Readme

🌲 natural-orderby

Lightweight (< 1.6kB gzipped) and performant natural sorting of arrays and collections by differentiating between unicode characters, numbers, dates, etc.

People sort strings containing numbers differently than most sorting algorithms, which sort values by comparing strings in Unicode code point order. This produces an ordering that is inconsistent with human logic.

natural-orderby sorts the primitive values of Boolean, Null, Undefined, Number or String type as well as Date objects. When comparing strings it differentiates between unicode characters, integer, floating as well as hexadecimal numbers, various date formats, etc. You may sort flat or nested arrays or arrays of objects in a natural sorting order using natural-orderby.

In addition to the efficient and fast orderBy() method natural-orderby also provides the method compare(), which may be passed to Array.prototype.sort().

Contents

Getting Started

# npm
npm install natural-orderby --save

# yarn
yarn add natural-orderby

If you´re not using a module bundler or package manager there´s also a global ("IIFE") build hosted on the unpkg CDN. Simply add the following <script> tag to the bottom of your HTML file:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/natural-orderby/iife/natural-orderby.min.js"></script>

Once you've added natural-orderby you will have access to the global window.naturalOrderBy variable.

Usage

// Using ES modules
import { orderBy } from 'natural-orderby';

// Using CommonJS modules
// const { orderBy } = require('natural-orderby');

const users = [
  {
    username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
    ip: '192.168.5.2',
    datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)'
  },
  {
    username: 'Wilma',
    ip: '192.168.10.1',
    datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT'
  },
  {
    username: 'Dino',
    ip: '192.168.0.2',
    datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00'
  },
  {
    username: 'Barney',
    ip: '192.168.1.1',
    datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT'
  },
  {
    username: 'Pebbles',
    ip: '192.168.1.21',
    datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC'
  },
  {
    username: 'Hoppy',
    ip: '192.168.5.10',
    datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z'
  },
];

const sortedUsers = orderBy(
  users,
  [v => v.datetime, v => v.ip],
  ['desc', 'asc']
);

This is the return value of orderBy():

[
  {
    username: 'Dino',
    ip: '192.168.0.2',
    datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00',
  },
  {
    username: 'Pebbles',
    ip: '192.168.1.21',
    datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC',
  },
  {
    username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
    ip: '192.168.5.2',
    datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)',
  },
  {
    username: 'Hoppy',
    ip: '192.168.5.10',
    datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z',
  },
  {
    username: 'Barney',
    ip: '192.168.1.1',
    datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT',
  },
  {
    username: 'Wilma',
    ip: '192.168.10.1',
    datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT',
  },
];

API Reference

orderBy()

Creates an array of elements, natural sorted by specified identifiers and the corresponding sort orders. This method implements a stable sort algorithm, which means the original sort order of equal elements is preserved. It also avoids the high overhead caused by Array.prototype.sort() invoking a compare function multiple times per element within the array.

Syntax

orderBy<T>(
  collection: Array<T>,
  identifiers?: ?Array<Identifier<T>> | ?Identifier<T>,
  orders?: ?Array<Order> | ?Order
): Array<T>
TypeValue
Identifier<T>string | (value: T) => mixed)
Order'asc' | 'desc' | (valueA: mixed, valueB: mixed) => number

Description

orderBy() sorts the elements of an array by specified identifiers and the corresponding sort orders in a natural order and returns a new array containing the sorted elements.

If collection is an array of primitives, identifiers may be unspecified. Otherwise, you should specify identifiers to sort by or collection will be returned unsorted. An identifier can beexpressed by:

  • an index position, if collection is a nested array,
  • a property name, if collection is an array of objects,
  • a function which returns a particular value from an element of a nested array or an array of objects. This function will be invoked by passing one element of collection.

If orders is unspecified, all values are sorted in ascending order. Otherwise, specify an order of 'desc' for descending or 'asc' for ascending sort order of corresponding values. You may also specify a compare function for an order, which will be invoked by two arguments: (valueA, valueB). It must return a number representing the sort order.

Note: orderBy() always returns a new array, even if the original was already sorted.

Examples

import { orderBy } from 'natural-orderby';

// Simple numerics

orderBy(['10', 9, 2, '1', '4']);
// => ['1', 2, '4', 9, '10']


// Floats

orderBy(['10.0401', 10.022, 10.042, '10.021999']);
// => ['10.021999', 10.022, '10.0401', 10.042]


// Float & decimal notation

orderBy(['10.04f', '10.039F', '10.038d', '10.037D']);
// => ['10.037D', '10.038d', '10.039F', '10.04f']


// Scientific notation

orderBy(['1.528535047e5', '1.528535047e7', '1.528535047e3']);
// => ['1.528535047e3', '1.528535047e5', '1.528535047e7']


// IP addresses

orderBy(['192.168.201.100', '192.168.201.12', '192.168.21.1']);
// => ['192.168.21.1', '192.168.201.12', '192.168.21.100']


// Filenames

orderBy(['01asset_0815.png', 'asset_47103.jpg', 'asset_151.jpg', '001asset_4711.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4']);
// => ['001asset_4711.jpg', '01asset_0815.png', 'asset_151.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4', 'asset_47103.jpg']

// Filenames - ordered by extension and filename

orderBy(
    ['01asset_0815.png', 'asset_47103.jpg', 'asset_151.jpg', '001asset_4711.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4'],[v => v.split('.').pop(), v => v]
);
// => ['001asset_4711.jpg', 'asset_151.jpg', 'asset_47103.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4', '01asset_0815.png']


// Dates

orderBy(['10/12/2018', '10/11/2018', '10/11/2017', '10/12/2017']);
// => ['10/11/2017', '10/12/2017', '10/11/2018', '10/12/2018']

orderBy(['Thu, 15 Jun 2017 20:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 3 May 2018 17:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 15 Jun 2017 17:45:30 GMT']);
// => ['Thu, 15 Jun 2017 17:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 15 Jun 2018 20:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 3 May 2018 17:45:30 GMT']


// Money

orderBy(['$102.00', '$21.10', '$101.02', '$101.01']);
// => ['$21.10', '$101.01', '$101.02', '$102.00']


// Case-insensitive sort order

orderBy(['A', 'C', 'E', 'b', 'd', 'f']);
// => ['A', 'b', 'C', 'd', 'E', 'f']


// Default ascending sort order

orderBy(['a', 'c', 'f', 'd', 'e', 'b']);
// => ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f']


// Descending sort order

orderBy(['a', 'c', 'f', 'd', 'e', 'b'], null, ['desc']);
// => ['f', 'e', 'd', 'c', 'b', 'a']


// Custom compare function

orderBy([2, 1, 5, 8, 6, 9], null, [(valueA, valueB) => valueA - valueB]);
// => [1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9]


// collections

const users = [
  {
    username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
    ip: '192.168.5.2',
    datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)'
  },
  {
    username: 'Wilma',
    ip: '192.168.10.1',
    datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT'
  },
  {
    username: 'Dino',
    ip: '192.168.0.2',
    datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00'
  },
  {
    username: 'Barney',
    ip: '192.168.1.1',
    datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT'
  },
  {
    username: 'Pebbles',
    ip: '192.168.1.21',
    datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC'
  },
  {
    username: 'Hoppy',
    ip: '192.168.5.10',
    datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z'
  },
];

orderBy(
  users,
  [v => v.datetime, v => v.ip],
  ['desc', 'asc']
);
// => [
//      {
//        username: 'Dino',
//        ip: '192.168.0.2',
//        datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00',
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Pebbles',
//        ip: '192.168.1.21',
//        datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC',
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
//        ip: '192.168.5.2',
//        datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)',
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Hoppy',
//        ip: '192.168.5.10',
//        datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z',
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Barney',
//        ip: '192.168.1.1',
//        datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT',
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Wilma',
//        ip: '192.168.10.1',
//        datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT',
//      },
//    ]

compare()

Creates a compare function that defines the natural sort order and which may be passed to Array.prototype.sort().

Syntax

compare(options?: CompareOptions): CompareFn
TypeValue
CompareOptions{ order?: 'asc' | 'desc' }
CompareFn(valueA: mixed, valueB: mixed) => number

Description

compare() returns a compare function that defines the natural sort order and which may be passed to Array.prototype.sort().

If options or its property order is unspecified, values are sorted in ascending sort order. Otherwise, specify an order of 'desc' for descending or 'asc' for ascending sort order of values.

Examples

import { compare } from 'natural-orderby';

// Simple numerics

['10', 9, 2, '1', '4'].sort(compare());
// => ['1', 2, '4', 9, '10']


// Floats

['10.0401', 10.022, 10.042, '10.021999'].sort(compare());
// => ['10.021999', 10.022, '10.0401', 10.042]


// Float & decimal notation

['10.04f', '10.039F', '10.038d', '10.037D'].sort(compare());
// => ['10.037D', '10.038d', '10.039F', '10.04f']


// Scientific notation

['1.528535047e5', '1.528535047e7', '1.528535047e3'].sort(compare());
// => ['1.528535047e3', '1.528535047e5', '1.528535047e7']


// IP addresses

['192.168.201.100', '192.168.201.12', '192.168.21.1'].sort(compare());
// => ['192.168.21.1', '192.168.201.12', '192.168.21.100']


// Filenames

['01asset_0815.jpg', 'asset_47103.jpg', 'asset_151.jpg', '001asset_4711.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4'].sort(compare());
// => ['001asset_4711.jpg', '01asset_0815.jpg', 'asset_151.jpg', 'asset_342.mp4', 'asset_47103.jpg']


// Dates

['10/12/2018', '10/11/2018', '10/11/2017', '10/12/2017'].sort(compare());
// => ['10/11/2017', '10/12/2017', '10/11/2018', '10/12/2018']

['Thu, 15 Jun 2017 20:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 3 May 2018 17:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 15 Jun 2017 17:45:30 GMT'].sort(compare());
// => ['Thu, 15 Jun 2017 17:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 15 Jun 2018 20:45:30 GMT', 'Thu, 3 May 2018 17:45:30 GMT']


// Money

['$102.00', '$21.10', '$101.02', '$101.01'].sort(compare());
// => ['$21.10', '$101.01', '$101.02', '$102.00']


// Case-insensitive sort order

['A', 'C', 'E', 'b', 'd', 'f'].sort(compare());
// => ['A', 'b', 'C', 'd', 'E', 'f']


// Default ascending sort order

['a', 'c', 'f', 'd', 'e', 'b'].sort(compare());
// => ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f']


// Descending sort order

['a', 'c', 'f', 'd', 'e', 'b'].sort(compare({ order: 'desc' }));
// => ['f', 'e', 'd', 'c', 'b', 'a']


// collections

const users = [
  {
    username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.5.2',
      datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)'
    },
  },
  {
    username: 'Wilma',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.10.1',
      datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT'
    },
  },
  {
    username: 'Dino',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.0.2',
      datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00'
    },
  },
  {
    username: 'Barney',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.1.1',
      datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT'
    },
  },
  {
    username: 'Pebbles',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.1.21',
      datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC'
    },
  },
  {
    username: 'Hoppy',
    lastLogin: {
      ip: '192.168.5.10',
      datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z'
    },
  },
];

users.sort((a, b) => compare()(a.lastLogin.ip, b.lastLogin.ip));
// => [
//      {
//        username: 'Dino',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.0.2',
//          datetime: 'June 15, 2018 14:48:00'
//        },
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Barney',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.1.1',
//          datetime: 'Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:00:00 GMT'
//        },
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Pebbles',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.1.21',
//          datetime: '15 June 2018 14:48 UTC'
//        },
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Bamm-Bamm',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.5.2',
//          datetime: 'Fri Jun 15 2018 16:48:00 GMT+0200 (CEST)'
//        },
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Hoppy',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.5.10',
//          datetime: '2018-06-15T14:48:00.000Z'
//        },
//      },
//      {
//        username: 'Wilma',
//        lastLogin: {
//          ip: '192.168.10.1',
//          datetime: '14 Jun 2018 00:00:00 PDT'
//        },
//      },
//    ]

Flow Type Definitions

natural-orderby has first-class Flow support with zero configuration to assist you in finding type errors while using our modules.

TypeScript Declarations

natural-orderby has also TypeScript support and provides TypeScript declarations.

Credits

Inspired by The Alphanum Algorithm from Dave Koelle.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2018 - present Olaf Ennen.

See LICENSE for more information.

