Readme

David – status of dependencies Code style: airbnb

natural-sort

Sorting with support for numbers, dates, unicode and more.

 

How Nautilus handles sorting

 

You know this from your file manager:

  • Numbers are handled properly – “2” is before “10”
  • Strings are after numbers
  • Empty strings are after “z”
  • “a” is before “B” (opt out via caseSensitive: true)
  • Semver-compatible sorting of version numbers

 

Usage

⏴ ['10. tenth', 'odd', 1, '', '2. second'].sort(naturalSort())
⏵ [1, '2. second', '10. tenth', 'odd', '']

⏴ ['a', 'B'].sort(naturalSort())
⏵ ['a', 'B']
⏴ ['a', 'B'].sort(naturalSort({ caseSensitive: true }))
⏵ ['B', 'a']

⏴ ['a10', 'a', 'a2'].sort(naturalSort())
⏵ ['a', 'a2', 'a10']

⏴ ['1.16.0', '1.2.0', '1.16.0-beta'].sort(naturalSort())
⏵ [ '1.16.0-beta', '1.16.0', '1.2.0' ]

 

Credits

Based on The Aplhanum Algorithm by Dave Koelle.

Original version published in Javascript Natural Sort Algorithm With Unicode Support by Jim Palmer.

 

License

MIT © Studio B12

