List of Dirty, Naughty, Obscene, and Otherwise Bad Words

Readme

Our List of Dirty, Naughty, Obscene, and Otherwise Bad Words

With millions of images in our library and billions of user-submitted keywords, we work hard at Shutterstock to make sure that bad words don't show up in places they shouldn't. This repo contains a list of words that we use to filter results from our autocomplete server and recommendation engine.

Please add to it as you see fit (particularly in non-English languages) or use it to spice up your next game of Scrabble :)

Obvious warning: These lists contain material that many will find offensive. (But that's the point!)

Miscellaneous caveat: Clearly, what goes in these lists is subjective. In our case, the question we use is, "What wouldn't we want to suggest that people look at?" This of course varies between culture, language, and geographies, so in the end we just have to make our best guess.

Languages

NameCode
Arabicar
Chinesezh
Czechcs
Danishda
Dutchnl
Englishen
Esperantoeo
Filipinofil
Finnishfi
Frenchfr
French (CA)fr-CA-u-sd-caqc
Germande
Hindihi
Hungarianhu
Italianit
Japaneseja
Kabylekab
Klingontlh
Koreanko
Norwegianno
Persianfa
Polishpl
Portuguesept
Russianru
Spanishes
Swedishsv
Thaith
Turkishtr

See also the list of projects, documents, and organizations that use these lists.

Node Module

If you are using the word lists as .json, or in an npmproject, you can install the word list using the naughty-words package.

npm install naughty-words

© 2012–2020 Shutterstock, Inc.

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

