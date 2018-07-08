A fully customizable Navbar component for React-Native.

It works for both iOS and Android!

Content

Installation

npm i navbar-native --save

Pay attention

This package depends on the beautiful Vector Icons for React Native.

After installing NavbarNative, in order to have icons working, please follow instructions about HOW TO INSTALL AND LINK VECTOR ICONS in your project.

Exported components

This package exports two main components:

Container - a container component to use as the first component in a render() method. It accepts the "Navbar" component and the rest of the page content.

- a container component to use as the first component in a method. It accepts the "Navbar" component and the rest of the page content. Navbar - the components which generates the bar on top.

Helper components

Icon - a Vector Icons for React Native wrapper

Getting started

Basically, the Navbar component accepts a title prop and left and/or right objects (or array of objects) which describe each button that the navbar has to render in the specific position.

Using icons

In order to use the correct set of icons, please use ios- prefix in icon prop name for iOS and md- prefix for Android.

The following chunk of code shows a typical iOS NavbarNative usage:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { Container, Navbar } from 'navbar-native' ; class ReactNativeProject extends Component { render() { return ( < Container > < Navbar title = { " Navbar Native "} left = {{ icon: " ios-arrow-back ", label: " Back ", onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')} }} right={[{ icon: "ios-search", onPress: () => {alert('Search!')} },{ icon: "ios-menu", onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')} }]} /> ... other stuff ... </ Container > ); } }

Image as a title

You can also use a remote or local image instead of the text title:

class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component { render() { return ( < Container type = "list" data = {[ " first ", " second ", " third "]}> < Navbar user = {true} image = {{ source: ' https: // facebook.github.io / react / img / logo_og.png ', type: ' remote ', resizeMode: ' cover ', style: { width: 50 , height: 44 } }} statusBar = {{ style: " default ", hideAnimation: Navbar.FADE , showAnimation: Navbar.SLIDE , }} left = {{ icon: " ios-arrow-back ", label: " Back ", onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')} }} right={[{ icon: "ios-search", onPress: () => {alert('Search!')} },{ icon: "ios-menu", onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')} }]} /> </ Container > ); } }

Image as background

Images can be used in background also:

class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component { render() { return ( < Container type = "list" data = {[ " first ", " second ", " third "]}> < Navbar user = {true} title = { " Navbar Native "} titleColor = "white" imageBackground = {{ source: ' https: // facebook.github.io / react / img / logo_og.png ', type: ' remote ', resizeMode: ' cover ' }} statusBar = {{ style: " light-content ", hideAnimation: Navbar.FADE , showAnimation: Navbar.SLIDE , }} left = {{ icon: " ios-arrow-back ", iconColor: " white ", label: " Back ", onPress: () => {alert('Go back!')}, style:{color: 'white'} }} right={[{ icon: "ios-search", iconColor: "white", onPress: () => {alert('Search!')} },{ icon: "ios-menu", iconColor: "white", onPress: () => {alert('Toggle menu!')} }]} /> </ Container > ); } }

Do you need a transparent navbar and a full-page content beneath it? No problem! We've got you covered...

Just set bgColor="transparent" and theme="dark" and you can achieve something like this:

Using badges

export default class ReactNativeEmpty extends Component { render() { const left = { role : 'menu' , badge : { value : 4 , bgColor : '#ffcc00' , textColor : 'black' } }; return ( < Container > < Navbar left = {left} title = { " Title "} /> </ Container > ); } }

Container API

bgColor - (String def. '#ffffff') - Background color for the Container, the one you see overscrolling

- (String def. '#ffffff') - Background color for the Container, the one you see overscrolling data - (Array of strings or Array of Objects opt.) - data source for ListView

- (Array of strings or Array of Objects opt.) - data source for ListView row - (Function opt.) - A function that renders the single row element in ListView (accepts 'rowData', 'sectionID')

- (Function opt.) - A function that renders the single row element in ListView (accepts 'rowData', 'sectionID') style - (Object opt.) - Custom styles for the container

- (Object opt.) - Custom styles for the container loading - (Object opt.) - Prop to use in order to trigger the included loading screen SPINNER INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS spinner - (String def. 'ThreeBounce') - Type of spinner animation from HERE spinnerColor - (String def. '#ffffff') - Color of the spinner spinnerSize - (Number def. 50) - Size of the spinner bgColor - (String def. 'rgba(0,0,0,.8)') - Color to apply in the background message - (String opt.) - Loading text message to display messageColor - (String def. '#ffffff') - Color of the loading text message styleContainer - (Object opt.) - Additional style for the loading screen styleText - (Object opt.) - Additional style for the loading text

- (Object opt.) - Prop to use in order to trigger the included loading screen SPINNER INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS type - ('scroll' or 'list' def. 'scroll') - How to render Container children content

- ('scroll' or 'list' def. 'scroll') - How to render Container children content height - (Number def. screen height) - Set the height of the container

theme - ('light' or 'dark' - def. 'light' iOS / 'dark' Android) - Base theme for the NavigationBar

- ('light' or 'dark' - def. 'light' iOS / 'dark' Android) - Base theme for the NavigationBar title - (String or Component opt.) - The title element. Component needs to be styled accordingly.

- (String or Component opt.) - The title element. Component needs to be styled accordingly. titleColor - (String opt.) - The title string color

- (String opt.) - The title string color bgColor - (String def. light: ios #f2f2f2 android #f5f5f5 dark: ios #2b2b2b android #212121 ) - NavigationBar's background color

- (String def. light: ios #f2f2f2 android #f5f5f5 dark: ios #2b2b2b android #212121 ) - NavigationBar's background color image - (Object opt.) - Local/remote image instead of the title source - (require(String) for local or String for remote uri) - Local/remote image location type - ('local' or 'remote' def. 'local') - Origin of the image resizeMode - ('cover', 'contain', 'stretch', 'repeat', 'center' def. 'cover' local - 'contain' remote) style - (Object opt.) - Additional styles for image title

- (Object opt.) - Local/remote image instead of the title imageBackground - (Object opt.) - Local/remote image in navbar background source - (String) - Local/remote image location type - ('local' or 'remote' def. 'local') - Origin of the image resizeMode - ('cover', 'contain', 'stretch', 'repeat', 'center' def. 'cover') style - (Object opt.) - Additional styles for image background

- (Object opt.) - Local/remote image in navbar background statusBar - (Object opt.): style - ('light-content' or 'default') - Style of StatusBar hidden - (Boolean) - Show or not StatusBar bgColor - (String) - StatusBar background color animation - (Boolean def. true) - Animation between StatusBar transitions transition - ('fade' or 'slide' def. 'fade') - Type of StatusBar transition animation when hiding it

- (Object opt.): left / right - (Object or Array of Objects or React component / return function): icon - (String opt.) - Vector Icon's icon name iconFamily - (String def. Ionicons) - Vector Icon's icon library iconPos - ('left' or 'right' def. left/right position) - Icon's position towards the label iconSize - (Number def. 30 ios - 28 android) - Icon's size iconColor - (String def. light: ios #387afe android #707070 dark: ios #ffffff android #ffffff ) - Icon's color label - (String opt.) - Button's label badge - (Number, String or Object opt.) value - (Number or String) - The value in the badge bgColor - (String opt.) - Badge background color textColor - (String opt.) - Badge text color position - ('left' or 'right' def. 'right') - Badge position in the button onPress - (Function) - onPress function handler disabled - (Boolean def. false) - It renders a button in a disabled status role - (String opt. - 'back' | 'close' | 'login' | 'menu') - Button's pre-defined aspect style - (Object opt.) - Button's override styles

- (Object or Array of Objects or React component / return function): style - (Object) - Custom styles for the navbar

- (Object) - Custom styles for the navbar user - (Object, Bool) - Authenticated user

- (Object, Bool) - Authenticated user elevation - (Number) - (Android-only) Elevation of the toolbar

Icon API

family - (String def. 'Ionicons') - Font family for icons

- (String def. 'Ionicons') - Font family for icons name - (String) - Name of the icon to show

- (String) - Name of the icon to show color - (String def. iOS '#387afe' android '#707070') - Color of the icon

Demo

MeteorNative is a full featured boilerplate which brings together React-Native and Meteor js.

In this project I implement navbar-native in many ways and you can see in action specific usages of this package.