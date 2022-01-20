Natural Compare –

Compare strings containing a mix of letters and numbers in the way a human being would in sort order. This is described as a "natural ordering".

Standard sorting: Natural order sorting: img1.png img1.png img10.png img2.png img12.png img10.png img2.png img12.png

String.naturalCompare returns a number indicating whether a reference string comes before or after or is the same as the given string in sort order. Use it with builtin sort() function.

Installation

In browser

< script src = natural-compare.js > </ script >

In node.js: npm install natural-compare-lite

var naturalCompare = require ( "natural-compare-lite" )

Usage

var a = [ "z1.doc" , "z10.doc" , "z17.doc" , "z2.doc" , "z23.doc" , "z3.doc" ]; a.sort( String .naturalCompare); a.sort( function ( a, b ) { return String .naturalCompare(a.toLowerCase(), b.toLowerCase()); }) var a = [ { "street" : "350 5th Ave" , "room" : "A-1021" } , { "street" : "350 5th Ave" , "room" : "A-21046-b" } ]; a.sort( function ( a, b ) { return String .naturalCompare(a.street, b.street) || String .naturalCompare(a.room, b.room); }) var a = [ { "make" : "Audi" , "model" : "A6" } , { "make" : "Kia" , "model" : "Rio" } ]; a.map( function ( car ) { car.sort_key = (car.make + " " + car.model).toLowerCase(); }) a.sort( function ( a, b ) { return String .naturalCompare(a.sort_key, b.sort_key); })

Works well with dates in ISO format eg "Rev 2012-07-26.doc".

Custom alphabet

It is possible to configure a custom alphabet to achieve a desired order.

String .alphabet = "ABDEFGHIJKLMNOPRSŠZŽTUVÕÄÖÜXYabdefghijklmnoprsšzžtuvõäöüxy" [ "t" , "z" , "x" , "õ" ].sort( String .naturalCompare) String .alphabet = "АБВГДЕЁЖЗИЙКЛМНОПРСТУФХЦЧШЩЪЫЬЭЮЯабвгдеёжзийклмнопрстуфхцчшщъыьэюя" [ "Ё" , "А" , "Б" ].sort( String .naturalCompare)

