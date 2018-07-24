openbase logo
navalia

by Joel Griffith
1.3.0 (see all)

A bullet-proof, fast, and reliable headless browser API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177

GitHub Stars

951

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

10

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Navalia Logo

npm version Build Status dependencies Status styled with prettier

DEPRECATION WARNING: Unfortunately it's time for me to deprecate this library as I cannot give it the time it needs. If you're interested in maintaining this lib, send me message (joel at joelgriffith dot net). I'd recommend using something like chromeless or puppeteer if possible. Thanks!

The bullet-proof, fast, and most feature-rich Chrome driver around. Navalia lets you interact with Chrome and run parallel work with ease. Not using JavaScript? There's a GraphQL server that you can use to communicate with over HTTP allowing any runtime to drive Chrome.

Features

  • Scrape webpage data, even from JavaScript-heavy sites.
  • Run automated functional tests.
  • Discover visual regressions in your site.
  • Capture screenshots, pdfs, execute javascript, insert text, and more.
  • The largest API for interacting with Chrome.

GraphQL Front-end

Simply run navalia with a specified port e.g.

$ npm i -g navalia
$ navalia --port 4000

NavaliaQL

Recipes

Usage

The API for interacting with a browser is simple and chainable. You can call all methods individually and await/then the resulting value, or chain multiple together and collect their responses in a single result.

Chaining

const { Chrome } = require('navalia');
const chrome = new Chrome();

chrome
  .goto('https://amazon.com')
  .type('input', 'Kindle')
  .click('.buy-now')
  .end()
  .then((responses) => {
    console.log(responses); // ['https://www.amazon.com/', true, true, true]
  });

Await

import { Chrome } from 'navalia';
const chrome = new Chrome();

async function buyItOnAmazon() {
  const url = await chrome.goto('https://amazon.com');
  const typed = await chrome.type('input', 'Kindle');
  const clicked = await chrome.click('.buy-now');

  chrome.done();

  console.log(url, typed, clicked); // 'https://www.amazon.com/', true, true
}

buyItOnAmazon();

Roadmap

In no particular order, this is the vision of navalia going forward:

  • Expanded browser API (pdf rendering, network watching, more).
  • Bring more vendors onto the framework.
  • Better typings around externals with no @type support.
  • Parameterization on killing long-running jobs.
  • Unit testing all features.
  • Integration testing with the various vendors so our API's don't break when theirs do.
  • Travis, coveralls, greenkeeper, and other handy-dandy tools to automate chore tasks.

