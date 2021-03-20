Addon for the react-beautiful-dnd that adds natural dragging animation.
https://rokborf.github.io/natural-drag-animation-rbdnd/
# yarn
yarn add natural-drag-animation-rbdnd
# npm
npm install natural-drag-animation-rbdnd
import NaturalDragAnimation from 'natural-drag-animation-rbdnd';
...
<Draggable>
{(provided, snapshot) => (
<NaturalDragAnimation
style={provided.draggableProps.style}
snapshot={snapshot}
>
{style => (
<div
ref={provided.innerRef}
{...provided.draggableProps}
{...provided.dragHandleProps}
style={style}
>
Item content
</div>
)}
</NaturalDragAnimation>
)}
</Draggable>
...
The component modifies styles from
draggableProps, so
style prop should be placed after
{...provided.draggableProps}
to override styles from it.
Object. Pass
snapshot from
Draggable.
Object. In most cases just pass
provided.draggableProps.style from
Draggable.
NaturalDragAnimation patches
transform from it.
Number. Use it to define fade speed of end rotation animation. Must be 0 <
animationRotationFade < 1.
default = 0.9
Number. Use it to define rotation multiplier.
default = 1.3
Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.10+
Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.9
Dmytro Lytvynenko lytvynenko.dmytrij@gmail.com
MIT
Nash Vail for his article