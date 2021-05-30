openbase logo
nav

navigo

by Krasimir Tsonev
8.11.1

A simple vanilla JavaScript router.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Navigo

A simple dependency-free minimalistic JavaScript router

npm downloads size

Selling points

  • Dependency free
  • ~10KB minified, ~4KB gzipped
  • Based on History API so it does update the URL of the page
  • Supports hash based routing too
  • Simple mapping of route to a function call
  • Parameterized routes
  • Navigating between routes
  • Hooks (before, after, leave, already)
  • Not-found and default handler
  • Easy integration with HTML links via data-navigo HTML attribute

Installation

Drop the following into your page:

<script src="//unpkg.com/navigo"></script>

or via npm/yarn:

> npm install navigo --save
> yarn add navigo -S

Quick start

import Navigo from 'navigo'; // When using ES modules.

const router = new Navigo('/');

The constructor of the library accepts a single argument - the root path of your app. If you host your project at https://site.com/my/awesome/app, your root path is /my/awesome/app. Then you have to define your routes.

router.on('/my/awesome/app', function () {
  // do something
});

At the end you have to trigger the resolving logic:

router.resolve();

After that when you need a page change call the navigate method. This one changes the URL and (by default) triggers resolve.

router.navigate('/about');

Add data-navigo attribute to your page links and they'll be transformed into navigate callers.

<a href="/about/contacts" data-navigo>Contacts</a>

Checkout the online playground to see it in action.

Development

> yarn dev

Building

> yarn build

Tests

> yarn test
> yarn test-watch

MISC

