Sorting with support for numbers, dates, unicode and more.

You know this from your file manager:

Numbers are handled properly – “2” is before “10”

Strings are after numbers

Empty strings are after “z”

“a” is before “B” (opt out via caseSensitive: true )

) Semver-compatible sorting of version numbers

Usage

⏴ [ '10. tenth' , 'odd' , 1 , '' , '2. second' ].sort(naturalSort()) ⏵ [ 1 , '2. second' , '10. tenth' , 'odd' , '' ] ⏴ [ 'a' , 'B' ].sort(naturalSort()) ⏵ [ 'a' , 'B' ] ⏴ [ 'a' , 'B' ].sort(naturalSort({ caseSensitive : true })) ⏵ [ 'B' , 'a' ] ⏴ [ 'a10' , 'a' , 'a2' ].sort(naturalSort()) ⏵ [ 'a' , 'a2' , 'a10' ] ⏴ [ '1.16.0' , '1.2.0' , '1.16.0-beta' ].sort(naturalSort()) ⏵ [ '1.16.0-beta' , '1.16.0' , '1.2.0' ]

Credits

Based on The Aplhanum Algorithm by Dave Koelle.

Original version published in Javascript Natural Sort Algorithm With Unicode Support by Jim Palmer.

License

MIT © Studio B12