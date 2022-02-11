openbase logo
Readme

yavin-logo

Yavin Framework

A framework for rapidly building production quality analytics applications

Docs - Demo - Community

Yavin Framework Pipeline Status

Note: This repository contains the core code of the Yavin framework. If you want to build an application using Yavin, visit the Yavin App Repository.

Yavin is a framework for rapidly building custom data applications that offers both a UI and an API. Yavin can also be deployed as a standalone business intelligence tool in a few simple steps. Build reports, assemble dashboards, and explore data with ad-hoc queries.

Jump right in with the demo app or run it yourself by following our quick start guide.

yavin demo app landing page

Packages

You can install the individual packages via npm npm (custom registry) npm (custom registry) npm (custom registry)

PackageDescription
admin🚧 Under construction panel for managing users/roles/etc 🚧
navi-coreLibrary of visualizations and common components
navi-dashboardsCollection of components for creating collections of visualization
navi-dataAdapters and serializers for connecting to data sources (elide/fili)
navi-directoryOverview of all saved/favorited reports and dashboards
navi-notificationsHelper library for in app alerts
navi-reportsCollection of components for building advanced ad-hoc reports
navi-searchGlobal search bar experience

Contributing

Assuming you have git, node (>=10), and ember-cli

  • git clone https://github.com/yavin-dev/framework.git
  • cd yavin
  • CI=true npm install (CI=true makes use of each package's package-lock.json file)
  • cd packages/reports (or whichever package)
  • ember s to run a local server
  • Then npm test to test your changes

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Resources

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

