Yavin Framework

Note: This repository contains the core code of the Yavin framework. If you want to build an application using Yavin, visit the Yavin App Repository.

Yavin is a framework for rapidly building custom data applications that offers both a UI and an API. Yavin can also be deployed as a standalone business intelligence tool in a few simple steps. Build reports, assemble dashboards, and explore data with ad-hoc queries.

Jump right in with the demo app or run it yourself by following our quick start guide.

Packages

You can install the individual packages via npm

Package Description admin 🚧 Under construction panel for managing users/roles/etc 🚧 Library of visualizations and common components Collection of components for creating collections of visualization Adapters and serializers for connecting to data sources (elide/fili) Overview of all saved/favorited reports and dashboards Helper library for in app alerts Collection of components for building advanced ad-hoc reports Global search bar experience

Contributing

Assuming you have git, node (>=10), and ember-cli

git clone https://github.com/yavin-dev/framework.git

cd yavin

CI=true npm install ( CI=true makes use of each package's package-lock.json file)

( makes use of each package's file) cd packages/reports (or whichever package)

(or whichever package) ember s to run a local server

to run a local server Then npm test to test your changes

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Resources

Documentation on yavin.dev

Chat on spectrum.chat

Feature Roadmap projects

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

For more information on using lerna, visit https://lerna.js.org

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.