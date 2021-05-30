Navigo

A simple dependency-free minimalistic JavaScript router

Selling points

Dependency free

~10KB minified, ~4KB gzipped

Based on History API so it does update the URL of the page

Supports hash based routing too

Simple mapping of route to a function call

Parameterized routes

Navigating between routes

Hooks (before, after, leave, already)

Not-found and default handler

Easy integration with HTML links via data-navigo HTML attribute

Installation

Drop the following into your page:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/navigo" > </ script >

or via npm/yarn:

> npm install navigo --save > yarn add navigo -S

Quick start

import Navigo from 'navigo' ; const router = new Navigo( '/' );

The constructor of the library accepts a single argument - the root path of your app. If you host your project at https://site.com/my/awesome/app , your root path is /my/awesome/app . Then you have to define your routes.

router.on( '/my/awesome/app' , function ( ) { });

At the end you have to trigger the resolving logic:

router.resolve();

After that when you need a page change call the navigate method. This one changes the URL and (by default) triggers resolve .

router.navigate( '/about' );

Add data-navigo attribute to your page links and they'll be transformed into navigate callers.

< a href = "/about/contacts" data-navigo > Contacts </ a >

Checkout the online playground to see it in action.

Development

yarn dev

Building

yarn build

Tests

yarn test yarn test -watch

MISC