the font-face, special *font-face directive could be used. As the value you should use an object with the syntax defined by @font-face rule. For this example to work, you should download this font file and put it inside your generated www folder.

(font file license)

*json: serverData = data.json; *font-face: { font-family: Hello Font; src: url( "/www/grandstander.woff2" ) format( "woff2" ); }; class HelloWorld < div { text :; color:; font-family: Hello Font; constructor : () { window .serverData.ready( () => { text = window .serverData.text; color = window .serverData.color; }); }; };

Object states

One thing inherited from the CSS is the object states, called pseudo-classes. In nazca you can have a special property of the class, defined with prefix : . The compiler will generate a pseudo-class inside your css file. States should be CSS-only objects, which means they could only have CSS properties, no custom properties or methods should used, as the content of your *font-face directive is written "as is" in the resulting *.css file

class Link < a { display : block; margin-top: 10 px; :visited: { color : blue; }; }; class HelloWorld < div { .a { $href : #link1; text: Click me and see how your browser shows visited links; }; .Link { $href : #link2; text: Click me and see how 'visited' state sets the color to blue; }; };

Custom events

You can trigger a custom event in nazca. All nazca objects have trigger() function for that. Let's create a div that changes it's color by triggering the `"color" event.

class Colorful < div { background-color: initial; width: 100 px; height: 100 px; constructor : () { setTimeout( () => { let event = new Event( 'color' ); event.color = 'violet' ; trigger(event); }, 3000 ); }; @color: (e) { [ 'background-color' ] = e.color; }; }; .html { .body { .Colorful; }; };

Input parameter for trigger() function could an instance of an Event or s string, indicating the error type. Since in an example above the color never changes, it can be simplified by providing only an event type to the trigger() .

class Colorful < div { background-color: initial; constructor : () { setTimeout( () => trigger( 'color' ), 3000 ); }; @color: () { [ 'background-color' ] = 'violet' ; }; }; .html { .body { .Colorful; }; };

Hierarchy access

All child elements in the hierarchy are automatically assigned as a protected property of the parent object.

.html { .body { constructor : () { borderedElement.childColor = 'violet' ; }; borderedElement.div { border : 1 px solid black; >childColor: (_color = 'black' ) { textElement.color = _color; }; textElement.div { text : You can access this element from the borderedElement, but not from the it 's parrent.; color: black; }; }; }; };

If you want the child element to be assigned as a public property instead of protected , you should set public: true

.html { .body { constructor : () { borderedElement.textElement.color = 'violet' ; }; borderedElement.div { border : 1 px solid black; textElement.div { public : true ; text: You can access this element from the borderedElement, and from other elements as a public property of borderedElement; color: black; }; }; }; };

You can make it public in the hierarchy as well as in the class declaration. If you define it in the class, all instances of the class will be assigned as public properties to their parents.

class TextElement < div { public : true ; text: You can access this element from the borderedElement, and from other elements as a public property of borderedElement; color: black; }; .html { .body { constructor : () { borderedElement.textElement.color = 'violet' ; }; borderedElement.div { border : 1 px solid black; textElement.TextElement; }; }; };

Going native

Sometimes you want to use native HTML elements and their properties from your methods. For this, all nazca objects have a special native getter. It simply returns the native HTML element. Attributes, event listeners, and CSS properties should be used with nazca objects, when possible.

Avoid using native too much. It is implemented just for cases, when you use a special element and need to access it's properties directly.

class NativeTester < div { constructor : () { let context = myCanvas.native.getContext( '2d' ); context.font = '48px serif' ; context.fillText( 'Hello canvas!' , 0 , 0 ); }; myCanvas.canvas { $width : 200 px; $height: 200 px; }; }; .html { .body { .NativeTester; }; };

native in the code above is used to access getContext() method of the canvas native element.

Import a module

You can import any ES6 module installed with npm and use it in your nazca code.

Install the module through the command line. Let's use an example module for this.

npm i nazca-logo-3d

This is an example module that builds the 3D version of the nazca logo into an element on the page.

We can call it using *import directive - *import: <module_name> = <npm_name>;

* import : Logo = nazca-logo -3 d; .html { .head { .title { text: Welcome to the world of Nazca; }; }; body { constructor : ( ) { new Logo(native); }; }; };

Conclusion note

Nazca is a new project that could not reach it's full potential yet. While it covers all of HTML generation and you could write any JavaScript inside the methods, it still could miss CSS features you need. In this case you can use a little hack with including raw css in your *.nazca .

.html { .head { .link { $rel : stylesheet; $type: text/css; $href: url_to_your_css; }; }; };

It is not recommended to mix raw css and nazca, but if nazca does not have some feature you require, please create an issue on github and while it is going to be implemented, include your custom CSS like this.

There is also subreddit created for any discussion related to the project.