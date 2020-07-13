Our List of Dirty, Naughty, Obscene, and Otherwise Bad Words

With millions of images in our library and billions of user-submitted keywords, we work hard at Shutterstock to make sure that bad words don't show up in places they shouldn't. This repo contains a list of words that we use to filter results from our autocomplete server and recommendation engine.

Please add to it as you see fit (particularly in non-English languages) or use it to spice up your next game of Scrabble :)

Obvious warning: These lists contain material that many will find offensive. (But that's the point!)

Miscellaneous caveat: Clearly, what goes in these lists is subjective. In our case, the question we use is, "What wouldn't we want to suggest that people look at?" This of course varies between culture, language, and geographies, so in the end we just have to make our best guess.

Languages

Name Code Arabic ar Chinese zh Czech cs Danish da Dutch nl English en Esperanto eo Filipino fil Finnish fi French fr French (CA) fr-CA-u-sd-caqc German de Hindi hi Hungarian hu Italian it Japanese ja Kabyle kab Klingon tlh Korean ko Norwegian no Persian fa Polish pl Portuguese pt Russian ru Spanish es Swedish sv Thai th Turkish tr

Node Module

If you are using the word lists as .json , or in an npm project, you can install the word list using the naughty-words package.

npm install naughty-words

© 2012–2020 Shutterstock, Inc.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.