Info

Addon for the react-beautiful-dnd that adds natural dragging animation.

Demo

https://rokborf.github.io/natural-drag-animation-rbdnd/

Instalation

yarn add natural-drag-animation-rbdnd npm install natural-drag-animation-rbdnd

Example

import NaturalDragAnimation from 'natural-drag-animation-rbdnd'; ... < Draggable > {(provided, snapshot) => ( < NaturalDragAnimation style = {provided.draggableProps.style} snapshot = {snapshot} > {style => ( < div ref = {provided.innerRef} { ...provided.draggableProps } { ...provided.dragHandleProps } style = {style} > Item content </ div > )} </ NaturalDragAnimation > )} </ Draggable > ...

Note

The component modifies styles from draggableProps , so style prop should be placed after {...provided.draggableProps} to override styles from it.

Props

snapshot (required)

Object. Pass snapshot from Draggable .

style (required)

Object. In most cases just pass provided.draggableProps.style from Draggable . NaturalDragAnimation patches transform from it.

animationRotationFade

Number. Use it to define fade speed of end rotation animation. Must be 0 < animationRotationFade < 1.

default = 0.9

rotationMultiplier

Number. Use it to define rotation multiplier.

default = 1.3

Compatibility

Version 2

Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.10+

Version 1

Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.9

Author

Dmytro Lytvynenko lytvynenko.dmytrij@gmail.com

License

MIT

Thanks

Nash Vail for his article