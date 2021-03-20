openbase logo
nda

natural-drag-animation-rbdnd

by Dmytro Lytvynenko
2.1.0 (see all)

Addon for the 'react-beautiful-dnd' that adds natural dragging animation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Info

Addon for the react-beautiful-dnd that adds natural dragging animation.

Demo

https://rokborf.github.io/natural-drag-animation-rbdnd/

Instalation

# yarn
yarn add natural-drag-animation-rbdnd

# npm
npm install natural-drag-animation-rbdnd

Example

import NaturalDragAnimation from 'natural-drag-animation-rbdnd';

...

    <Draggable>
      {(provided, snapshot) => (
        <NaturalDragAnimation
          style={provided.draggableProps.style}
          snapshot={snapshot}
        >
          {style => (
            <div
              ref={provided.innerRef}
              {...provided.draggableProps}
              {...provided.dragHandleProps}
              style={style}
            >
              Item content
            </div>
          )}
        </NaturalDragAnimation>
      )}
    </Draggable>
  
...

Note

The component modifies styles from draggableProps, so style prop should be placed after {...provided.draggableProps} to override styles from it.

Props

snapshot (required)

Object. Pass snapshot from Draggable.

style (required)

Object. In most cases just pass provided.draggableProps.style from Draggable. NaturalDragAnimation patches transform from it.

animationRotationFade

Number. Use it to define fade speed of end rotation animation. Must be 0 < animationRotationFade < 1.

default = 0.9

rotationMultiplier

Number. Use it to define rotation multiplier.

default = 1.3

Compatibility

Version 2

Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.10+

Version 1

Compatible with react-beautiful-dnd v.9

Author

Dmytro Lytvynenko lytvynenko.dmytrij@gmail.com

License

MIT

Thanks

Nash Vail for his article

