A fully customizable Navbar component for React-Native.
npm i navbar-native --save
This package depends on the beautiful Vector Icons for React Native.
After installing NavbarNative, in order to have icons working, please follow instructions about HOW TO INSTALL AND LINK VECTOR ICONS in your project.
This package exports two main components:
Basically, the Navbar component accepts a title prop and left and/or right objects (or array of objects) which describe each button that the navbar has to render in the specific position.
In order to use the correct set of icons, please use ios- prefix in icon prop name for iOS and md- prefix for Android.
The following chunk of code shows a typical iOS NavbarNative usage:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { Container, Navbar } from 'navbar-native';
class ReactNativeProject extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Container>
<Navbar
title={"Navbar Native"}
left={{
icon: "ios-arrow-back",
label: "Back",
onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')}
}}
right={[{
icon: "ios-search",
onPress: () => {alert('Search!')}
},{
icon: "ios-menu",
onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')}
}]}
/>
... other stuff ...
</Container>
);
}
}
You can also use a remote or local image instead of the text title:
class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Container type="list" data={["first", "second", "third"]}>
<Navbar
user={true}
image={{
source:'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
type: 'remote',
resizeMode: 'cover',
style: {width: 50, height: 44}
}}
statusBar={{
style: "default",
hideAnimation: Navbar.FADE,
showAnimation: Navbar.SLIDE,
}}
left={{
icon: "ios-arrow-back",
label: "Back",
onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')}
}}
right={[{
icon: "ios-search",
onPress: () => {alert('Search!')}
},{
icon: "ios-menu",
onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')}
}]}
/>
</Container>
);
}
}
Images can be used in background also:
class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Container type="list" data={["first", "second", "third"]}>
<Navbar
user={true}
title={"Navbar Native"}
titleColor="white"
imageBackground={{
source:'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
type: 'remote',
resizeMode: 'cover'
}}
statusBar={{
style: "light-content",
hideAnimation: Navbar.FADE,
showAnimation: Navbar.SLIDE,
}}
left={{
icon: "ios-arrow-back",
iconColor: "white",
label: "Back",
onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')},
style:{color: 'white'}
}}
right={[{
icon: "ios-search",
iconColor: "white",
onPress: () => {alert('Search!')}
},{
icon: "ios-menu",
iconColor: "white",
onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')}
}]}
/>
</Container>
);
}
}
Do you need a transparent navbar and a full-page content beneath it? No problem! We've got you covered...
Just set
bgColor="transparent" and
theme="dark" and you can achieve something like this:
export default class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component {
render() {
const left = {
role: 'menu',
badge: {
value: 4,
bgColor: '#ffcc00',
textColor: 'black'
}
};
return (
<Container>
<Navbar left={left} title={"Title"} />
</Container>
);
}
}
MeteorNative is a full featured boilerplate which brings together React-Native and Meteor js.
In this project I implement navbar-native in many ways and you can see in action specific usages of this package.