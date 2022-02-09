Scene-Based Navigation for React and React Native
import { StateNavigator } from 'navigation';
const stateNavigator = new StateNavigator([
{ key: 'hello', route: '' },
{ key: 'world' }
]);
You create one
State for each scene (page) in your app. You don't need to define your routes yet. The Navigation router generates interim routes. You can define your real routes at any time without changing any code. With scene-based navigation, there aren't any hard-coded Urls for you to update.
const { hello, world } = stateNavigator.states;
hello.renderScene = () => <Hello />;
world.renderScene = () => <World />;
For each scene, you create a component that renders its UI. You map these scene components to their corresponding
States. All the other routers for React force you to think in terms of routes. But this is confusing because routes and scenes aren't the same thing. One scene can have more than one route, for example, a master/details page.
import { NavigationLink } from 'navigation-react';
const Hello = () => (
<NavigationLink
stateKey="world"
navigationData={{ size: 20 }}>
Hello
</NavigationLink>
);
The
NavigationLink component changes scene. You pass the name of the scene and the data. The Navigation router builds the Url. If you've configured more than one route it uses the best match.
import { NavigationContext } from 'navigation-react';
const World = () => {
const { data } = useContext(NavigationContext);
return (
<div style={{ fontSize: data.size }}>
World
</div>
);
};
In the next scene, you access the data from the
NavigationContext. The Navigation router passes strongly-typed data. Here, the size is a number.
import { StateNavigator } from 'navigation';
const stateNavigator = new StateNavigator([
{ key: 'hello' },
{ key: 'world', trackCrumbTrail: true }
]);
You create one
State for each scene (screen) in your app. You can think of the stack of scenes as a trail of breadcrumbs. Each scene is one crumb. Like Hansel and Gretel in the fairy story, the Navigation router drops a crumb every time it visits a scene (if you set 'trackCrumbTrail' to true).
const { hello, world } = stateNavigator.states;
hello.renderScene = () => <Hello />;
world.renderScene = () => <World />;
For each scene, you create a component that renders its UI. You map these scene components to their corresponding States. The Navigation router provides React components to help you build your scenes. All of these components render to the same native primitives as other native apps. For example, the
TabBar component renders to a
BottomNavigationView on Android and a
UITabBarController on iOS.
import { NavigationContext } from 'navigation-react';
const Hello = () => {
const { stateNavigator } = useContext(NavigationContext);
return (
<Button title="Hello"
onPress={() => {
stateNavigator.navigate('world', { size: 20 });
}} />
);
};
You use the
stateNavigator from the
NavigationContext to change scenes. You pass the name of the scene and the data. The navigation is 100% native on Android and iOS.
import { NavigationContext } from 'navigation-react';
const World = () => {
const { data } = useContext(NavigationContext);
return (
<Text style={{ fontSize: data.size }}>
World
</Text>
);
};
In the next scene, you access the data from the
NavigationContext. You can return to the 'hello' scene via the Android back button or swiping/pressing back on iOS.
Once you've cloned the repository, you can install the dependencies and run the build:
npm install
npm run build
Running
npm test executes the unit tests.
Running
npm run package outputs the npm packages inside the
build/npm folder.
Thanks to BrowserStack for their help with cross browser testing