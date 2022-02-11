A framework for rapidly building production quality analytics applications
Note: This repository contains the core code of the Yavin framework. If you want to build an application using Yavin, visit the Yavin App Repository.
Yavin is a framework for rapidly building custom data applications that offers both a UI and an API. Yavin can also be deployed as a standalone business intelligence tool in a few simple steps. Build reports, assemble dashboards, and explore data with ad-hoc queries.
Jump right in with the demo app or run it yourself by following our quick start guide.
You can install the individual packages via npm
|Package
|Description
|admin
|🚧 Under construction panel for managing users/roles/etc 🚧
|Library of visualizations and common components
|Collection of components for creating collections of visualization
|Adapters and serializers for connecting to data sources (elide/fili)
|Overview of all saved/favorited reports and dashboards
|Helper library for in app alerts
|Collection of components for building advanced ad-hoc reports
|Global search bar experience
Assuming you have git, node (>=10), and ember-cli
git clone https://github.com/yavin-dev/framework.git
cd yavin
CI=true npm install (
CI=true makes use of each package's
package-lock.json file)
cd packages/reports (or whichever package)
ember s to run a local server
npm test to test your changes
See CONTRIBUTING.md
This project is licensed under the MIT License.