naught

Zero downtime code deployment

Resuscitation - when a worker dies it is restarted

Redirect worker stdout and stderr to rotating gzipped log files

Runs as daemon, providing ability to start and stop

Clustering - take advantage of multiple CPU cores

Properly handles SIGTERM and SIGHUP for integration with service wrappers

Ability to gracefully handle uncaught exceptions

Supports POSIX operating systems (does not support Windows)

To use naught, your node.js server has 2 requirements.

Once the server is fully booted and is readily accepting connections, process.send( 'online' ); Usually this is done in the listening event for a node server, for example: server = http.createServer(...); server.listen( 80 , function ( ) { if (process.send) process.send( 'online' ); }); Listen to the shutdown message and shutdown gracefully. This message is emitted after there is already a newer instance of your server online and taking care of business: process.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { if (message === 'shutdown' ) { performCleanup(); process.exit( 0 ); } }); If your server has no long-lived connections, you may skip this step. However, note that most node.js apps do have long lived connections. In fact, by default, the connection: keep-alive header is sent with every request. When you receive the shutdown message, either close all open connections or call process.exit() .

Gracefully Handling Exceptions

Another way you can use naught is to gracefully handle exceptions that would normally cause errors for users other than the one that triggered the exception.

It is common practice to allow an uncaught exception to crash the Node.js process. In the case of a web server, that forcefully ends the execution of all other connections, resulting in more than a single user getting an error.

Using naught a worker can use the 'offline' message to announce that it is dying. At this point, naught prevents it from accepting new connections and spawns a replacement worker, allowing the dying worker to finish up with its current connections and do any cleanup necessary before finally perishing.

To take advantage of this, you need a way of catching the uncaught exceptions that cause crashes. There are two ways:

The documentation says to use Domains, so use that unless you have a better reason.

Authbind

If you want to deploy on a restricted port such as 80 or 443 without sudo, try authbind.

Note that there are 3 layers of process spawning between the naught CLI and your server. So you'll want to use the --deep option with authbind.

Using a service wrapper

It may make sense to use naught with other process monitoring software. For this reason, naught supports listening to SIGTERM to do a stop operation, and SIGHUP to do a deploy operation. You may also run in the foregroun with --daemon-mode false .

When you run with --daemon-mode true (the default), the process tree looks like this:

CLI process, spawns the following (detached) and then exits: daemon process, listens for SIGTERM/SIGHUP, spawns the following and stays running: cluster master process, spawns the following and stays running: worker 1 worker 2 etc



When you run with --daemon-mode false , the process tree looks like this:

CLI process, listens for SIGTERM/SIGHUP, spawns the following and stays running: cluster master process, spawns the following and stays running: worker 1 worker 2 etc



CLI