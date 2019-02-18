openbase logo
natural-brain

by mysamai
0.3.2 (see all)

A natural language classifier using Node Natural with a BrainJS neural network

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

316

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

natural-brain

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status

A natural language classifier for Node Natural using the harthur-org/brain.js fork of BrainJS, a JavaScript neural network:

Note: This classifier passes the same tests as the Node Natural Bayes classifier.

npm install natural-brain

var BrainJSClassifier = require('natural-brain');
var classifier = new BrainJSClassifier();

classifier.addDocument('my unit-tests failed.', 'software');
classifier.addDocument('tried the program, but it was buggy.', 'software');
classifier.addDocument('tomorrow we will do standup.', 'meeting');
classifier.addDocument('the drive has a 2TB capacity.', 'hardware');
classifier.addDocument('i need a new power supply.', 'hardware');
classifier.addDocument('can you play some new music?', 'music');

classifier.train();

console.log(classifier.classify('did the tests pass?')); // -> software
console.log(classifier.classify('did you buy a new drive?')); // -> hardware
console.log(classifier.classify('What is the capacity?')); // -> hardware
console.log(classifier.classify('Lets meet tomorrow?')); // -> meeting
console.log(classifier.classify('Can you play some stuff?')); // -> music

Restoring and saving

The trained classifier can be saved to a JSON file like this:

classifier.save('test/brain_classifier.json', function () {});

And restored from the file like this:

BrainJSClassifier.load('test/brain_classifier.json', null, null,
  function (err, newClassifier) {
    if (err) {
      return done(err);
    }
  }
)

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

