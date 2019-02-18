A natural language classifier for Node Natural using the harthur-org/brain.js fork of BrainJS, a JavaScript neural network:

Note: This classifier passes the same tests as the Node Natural Bayes classifier.

npm install natural-brain

var BrainJSClassifier = require ( 'natural-brain' ); var classifier = new BrainJSClassifier(); classifier.addDocument( 'my unit-tests failed.' , 'software' ); classifier.addDocument( 'tried the program, but it was buggy.' , 'software' ); classifier.addDocument( 'tomorrow we will do standup.' , 'meeting' ); classifier.addDocument( 'the drive has a 2TB capacity.' , 'hardware' ); classifier.addDocument( 'i need a new power supply.' , 'hardware' ); classifier.addDocument( 'can you play some new music?' , 'music' ); classifier.train(); console .log(classifier.classify( 'did the tests pass?' )); console .log(classifier.classify( 'did you buy a new drive?' )); console .log(classifier.classify( 'What is the capacity?' )); console .log(classifier.classify( 'Lets meet tomorrow?' )); console .log(classifier.classify( 'Can you play some stuff?' ));

Restoring and saving

The trained classifier can be saved to a JSON file like this:

classifier.save( 'test/brain_classifier.json' , function ( ) {});

And restored from the file like this:

BrainJSClassifier.load( 'test/brain_classifier.json' , null , null , function ( err, newClassifier ) { if (err) { return done(err); } } )

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.