The bullet-proof, fast, and most feature-rich Chrome driver around. Navalia lets you interact with Chrome and run parallel work with ease. Not using JavaScript? There's a GraphQL server that you can use to communicate with over HTTP allowing any runtime to drive Chrome.
Simply run
navalia with a specified port e.g.
$ npm i -g navalia
$ navalia --port 4000
The API for interacting with a browser is simple and chainable. You can call all methods individually and
await/
then the resulting value, or chain multiple together and collect their responses in a single result.
Chaining
const { Chrome } = require('navalia');
const chrome = new Chrome();
chrome
.goto('https://amazon.com')
.type('input', 'Kindle')
.click('.buy-now')
.end()
.then((responses) => {
console.log(responses); // ['https://www.amazon.com/', true, true, true]
});
Await
import { Chrome } from 'navalia';
const chrome = new Chrome();
async function buyItOnAmazon() {
const url = await chrome.goto('https://amazon.com');
const typed = await chrome.type('input', 'Kindle');
const clicked = await chrome.click('.buy-now');
chrome.done();
console.log(url, typed, clicked); // 'https://www.amazon.com/', true, true
}
buyItOnAmazon();
In no particular order, this is the vision of navalia going forward: